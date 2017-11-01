₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Korede Bello Leaves Mavin Records Quietly? by GibsonB(m): 4:28pm
Looks like is that time of the Year where Artistes Quietly dumps their Record Label, And am dropping this one as its hot.. Ok, so For sometime now there have been rumors that Korede Bello has left Mavin Records, But trust Your gossip Queen Ebiwali she's got to make her findings first..
And now here's what i found, For the past few months Korede Bello has not been linked to Mavin Records, According to Reports Trouble started after he released his latest hit 'my people' in September, and since then things have gone south..
And right now to Confirm this he has changed his Instagram Bio to Caspertainment as his New Management..
Meanwhile his co-stars Reekado and Dija all have Mavin on their pages, One thing about Mavin is that they still promote their former artistes, Even Iyanya, The Way artistes are Packing out of Mavins, it might just be Don Jazzy and Dprince that will remain..
Though Iyanya is known for jumping from one Label to the other, But Korede might have gotten inspiration from Kiss Daniel's big move, the Big Question is can he stand alone? anyway booboo see below!
News From Ebiwali--http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/11/like-kiss-daniel-korede-bello-quietly.html
|Re: Korede Bello Leaves Mavin Records Quietly? by GibsonB(m): 4:28pm
|Re: Korede Bello Leaves Mavin Records Quietly? by dont8(m): 4:36pm
Funny dude, Korede doesn't have what it takes to owned a record label and stand on his own, you need more than talent to do that and which he lacks in the first place.
Anyways, I wish him best of luck if truly the news is true.
|Re: Korede Bello Leaves Mavin Records Quietly? by chriskosherbal(m): 4:47pm
Is this the coming of an end of an era?!!! Hmmmm
In patience voice "we are watching "
|Re: Korede Bello Leaves Mavin Records Quietly? by Speakdatruth: 5:57pm
The point is it's not been a good year for Mavin Record.
Don Jazzy is living on old fame for now and I wish him well come 2018 to prove himself again.
The big question is, if this is true, can Korede Bello survive alone or is he gonna join another record label.
To me, he doesn't look like an artist that can survive alone, he can't even drop hits even at Mavin. He needs deep thinking.
|Re: Korede Bello Leaves Mavin Records Quietly? by Secretgis: 5:58pm
where are u heading too
|Re: Korede Bello Leaves Mavin Records Quietly? by chillychill(f): 5:58pm
Lol afi quietly na
|Re: Korede Bello Leaves Mavin Records Quietly? by johnstar(m): 5:58pm
Ok
|Re: Korede Bello Leaves Mavin Records Quietly? by 9japrof(m): 5:58pm
Nigeria's biggest problem after tribalism is amebo, not minding one's business.
Bloggers chucking ear, eye and mouth for matter wey no concern them.
Until one of you guys is sued, and you pay damages in millions, I believe amebo and aproko would reduce
|Re: Korede Bello Leaves Mavin Records Quietly? by soberdrunk(m): 5:58pm
Don Jazzy feels he can sit in the studio and be forming Don Pablo while chopping large on artistes, well i guess it is wakeup time, hin go still release album last last.....
|Re: Korede Bello Leaves Mavin Records Quietly? by femi4: 5:59pm
Tiwa no allow dem shine. That girl aisiki strong wella
|Re: Korede Bello Leaves Mavin Records Quietly? by Dramadiddy(m): 5:59pm
money dey na
|Re: Korede Bello Leaves Mavin Records Quietly? by NoFavors: 5:59pm
Monitoring spirits everywhere
|Re: Korede Bello Leaves Mavin Records Quietly? by Evablizin(f): 5:59pm
And so?
|Re: Korede Bello Leaves Mavin Records Quietly? by Beehshorp(m): 5:59pm
This guy I don't even know what he sings... Abeg.. Make him shift...
|Re: Korede Bello Leaves Mavin Records Quietly? by YesNo: 6:00pm
been dormant with some real childish songs recently
i guess he couldnt get past the GOD WIN era
|Re: Korede Bello Leaves Mavin Records Quietly? by Haryorbammmy(m): 6:00pm
This is serious o... Anyways, best of luck
|Re: Korede Bello Leaves Mavin Records Quietly? by squash47(m): 6:00pm
after "Godwin" Korede has been barren like Humble Smith....the point is this boy aint loyal...everybody nw wan b boss.....WizKid began all these
|Re: Korede Bello Leaves Mavin Records Quietly? by obaataaokpaewu: 6:00pm
Do you expect them to be in Mavin for the rest of their lives? We don't mind artistes quitting their record label, we only hope they leave when the contract they signed elapsed to avoid legal implications
|Re: Korede Bello Leaves Mavin Records Quietly? by obembet(m): 6:00pm
BUHARI decamp to PDP
|Re: Korede Bello Leaves Mavin Records Quietly? by Hivazinc: 6:01pm
Why now?
|Re: Korede Bello Leaves Mavin Records Quietly? by KosiKinq(m): 6:01pm
so should i go and fry beans?
|Re: Korede Bello Leaves Mavin Records Quietly? by efx91(m): 6:01pm
Wish him all the BEST of LUCK...With talent lacking, he's really gon need all the LUCK he can get
|Re: Korede Bello Leaves Mavin Records Quietly? by Yewandequeen(f): 6:01pm
Not a bad belle but in my own opinion i feel they both aint strong yet for the task they want to embark on.
Well, there is absolutely nothing i can do about it than wish them well.
All the best.
|Re: Korede Bello Leaves Mavin Records Quietly? by joeaz58(m): 6:02pm
good for him..... he should be ready to go backwards... yinmu
|Re: Korede Bello Leaves Mavin Records Quietly? by joystickextend1(m): 6:02pm
I doubt it
|Re: Korede Bello Leaves Mavin Records Quietly? by northvietnam(m): 6:02pm
What's happening to Don Jay and his label...
Could it be karma
|Re: Korede Bello Leaves Mavin Records Quietly? by pol23: 6:02pm
Wateva
|Re: Korede Bello Leaves Mavin Records Quietly? by Lilcentt(f): 6:02pm
how is anything about Korede Bello a news?
