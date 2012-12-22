Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Pope Gets €185,000 Lamborghini As A Gift, Will Auction It For Charity (12669 Views)

Proceeds will go to a Catholic charity seeking to return Christian exiles to Iraq, to another one helping victims of the sex trade in Italy and to two Italian charities that operate in Africa. Francis was given a specially prepared Huracan model, and the unusual gift was presented to the pope at the Vatican by the top management of Lamborghini, which is part of Germany’s Volkswagen Group.





https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/pope-gets-e185000-lamborghini-gift-will-auction-charity/ Pope Francis was offered Wednesday a Lamborghini Huracan, but the Vatican said there was no future as a popemobile for the Italian supercar. The Huracan, which has a top speed of more than 300 km per hour and has a starting price in Italy of 185,000 euros (219,000 dollars), will instead be auctioned for charity, a statement said.

Our pastors should learn





May devil punish oyedipo and adebayo for using the poor sweat to buy jets and properties in their name while telling their gullible followers to save for treasures in heaven. Useless criminals 87 Likes 9 Shares

Criminal adeboye and oyedipo should learn from His Holiness, the vicar general, Christ representative on earth. 58 Likes 6 Shares

Nice one from the Pope.wish our so called men of God will learn from him. Some of these so called men of God will be bitting their fingers by now wishing that such gifts was to be given to them This modern era churches have bastardized Christianity so much with tithe, offering and sowing of seeds as the main issues instead of salvation's and selflessness. They force and admonished their members to sow seeds and pay tithes to fund their flamboyant lifestyles to the detriment of some of the members who wallow in abject poverty and even ,moving around in LEGGEDEZ Benz while their leader is flying around in private jets and police excorts

We really need to go back to the old era Christianity.That was the time when the people value the church so much unlike nowadays 35 Likes 4 Shares

Wow! I'm super proud of the Pope! This is what Christianity should be!



I pray the General Overseers should learn from this man! 63 Likes 3 Shares

ammyluv2002:

Wow! I'm super proud of the Pope! This is what Christianity should be!



I pray the General Overseers should learn from this man! The mother church leads while others should follow... He could have afforded it if he wanted one and nobody would have complained but then he needed to act Christ like for others to follow. Not the bunch of criminals we got in Nigeria scamming people. The mother church leads while others should follow... He could have afforded it if he wanted one and nobody would have complained but then he needed to act Christ like for others to follow. Not the bunch of criminals we got in Nigeria scamming people. 47 Likes 4 Shares



Daddy G. 0 won't like this...... Daddy Freeze will love this news.....Daddy G. 0 won't like this...... 55 Likes 1 Share

hmmm

Nigerian pastors will rather cruise it and post it on IG 12 Likes 2 Shares





Meanwhile other business centres and their GOs along Lagos/Ibadan express would collect and warehouse and pose with customised Lagos or Abuja plate number and trample on their members and ask for "tithe" to fuel the lambo



Imagine the proceeds will be sent to Africa...whereas business centres in Nigeria would export their own proceeds to Europe and America God Bless the Pope.Meanwhile other business centres and their GOs along Lagos/Ibadan express would collect and warehouse and pose with customised Lagos or Abuja plate number and trample on their members and ask for "tithe" to fuel the lamboImagine the proceeds will be sent to Africa...whereas business centres in Nigeria would export their own proceeds to Europe and America 39 Likes 2 Shares

I just wish our yahoo pastors in Nigeria can emulate this....the true purpose of Christianity has been defeated in Nigeria 10 Likes 1 Share

Pope na gbaladun, Imam na enjoyment in fela's voice 5 Likes

This is who a man of God truly is. Not all these igbalode thieves parading themselves as men of God. Shioor 11 Likes 1 Share





Freeze to Win 2nd half - 1.3 Can someone help me send this to Daddy freeze so he can reach out to the other DaddiesFreeze to Win 2nd half - 1.3 12 Likes

Nice

Our pastors will never do that

They capitalizing on the poverty in the land to milk people out of their hard earned money 4 Likes

TANTUMERGO007:

Criminal adeboye and oyedipo should learn from His Holiness, the vicar general, Christ representative on earth. Look at this idiot, tell me when did pastor Oyedapo or Adeboye buy a Lamborghini Look at this idiot, tell me when did pastor Oyedapo or Adeboye buy a Lamborghini 5 Likes 1 Share

Nigerian pastors hope you are learning from the Catholic church 13 Likes 2 Shares

nice 2 Likes

very soon daddy freeze will say giving pastors or bishop gift is not in the bible..lemme come and be going 1 Like

Catholic till I die 43 Likes

Nice one Pope, auction and sell it off 1 Like



I trust our nigerian pastors









Auction ko action ni 9 Likes

God bless the pope 4 Likes

He should learn from Nigerians

wth28:



Look at this idiot, tell me which of those pastor have lamborghin Big phool, what are the doing with more than 2 private jets. They are useless criminals Big phool, what are the doing with more than 2 private jets. They are useless criminals 23 Likes

Nice... 1 Like

Nice 2 Likes

Nigerian's pastors and wannabe prophets will self-service to this news.

Wow!



He's giving it away...meanwhile his Nigerian counterparts will typically use the car to intimidate and oppress their congregation 4 Likes