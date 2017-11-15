₦airaland Forum

Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by londonrivals: 2:00pm
Vice President Osinbajo presides over Federal Executive Council Meeting at the State House, Abuja 15th November, 2017....whilst Chief Muhammadu Buhari, the Ochioha Ndigbo 1 is in Anambra State.

Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by londonrivals: 2:02pm
Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by magoo10: 2:23pm
meanwhile the confused dullard is in the east,collecting fake chieftancy titles and campaigning to those he calls 5%.

Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by Cacawa2: 2:23pm
and why is OYO-ITA still boning her face? She is not serious
Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by vedaxcool(m): 2:29pm
magoo10:
meanwhile the confused dullard is in the east,collecting fake chieftancy titles and campaigning to those he calls 5%.


Why sooo pained. Please swallow the entire pack at once.

Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by magoo10: 2:43pm
vedaxcool:
[s][/s]

Why sooo pained. Please swallow the entire pack at once.
pained for what kwanu
Oya collect this anti zombie serum

Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by kenonze(f): 2:52pm
Listening leader
Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by Innobee99(m): 2:53pm
abegiii, Who FEC meeting epp?

Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by Ijaya123: 2:53pm
magoo10:
meanwhile the confused dullard is in the east,collecting fake chieftancy titles and campaigning to those he calls 5%.

Pained ipob miscreant.
Your mates are here. Go join them.

Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by Angelb4: 2:54pm
This APC are not ready to leave any time soon. PDP will really need to wait for many, plenty, donkey years.
Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by mao19: 2:55pm
Useless set of people

Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by holluphemydavid(m): 2:56pm
and Bubu is ............?
Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by magoo10: 2:59pm
Ijaya123:


Pained ipob miscreant.
Your mates are here. Go join them.
Na today?
E pain am

Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by Ijaya123: 3:05pm
magoo10:
Na today?

...Wey ipob miscreants and buffoons have been rolling like pigs grin grin grin
Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by cockcrowatdawn: 3:09pm
Ijaya123:


...Wey ipob miscreants and buffoons have been rolling like pigs grin grin grin
we have hear.next

Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by cutefergiee(m): 3:10pm
Osin baba... ride on papa

Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by geb29: 3:12pm
Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by Odianose13(m): 3:14pm
Its no problem of Osinbanjo presides over the meeting. I don't know why ppl are against Buhari being in the east, the guy wants his party to win. Every president has a party and fights for his party, aiit? Dude can't be in 2 places at a time.
Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by gerreer25: 3:19pm
Awesome
Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by belindar: 3:22pm
Why are they singing national anthem all the time

