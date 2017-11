Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / 'Apostle Suleman Collects N5000 For Handshake For Blessings' - Man Accuses (4967 Views)

"Apostle Johnson Suleman Collects 5K To Receive His Hand Shake For Blessings" - Baba Sirkay Johnson





The issue of tithe has become a hot talk in Nigeria since Daddy Freeze and others have been using social media to expose it as fraud.



Notable Pastors have spoken against voices luring people away from doing what they term a commandment from God. Asides Pastor Adeboye and Anselm Madubuko, Apostle Johnson Suleiman of Omega Fire Ministries has also spoken in favor of tithing.



The contribution by Apostle Suleiman didn't sit well with a Facebook user who claims he knew him when his dress sense was horrible and that he now collects 5k from members before they can shake his hand for blessing.



''Why would Apostle Suleiman not support tithing. When he is benefiting from it. I know Apostle Johnson Suleiman very well and even when he got married to lizzy he wore native on top of English clothes and Lizzy Elder Brother did not want his sister lizzy to Marry Apostle Johnson Suleiman because of his financial condition. Surprisingly the same Apostle Johnson Suleiman is now lying that he was a millionaire before he became Pastor in 2004.Tithing is a thing of the Old Testament, when the blood of animals were use as sacrifices unto the Lord. But when Jesus Christ died the law of tithing was broken as the curtains in the inner sanctuary were tore from up to down. We are now living under grace. Don't allow anyone to deceive you to pay tithes. The same Apostle Johnson Suleiman that is collecting five thousand naira from members that wants to receive his hand shake as blessings of the week''.

Everyone wants to trend Cheap propaganda,Everyone wants to trend

So This Is How You Guys Go About Putting Up fake News For Fame Right? This Is Why boko haram bomb People Like You









Who the heck is this coon?

This one is strong

At just 74 views, a topic that makes mockery of Christianity makes front-page.



Seun, if you are not careful, your end will be so bad. You will be a point of reference for evil









Wetin even consign me self, me wey wan write exam(waec,neco,jamb) come dey do amebo instead make i dey

Lemme come and be goin Chisos.... Me self go soon turn pastor oooooWetin even consign me self, me wey wan write exam(waec,neco,jamb) come dey doinstead make i dey Onlysage Community dey do Question&Answer(Study)...Lemme come and be goin



Why I can't argue the 5k-for-handshake issue is because even in some churches, members pay to sit at the front seats.So 5k-for-handshake isn't unimaginable to me, I've seen worse

.let me guess, the fight against the CHURCH continues while the CHURCH match on



From license before preaching to nude pics to tithing to hand shake bla bla bla....



What next







Anyway sha! Make una no spoil im market



5k for handshake of blessing
Anyway sha! Make una no spoil im market
Some of his gullible followers might b on dis thread

5k for handshake? Radarada

Ade788:

This one is strong

Another accuser of the breathen spoted, and the gate of hell SHALL not prevail against the church

pastors and money.... hmmm

everything just wanna talk

Only a dummy will believe this crap. Everyone wants popularity at all cost. News is too fake; wonder what it's doing on FP.

What level of stupidity is this man trying to showcase?



Why should he be complaining when he's not one of his church members. Does he even look like someone that can pay 5k for handshake blessing? 2 Likes





people would do anything for popularity

Omo, Pastors don dey smell pepper for Naija o!



Pentecostal Christianity is the only lucrative business in Nigeria that doesn't require regulation of any sort.



Once you claim that the "Holy Spirit" leads you, there's always a blackheaded dunce ready to follow you without cross-checking with scriptural principles.



Here's this same Suleiman running his church like a ponzi scheme and fleecing his unintelligent victims.

Apostle must hear of this..



































I am not a fan of Nigerian pastors but I must ask Which Agbaya is this again abeg?

Who him handshake epp?

I no talk o,but just imagine this apostle without money on top that em bald head ,how e go look like?

Chisos.... Me self go soon turn pastor ooooo

What are you waiting for ??





What are you waiting for ??
I would advice you start with hosting Home cell after 6 months come and narrate your odeal

Pastors and wayo

