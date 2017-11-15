₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,912,672 members, 3,914,249 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 November 2017 at 06:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Argentina Vs Nigeria: Messi May Not Have Saved Us From Defeat - Sampaoli (3399 Views)
Argentina Vs Nigeria: Why We Lost Against Super Eagles – Coach Jorge Sampaoli / Argentina Vs Nigeria: Man Of The Match / Messi May Be More Talented But Ronaldo Is Simply A Better Player (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Argentina Vs Nigeria: Messi May Not Have Saved Us From Defeat - Sampaoli by robosky02(m): 4:38pm
Argentina vs Nigeria: Messi may not have saved us from defeat to Super Eagles – Sampaoli
Head coach of the Argentina national team, Jorge Sampaoli, has played down suggestions that they would have beaten Nigeria, if Lionel Messi was in the team.
Messi returned to Barcelona after their 1-0 win over Russia last Saturday and missed their 4-2 loss to the Super Eagles in a friendly on Tuesday night.
Speaking after the game Sampaoli refused suggestions that if Messi had played they would have won, insisting that the players he had on the pitch should have done better.
“We (Argentina) have to move away from being a one man team. Maybe the scoreline would have been different with Messi on the pitch, but it’s hard to say because we had enough quality in the team to win any game.
“Nigeria were way better in the second half, they never stopped running and that made it hard for us to find any sort of rhythm going forward which they took advantage of to win. They did well to win,” Sampaoli said.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/11/15/argentina-vs-nigeria-messi-may-not-saved-us-defeat-super-eagles-sampaoli/
3 Likes
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Messi May Not Have Saved Us From Defeat - Sampaoli by Linux007(m): 4:47pm
Well, i concur totally. I doubt even god would have saved you.
Nigeria has suffered enough in the hands of Argentina, its high time we return the favour.
My greatest desire is to be drawn with Argentina and Portugal in the group stage.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Messi May Not Have Saved Us From Defeat - Sampaoli by Henrydboss: 5:14pm
,
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Messi May Not Have Saved Us From Defeat - Sampaoli by robosky02(m): 5:18pm
Linux007:
while its ok to say messi can not save them
please correct that even God cant save them cos that blasphemy
10 Likes
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Messi May Not Have Saved Us From Defeat - Sampaoli by generalbush(m): 6:01pm
fact
With Messi, the final scoreline woulda been 4:3
Iwobi is greater than Dybala, Aguero, Mascherano, Otamendi and Me***
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Messi May Not Have Saved Us From Defeat - Sampaoli by soberdrunk(m): 6:01pm
The fact still remains that we won.........
1 Like
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Messi May Not Have Saved Us From Defeat - Sampaoli by IgedeBushBoy(m): 6:02pm
Mr. Coach please teach your colleague Mourinho how to acknowledge a victorious rival. Meanwhile, I think we should add 'Barcelona' to Messi's name. Something like Lionel Barcelona Messi.
You traveled on an international break of two games and after just a game, you are on the next plane back to Barcelona. Which kain obsession be dat?
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Messi May Not Have Saved Us From Defeat - Sampaoli by Ade788: 6:02pm
This is terrible
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Messi May Not Have Saved Us From Defeat - Sampaoli by sagieramos(m): 6:02pm
Fadarts and comics
The wait is almost over..........
Dunkodes uncensored will be out on the last day of November.............
Winter[dunkodes] is here
#dunkodes
#fadarts
2 Likes
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Messi May Not Have Saved Us From Defeat - Sampaoli by alexistaiwo: 6:02pm
I pledge to Nigeria my country to be faithful, loyal and honest as long as the National team keep winning.
So help me God.
Amen
Russia 2018
Group B.
Germany
Iran
Argentina
Nigeria
Nigerians be like...
FIFA excuse us sirs
We come in peace not to fight na
5 Likes
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Messi May Not Have Saved Us From Defeat - Sampaoli by smithsydny(m): 6:02pm
Linux007:bros easy nah.. U wan finish us
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Messi May Not Have Saved Us From Defeat - Sampaoli by Sirheny007(m): 6:02pm
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Messi May Not Have Saved Us From Defeat - Sampaoli by BiafraIShere(m): 6:03pm
Akuko uwa! If Moses was there maybe it would have been worse for them too. A better side won period or are we supposed to be the punching bag Everytime?
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Messi May Not Have Saved Us From Defeat - Sampaoli by NigerDeltan(m): 6:03pm
Argentina is not a contender come Russia 2018
Nigeria may win the world cup
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Messi May Not Have Saved Us From Defeat - Sampaoli by princesweetman2(m): 6:03pm
V
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Messi May Not Have Saved Us From Defeat - Sampaoli by Rich4god(m): 6:03pm
All this kind talk.... I hope this match wasn't fixed..
#runs outta thread.
