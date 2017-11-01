₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by stephenduru: 5:36pm
Imo state Governor Rochas Okorocha is set to commission the statue of President Nana Addo of Ghana in Owerri after commissioning statues of Presidents Ellen Sirleaf of Liberia and Zuma of South Africa.The statue is almost ready for commissioning.
What do you think?
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/governor-okorocha-set-to-commission.html?m=1
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by NwaAmaikpe: 5:36pm
Dear all,
Rochas is really mad.
With these pictures of mine I hope I have convinced you beyond any reasonable doubt that Rochas's madness is beyond repair.
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by stephenduru: 5:37pm
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by aribisala0(m): 5:38pm
Nothing for Dilector?
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by Amarabae(f): 5:38pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by emerged01(m): 5:38pm
lol
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by Drversatile: 5:39pm
Change Imolites wanted change they got in person of Riches..
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by Evablizin(f): 5:39pm
Okoroawusa will always behave like Okoroawusa. Many politicians are mad but few are roaming.
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by deomelo: 5:39pm
What's the meaning of Nigerians react?
Don't you mean ipobs react?
Silly ipobs.
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by NgeneUkwenu(f): 5:40pm
And Rochas Continue To Torment The Wailers With Cheap Statues....
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by Spylord48: 5:44pm
Rochas ooo! Another statue?
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by Hashimyussufamao(m): 5:48pm
Dear rochas okoracha if i like ur next tweet will i also have my own statue?
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by mazimee(m): 5:50pm
Is High Time everyone should request for his/her own status from Okorocha. Since he wants to be stupid.
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by cowardSeun: 5:54pm
Shey Afonjas love okorocha so much.. ....they should come take him and give us even if Na Jimi agbaje or Obanikoro
I am sure this jesus loves okorocha
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by validman7(m): 5:54pm
when you are an arsenal fan
you bank with wema bank
you are from IMO and
buhari is your president!
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by velai(m): 6:03pm
Can somebody enlighten me on the economic importance of these statues. Okorocha is not the only STATUEMANIAC governor here. Ambode has erected many too, even a headless statue, and Buhari just unveilled one in Ebonyi.
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by Ladycloud(f): 6:10pm
chaaaai... ndi Imo Ndonu
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by Venerable612(m): 6:11pm
Do state legislatures no longer have to approve the executives’ projects? Or they are just figure heads?
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by xavier0327(f): 6:13pm
NwaAmaikpe:
The pictures made him look like an im.becile. So that wan join
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by juman(m): 6:13pm
Rochas has totally run mad.
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by wolesmile(m): 6:13pm
I am beginning to think something is seriously wrong with Rochas.
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by Duru1(m): 6:14pm
The electorates in Imo State rightly deserved Okoroawusa. The people of Nigeria love fake philanthropists.
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by Gotze1: 6:17pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by policy12: 6:44pm
Hmmm I am speechless..
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by Jesse01(m): 7:03pm
dis man funny die
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by IamLaura(f): 7:08pm
I've never seen this Level of F00lery in the history on Nigerian Leaders.
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by miqos02(m): 7:14pm
no p
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by kings09(m): 7:15pm
Ok. Imo voted change...make dem enjoy
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by ChiefPiiko(m): 7:15pm
Who curse this mumu
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by Akinz0126(m): 7:15pm
okorocha maka gini? something is definitely amiss in dat state
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by Uyi168(m): 7:16pm
Our okorocha has run mad..
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by emeijeh(m): 7:16pm
The statue is even dancing Fela's dancesteps
