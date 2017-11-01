"Apostle Johnson Suleman Collects 5K To Receive His Hand Shake For Blessings" - Baba Sirkay Johnson





The issue of tithe has become a hot talk in Nigeria since Daddy Freeze and others have been using social media to expose it as fraud.



Notable Pastors have spoken against voices luring people away from doing what they term a commandment from God. Asides Pastor Adeboye and Anselm Madubuko, Apostle Johnson Suleiman of Omega Fire Ministries has also spoken in favor of tithing.



The contribution by Apostle Suleiman didn't sit well with a Facebook user who claims he knew him when his dress sense was horrible and that he now collects 5k from members before they can shake his hand for blessing.



His post below.





''Why would Apostle Suleiman not support tithing. When he is benefiting from it. I know Apostle Johnson Suleiman very well and even when he got married to lizzy he wore native on top of English clothes and Lizzy Elder Brother did not want his sister lizzy to Marry Apostle Johnson Suleiman because of his financial condition. Surprisingly the same Apostle Johnson Suleiman is now lying that he was a millionaire before he became Pastor in 2004.Tithing is a thing of the Old Testament, when the blood of animals were use as sacrifices unto the Lord. But when Jesus Christ died the law of tithing was broken as the curtains in the inner sanctuary were tore from up to down. We are now living under grace. Don't allow anyone to deceive you to pay tithes. The same Apostle Johnson Suleiman that is collecting five thousand naira from members that wants to receive his hand shake as blessings of the week''.

