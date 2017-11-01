₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|'Apostle Suleman Collects N5000 For Handshake For Blessings' - Man Accuses by newsynews: 3:18pm
"Apostle Johnson Suleman Collects 5K To Receive His Hand Shake For Blessings" - Baba Sirkay Johnson
The issue of tithe has become a hot talk in Nigeria since Daddy Freeze and others have been using social media to expose it as fraud.
Notable Pastors have spoken against voices luring people away from doing what they term a commandment from God. Asides Pastor Adeboye and Anselm Madubuko, Apostle Johnson Suleiman of Omega Fire Ministries has also spoken in favor of tithing.
The contribution by Apostle Suleiman didn't sit well with a Facebook user who claims he knew him when his dress sense was horrible and that he now collects 5k from members before they can shake his hand for blessing.
His post below.
''Why would Apostle Suleiman not support tithing. When he is benefiting from it. I know Apostle Johnson Suleiman very well and even when he got married to lizzy he wore native on top of English clothes and Lizzy Elder Brother did not want his sister lizzy to Marry Apostle Johnson Suleiman because of his financial condition. Surprisingly the same Apostle Johnson Suleiman is now lying that he was a millionaire before he became Pastor in 2004.Tithing is a thing of the Old Testament, when the blood of animals were use as sacrifices unto the Lord. But when Jesus Christ died the law of tithing was broken as the curtains in the inner sanctuary were tore from up to down. We are now living under grace. Don't allow anyone to deceive you to pay tithes. The same Apostle Johnson Suleiman that is collecting five thousand naira from members that wants to receive his hand shake as blessings of the week''.
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=861644904009009&id=100004905219949&refid=17
http://www.purplefeel.com/2017/11/apostle-suleiman-5k-hand-shake-blessings.html
1 Share
|Re: 'Apostle Suleman Collects N5000 For Handshake For Blessings' - Man Accuses by Mavin1: 3:55pm
Cheap propaganda,
Everyone wants to trend
6 Likes
|Re: 'Apostle Suleman Collects N5000 For Handshake For Blessings' - Man Accuses by DeadRat(m): 5:28pm
So This Is How You Guys Go About Putting Up fake News For Fame Right? This Is Why boko haram bomb People Like You
|Re: 'Apostle Suleman Collects N5000 For Handshake For Blessings' - Man Accuses by BruncleZuma: 5:39pm
Who the heck is this coon?
|Re: 'Apostle Suleman Collects N5000 For Handshake For Blessings' - Man Accuses by Ade788: 5:40pm
This one is strong
|Re: 'Apostle Suleman Collects N5000 For Handshake For Blessings' - Man Accuses by chiefbidemi: 5:40pm
At just 74 views, a topic that makes mockery of Christianity makes front-page.
Seun, if you are not careful, your end will be so bad. You will be a point of reference for evil
6 Likes
|Re: 'Apostle Suleman Collects N5000 For Handshake For Blessings' - Man Accuses by akeentech(m): 5:40pm
|Re: 'Apostle Suleman Collects N5000 For Handshake For Blessings' - Man Accuses by iamdannyfc(m): 5:40pm
Chisos.... Me self go soon turn pastor ooooo
Wetin even consign me self, me wey wan write exam(waec,neco,jamb) come dey do amebo instead make i dey Onlysage Community dey do Question&Answer(Study)...
Lemme come and be goin
|Re: 'Apostle Suleman Collects N5000 For Handshake For Blessings' - Man Accuses by stinggy(m): 5:40pm
Why I can't argue the 5k-for-handshake issue is because even in some churches, members pay to sit at the front seats.
So 5k-for-handshake isn't unimaginable to me, I've seen worse
3 Likes
|Re: 'Apostle Suleman Collects N5000 For Handshake For Blessings' - Man Accuses by sagieramos(m): 5:40pm
Fadarts and comics
The wait is almost over..........
Dunkodes uncensored will be out on the last day of November.............
Winter[dunkodes] is here
#dunkodes
#fadarts
|Re: 'Apostle Suleman Collects N5000 For Handshake For Blessings' - Man Accuses by Bonapart(m): 5:40pm
.let me guess, the fight against the CHURCH continues while the CHURCH match on
From license before preaching to nude pics to tithing to hand shake bla bla bla....
