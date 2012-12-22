₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Pope Gets €185,000 Lamborghini As A Gift, Will Auction It For Charity by TANTUMERGO007: 3:19pm
Pope Francis was offered Wednesday a Lamborghini Huracan, but the Vatican said there was no future as a popemobile for the Italian supercar. The Huracan, which has a top speed of more than 300 km per hour and has a starting price in Italy of 185,000 euros (219,000 dollars), will instead be auctioned for charity, a statement said.
Proceeds will go to a Catholic charity seeking to return Christian exiles to Iraq, to another one helping victims of the sex trade in Italy and to two Italian charities that operate in Africa. Francis was given a specially prepared Huracan model, and the unusual gift was presented to the pope at the Vatican by the top management of Lamborghini, which is part of Germany’s Volkswagen Group.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/pope-gets-e185000-lamborghini-gift-will-auction-charity/
7 Likes 4 Shares
Re: Pope Gets €185,000 Lamborghini As A Gift, Will Auction It For Charity by TANTUMERGO007: 3:20pm
Our pastors should learn
May devil punish oyedipo and adebayo for using the poor sweat to buy jets and properties in their name while telling their gullible followers to save for treasures in heaven. Useless criminals
87 Likes 9 Shares
Re: Pope Gets €185,000 Lamborghini As A Gift, Will Auction It For Charity by TANTUMERGO007: 3:21pm
Criminal adeboye and oyedipo should learn from His Holiness, the vicar general, Christ representative on earth.
58 Likes 6 Shares
Re: Pope Gets €185,000 Lamborghini As A Gift, Will Auction It For Charity by Spylord48: 3:25pm
Nice one from the Pope.wish our so called men of God will learn from him. Some of these so called men of God will be bitting their fingers by now wishing that such gifts was to be given to them This modern era churches have bastardized Christianity so much with tithe, offering and sowing of seeds as the main issues instead of salvation's and selflessness. They force and admonished their members to sow seeds and pay tithes to fund their flamboyant lifestyles to the detriment of some of the members who wallow in abject poverty and even ,moving around in LEGGEDEZ Benz while their leader is flying around in private jets and police excorts
We really need to go back to the old era Christianity.That was the time when the people value the church so much unlike nowadays
35 Likes 4 Shares
Re: Pope Gets €185,000 Lamborghini As A Gift, Will Auction It For Charity by ammyluv2002(f): 3:30pm
Wow! I'm super proud of the Pope! This is what Christianity should be!
I pray the General Overseers should learn from this man!
63 Likes 3 Shares
Re: Pope Gets €185,000 Lamborghini As A Gift, Will Auction It For Charity by TANTUMERGO007: 3:34pm
ammyluv2002:The mother church leads while others should follow... He could have afforded it if he wanted one and nobody would have complained but then he needed to act Christ like for others to follow. Not the bunch of criminals we got in Nigeria scamming people.
47 Likes 4 Shares
Re: Pope Gets €185,000 Lamborghini As A Gift, Will Auction It For Charity by Ajebusta(m): 3:54pm
Daddy Freeze will love this news.....
Daddy G. 0 won't like this......
55 Likes 1 Share
Re: Pope Gets €185,000 Lamborghini As A Gift, Will Auction It For Charity by wth28: 5:00pm
hmmm
Re: Pope Gets €185,000 Lamborghini As A Gift, Will Auction It For Charity by sunshineV(m): 5:00pm
Nigerian pastors will rather cruise it and post it on IG
12 Likes 2 Shares
Re: Pope Gets €185,000 Lamborghini As A Gift, Will Auction It For Charity by Keneking: 5:00pm
God Bless the Pope.
