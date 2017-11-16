Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nnamdi Azikiwe's 113th Posthumous Birthday Is Today! (1698 Views)

Benjamin Nnamdi Azikiwe, P.C. (16 November 1904 – 11 May 1996), usually referred to as Nnamdi Azikiwe or Zik, was a prominent Nigerian nationalist and statesman who served as the first President of Nigeria from 1963 to 1966, holding the presidency throughout the Nigerian First Republic.



He is popularly considered a driving force behind the nation's independence and came to be known as the "father of Nigerian Nationalism". Born to Igbo parents in Zungeru, present-day Niger State, Azikiwe learned to speak Hausa, the main indigenous language of the Northern Region at an early age.



He later lived in Onitsha, his parental homeland where he was raised by his aunt and grandmother and learned the Igbo language. A sojourn in Lagos exposed him to the Yoruba language and he was in college, he had been exposed to different Nigerian cultures. Motivated to get a university education, he traveled to U.S. and attended various colleges including Storer College, Columbia University, the University of Pennsylvania and Howard returning to Africa in 1934 to start work as a journalist in the Gold Coast.



In British West Africa, Azikiwe was an important advocate of Nigerian and African nationalism, first as a journalist and later as political leader.

God bless Nnamdi kalu









I want to dedicate this FTC to the Holy Father Pope Francis for living the world of God, unlike those bunch of criminals that continue to exploit the poor masses. Telling them to trek to their salvation while they use private jet. They fix their children in the church business and also allowing them to control strategic positions in the church. May it never be well if their aim is to deceive the people





Cc: Adeboye and Oyedipo 2 Likes

May his soul continue to rest in peace!

This is one of the true Igbo leaders; nationalistic in outlook. Not cowards like Dim Ojukwu and Kanu who besause of their selfish agenda wasted the lives of their people. RIP Great Zik 3 Likes 1 Share

Zik

This TITLE is very very wrong and misleading.



You cannot be marking the 113th posthumous birthday as if he died 113 years ago.



Otherwise you are invariably saying that this is the 113th time a posthumous birthday is being marked for him.



Rather, what you ought to say is that



"Nnamdi Akikwe's 113 years old posthumous birthday is today"



OR



"Nnamdi Akikwe's 113th birthday is today (posthumuous)"





OP(lalasticlala), make the correction 5 Likes

Zik of Africa! Onye ike! Ka Oseburuwa debe mkpụrụ obi ofuma 1 Like 1 Share

Zik I wouldn't blame your actions towards Nigeria independence but the contraption you and your folks instigated is not working mostly caused by the people from the northern side who are still holding Nigeria down to the primitive ways of doing things.





I wish you are still alive to see the Nigeria of your dreams falling apart by useless politicians we have today

Make they free this post houmous thing Jare or make he dey get limit



How post humour birthday go reach 113?



What of King Philips, Queen Mary, dem dey do post houmous birthday for dem?



Zikism







Nnamdi is one of those useless Igbo leaders that had kept us together with Animals from Fulani. He was busy chasing Nigerians unity bvz he already had a stake in Nigerian polity and so decided to sell his Igbo brothers to his Fulani lords.



Go to his houses in Nsukka and see how useless those places are now, he didn't even bring up his children very well. After all the money his legacy becomes useless.



I am happy you died before I grew up. Nnamdi is one of those useless Igbo leaders that had kept us together with Animals from Fulani. He was busy chasing Nigerians unity bvz he already had a stake in Nigerian polity and so decided to sell his Igbo brothers to his Fulani lords.Go to his houses in Nsukka and see how useless those places are now, he didn't even bring up his children very well. After all the money his legacy becomes useless.I am happy you died before I grew up.

CROWNWEALTH019:

Let us be guided with men of God. Let dis be known that it is only God that deal with men of God. Your choice of words should be guided

the same day The Great Poet.



Ember Folks are Naturally Great!



#decemberborn 1 Like 1 Share

Lol, you copied Adeboye and Oyedepo. Are they in this forum? Lol, you copied Adeboye and Oyedepo. Are they in this forum?

Arguably the greatest Nigerian of all time.





so, what are you gon do about it!



modified: mannnn, I actually quoted mynd44...and his post disappeared...poo! Its already on front page.....so, what are you gon do about it!modified: mannnn, I actually quoted mynd44...and his post disappeared...poo!

BEENUEL:

the same day The Great Poet.



Ember Folks are Naturally Great!



#decemberborn

google might not know which one to put





Igbos are great google might not know which one to putIgbos are great 1 Like 1 Share

this man is a blessing to Nigeria 1 Like 1 Share

.... and no doddle for him.

Happy Birthday Zik of Africa

Rochas over to you. I know you know what to do 1 Like

Lalas post! Even if na 3 secs will make front page.

Anyway, their generations had the opportunity to make Nigeria greater, instead they all ruin it.

And are still ruining it.

SIR TAFAWA BALEWA

DR. NNAMDI AZIKIWE. ...

GENERAL YAKUBU GOWON.

GENERAL MURTALA MOHAMMED. ...

GENERAL OLUSEGUN OBANSANJO. ...

ALHAJI SHEHU SHAGARI. ...

GENERAL MUHAMMEDU BUHARI. ...

GENERAL IBRAHIM BADAMASI BABANGIDA. ...

GENERAL SANI ABACHA.

GEN ABDULSALAM

PRES OBASANJO (REMIX)

PRES GOODLUCK JONATHAN

THEN FINALLY.....

PRES GEN MUHAMMEDU BUHARI. (greatest remix of them all. 2007, 2011, then 2015 e come blow)



soldier go, soldier come.

CHINUA ACHEBE'S 87TH POSTHUMOUS BIRTHDAY IS TODAY TOO

Greatest Zikites!!!