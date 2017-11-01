₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,912,799 members, 3,914,659 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 November 2017 at 11:22 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Kogi State University Orders Students To Rewrite Already Written Examinations! (2842 Views)
BREAKING- UI Vice Chancellor Orders Students To Leave The Hostels Before 6pm / See The Huge Snake Killed By Students Of Benue State Uni Medical Sch In Makurdi / Kwara Poly Management Orders Students To Vacate Hostels Indefinitely (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Kogi State University Orders Students To Rewrite Already Written Examinations! by fergusen(m): 8:57pm
Reports emanating from Kogi State University and monitored by Naija Cgpa indicates that students of the institution from different levels (200L, 300L, 400L, ex 400L) have been directed to return to the school within the first week of December to rewrite examinations already written as far back as January 2017.
According to the affected students, the school hinged its decision on the non-submission of their results by the disengaged staff of the institution.
The disengaged staff apparently held onto the results as a bargaining chip.
The management of the school had earlier sacked over 170 of the lecturers for taking sides with ASUU and failing to call off the strike embarked upon in early February.
Miffed at their action, the Governor of the State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, directed the management of the institution to sack all lecturers who failed to resume.
This disengagement of the erring staff has created no small stir in the school. The school has barely been able to carry on with academic activities.
Some of the faculties affected by this present directive include Natural Sciences, Social Sciences and Education.
A recently graduated student of the institution who preferred to remain anonymous lamented the insensitivity of the school management. According to him, "how am I supposed to leave my present job and return back to school to rewrite courses I wrote as far back as January?"
Another blamed the school for failing to get its act right.
Naija Cgpa will keep you posted on further development in the school.
Source Naijacgpa.blogspot.com
3 Shares
|Re: Kogi State University Orders Students To Rewrite Already Written Examinations! by fergusen(m): 9:06pm
Cc lalasticlala olawalebabs Richiez Fynestboi
|Re: Kogi State University Orders Students To Rewrite Already Written Examinations! by donk552(m): 9:12pm
Everything about kogi is useless. Governor useless, his tribe useless, the resident useless, the state useless and it schools are useless.
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kogi State University Orders Students To Rewrite Already Written Examinations! by Uyi168(m): 10:07pm
donk552:Wickedness in high places..
5 Likes
|Re: Kogi State University Orders Students To Rewrite Already Written Examinations! by fergusen(m): 10:12pm
donk552:Easy bro
Lalasticlala this is news worthy.
1 Like
|Re: Kogi State University Orders Students To Rewrite Already Written Examinations! by Austema(m): 10:35pm
This is what happens when you have Obo-ilo (bitter leaf soup) as your governor
1 Like
|Re: Kogi State University Orders Students To Rewrite Already Written Examinations! by anochuko01(m): 10:35pm
spa rt try remain stokata heumas ractum ractum.
|Re: Kogi State University Orders Students To Rewrite Already Written Examinations! by urchman23: 10:35pm
donk552:Dino melaya useless
|Re: Kogi State University Orders Students To Rewrite Already Written Examinations! by Austema(m): 10:35pm
donk552:stupid animal, what did you know about the tribe?
|Re: Kogi State University Orders Students To Rewrite Already Written Examinations! by flawlessT(f): 10:35pm
Na wa o... So someone cannot write exams in peace again abi?
|Re: Kogi State University Orders Students To Rewrite Already Written Examinations! by oviejnr(m): 10:36pm
What happens to the candles they burnt initially ??
Na so malpractices they take start, head they empty after exams hen cant even read bill boards
|Re: Kogi State University Orders Students To Rewrite Already Written Examinations! by Flexherbal(m): 10:36pm
Hmmmmm!
After about 11 months !
1 Like
|Re: Kogi State University Orders Students To Rewrite Already Written Examinations! by gurunlocker: 10:37pm
The best thing is to put this state on AUCTION!
1 Like
|Re: Kogi State University Orders Students To Rewrite Already Written Examinations! by peteromenihu(m): 10:38pm
donk552:
this guy is a boko haram agent, he has bomb in his mouth.