What next
|Re: 'Apostle Suleman Collects N5000 For Handshake For Blessings' - Man Accuses by HARDLABOR: 5:40pm
5k for handshake of blessing
Anyway sha! Make una no spoil im market
Some of his gullible followers might b on dis thread
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 'Apostle Suleman Collects N5000 For Handshake For Blessings' - Man Accuses by Drniyi4u(m): 5:41pm
5k for handshake? Radarada
1 Like
|Re: 'Apostle Suleman Collects N5000 For Handshake For Blessings' - Man Accuses by akeentech(m): 5:41pm
Ade788:
|Re: 'Apostle Suleman Collects N5000 For Handshake For Blessings' - Man Accuses by Austema(m): 5:41pm
Another accuser of the breathen spoted, and the gate of hell SHALL not prevail against the church
3 Likes
|Re: 'Apostle Suleman Collects N5000 For Handshake For Blessings' - Man Accuses by Elslim: 5:41pm
pastors and money.... hmmm
|Re: 'Apostle Suleman Collects N5000 For Handshake For Blessings' - Man Accuses by AngelicBeing: 5:41pm
|Re: 'Apostle Suleman Collects N5000 For Handshake For Blessings' - Man Accuses by adajiboyy(m): 5:41pm
everything just wanna talk
1 Like
|Re: 'Apostle Suleman Collects N5000 For Handshake For Blessings' - Man Accuses by donpata(m): 5:42pm
Only a dummy will believe this crap. Everyone wants popularity at all cost. News is too fake; wonder what it's doing on FP.
1 Like
|Re: 'Apostle Suleman Collects N5000 For Handshake For Blessings' - Man Accuses by Speakdatruth: 5:42pm
What level of stupidity is this man trying to showcase?
Why should he be complaining when he's not one of his church members. Does he even look like someone that can pay 5k for handshake blessing?
2 Likes
|Re: 'Apostle Suleman Collects N5000 For Handshake For Blessings' - Man Accuses by free2ryhme: 5:42pm
people would do anything for popularity
|Re: 'Apostle Suleman Collects N5000 For Handshake For Blessings' - Man Accuses by Okoyiboz3: 5:43pm
Omo, Pastors don dey smell pepper for Naija o!
Pentecostal Christianity is the only lucrative business in Nigeria that doesn't require regulation of any sort.
Once you claim that the "Holy Spirit" leads you, there's always a blackheaded dunce ready to follow you without cross-checking with scriptural principles.
Here's this same Suleiman running his church like a ponzi scheme and fleecing his unintelligent victims.
2 Likes
|Re: 'Apostle Suleman Collects N5000 For Handshake For Blessings' - Man Accuses by sunshineV(m): 5:43pm
Apostle must hear of this..
Funke!
|Re: 'Apostle Suleman Collects N5000 For Handshake For Blessings' - Man Accuses by SarkinYarki: 5:43pm
I am not a fan of Nigerian pastors but I must ask Which Agbaya is this again abeg?
|Re: 'Apostle Suleman Collects N5000 For Handshake For Blessings' - Man Accuses by IYANGBALI: 5:43pm
Who him handshake epp?
|Re: 'Apostle Suleman Collects N5000 For Handshake For Blessings' - Man Accuses by buskie13(m): 5:45pm
I no talk o,but just imagine this apostle without money on top that em bald head ,how e go look like?
|Re: 'Apostle Suleman Collects N5000 For Handshake For Blessings' - Man Accuses by SageTravels: 5:45pm
iamdannyfc:
What are you waiting for??
I would advice you start with hosting Home cell after 6 months come and narrate your odeal
|Re: 'Apostle Suleman Collects N5000 For Handshake For Blessings' - Man Accuses by Crossguy: 5:45pm
What is this again
|Re: 'Apostle Suleman Collects N5000 For Handshake For Blessings' - Man Accuses by johnstar(m): 5:45pm
Pastors and wayo
|Re: 'Apostle Suleman Collects N5000 For Handshake For Blessings' - Man Accuses by chynie: 5:46pm
God
|Re: 'Apostle Suleman Collects N5000 For Handshake For Blessings' - Man Accuses by asawanathegreat(m): 5:46pm
That is not possible please
Who Was Jesus Before He Became A Man? / End-time Bible Teaching: Awareness Of False Prophets / Why I Left Islam To Follow Jesus
