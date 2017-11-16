₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nnamdi Azikiwe's 113th Posthumous Birthday Is Today! by lalasticlala(m): 8:16am
Benjamin Nnamdi Azikiwe, P.C. (16 November 1904 – 11 May 1996), usually referred to as Nnamdi Azikiwe or Zik, was a prominent Nigerian nationalist and statesman who served as the first President of Nigeria from 1963 to 1966, holding the presidency throughout the Nigerian First Republic.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nnamdi_Azikiwe
|Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe's 113th Posthumous Birthday Is Today! by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 8:17am
God bless Nnamdi kalu
I want to dedicate this FTC to the Holy Father Pope Francis for living the world of God, unlike those bunch of criminals that continue to exploit the poor masses. Telling them to trek to their salvation while they use private jet. They fix their children in the church business and also allowing them to control strategic positions in the church. May it never be well if their aim is to deceive the people
Cc: Adeboye and Oyedipo
|Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe's 113th Posthumous Birthday Is Today! by Flexherbal(m): 8:30am
May his soul continue to rest in peace!
|Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe's 113th Posthumous Birthday Is Today! by nairavsdollars: 8:31am
This is one of the true Igbo leaders; nationalistic in outlook. Not cowards like Dim Ojukwu and Kanu who besause of their selfish agenda wasted the lives of their people. RIP Great Zik
|Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe's 113th Posthumous Birthday Is Today! by Rapsowdee01(m): 8:32am
Zik
|Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe's 113th Posthumous Birthday Is Today! by Secretgis: 8:32am
shift
|Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe's 113th Posthumous Birthday Is Today! by Cacawa2: 8:33am
This TITLE is very very wrong and misleading.
You cannot be marking the 113th posthumous birthday as if he died 113 years ago.
Otherwise you are invariably saying that this is the 113th time a posthumous birthday is being marked for him.
Rather, what you ought to say is that
"Nnamdi Akikwe's 113 years old posthumous birthday is today"
OR
"Nnamdi Akikwe's 113th birthday is today (posthumuous)"
OP(lalasticlala), make the correction
|Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe's 113th Posthumous Birthday Is Today! by Oblongata: 8:35am
T7
|Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe's 113th Posthumous Birthday Is Today! by Mopolchi: 8:35am
Zik of Africa! Onye ike! Ka Oseburuwa debe mkpụrụ obi ofuma
|Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe's 113th Posthumous Birthday Is Today! by 9japrof(m): 8:35am
Zik I wouldn't blame your actions towards Nigeria independence but the contraption you and your folks instigated is not working mostly caused by the people from the northern side who are still holding Nigeria down to the primitive ways of doing things.
I wish you are still alive to see the Nigeria of your dreams falling apart by useless politicians we have today
|Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe's 113th Posthumous Birthday Is Today! by bugidon(m): 8:35am
Okay
|Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe's 113th Posthumous Birthday Is Today! by Oblongata: 8:35am
Make they free this post houmous thing Jare or make he dey get limit
How post humour birthday go reach 113?
What of King Philips, Queen Mary, dem dey do post houmous birthday for dem?
I taya
|Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe's 113th Posthumous Birthday Is Today! by bugidon(m): 8:35am
Zikism
|Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe's 113th Posthumous Birthday Is Today! by Joephat(m): 8:35am
Nnamdi is one of those useless Igbo leaders that had kept us together with Animals from Fulani. He was busy chasing Nigerians unity bvz he already had a stake in Nigerian polity and so decided to sell his Igbo brothers to his Fulani lords.
Go to his houses in Nsukka and see how useless those places are now, he didn't even bring up his children very well. After all the money his legacy becomes useless.
I am happy you died before I grew up.
|Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe's 113th Posthumous Birthday Is Today! by johnwizey: 8:35am
CROWNWEALTH019:You are just bitter no reasonable pastor is from the yeast. Dem no kuku force you to pay
|Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe's 113th Posthumous Birthday Is Today! by Godweapon30(m): 8:36am
[quote author=CROWNWEALTH019 post=62422624]God bless Nnamdi kalu
I want to dedicate this FTC to the Holy Father Pope Francis for living the world of God, unlike those bunch of criminals that continue to exploit the poor masses. Telling them to trek to their salvation while they use private jet. They fix their children in the church business and also allowing them to control strategic positions in the church. May it never be well if their aim is to deceive the people
Cc: Adeboye and Oyedipo
Let us be guided with men of God. Let dis be known that it is only God that deal with men of God. Your choice of words should be guided
|Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe's 113th Posthumous Birthday Is Today! by BEENUEL: 8:37am
the same day The Great Poet.
Ember Folks are Naturally Great!
#decemberborn
|Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe's 113th Posthumous Birthday Is Today! by hivira: 8:37am
aziko
|Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe's 113th Posthumous Birthday Is Today! by Getintouch2004(m): 8:38am
CROWNWEALTH019:
Lol, you copied Adeboye and Oyedepo. Are they in this forum?
|Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe's 113th Posthumous Birthday Is Today! by Sexyjigga(m): 8:38am
Arguably the greatest Nigerian of all time.
|Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe's 113th Posthumous Birthday Is Today! by BEENUEL: 8:38am
Its already on front page.....
so, what are you gon do about it!
modified: mannnn, I actually quoted mynd44...and his post disappeared...poo!
|Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe's 113th Posthumous Birthday Is Today! by IgboticGirl(f): 8:39am
BEENUEL:
google might not know which one to put
Igbos are great
|Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe's 113th Posthumous Birthday Is Today! by victoroscar(m): 8:39am
this man is a blessing to Nigeria
|Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe's 113th Posthumous Birthday Is Today! by exclusivejayce(m): 8:41am
.... and no doddle for him.
|Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe's 113th Posthumous Birthday Is Today! by Atiku2019: 8:41am
Happy Birthday Zik of Africa
|Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe's 113th Posthumous Birthday Is Today! by IMASTEX: 8:41am
Rochas over to you. I know you know what to do
|Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe's 113th Posthumous Birthday Is Today! by donshaddow(m): 8:42am
Lalas post! Even if na 3 secs will make front page.
Anyway, their generations had the opportunity to make Nigeria greater, instead they all ruin it.
And are still ruining it.
SIR TAFAWA BALEWA
DR. NNAMDI AZIKIWE. ...
GENERAL YAKUBU GOWON.
GENERAL MURTALA MOHAMMED. ...
GENERAL OLUSEGUN OBANSANJO. ...
ALHAJI SHEHU SHAGARI. ...
GENERAL MUHAMMEDU BUHARI. ...
GENERAL IBRAHIM BADAMASI BABANGIDA. ...
GENERAL SANI ABACHA.
GEN ABDULSALAM
PRES OBASANJO (REMIX)
PRES GOODLUCK JONATHAN
THEN FINALLY.....
PRES GEN MUHAMMEDU BUHARI. (greatest remix of them all. 2007, 2011, then 2015 e come blow)
soldier go, soldier come.
|Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe's 113th Posthumous Birthday Is Today! by olowobaba10: 8:45am
CHINUA ACHEBE'S 87TH POSTHUMOUS BIRTHDAY IS TODAY TOO
|Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe's 113th Posthumous Birthday Is Today! by immaq8(f): 8:45am
Greatest Zikites!!!
|Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe's 113th Posthumous Birthday Is Today! by Nwaoma198(f): 8:52am
I'm happy great men and women are born in my month
