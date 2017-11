Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / I Put All My Boys In Business Class - Davido Brags As They Jet To Dubai (1439 Views)

E-money And Wife All Smiles As They Jet Out For Wedding Annivasery - Photos / Davido Brags About His Very Expensive Shoes (Photos) / Freeze Advises Oyedepo To Sell His Private Jet To Educate His Students For Free (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Davido took to Snapchat to share a video of all his team in business class as they jetted out to Dubai.After recording videos of them,he said be your brother's keeper, that's how to be a boss.















More @



L Davido took to Snapchat to share a video of all his team in business class as they jetted out to Dubai.After recording videos of them,he said be your brother's keeper, that's how to be a boss.More @ http://trendinghelm.blogspot.com/2017/11/i-put-all-my-boys-in-business-class.html







He puts some in business class

And puts the rest in the grave. He puts some in business classAnd puts the rest in the grave. 7 Likes 2 Shares

Before you use dem again for ritual something.

NwaAmaikpe:







He puts some in business class

And puts the rest in the grave. The funny thing is though u dey talk mumu things most of the time but there is always sense in your nonsense..... The funny thing is though u dey talk mumu things most of the time but there is always sense in your nonsense..... 2 Likes

u no dey call ur padi ole...kudos bro

Speechless

Awon ballers.. D guy dey try carry his team along every tym...

I will put Safiaa in 1st class if she wishes, she's my princess

NwaAmaikpe:







He puts some in business class

And puts the rest in the grave.

Goan Hang Goan Hang

..

Hmm

But why cant he give a quality pic?



even his boys wey old pass am...all dem na boys



Money must be made

And so?

doyinisaac:

The funny thing is though u dey talk mumu things most of the time but there is always sense in your nonsense.....

You mean there is a sense in this



NwaAmaikpe:







He puts some in business class

And puts the rest in the grave.



You mean there is a sense in this

Hahaha

NwaAmaikpe:







He puts some in business class

And puts the rest in the grave. Your mouth will not kill you. Your mouth will not kill you.

NwaAmaikpe:







He puts some in business class

And puts the rest in the grave.





This dude is funny This dude is funny

.

NwaAmaikpe:







He puts some in business class

And puts the rest in the grave. The grave he puts them is better than where you live The grave he puts them is better than where you live

faseblex:





Davido took to Snapchat to share a video of all his team in business class as they jetted out to Dubai.After recording videos of them,he said be your brother's keeper, that's how to be a boss.















More @ http://trendinghelm.blogspot.com/2017/11/i-put-all-my-boys-in-business-class.html



L frog voice frog voice

From Turtle Ninja to Froggie,what a transformation OBO

for how long are you going to but then in Business class? only today

Rest in peace Tagbo

Obo