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Messi May Not Have Saved Us From Defeat - Sampaoli by ichommy(m): 6:03pm
Before Nko
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Messi May Not Have Saved Us From Defeat - Sampaoli by psalmhorah(m): 6:03pm
thank God you know that @ sampaoli ...up 9ja joor ...
buh messi go disturb dos defence if he had played d match
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Messi May Not Have Saved Us From Defeat - Sampaoli by psalmhorah(m): 6:03pm
thank God you know that @ sampaoli ...up 9ja joor ...
buh messi go disturb dos defence if he had played d match
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Messi May Not Have Saved Us From Defeat - Sampaoli by easyelliot(m): 6:04pm
Exactly
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Messi May Not Have Saved Us From Defeat - Sampaoli by Chiadikaobi(m): 6:04pm
better coach
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Messi May Not Have Saved Us From Defeat - Sampaoli by SoftDealz: 6:04pm
NIGERIANS CANNOT TELL WHEN A MATCH IS FIXED. MY FRIEND WON 500,000 odd 131.0 on BET9JA AFTER PREDICTING THE GAME TO END 4-2 AFTER HE WAS HINTED FROM A RELIABLE SOURCE. LET ME MOVE MY CAR AWAY FROM THIS GULLIBLE TOPIC..
1 Like
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Messi May Not Have Saved Us From Defeat - Sampaoli by myners007: 6:04pm
Messi always score against Nigeria
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Messi May Not Have Saved Us From Defeat - Sampaoli by Ericaikince(m): 6:04pm
Now we no go hear word cos them beat Argentina for friendly match... Nawa poo... Our case be like Chibuzor wey dream say he buy Bugatti come wake up they brag u and down... No wonder we celebrated like we won a trophy Lol..
1 Like
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Messi May Not Have Saved Us From Defeat - Sampaoli by Sexytemi(f): 6:04pm
I like this coach, he ain't giving dumb excuses like some coach would have.
1 Like
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Messi May Not Have Saved Us From Defeat - Sampaoli by Memphis357(m): 6:04pm
When push comes to shove,Nigeria no go past 1st round!
1 Like
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Messi May Not Have Saved Us From Defeat - Sampaoli by 9japrof(m): 6:05pm
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Messi May Not Have Saved Us From Defeat - Sampaoli by VIPERVENOM(m): 6:05pm
t
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Messi May Not Have Saved Us From Defeat - Sampaoli by SmellingAnus(m): 6:05pm
Lol... Coach na lie we lose the match if messi play.... When we go meet for world cup , messi go use us get hat trick
1 Like
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Messi May Not Have Saved Us From Defeat - Sampaoli by Einl(m): 6:06pm
Come on.
It's only a friendly.
Damn.
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Messi May Not Have Saved Us From Defeat - Sampaoli by freshinko: 6:06pm
Lols.. Eagles never stopped running.. savagely of highest order
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Messi May Not Have Saved Us From Defeat - Sampaoli by Speakdatruth: 6:07pm
I thought his initial excuse was wise enough for an escape... This new addition is a VERY DUMB excuse.
What manner of coach builds his team around a single player and expect to win when he's off duty?
The truth is, with the hunger super eagles displayed in the match, Messi would only join Aguero to mourn their loss at the hospital.
Michael Uchebo And Ahmed Musa(match Made In Heaven) / Nigeria Takes Third At Fiba Afrobasket 2011 / Two Nigerian Nfl Players Find Out They Are Brothers After 26years!
Viewing this topic: cybertyrant(m), Arysexy(m), hoodmenconcept(m), joeaz58(m), mercuryeyez, God1000(m), Davydouxs(m), Mrteju(m), dgsam255, korrej(m), DonSaintLee(m), awa(m), miteolu(m), Linux007(m), Theyveedo(m), tbaba1234, celestialAgent(m), rossychik(f), frankwyte, captainbangz(m), giftiegreen, philchudi, MrGerald(m), khanivorous(f), Cachez(m), zyzxx(m), NovusHomo(m), ccharless77, frigsfriday(m), HazardCosta(m), k2wise, mysteriousman(m), Marvelous101, mymoney001(m), nelxxy(m), Santino1(m), davidadenrele, bxcode(m), Horlaboy51, Benosky011(m), HiredGames(m), Agili, olak4gold(m), omodeoye, Ikonz(m), AFONJAPIG(f), deltapikin(m), Haywhey, SopuruEgbodo(m), Ladyjumong(f), Rousel(m), Eddee(m), idowuh98(m), oluwabless1, barnacle, kaywhynoni, pfijacobs(m), Fazemood(m), SirLegal(m), Apus, mrtayesynchro(m), kernel505, Bblak(f), overdrive(m), Sirwisdom007, Excelento(m), goingsolo, busar(m), Geogeo1, Fogman(m), skybird, schrondinger, nettan, coolopj, zig2ryme04, Crownbefitsme(f), paSURE(m), richhy84, Skaylex(m), Emmah123, ndidibabe(f), ajumma, Uyisoft, Quartermain(m), 2special(m), ramsik2000yaho, Adebowalay(m), IgboticGirl(f), Luxuryconsult, mrdickhead, Neochemist, Jamad1987(m), Yungknyyght(m), iamsirmichael1, code9(m), Lakside1955, IgedeBushBoy(m), jstar376(m), scantee(m), ybahrbz91, salame(m), oyesam2004(m), ETUVICK, Randy91(m), ajieh21(m), jamoskky(m), Branzy(m), segzylink, babatonetric, Sambaby7640(m), Efewestern, jakesbaba, YoungCeo91(m), ULSHERLAN(m), bobowaja(m), emmarouky, bluetopaz, comradeodunze, michaels5050, Acecards, mayze, mackii(m), Relixy2k, ijeshaboy, Gabrielwilliams(m), gentlenigga, ammyluv2002(f), skallyman(m) and 200 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14