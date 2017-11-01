₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Letter To The Introverts, From Sassynigerian by MrThisandthat: 7:57pm On Nov 15
Hello darlings,
How do you do today? I'll take it that you are doing great.
I come bearing good news to those of you who believe in partial or total withdrawal from people and and environment(the introverts). I may know not if you were born that way or if it's due to some circumstances in your past but I put it to you that people around have a problem with you because you're unpredictable and may seem as a threat to them.
However, temperaments are what make up our personality for without them one might not be able to distinguish one human from another. These temperaments may exist singly or multiply in one person but the ability to take control of it is the wheeling power we possess as humans.
Although,it can be difficult to admit to yourself that you maybe an introvert because you have a "spoonful" of friends. Let me give you a few suggestions that might aid you in identifying who you truly are.
- you enjoy having time to yourself because your best thinking occurs when you're by yourself.
-you're the last to raise your hand when someone asks for something from a group
-you often wear headphones when you're in a public situation
-you receive more calls,texts and emails than you make, unless you have no choice.
If you are nodding through all these suggestions, then you might as well be the person I'm talking to. Being an introvert definitely has its advantages because you enjoy reflecting on your own thoughts, you'll be less likely to get bored when you're alone than someone who needs constant social stimulation. But then again, the pros begin to out weigh the cons.
People who don't know you might think you're aloof or that you feel superior to them. You begin to get labelled as weird or snobby and a lot of negative traits are ascribed to you. You may often get overlooked and it's difficult to blend in a noisy extroverted world. The worst is that you may begin to sink into depression because your thoughts begin to lead you and before you get to notice, the psychiatrist is already draining you with lessons that are as good as useless at that point.
In order not to get too extreme, you should allow yourself, giving yourself permission to be a little more open in revealing your thoughts and feelings and this may help you make the best of both worlds.
Above all, talk to someone sometimes, get a friend or a couple of extroverted friends or even a pet. Just get close to something because we all need somebody to lean on!!!
Yours truly,
SassyNIGERIAN for
AnotherNIGERIAN's Blog
Source: http://www.anothernigerian.com/2017/11/letter-to-introverts-from-sassynigerian.html?m=1
|Re: Letter To The Introverts, From Sassynigerian by gamblering: 7:08am
|Re: Letter To The Introverts, From Sassynigerian by AFONJAPIG(f): 7:08am
I book this space in peace chairman space booker Association of Nigeria
Nairaland
|Re: Letter To The Introverts, From Sassynigerian by BruncleZuma: 7:08am
Good read until I got to the psychiatrist part...I believe you meant psychologist.
Even at that for this Nigeria or when we don jand?
|Re: Letter To The Introverts, From Sassynigerian by romoruyi(m): 7:08am
.
|Re: Letter To The Introverts, From Sassynigerian by OrestesDante(m): 7:09am
You're the last to raise your hand when someone asks for something from a group
What if they don't have something say because nothing is coming to their head at that time? Think about that!
You often wear headphones when you're in a public situation
If my future wife falls in this category. She's divorced before the wedding.
|Re: Letter To The Introverts, From Sassynigerian by myrrtle(m): 7:09am
nice one MrThisandthat?
|Re: Letter To The Introverts, From Sassynigerian by Hivazinc: 7:10am
I have read the letter but what is the importance?
|Re: Letter To The Introverts, From Sassynigerian by Anonylander: 7:10am
No, thanks
|Re: Letter To The Introverts, From Sassynigerian by seunlayi(m): 7:10am
The latter part of the write up is the big deal... Try to socialise a bit so that your talents won't deteriorate
|Re: Letter To The Introverts, From Sassynigerian by kingzjay(m): 7:10am
"If the walls could speak"
Sincerely I sometimes wonder hoe those introverts cope with a million thoughts in their mind yet they withdraw themselves from the world.
That can be quite depressing though! God please help them.
|Re: Letter To The Introverts, From Sassynigerian by nony43(m): 7:11am
d
|Re: Letter To The Introverts, From Sassynigerian by Ustec(m): 7:11am
ok
|Re: Letter To The Introverts, From Sassynigerian by goodmandgreat(m): 7:12am
I rather stick pins in my eyes ,than go through this ya long worthless write-up... Back to the introverts, Una dey try ooo
|Re: Letter To The Introverts, From Sassynigerian by jobaltol: 7:12am
Op, i believe you are trying to turn introverts into ambiverts....
Brooding over some issues alone can make one to be a perfect suicide candidate...please if you are out there, drowning in your thoughts...kindly talk to someone ....a problem is half solved when shared
|Re: Letter To The Introverts, From Sassynigerian by RapportNaija(m): 7:12am
Wow
|Re: Letter To The Introverts, From Sassynigerian by oliviablog(f): 7:13am
Nice
|Re: Letter To The Introverts, From Sassynigerian by able88(m): 7:13am
in 6-words summary, "don't try to be someone else"
If my introverted temperament freaks you out, then get the hell outta my life
My fellow introverts should identify by clicking the "LIKE" button
|Re: Letter To The Introverts, From Sassynigerian by snowblaq(f): 7:14am
MrThisandthat:
Funny enough... You just described me... Wow.
|Re: Letter To The Introverts, From Sassynigerian by dayo2me(m): 7:14am
being an introvert can be fun and boring sometime.
|Re: Letter To The Introverts, From Sassynigerian by majekdom2: 7:14am
you owe no one any apology being an introvert!
|Re: Letter To The Introverts, From Sassynigerian by Slayer2: 7:14am
goodmandgreat:
Lolz. Very annoying write up. Just be like say ma blow he head.
|Re: Letter To The Introverts, From Sassynigerian by Darkseid(m): 7:14am
There is only one thing in this life that I would trade my introversion for and that thing is 'nothing'. Because I don't talk much and always talk sense when I do, people respect me like I'm some kind of demigod. Extroversion sucks in my opinion.
|Re: Letter To The Introverts, From Sassynigerian by tslimpez(f): 7:15am
GUILTY
|Re: Letter To The Introverts, From Sassynigerian by bayocanny: 7:16am
I'm proud to be an introvert, deal with it OP
|Re: Letter To The Introverts, From Sassynigerian by Micheezzy: 7:16am
|Re: Letter To The Introverts, From Sassynigerian by Adakintroy: 7:16am
|Re: Letter To The Introverts, From Sassynigerian by Daeylar(f): 7:16am
Don't know how to feel about this article.
|Re: Letter To The Introverts, From Sassynigerian by celestialAgent(m): 7:17am
Depression, Really?
There is no way that is happening with my keeness to online multiplayer gaming, YouTube/Instagram interaction, etc. I might be silent in person, but when i’m alone with me console or the internet, i’m A beast.
Intoversion get grade abeg!
|Re: Letter To The Introverts, From Sassynigerian by Tuljaking(m): 7:17am
This is very informative nice post from the mod
|Re: Letter To The Introverts, From Sassynigerian by Finstar: 7:17am
There's what we called temperament modification.. If you're an introvert, try to modify with another secondary temperament, like having 40% of the choleric or melachonic temperament. Having one temperament isn't enough. I'm a natural introvert, but you'll never believe if you get to meet me in person..
Through self development, we become what we thought was impossible.. Our dream self..
|Re: Letter To The Introverts, From Sassynigerian by bayocanny: 7:18am
tslimpez:You look fragile
