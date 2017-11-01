₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Couple Sell Their 2-year-old Son On Credit In Imo State (photos) by Priscy01(f): 8:16am
The Anti-Kidnapping unit of the Imo State Police Command has arrested a couple, Ifeanyi Anyanwu and Amarachi Ugorji, for allegedly stealing and selling a two-year-old boy, Ikechukwu Nwachukwu, for N500,000.
The couple allegedly stole the child on August 28 from his parents in Umuozu-Uguiri in the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the state.
It was learnt that prior to the incident, Anyanwu and Ugorji had sold their first child on credit to a man in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Andrew Enwerem, during a parade on Wednesday, said in the latest incident, the couple kidnapped and sold Nwachukwu for N500,000 to one Ifeanyinwa Duru.
Duru was said to have resold the boy to one Mrs. Chidinma Emmanuel, for N700,000.
The police spokesperson, who described the development as worrisome, said the couple, Duru and Emmanuel were nabbed in Aba, Abia State, adding that the child was rescued unhurt.
Enwerem said,
“On August 28, 2017, Ifeanyi Anyanwu, 23; and Amarachi Ugorji,18, conspired and kidnapped Ikechukwu Nwachukwu, who is two years and six months old, from his parents in Umuozu- Uguiri in the Isiala Mbano LGA.
“The two suspects, after the kidnap, started demanding ransom from the parents of the child. When the parents of the kidnapped child could not provide the money, they opted to sell the child to one Ifeanyinwa Duru, 39, at the cost of N500,000. Duru, in turn, resold the child to one Chidimma Emmanuel, 42, at the cost of N700,000.
“The two buyers were arrested in Aba following painstaking investigation, while the child was rescued unhurt and has since been reunited with the legitimate parents by the command.
“The suspects have confessed to the crime and investigation has been concluded. The syndicate will soon be charged to court.
“The Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike, has instructed all heads of the tactical units of the command to go all out against those who trade in human beings, especially children, who have done nothing wrong except that they were born into a society that has lost its values.”
Emmanuel said her desperation to have a male child after the death of her husband lured her into the crime.
The couple said that they had earlier sold their first child to an unnamed person in Port Harcourt for N200,000, on credit.
A police source said that operatives of the command were already closing in on the buyer and would soon arrest him and rescue the child.
It was learnt that 18-year-old Ugorji was already pregnant with another child.
http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/couple-sell-their-2-year-old-son-on.html
|Re: Couple Sell Their 2-year-old Son On Credit In Imo State (photos) by doctimonyeka(m): 8:26am
The world has gone berserk...
Buhari but whyyyyyyyy??
|Re: Couple Sell Their 2-year-old Son On Credit In Imo State (photos) by ayxmania: 8:30am
This one weak me o
|Re: Couple Sell Their 2-year-old Son On Credit In Imo State (photos) by victoronyekwelu(m): 8:35am
Oh God where is the trumpet nw??
|Re: Couple Sell Their 2-year-old Son On Credit In Imo State (photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 8:41am
victoronyekwelu:do you still need trumpet to tell you that rapture has taken place in Nigeria
|Re: Couple Sell Their 2-year-old Son On Credit In Imo State (photos) by victoronyekwelu(m): 8:42am
fuckingAyaya:in Jesus words "it is finished"
|Re: Couple Sell Their 2-year-old Son On Credit In Imo State (photos) by Gotze1: 9:16am
Na my people from the chest beating billionaire on paper. They can sell anything just to buy garri and to eat smelly akpu. And will come here to tell you how they are billionaires.
|Re: Couple Sell Their 2-year-old Son On Credit In Imo State (photos) by coolie1: 10:44am
it is good, they saved the baby's life,
they can't feed well is it now baby they want to feed
|Re: Couple Sell Their 2-year-old Son On Credit In Imo State (photos) by Rmxr: 10:45am
They even sell kids in that part of the country for 100 naira That's why I don't get bothered when I see their stupid, chest-beating posts here. They're only proving their worth Poverty stricken mofos irl but on the internet, everybody in their region is a billionaire
|Re: Couple Sell Their 2-year-old Son On Credit In Imo State (photos) by Rmxr: 10:45am
Gotze1:
|Re: Couple Sell Their 2-year-old Son On Credit In Imo State (photos) by AishaBuhari: 10:45am
When the HEAD[/] (Leaders) is not correct the [b]BODY (Masses) suffers!
