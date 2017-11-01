₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,912,753 members, 3,914,464 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 November 2017 at 08:59 PM

Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React (27689 Views)

More Statues That Will Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha (Photos) / Statue Of Jacob Zuma In Owerri, Nigeria By Rochas Okorocha Sparks Outrage / Buhari Poses With Rochas Okorocha In Aso Rock (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by stephenduru: 5:36pm
Imo state Governor Rochas Okorocha is set to commission the statue of President Nana Addo of Ghana in Owerri after commissioning statues of Presidents Ellen Sirleaf of Liberia and Zuma of South Africa.The statue is almost ready for commissioning.

What do you think?


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/governor-okorocha-set-to-commission.html?m=1

1 Like 3 Shares

Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by NwaAmaikpe: 5:36pm
shocked


Dear all,
Rochas is really mad.


With these pictures of mine I hope I have convinced you beyond any reasonable doubt that Rochas's madness is beyond repair.

202 Likes 22 Shares

Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by stephenduru: 5:37pm
Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/governor-okorocha-set-to-commission.html?m=1

2 Shares

Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by aribisala0(m): 5:38pm
Nothing for Dilector?

3 Likes

Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by Amarabae(f): 5:38pm
Hmmmm
Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by emerged01(m): 5:38pm
lol

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by Drversatile: 5:39pm
Change Imolites wanted change they got in person of Riches.. grin

22 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by Evablizin(f): 5:39pm
shocked


Okoroawusa will always behave like Okoroawusa. Many politicians are mad but few are roaming.

29 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by deomelo: 5:39pm
What's the meaning of Nigerians react?


Don't you mean ipobs react?


Silly ipobs.

12 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by NgeneUkwenu(f): 5:40pm
And Rochas Continue To Torment The Wailers With Cheap Statues.... grin grin

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by Spylord48: 5:44pm
Rochas ooo! Another statue?

9 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by Hashimyussufamao(m): 5:48pm
Dear rochas okoracha if i like ur next tweet will i also have my own statue?

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by mazimee(m): 5:50pm
Is High Time everyone should request for his/her own status from Okorocha. Since he wants to be stupid.

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by cowardSeun: 5:54pm
Shey Afonjas love okorocha so much.. ....they should come take him and give us even if Na Jimi agbaje or Obanikoro

I am sure this jesus loves okorocha

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by validman7(m): 5:54pm
shocked

when you are an arsenal fan
you bank with wema bank
you are from IMO and
buhari is your president!

15 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by velai(m): 6:03pm
Can somebody enlighten me on the economic importance of these statues. Okorocha is not the only STATUEMANIAC governor here. Ambode has erected many too, even a headless statue, and Buhari just unveilled one in Ebonyi.

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by Ladycloud(f): 6:10pm
chaaaai... ndi Imo Ndonu grin

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by Venerable612(m): 6:11pm
Do state legislatures no longer have to approve the executives’ projects? Or they are just figure heads?

6 Likes

Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by xavier0327(f): 6:13pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


Dear all,
Rochas is really mad.


With these pictures of mine I hope I have convinced you that Rochas's madness is beyond repair.


The pictures made him look like an im.becile. So that wan join

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by juman(m): 6:13pm
Rochas has totally run mad.

grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin
Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by wolesmile(m): 6:13pm
I am beginning to think something is seriously wrong with Rochas.

8 Likes

Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by Duru1(m): 6:14pm
The electorates in Imo State rightly deserved Okoroawusa. The people of Nigeria love fake philanthropists.

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by Gotze1: 6:17pm
Hmmmm
Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by policy12: 6:44pm
Hmmm I am speechless..
Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by Jesse01(m): 7:03pm
cheesy dis man funny die
Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by IamLaura(f): 7:08pm
I've never seen this Level of F00lery in the history on Nigerian Leaders.

14 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by miqos02(m): 7:14pm
no p
Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by kings09(m): 7:15pm
Ok. Imo voted change...make dem enjoy
Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by ChiefPiiko(m): 7:15pm
Who curse this mumu
Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by Akinz0126(m): 7:15pm
okorocha maka gini? something is definitely amiss in dat state
Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by Uyi168(m): 7:16pm
Our okorocha has run mad..
Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Statue To Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React by emeijeh(m): 7:16pm
The statue is even dancing Fela's dancesteps grin


22 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

PDP Is Dead, I Pray Nigeria Won’t Be Like It – Obasanjo / Lastma Officials Beat Bus Driver To Death / Judith Amaechi Visits Patience Jonathan Over Mother's Death

Viewing this topic: iykemyke105, rollas007, PrincessNazor(f), Kowor(f), heydora, Olive4(f), Jonex123465, opsylojay(m), achivs(m), mgbadike81, GLOBALINF(m), Ekeseges(f), Orosensation(m), Humbleiyke, mabea, Eddynut, kamalcole3000, Crystalclara(f), danniyal(m), 2iceAsNice, dont8(m), kevin10, Chizzy759831, veetah(m), Sophia7989, Dongreat(m), Salisville, ehisbrainy, ONeMAnMOPOL, lordofreal, bismackchisom, AzizG550(m), ConcernedNL, larmu(m), udemejack(m), NGZSPARKS01(f), ayoomoba1(m), ionsman, akabdullahi, MyChoice1, Tallino25(m), eedrees(m), bamix95(m), KpStone(m), uzor2(m), jofatek9200(m), Dmano, MikeDanReal, oyekunle777, deomelo, lovemoreleonard(m), Kayboy205(m), pastorpussy(m), Brozo1, Temptee101(m), stepo707, SolnergyPower, awollowo, Etuagievin, magnumwhales, Skoopy(m), daywalker12911(m), dominion001(m), shiffynaani(m), fruitfulbae, designfemi(m), oluezekiel(m), Harvigh(m), juncheng, cassysmallz(m), kulboy247(m), cassiekel, elderjo, Bestchisom(m), SOPIGO, babeicent, Ajalekoko76(m), yommy78, Justopen2U, Imjustagirl(f), pazziejosh(m), littlemistress(f), aspiliqueta(m), Iykesampson16, mrdan(m), chuksonu(m), ogrin(m), bellazz(m), macaranta(m), chixjoe4all(m), Depreacherman(m), cookieL, oyekan1997(m), rajiraymond(m), brimoknight(m), Loveprince, Ellaaa(f), alegbeleye(m), eppysold(m), dack7(m), supereagle(m), brewdave(m), Haryorbammmy(m), DeBlessedOne(m), kenkel, Oedinred, olarlekzy, thedondada(m), Blazing8, perpeling22, lummy247, oseyere(m), abayomi27(m), askibee(m), ManirBK, BizleLee, semid4lyfe(m), Excellence12(m), rex750(m), adiosgracias(m), balmofgilead, ammy4goodies(f), HeirApparent(m), Tylerfitnesss, Mizsylviah(f), faby02, acethean(m), TheKingIsHere, dekokelvin(m), Ensho, Divine501, ProfEinstein, HottestFire, Priceless2802(f), sweetkevisco(m), Edusouls(m), halimzytohfresh, masterpiecer(m), mrjerrfrac(m), okine4real, Raphael81(m), ventoh, Leon90, StainlessH(m), Analysiscorner, Ericaikince(m), OgaKazeem(m), Lol4all, michoade, vengedre(m), cletusjnr(m), horciglowri(f), bjayNL, MichaelSokoto(m), adeniyi997 and 223 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 5
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.