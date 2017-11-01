Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React (27689 Views)

Imo state Governor Rochas Okorocha is set to commission the statue of President Nana Addo of Ghana in Owerri after commissioning statues of Presidents Ellen Sirleaf of Liberia and Zuma of South Africa.The statue is almost ready for commissioning.What do you think?







Rochas is really mad.





Rochas is really mad. With these pictures of mine I hope I have convinced you beyond any reasonable doubt that Rochas's madness is beyond repair.

Nothing for Dilector? 3 Likes

lol 4 Likes 1 Share

Change Imolites wanted change they got in person of Riches.. 22 Likes 3 Shares







Okoroawusa will always behave like Okoroawusa. Many politicians are mad but few are roaming. Okoroawusa will always behave like Okoroawusa. Many politicians are mad but few are roaming. 29 Likes 1 Share

What's the meaning of Nigerians react?





Don't you mean ipobs react?





Silly ipobs. 12 Likes 2 Shares

And Rochas Continue To Torment The Wailers With Cheap Statues.... 2 Likes 2 Shares

Rochas ooo! Another statue? 9 Likes 2 Shares

Dear rochas okoracha if i like ur next tweet will i also have my own statue? 5 Likes 1 Share

Is High Time everyone should request for his/her own status from Okorocha. Since he wants to be stupid. 10 Likes 1 Share

Shey Afonjas love okorocha so much.. ....they should come take him and give us even if Na Jimi agbaje or Obanikoro



I am sure this jesus loves okorocha 3 Likes 1 Share





when you are an arsenal fan

you bank with wema bank

you are from IMO and

buhari is your president! when you are an arsenal fanyou bank with wema bankyou are from IMO andbuhari is your president! 15 Likes 2 Shares

Can somebody enlighten me on the economic importance of these statues. Okorocha is not the only STATUEMANIAC governor here. Ambode has erected many too, even a headless statue, and Buhari just unveilled one in Ebonyi. 12 Likes 1 Share

chaaaai... ndi Imo Ndonu 2 Likes 2 Shares

Do state legislatures no longer have to approve the executives’ projects? Or they are just figure heads? 6 Likes

The pictures made him look like an im.becile. So that wan join The pictures made him look like an im.becile. So that wan join 6 Likes 1 Share





Rochas has totally run mad.

I am beginning to think something is seriously wrong with Rochas. 8 Likes

The electorates in Imo State rightly deserved Okoroawusa. The people of Nigeria love fake philanthropists. 12 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm I am speechless..

dis man funny die dis man funny die

I've never seen this Level of F00lery in the history on Nigerian Leaders. 14 Likes 2 Shares

Ok. Imo voted change...make dem enjoy

Who curse this mumu

okorocha maka gini? something is definitely amiss in dat state

Our okorocha has run mad..