Inasmuch as condemn this act, I'll also blame our leaders for the wonderful economy they plunged the nation into as the number of people committing crimes these days are on the increase...
|Re: Couple Sell Their 2-year-old Son On Credit In Imo State (photos) by marshalldgreat: 10:46am
The length people can go to make money smh
|Re: Couple Sell Their 2-year-old Son On Credit In Imo State (photos) by Blackfyre: 10:46am
fuckingAyaya:
|Re: Couple Sell Their 2-year-old Son On Credit In Imo State (photos) by apholaryn: 10:46am
the end is here!
|Re: Couple Sell Their 2-year-old Son On Credit In Imo State (photos) by freshinko: 10:47am
BUHARI but WHY
|Re: Couple Sell Their 2-year-old Son On Credit In Imo State (photos) by scaramucci: 10:47am
Meanwhile, somewhere in Owerri.
|Re: Couple Sell Their 2-year-old Son On Credit In Imo State (photos) by cutefergiee(m): 10:47am
how did we get here?
nobody shld pls blame govt oo...
its an individual poo..
suffer dey africa paparapa, as suffer dey paparapa.confusion dey paparapa..
na me knw as e dey do me, so if u dey sell ur pikin, na ur decision oo. no lie for govt head
|Re: Couple Sell Their 2-year-old Son On Credit In Imo State (photos) by rocknation62(m): 10:48am
The news we hear about IMO state lately is just getting much...If it is nt CULTISM,ROBBERY,now it here is another one...
|Re: Couple Sell Their 2-year-old Son On Credit In Imo State (photos) by Daeylar(f): 10:48am
On credit?
I hope they both serve long sentences.
She shouldn't be allowed to have a child, wish her and her husband could be made sterile. she sold her first child, sold someone's child and is now pregnant? She may likely sell this one, The baby should be taken from her, wonder how many months pregnant she is. an abortion maybe possible. No need to bring that child into this world, Unless they already have good parents waiting to adopt.
No anti abortionists should quote me
She was just a minor when she got pregnant and had the first child, too bad. Doesn't excuse their actions though.
|Re: Couple Sell Their 2-year-old Son On Credit In Imo State (photos) by CynthiaChi(f): 10:49am
Go and steal phones, steal money... Steal anything (till you are caught) but not someone's child... How wicked and desperate can they be for money?
|Re: Couple Sell Their 2-year-old Son On Credit In Imo State (photos) by delikay4luv: 10:49am
At the end of the day, they will blame hunger and devil.
|Re: Couple Sell Their 2-year-old Son On Credit In Imo State (photos) by llyodzico(m): 10:50am
CRE WHAT!!! CREDIT? FUNKEEE!!!
|Re: Couple Sell Their 2-year-old Son On Credit In Imo State (photos) by abiolag(m): 10:50am
May God dey protect us oo
|Re: Couple Sell Their 2-year-old Son On Credit In Imo State (photos) by validman7(m): 10:52am
the stvpid governor won't do anything to create wealth in the state rather embark on the fruitless shenanigan of erecting statues.
they should face the law.
|Re: Couple Sell Their 2-year-old Son On Credit In Imo State (photos) by DONADAMS(m): 10:53am
na lie oh..Na so things don hard reach?
|Re: Couple Sell Their 2-year-old Son On Credit In Imo State (photos) by hardemola023: 10:53am
Chai..... Eleyi gidigan.... Continue.....
|Re: Couple Sell Their 2-year-old Son On Credit In Imo State (photos) by wisenewgem(m): 10:54am
The smell of a he-goat comes from the inside. They are not the only once facing hunger in the land. The act has always been in them i refused to blame it on Mr. Hunger
|Re: Couple Sell Their 2-year-old Son On Credit In Imo State (photos) by afroniger: 10:55am
This is serious. Poverty can drive some people to the extreme. They we're just selling and reselling kids like goods.
