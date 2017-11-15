Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Argentina Vs Nigeria: Messi May Not Have Saved Us From Defeat - Sampaoli (3399 Views)

Head coach of the Argentina national team, Jorge Sampaoli, has played down suggestions that they would have beaten Nigeria, if Lionel Messi was in the team.



Messi returned to Barcelona after their 1-0 win over Russia last Saturday and missed their 4-2 loss to the Super Eagles in a friendly on Tuesday night.





Speaking after the game Sampaoli refused suggestions that if Messi had played they would have won, insisting that the players he had on the pitch should have done better.



“We (Argentina) have to move away from being a one man team. Maybe the scoreline would have been different with Messi on the pitch, but it’s hard to say because we had enough quality in the team to win any game.



“Nigeria were way better in the second half, they never stopped running and that made it hard for us to find any sort of rhythm going forward which they took advantage of to win. They did well to win,” Sampaoli said.



Well, i concur totally. I doubt even god would have saved you.

Nigeria has suffered enough in the hands of Argentina, its high time we return the favour.



My greatest desire is to be drawn with Argentina and Portugal in the group stage. 5 Likes 1 Share

Linux007:

Well, i concur totally. I doubt even god would have saved you.

Nigeria has suffered enough in the hands of Argentina, its high time we return the favour.



My greatest desire it to be drawn with Argentina and Portugal in a group.









while its ok to say messi can not save them





while its ok to say messi can not save them

please correct that even God cant save them cos that blasphemy





With Messi, the final scoreline woulda been 4:3



With Messi, the final scoreline woulda been 4:3

Iwobi is greater than Dybala, Aguero, Mascherano, Otamendi and Me*** fact

The fact still remains that we won......... 1 Like

Mr. Coach please teach your colleague Mourinho how to acknowledge a victorious rival. Meanwhile, I think we should add 'Barcelona' to Messi's name. Something like Lionel Barcelona Messi.



You traveled on an international break of two games and after just a game, you are on the next plane back to Barcelona. Which kain obsession be dat?

This is terrible

I pledge to Nigeria my country to be faithful, loyal and honest as long as the National team keep winning.

So help me God.

Amen









Russia 2018

Group B.



Germany

Iran

Argentina

Nigeria



Nigerians be like...

FIFA excuse us sirs

We come in peace not to fight na 5 Likes

Linux007:

Well, i concur totally. I doubt even god would have saved you.

Nigeria has suffered enough in the hands of Argentina, its high time we return the favour.



My greatest desire it to be drawn with Argentina and Portugal in a group.





bros easy nah.. U wan finish us

Akuko uwa! If Moses was there maybe it would have been worse for them too. A better side won period or are we supposed to be the punching bag Everytime?





Argentina is not a contender come Russia 2018



Nigeria may win the world cup Argentina is not a contender come Russia 2018Nigeria may win the world cup

All this kind talk.... I hope this match wasn't fixed..















Before Nko





buh messi go disturb dos defence if he had played d match thank God you know that @ sampaoli ...up 9ja joor ...buh messi go disturb dos defence if he had played d match





buh messi go disturb dos defence if he had played d match thank God you know that @ sampaoli ...up 9ja joor

Exactly

better coach

NIGERIANS CANNOT TELL WHEN A MATCH IS FIXED. MY FRIEND WON 500,000 odd 131.0 on BET9JA AFTER PREDICTING THE GAME TO END 4-2 AFTER HE WAS HINTED FROM A RELIABLE SOURCE. LET ME MOVE MY CAR AWAY FROM THIS GULLIBLE TOPIC.. 1 Like

Messi always score against Nigeria

Now we no go hear word cos them beat Argentina for friendly match... Nawa poo... Our case be like Chibuzor wey dream say he buy Bugatti come wake up they brag u and down... No wonder we celebrated like we won a trophy Lol.. 1 Like

I like this coach, he ain't giving dumb excuses like some coach would have. 1 Like

When push comes to shove,Nigeria no go past 1st round! 1 Like

Lol... Coach na lie we lose the match if messi play.... When we go meet for world cup , messi go use us get hat trick 1 Like

Come on.



It's only a friendly.

Damn.

Lols.. Eagles never stopped running.. savagely of highest order