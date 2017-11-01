

How do you do today? I'll take it that you are doing great.



I come bearing good news to those of you who believe in partial or total withdrawal from people and and environment(the introverts). I may know not if you were born that way or if it's due to some circumstances in your past but I put it to you that people around have a problem with you because you're unpredictable and may seem as a threat to them.

However, temperaments are what make up our personality for without them one might not be able to distinguish one human from another. These temperaments may exist singly or multiply in one person but the ability to take control of it is the wheeling power we possess as humans.

Although,it can be difficult to admit to yourself that you maybe an introvert because you have a "spoonful" of friends. Let me give you a few suggestions that might aid you in identifying who you truly are.



- you enjoy having time to yourself because your best thinking occurs when you're by yourself.

-you're the last to raise your hand when someone asks for something from a group

-you often wear headphones when you're in a public situation

-you receive more calls,texts and emails than you make, unless you have no choice.



If you are nodding through all these suggestions, then you might as well be the person I'm talking to. Being an introvert definitely has its advantages because you enjoy reflecting on your own thoughts, you'll be less likely to get bored when you're alone than someone who needs constant social stimulation. But then again, the pros begin to out weigh the cons.



People who don't know you might think you're aloof or that you feel superior to them. You begin to get labelled as weird or snobby and a lot of negative traits are ascribed to you. You may often get overlooked and it's difficult to blend in a noisy extroverted world. The worst is that you may begin to sink into depression because your thoughts begin to lead you and before you get to notice, the psychiatrist is already draining you with lessons that are as good as useless at that point.



In order not to get too extreme, you should allow yourself, giving yourself permission to be a little more open in revealing your thoughts and feelings and this may help you make the best of both worlds.

Above all, talk to someone sometimes, get a friend or a couple of extroverted friends or even a pet. Just get close to something because we all need somebody to lean on!!!











Yours truly,

SassyNIGERIAN for



AnotherNIGERIAN's Blog







Good read until I got to the psychiatrist part...I believe you meant psychologist.



Even at that for this Nigeria or when we don jand? Good read until I got to the psychiatrist part...I believe you meant psychologist.Even at that for this Nigeria or when we don jand?

.







You're the last to raise your hand when someone asks for something from a group

What if they don't have something say because nothing is coming to their head at that time? Think about that!





You often wear headphones when you're in a public situation



You receive more calls,texts and emails than you make, unless you have no choice.

If my future wife falls in this category. She's divorced before the wedding. What if they don't have something say because nothing is coming to their head at that time? Think about that!If my future wife falls in this category. She's divorced before the wedding. 2 Likes



I have read the letter but what is the importance?





The latter part of the write up is the big deal... Try to socialise a bit so that your talents won't deteriorate 2 Likes

"If the walls could speak"



















Sincerely I sometimes wonder hoe those introverts cope with a million thoughts in their mind yet they withdraw themselves from the world.

















That can be quite depressing though! God please help them. 1 Like

I rather stick pins in my eyes ,than go through this ya long worthless write-up... Back to the introverts, Una dey try ooo

Op, i believe you are trying to turn introverts into ambiverts....

Brooding over some issues alone can make one to be a perfect suicide candidate...please if you are out there, drowning in your thoughts...kindly talk to someone ....a problem is half solved when shared 2 Likes 1 Share

Wow

Nice

in 6-words summary, "don't try to be someone else"





If my introverted temperament freaks you out, then get the hell outta my life



My fellow introverts should identify by clicking the "LIKE" button 11 Likes

Funny enough... You just described me... Wow. Funny enough... You just described me... Wow.

being an introvert can be fun and boring sometime. 1 Like

you owe no one any apology being an introvert! 5 Likes 1 Share

goodmandgreat:

I rather stick pins in my eyes ,than go through this ya long worthless write-up... Back to the introverts, Una dey try ooo

Lolz. Very annoying write up. Just be like say ma blow he head. Lolz. Very annoying write up. Just be like say ma blow he head. 1 Like

There is only one thing in this life that I would trade my introversion for and that thing is 'nothing'. Because I don't talk much and always talk sense when I do, people respect me like I'm some kind of demigod. Extroversion sucks in my opinion. 5 Likes 1 Share

GUILTY 2 Likes

I'm proud to be an introvert, deal with it OP 2 Likes

Don't know how to feel about this article.

Depression, Really?



There is no way that is happening with my keeness to online multiplayer gaming, YouTube/Instagram interaction, etc. I might be silent in person, but when i’m alone with me console or the internet, i’m A beast.



Intoversion get grade abeg! 3 Likes

This is very informative nice post from the mod











Through self development, we become what we thought was impossible.. Our dream self..



