



According to the affected students, the school hinged its decision on the non-submission of their results by the disengaged staff of the institution.

The disengaged staff apparently held onto the results as a bargaining chip.



The management of the school had earlier sacked over 170 of the lecturers for taking sides with ASUU and failing to call off the strike embarked upon in early February.

Miffed at their action, the Governor of the State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, directed the management of the institution to sack all lecturers who failed to resume.



This disengagement of the erring staff has created no small stir in the school. The school has barely been able to carry on with academic activities.



Some of the faculties affected by this present directive include Natural Sciences, Social Sciences and Education.



A recently graduated student of the institution who preferred to remain anonymous lamented the insensitivity of the school management. According to him, "how am I supposed to leave my present job and return back to school to rewrite courses I wrote as far back as January?"

Another blamed the school for failing to get its act right.





