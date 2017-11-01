Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Seriake Dickson Visits Goodluck Jonathan In His Otueke Mansion (Photos) (19258 Views)

"Those young people who wake up and from the comfort of their beds, write stories of feud going on between me and my younger brother Governor Seriake Dickson are just running faster than their legs".





Governor Seriake Dickson visited former President Goodluck Jonathan in his home town, Otueke. He commiserated with the Otueke Community and the Ogiasa family for the lose of their Paramount Ruler. HRH. King. Lot. J. Ogiasa (JP). Speaking during the visit, former President Goodluck Jonathan said..."Those young people who wake up and from the comfort of their beds, write stories of feud going on between me and my younger brother Governor Seriake Dickson are just running faster than their legs".

A president we never had enough of 54 Likes 2 Shares

Sarrki wont like this... 18 Likes

? all these liquor n spirit will be consumed by who 40 Likes 1 Share

Jonathan self

1. Drinks are too many. Only Seaman's Aromatic Schnapps is needed here

2. Standing to address the governor in his abode is an error. 30 Likes 1 Share

GEJ my presido for life 16 Likes

They are brothers before being politicians 8 Likes

Always humble! Always patriotic! 16 Likes

What does Dickson mean Please Nairalanders,What doesmean 2 Likes

I wonder how 2019 will look like.









People have started carrying politics / elections on their head 1 Like 1 Share

I just loving dis man 8 Likes

Hope you brought plenty money and alcohol for Jona our man 2 Likes 1 Share

The guy de flex o

I am not understanding. Using microphone to talk to people in his parlour? Is it that big? 17 Likes 1 Share

Otueke drunken Master but come shey him sitting room big reach the palace of the king of Zamunda for coming to America movie wey he dey use mic 7 Likes 1 Share

See as different kind of kain kain filled the table...



Chop the head of your life.. Ogogoro Master...See as different kind of kain kain filled the table...Chop the head of your life.. 6 Likes 1 Share

Today na shayo level.

Oga Jona no dey fall hand on a good day. 7 Likes 1 Share

Using mic to address a gathering of 9 people 6 Likes 1 Share

