Ekiti state Governor Fayose today held a thanksgiving service at Lady Jibowu Hall of the government house in celebration of his 57th birthday. He was pictured giving his wife a hug at the event.

Only if all the youths of this country could learn the art of bravery from Fayose, Nigeria would have been a better place. He remains the future and role model for the youths of this country. God bless fayose Only if all the youths of this country could learn the art of bravery from Fayose, Nigeria would have been a better place. He remains the future and role model for the youths of this country. God bless fayose 22 Likes 1 Share

Lovely hug ?

As if that will stop him from beating Her when they get home

Wishing them a great night in d oza room! Happy birthday sir! 2 Likes

And this is news or politics?





So Ekiti state people voted him to be hugging his wife? I wonder why everything will be news in this country 2 Likes 1 Share



No wedding rings?

What format of hug is this? Ekiti-style Are these images from a business centre?No wedding rings?What format of hug is this? Ekiti-style

Mr. Fayose Fayose.

Sometimes you make sense, other times eh, like your view on the Kaduna teachers sack, e no follow.



Just learn to be objective sometimes, not everything should be politicised.



Other than that, carry Go. In a country of no opposition, you have tried. Happy Birthday. 2 Likes

I sorry for their kids





Pomo tins If that is his wifeI sorry for their kidsPomo tins

Spylord48:

So Ekiti state people voted him to be hugging his wife?

I wonder why everything will be news in this country wat r u sayin wat r u sayin 3 Likes

This is nice. Hbd sir 1 Like







So this the woman that swallows his prick pride. So this the woman that swallows hispride. 1 Like 1 Share

adadike281:

Wishing them a great night in d oza room! Happy birthday sir!

I know is dat one you will like I know is dat one you will like

fayose fayose so you are 57....nigerian politicians can lie sha

TANTUMERGO007:

Only if all the youths of this country could learn the art of bravery from Fayose, Nigeria would have been a better place. He remains the future and role model for the youths of this country. God bless fayose



You are right. I have seen how much better Ekiti state is, better than all states put together in Nigeria.



The most developed and youth empowered state because Fayose - the only politician with a big heart at the helm of affairs in the state.



...SMH You are right. I have seen how much better Ekiti state is, better than all states put together in Nigeria.The most developed and youth empowered state because Fayose - the only politician with a big heart at the helm of affairs in the state....SMH 1 Like

d wife even put face away .. why are they hugging that way !..d wife even put face away ..

hbd, buhari's friend

Happy birthday to the BRAVE GOVERNOR AND NIGHTMARE OF PMB. 3 Likes

TANTUMERGO007:

Only if all the youths of this country could learn the art of bravery from Fayose, Nigeria would have been a better place. He remains the future and role model for the youths of this country. God bless fayose IFAYOSE IS AN INCONSEQUENTIAL BEING IN THE SCHEME OF AFFAIRS HERE IN THE SOUTH WEST. INSHA ALLAH THE NEXT GOVERNOR OF EKITI STATE MUST BE MUSLIM. THE CHRISTIAN INFIDELS SHOULD GO AND JOIN THEIR IPOB TERRORIST BROTHERS IN THE YEAST IFAYOSE IS AN INCONSEQUENTIAL BEING IN THE SCHEME OF AFFAIRS HERE IN THE SOUTH WEST. INSHA ALLAH THE NEXT GOVERNOR OF EKITI STATE MUST BE MUSLIM. THE CHRISTIAN INFIDELS SHOULD GO AND JOIN THEIR IPOB TERRORIST BROTHERS IN THE YEAST

our next President 2019! 2 Likes

My man...... Pastor Fayose 1 Like

d wife looks fed up

Oshokomole 1 of Ekiti Land... Buhari Best Enemy-Friend....

Some pple will undastnd 2 Likes

So Fayose is this young abi na political age?

NwaAmaikpe:

