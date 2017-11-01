₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Seriake Dickson Visits Goodluck Jonathan In His Otueke Mansion (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 6:33pm
Governor Seriake Dickson visited former President Goodluck Jonathan in his home town, Otueke.He commiserated with the Otueke Community and the Ogiasa family for the lose of their Paramount Ruler. HRH. King. Lot. J. Ogiasa (JP).Speaking during the visit,former President Goodluck Jonathan said...
"Those young people who wake up and from the comfort of their beds, write stories of feud going on between me and my younger brother Governor Seriake Dickson are just running faster than their legs".
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/governor-seriake-dickson-visits.html?m=1
|Re: Seriake Dickson Visits Goodluck Jonathan In His Otueke Mansion (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 6:34pm
|Re: Seriake Dickson Visits Goodluck Jonathan In His Otueke Mansion (Photos) by NigerDeltan(m): 6:34pm
A president we never had enough of
|Re: Seriake Dickson Visits Goodluck Jonathan In His Otueke Mansion (Photos) by Blizzy9ja: 6:37pm
Sarrki wont like this...
|Re: Seriake Dickson Visits Goodluck Jonathan In His Otueke Mansion (Photos) by xlextj: 6:38pm
all these liquor n spirit will be consumed by who?
|Re: Seriake Dickson Visits Goodluck Jonathan In His Otueke Mansion (Photos) by docadams: 6:40pm
Hmmmmmm
Jonathan self
1. Drinks are too many. Only Seaman's Aromatic Schnapps is needed here
2. Standing to address the governor in his abode is an error.
|Re: Seriake Dickson Visits Goodluck Jonathan In His Otueke Mansion (Photos) by lordimmaogidi(m): 6:43pm
GEJ my presido for life
|Re: Seriake Dickson Visits Goodluck Jonathan In His Otueke Mansion (Photos) by nengibo: 6:52pm
docadams:Stop reading meaning to pictures, they are brothers and most importantly human beings not gods
|Re: Seriake Dickson Visits Goodluck Jonathan In His Otueke Mansion (Photos) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 6:54pm
They are brothers before being politicians
|Re: Seriake Dickson Visits Goodluck Jonathan In His Otueke Mansion (Photos) by AfroSamurai: 6:59pm
TonyeBarcanista:Who ask you?
|Re: Seriake Dickson Visits Goodluck Jonathan In His Otueke Mansion (Photos) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 6:59pm
docadams:1. Have you seen meeting of elders without liquor?
2. He stood up to revere Governor Seriake Dickson not Mr Seriake Dickson. He respect the office and that shows humility.
I'm no GEJite but he just earned my respect by his act. If all our public officers will emulate this.
Meanwhile, Buhari must Go!
|Re: Seriake Dickson Visits Goodluck Jonathan In His Otueke Mansion (Photos) by psucc(m): 7:08pm
Always humble! Always patriotic!
16 Likes
|Re: Seriake Dickson Visits Goodluck Jonathan In His Otueke Mansion (Photos) by deenAyetu(f): 7:23pm
Y
|Re: Seriake Dickson Visits Goodluck Jonathan In His Otueke Mansion (Photos) by BuhariNaWah: 7:23pm
Please Nairalanders,
What does Dickson mean
|Re: Seriake Dickson Visits Goodluck Jonathan In His Otueke Mansion (Photos) by miqos02(m): 7:23pm
nice
|Re: Seriake Dickson Visits Goodluck Jonathan In His Otueke Mansion (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 7:23pm
I wonder how 2019 will look like.
People have started carrying politics / elections on their head
|Re: Seriake Dickson Visits Goodluck Jonathan In His Otueke Mansion (Photos) by neonly: 7:23pm
I just loving dis man
|Re: Seriake Dickson Visits Goodluck Jonathan In His Otueke Mansion (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 7:23pm
Hope you brought plenty money and alcohol for Jona our man
|Re: Seriake Dickson Visits Goodluck Jonathan In His Otueke Mansion (Photos) by lomubi69(f): 7:24pm
The guy de flex o
|Re: Seriake Dickson Visits Goodluck Jonathan In His Otueke Mansion (Photos) by King4Roller: 7:24pm
I am not understanding. Using microphone to talk to people in his parlour? Is it that big?
|Re: Seriake Dickson Visits Goodluck Jonathan In His Otueke Mansion (Photos) by Arewa12: 7:24pm
hmmm
|Re: Seriake Dickson Visits Goodluck Jonathan In His Otueke Mansion (Photos) by neonly: 7:24pm
neonly:
I love him tooooo
|Re: Seriake Dickson Visits Goodluck Jonathan In His Otueke Mansion (Photos) by sotall(m): 7:24pm
OK
|Re: Seriake Dickson Visits Goodluck Jonathan In His Otueke Mansion (Photos) by Ermacc: 7:25pm
deenAyetu:
BuhariNaWah:
Arewa12:
sotall:landlords
|Re: Seriake Dickson Visits Goodluck Jonathan In His Otueke Mansion (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 7:25pm
Otueke drunken Master but come shey him sitting room big reach the palace of the king of Zamunda for coming to America movie wey he dey use mic
|Re: Seriake Dickson Visits Goodluck Jonathan In His Otueke Mansion (Photos) by deji17: 7:25pm
Ogogoro Master... See as different kind of kain kain filled the table...
Chop the head of your life..
|Re: Seriake Dickson Visits Goodluck Jonathan In His Otueke Mansion (Photos) by SOFTENGR: 7:25pm
Today na shayo level.
Oga Jona no dey fall hand on a good day.
|Re: Seriake Dickson Visits Goodluck Jonathan In His Otueke Mansion (Photos) by careytommy7(m): 7:26pm
docadams:
Typical zombie. Everybody was seated while GEJ spoke but your biased mind read a different interpretation to the picture.
|Re: Seriake Dickson Visits Goodluck Jonathan In His Otueke Mansion (Photos) by psychologist(m): 7:26pm
Using mic to address a gathering of 9 people
|Re: Seriake Dickson Visits Goodluck Jonathan In His Otueke Mansion (Photos) by wizod(m): 7:26pm
deenAyetu:Y has one leg and two hands
|Re: Seriake Dickson Visits Goodluck Jonathan In His Otueke Mansion (Photos) by classicfrank4u(m): 7:26pm
enjoyment men!!cold seaman's