3 Likes
|Re: Kogi State University Orders Students To Rewrite Already Written Examinations! by stfadaanthony(m): 10:38pm
Which way Nigeria... even education needs intervention, not just intervention but a very serious one
1 Like
|Re: Kogi State University Orders Students To Rewrite Already Written Examinations! by fatymore(f): 10:38pm
Madness
1 Like
|Re: Kogi State University Orders Students To Rewrite Already Written Examinations! by 02Kebreal(m): 10:39pm
donk552:
Your Generation Useless...
1 Like
|Re: Kogi State University Orders Students To Rewrite Already Written Examinations! by Lovetinz(m): 10:39pm
The solution is simple..
The whole state needs to cancel the last election and conduct another governorship election.
What is good for the goose is good for the gander.
8 Likes
|Re: Kogi State University Orders Students To Rewrite Already Written Examinations! by Lincoln275(m): 10:42pm
kini idi reason why oooo?
1 Like
|Re: Kogi State University Orders Students To Rewrite Already Written Examinations! by Turkeelex: 10:44pm
So we should fry Water abi mtcheeew
|Re: Kogi State University Orders Students To Rewrite Already Written Examinations! by Flashh: 10:45pm
I can see Kogi people who have no chill, on this thread.
2 Likes
|Re: Kogi State University Orders Students To Rewrite Already Written Examinations! by alexvic12(m): 10:46pm
I'm affected. I tell you it is not a funny thing. I just hope students won't riot or protest when results are released.
1 Like
|Re: Kogi State University Orders Students To Rewrite Already Written Examinations! by jtjohn(m): 10:47pm
Why is that there is know positive News that comes out from that kogi state? They should just merge that state (kogi) with Abuja and nasarawa state since they are In North Central and close to each other.
|Re: Kogi State University Orders Students To Rewrite Already Written Examinations! by Talk2Bella(f): 10:53pm
dem don loss una scripts
missing scripts tins
|Re: Kogi State University Orders Students To Rewrite Already Written Examinations! by iamozipatrick(m): 10:55pm
Am in English 400l sadly am 2 rewrite ENG307
|Re: Kogi State University Orders Students To Rewrite Already Written Examinations! by netoc65(m): 10:55pm
Kogi State again
|Re: Kogi State University Orders Students To Rewrite Already Written Examinations! by Einl(m): 10:57pm
That is so sad it's even hard to imagine.
U can't even make it up.
Since January??
It's so funny it becomes sad. Disappointing. Silly.
I didn't give a fu*k to I had to give a f*ck.
|Re: Kogi State University Orders Students To Rewrite Already Written Examinations! by petishegzy(m): 10:57pm
Let the school give them free marks now
What about those students that are not in the Country right now
|Re: Kogi State University Orders Students To Rewrite Already Written Examinations! by piagetskinner(m): 11:04pm
that wide necked governor has come again
|Re: Kogi State University Orders Students To Rewrite Already Written Examinations! by Yemifashanu: 11:05pm
What?
|Re: Kogi State University Orders Students To Rewrite Already Written Examinations! by meforyou1(m): 11:08pm
Op, is test now same thing as exam?
Uniben Lecturer Caught On Security Cam Molesting A Final Year Female.. / Things You Never Knew Had A Name:photos / To All NSUKA (UNN Fresh Student: Post - Ume Screening Exercise, 2009 - 2010
Viewing this topic: bleckzy(f), zuby4real10(m), YoungRichRuler(m), almujeebe(m), Abbeylincson(f), encryptjay(m), wman(m), Jboy5050(m), Napoleon27(m), Miracle4Sure, quisera(m), lordnoah, MrRitchie, olatunyemi(m), Damilolalucky, felixzo1(m), mcevans1(m), jitolala(m), Happibest22, Jagabanj(f), Kynsks, Yahooplusplus, Junior66(m), freeman67, dennixxx(m), motivationspika(m), chibike69, OKorowanta, Frank3n2(m), balogun27, netoc65(m), fergusen(m), PrinceGozie(m), Raindrop0442(m), DatYORUBAdBoi(m), torres2, mczico and 42 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22