Meanwhile other business centres and their GOs along Lagos/Ibadan express would collect and warehouse and pose with customised Lagos or Abuja plate number and trample on their members and ask for "tithe" to fuel the lambo
Imagine the proceeds will be sent to Africa...whereas business centres in Nigeria would export their own proceeds to Europe and America
39 Likes 2 Shares
Re: Pope Gets €185,000 Lamborghini As A Gift, Will Auction It For Charity by donchrisville: 5:00pm
I just wish our yahoo pastors in Nigeria can emulate this....the true purpose of Christianity has been defeated in Nigeria
10 Likes 1 Share
Re: Pope Gets €185,000 Lamborghini As A Gift, Will Auction It For Charity by sureheaven(m): 5:01pm
Pope na gbaladun, Imam na enjoyment in fela's voice
5 Likes
Re: Pope Gets €185,000 Lamborghini As A Gift, Will Auction It For Charity by ollah1: 5:01pm
This is who a man of God truly is. Not all these igbalode thieves parading themselves as men of God. Shioor
11 Likes 1 Share
Re: Pope Gets €185,000 Lamborghini As A Gift, Will Auction It For Charity by roland2rule(m): 5:01pm
Can someone help me send this to Daddy freeze so he can reach out to the other Daddies
Freeze to Win 2nd half - 1.3
12 Likes
Re: Pope Gets €185,000 Lamborghini As A Gift, Will Auction It For Charity by kolnel: 5:01pm
Nice
Our pastors will never do that
They capitalizing on the poverty in the land to milk people out of their hard earned money
4 Likes
Re: Pope Gets €185,000 Lamborghini As A Gift, Will Auction It For Charity by wth28: 5:01pm
TANTUMERGO007:Look at this idiot, tell me when did pastor Oyedapo or Adeboye buy a Lamborghini
5 Likes 1 Share
Re: Pope Gets €185,000 Lamborghini As A Gift, Will Auction It For Charity by Factfinder1(f): 5:01pm
Nigerian pastors hope you are learning from the Catholic church
13 Likes 2 Shares
Re: Pope Gets €185,000 Lamborghini As A Gift, Will Auction It For Charity by ikeepitreal(m): 5:01pm
nice
2 Likes
Re: Pope Gets €185,000 Lamborghini As A Gift, Will Auction It For Charity by fwesharumi(m): 5:01pm
very soon daddy freeze will say giving pastors or bishop gift is not in the bible..lemme come and be going
1 Like
Re: Pope Gets €185,000 Lamborghini As A Gift, Will Auction It For Charity by Airforce1(m): 5:02pm
Catholic till I die
43 Likes
Re: Pope Gets €185,000 Lamborghini As A Gift, Will Auction It For Charity by KreativGenius: 5:02pm
Nice one Pope, auction and sell it off
1 Like
|Re: Pope Gets €185,000 Lamborghini As A Gift, Will Auction It For Charity by jeftalene(m): 5:02pm
Re: Pope Gets €185,000 Lamborghini As A Gift, Will Auction It For Charity by olatade(m): 5:02pm
I trust our nigerian pastors
Auction ko action ni
9 Likes
Re: Pope Gets €185,000 Lamborghini As A Gift, Will Auction It For Charity by okonja(m): 5:02pm
God bless the pope
4 Likes
Re: Pope Gets €185,000 Lamborghini As A Gift, Will Auction It For Charity by ALAYORMII: 5:03pm
He should learn from Nigerians
Re: Pope Gets €185,000 Lamborghini As A Gift, Will Auction It For Charity by TANTUMERGO007: 5:03pm
wth28:Big phool, what are the doing with more than 2 private jets. They are useless criminals
23 Likes
Re: Pope Gets €185,000 Lamborghini As A Gift, Will Auction It For Charity by sway112: 5:03pm
Nice...
1 Like
|Re: Pope Gets €185,000 Lamborghini As A Gift, Will Auction It For Charity by rawtouch: 5:03pm
Re: Pope Gets €185,000 Lamborghini As A Gift, Will Auction It For Charity by sway112: 5:03pm
Nice
2 Likes
Re: Pope Gets €185,000 Lamborghini As A Gift, Will Auction It For Charity by olihilistic(m): 5:03pm
Nigerian's pastors and wannabe prophets will self-service to this news.
Re: Pope Gets €185,000 Lamborghini As A Gift, Will Auction It For Charity by Kobicove(m): 5:03pm
Wow!
He's giving it away...meanwhile his Nigerian counterparts will typically use the car to intimidate and oppress their congregation
4 Likes
Re: Pope Gets €185,000 Lamborghini As A Gift, Will Auction It For Charity by ThatCEO: 5:03pm
I can count 10 Nigerian pastors who will collect the lambo and say "My God is not a poor God" or this other popular one "My case is different." Announcer, oya tell them to include a special weekly offering to fuel this car.
I won't be surprised if that car is auctioned for over €500,000. More money for charity
21 Likes 2 Shares
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply)
