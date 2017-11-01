₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,912,672 members, 3,914,248 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 November 2017 at 06:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fayose Celebrates 57th Birthday With A Thanksgiving Service In Church With Wife (8675 Views)
Femi Fani-kayode Celebrates 57th Birthday With A Game Of Thrones Inspired Cake / Fayose Celebrates Tinubu's 65th Birthday With Newspaper Advert (Photo) / Fayose Celebrates His 56th Birthday On The Streets Of Ado-Ekiti Today (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Fayose Celebrates 57th Birthday With A Thanksgiving Service In Church With Wife by stephenduru: 3:08pm
Ekiti state Governor Fayose today held a thanksgiving service at Lady Jibowu Hall of the government house in celebration of his 57th birthday.He was pictured giving his wife a hug at the event.
See photos after the cut
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/fayose-holds-thanksgiving-service-to.html?m=1
3 Likes
|Re: Fayose Celebrates 57th Birthday With A Thanksgiving Service In Church With Wife by stephenduru: 3:09pm
3 Likes
|Re: Fayose Celebrates 57th Birthday With A Thanksgiving Service In Church With Wife by TANTUMERGO007: 3:09pm
Only if all the youths of this country could learn the art of bravery from Fayose, Nigeria would have been a better place. He remains the future and role model for the youths of this country. God bless fayose
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Celebrates 57th Birthday With A Thanksgiving Service In Church With Wife by madridguy(m): 3:10pm
|Re: Fayose Celebrates 57th Birthday With A Thanksgiving Service In Church With Wife by dammytosh: 3:18pm
Lovely hug ?
|Re: Fayose Celebrates 57th Birthday With A Thanksgiving Service In Church With Wife by adem30: 3:29pm
As if that will stop him from beating Her when they get home
|Re: Fayose Celebrates 57th Birthday With A Thanksgiving Service In Church With Wife by adadike281(f): 3:33pm
Wishing them a great night in d oza room! Happy birthday sir!
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose Celebrates 57th Birthday With A Thanksgiving Service In Church With Wife by deomelo: 3:38pm
And this is news or politics?
Too many jobless people on the internet.
|Re: Fayose Celebrates 57th Birthday With A Thanksgiving Service In Church With Wife by Spylord48: 3:41pm
So Ekiti state people voted him to be hugging his wife? I wonder why everything will be news in this country
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Celebrates 57th Birthday With A Thanksgiving Service In Church With Wife by Keneking: 4:35pm
Are these images from a business centre?
No wedding rings?
What format of hug is this? Ekiti-style
|Re: Fayose Celebrates 57th Birthday With A Thanksgiving Service In Church With Wife by designVATExcel: 4:52pm
Mr. Fayose Fayose.
Sometimes you make sense, other times eh, like your view on the Kaduna teachers sack, e no follow.
Just learn to be objective sometimes, not everything should be politicised.
Other than that, carry Go. In a country of no opposition, you have tried. Happy Birthday.
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose Celebrates 57th Birthday With A Thanksgiving Service In Church With Wife by SojiCash(m): 4:52pm
OK
|Re: Fayose Celebrates 57th Birthday With A Thanksgiving Service In Church With Wife by iamJ(m): 4:52pm
If that is his wife
I sorry for their kids
Pomo tins
|Re: Fayose Celebrates 57th Birthday With A Thanksgiving Service In Church With Wife by chaelmic(m): 4:52pm
Spylord48:wat r u sayin
3 Likes
|Re: Fayose Celebrates 57th Birthday With A Thanksgiving Service In Church With Wife by Ade788: 4:53pm
This is nice. Hbd sir
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Celebrates 57th Birthday With A Thanksgiving Service In Church With Wife by NwaAmaikpe: 4:53pm
So this the woman that swallows his
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Celebrates 57th Birthday With A Thanksgiving Service In Church With Wife by SojiCash(m): 4:54pm
adadike281:
I know is dat one you will like
|Re: Fayose Celebrates 57th Birthday With A Thanksgiving Service In Church With Wife by pauldiamonds: 4:54pm
fayose fayose so you are 57....nigerian politicians can lie sha
|Re: Fayose Celebrates 57th Birthday With A Thanksgiving Service In Church With Wife by Koolking(m): 4:55pm
TANTUMERGO007:
You are right. I have seen how much better Ekiti state is, better than all states put together in Nigeria.
The most developed and youth empowered state because Fayose - the only politician with a big heart at the helm of affairs in the state.
...SMH
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Celebrates 57th Birthday With A Thanksgiving Service In Church With Wife by psalmhorah(m): 4:55pm
why are they hugging that way ! ..
d wife even put face away ..
|Re: Fayose Celebrates 57th Birthday With A Thanksgiving Service In Church With Wife by Lincoln275(m): 4:56pm
hbd, buhari's friend
|Re: Fayose Celebrates 57th Birthday With A Thanksgiving Service In Church With Wife by Drversatile: 4:56pm
Happy birthday to the BRAVE GOVERNOR AND NIGHTMARE OF PMB.
3 Likes
|Re: Fayose Celebrates 57th Birthday With A Thanksgiving Service In Church With Wife by ALOWONLE419(m): 4:56pm
TANTUMERGO007:IFAYOSE IS AN INCONSEQUENTIAL BEING IN THE SCHEME OF AFFAIRS HERE IN THE SOUTH WEST. INSHA ALLAH THE NEXT GOVERNOR OF EKITI STATE MUST BE MUSLIM. THE CHRISTIAN INFIDELS SHOULD GO AND JOIN THEIR IPOB TERRORIST BROTHERS IN THE YEAST
|Re: Fayose Celebrates 57th Birthday With A Thanksgiving Service In Church With Wife by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 4:56pm
our next President 2019!
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose Celebrates 57th Birthday With A Thanksgiving Service In Church With Wife by Sirpaul(m): 4:57pm
My man...... Pastor Fayose
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Celebrates 57th Birthday With A Thanksgiving Service In Church With Wife by Consultdenoni: 4:57pm
Help me ask am
|Re: Fayose Celebrates 57th Birthday With A Thanksgiving Service In Church With Wife by bleckzy(f): 4:57pm
d wife looks fed up
|Re: Fayose Celebrates 57th Birthday With A Thanksgiving Service In Church With Wife by Famoustemmy: 4:57pm
Oshokomole 1 of Ekiti Land... Buhari Best Enemy-Friend....
Some pple will undastnd
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose Celebrates 57th Birthday With A Thanksgiving Service In Church With Wife by angelbulksms: 4:58pm
So Fayose is this young abi na political age?
|Re: Fayose Celebrates 57th Birthday With A Thanksgiving Service In Church With Wife by Profkomolafe(m): 4:59pm
NwaAmaikpe:your brain dey load 0%
���
|Re: Fayose Celebrates 57th Birthday With A Thanksgiving Service In Church With Wife by sunshineV(m): 4:59pm
D devil dey go church
Cattle Night Grazing Banned In Enugu / Nigeria@52: FG Declares Holiday On Oct 1st / Over 30 FEDECO Ballot Boxes Intercepted In Delta State
Viewing this topic: gasparpisciotta(m), horlareey(m), okura, thymee, Madametrendy(f), Hemstone(f), neonly, dheilaw1, imoh81(m), aottravels(m), macob(m), doclatom(m), autolearner, Ozenith(m), PTimber(m), BTT(m) and 45 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26