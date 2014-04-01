₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
A teenage American model has finally sold her virginity for around $3 million to a wealthy Abu Dhabi businessman.
Giselle, 19, who put her innocence up for sale with Cinderella Escorts, says she wanted to give it up so she can pay for tuition fees and go traveling around the world.
According to reports, she was offered the huge amount by a millionaire businessman from Abu Dhabi who outbid an unidentified Hollywood actor and the third highest bidder, a Russian politician.
An excited Giselle said:
‘I would never have dreamed that the bid would rise so high and we would have reached 2.5 million euros. This is a dream come true. ‘I think the trend to sell your virginity is a form of emancipation and I am shocked about people who are against allowing a woman to sell HER virginity. ‘If I want to spend my first time with someone who is not my first love, that’s my decision.’
I'm happy to be part of this new trend’ that ‘finally breaks the taboo about a woman’s virginity’.
She added that selling her virginity was her idea and she only used the website so the transaction and meeting could be carried out safely.
UK Metro reports that a hotel in Germany has already been booked. She will be accompanied by security from the agency who will stay close by while the businessman takes her virginity.
A spokesperson for Cinderella said:
‘On our website you will find a video where girls from all over the world talk about the reasons to sell their virginity. Girls from Australia, Europe, Africa, North and South America. From Arab countries and Asia.
‘This shows us that the desire to auction a virginity is no exception. ‘And on the other hand, the high bidding for Giselle’s auction shows us how high the demand for virgins is. Business people from all over the world have been bidding.’
|Re: 18-year-old Model Sells Virginity For $3m To Abu Dhabi Businessman (photos) by ibkayee(f): 9:30pm
Lol fair enough
|Re: 18-year-old Model Sells Virginity For $3m To Abu Dhabi Businessman (photos) by Datazone(m): 9:30pm
In other news, this man used $3 meters aka 1 billion naira take blast wetin Nigerian slay queen dey hawk for 2k.
Bottom line? Know how to market your trade. This babe deserves a medal.
|Re: 18-year-old Model Sells Virginity For $3m To Abu Dhabi Businessman (photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:30pm
Naija girls be like;
"If I knew I would have sold mine too;
But I lost it to Mubashiru the Welder".
|Re: 18-year-old Model Sells Virginity For $3m To Abu Dhabi Businessman (photos) by Giannakopoulos(f): 9:30pm
hmm
|Re: 18-year-old Model Sells Virginity For $3m To Abu Dhabi Businessman (photos) by AFONJAPIG(f): 9:30pm
My client Gbenga want to sale his excreting hole for $100,000 and i will get 10% interest as his sale's manager
|Re: 18-year-old Model Sells Virginity For $3m To Abu Dhabi Businessman (photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 9:30pm
|Re: 18-year-old Model Sells Virginity For $3m To Abu Dhabi Businessman (photos) by emeijeh(m): 9:30pm
And naija girls who cannot undo their disvirgined v*****a will be like
|Re: 18-year-old Model Sells Virginity For $3m To Abu Dhabi Businessman (photos) by hemartins(m): 9:31pm
What is the world becoming
|Re: 18-year-old Model Sells Virginity For $3m To Abu Dhabi Businessman (photos) by Hakeymco(m): 9:31pm
Her choice though
|Re: 18-year-old Model Sells Virginity For $3m To Abu Dhabi Businessman (photos) by Blackhawk01: 9:31pm
I wanto re-deflower!
|Re: 18-year-old Model Sells Virginity For $3m To Abu Dhabi Businessman (photos) by ducramsey99(m): 9:31pm
Nawa
|Re: 18-year-old Model Sells Virginity For $3m To Abu Dhabi Businessman (photos) by davodyguy: 9:31pm
Something Naija guys get for free
|Re: 18-year-old Model Sells Virginity For $3m To Abu Dhabi Businessman (photos) by michresa(m): 9:31pm
na wa,,,
na real wa,,,
kudos to my naija slay queens,,,
i hail thee
|Re: 18-year-old Model Sells Virginity For $3m To Abu Dhabi Businessman (photos) by Tastemoney(m): 9:31pm
Chinekee....see money for ordinary Virginity
Sharp girl
................
And my sister carry her own dash her yeye boyfriend for free
|Re: 18-year-old Model Sells Virginity For $3m To Abu Dhabi Businessman (photos) by Mairi(f): 9:31pm
my own dey here dey waste
|Re: 18-year-old Model Sells Virginity For $3m To Abu Dhabi Businessman (photos) by kidman96(m): 9:31pm
|Re: 18-year-old Model Sells Virginity For $3m To Abu Dhabi Businessman (photos) by solpat(m): 9:31pm
Jeez
|Re: 18-year-old Model Sells Virginity For $3m To Abu Dhabi Businessman (photos) by ollah1: 9:32pm
.... while some Nigerian girls sold theirs for gala and coke
|Re: 18-year-old Model Sells Virginity For $3m To Abu Dhabi Businessman (photos) by Scarlet5: 9:32pm
First to. Comment on this dumb post
|Re: 18-year-old Model Sells Virginity For $3m To Abu Dhabi Businessman (photos) by theapeman: 9:32pm
NEHLIVE:advance prostitution
|Re: 18-year-old Model Sells Virginity For $3m To Abu Dhabi Businessman (photos) by EWAagoyin(m): 9:32pm
The good old days when the only way you can see the unclothedness of a woman is to get married... But now all you need is internet data and girls of my generation will display what meant for their husband alone to see for you freely without paying bride price.
Even virginity that used to be pride of a woman is now a marketable commodity ..... Lost generation
|Re: 18-year-old Model Sells Virginity For $3m To Abu Dhabi Businessman (photos) by Dauraking: 9:32pm
While in Nigeria girls give their virginity for a stick of suya and Fanta.
|Re: 18-year-old Model Sells Virginity For $3m To Abu Dhabi Businessman (photos) by pmc01(m): 9:32pm
And many young budding entrepreneurs out there looking for a fraction of that amount to set themselves and others up.
What a wasted sperm!
|Re: 18-year-old Model Sells Virginity For $3m To Abu Dhabi Businessman (photos) by cenaboy(m): 9:32pm
And some people here gave away their own a bottle of Viju milk, sin is sin anyways
|Re: 18-year-old Model Sells Virginity For $3m To Abu Dhabi Businessman (photos) by kidman96(m): 9:32pm
Hmm.... Even if she is holy Mary.
|Re: 18-year-old Model Sells Virginity For $3m To Abu Dhabi Businessman (photos) by Randy91(m): 9:32pm
Pls any RICH LADY should come take my virginity for £5million
I am tired being a virgin
CC:lefulefu
u get any rich lady ur side?
|Re: 18-year-old Model Sells Virginity For $3m To Abu Dhabi Businessman (photos) by Forzap(m): 9:32pm
slay mama virgin
|Re: 18-year-old Model Sells Virginity For $3m To Abu Dhabi Businessman (photos) by kidman96(m): 9:33pm
pmc01:
Fellow Arabs are suffering in Syria and Iraq. Dying of hunger and and thirst
|Re: 18-year-old Model Sells Virginity For $3m To Abu Dhabi Businessman (photos) by okochaik: 9:33pm
|Re: 18-year-old Model Sells Virginity For $3m To Abu Dhabi Businessman (photos) by owomida1: 9:33pm
Abeg wetin dem dey take the virginity do gan?
dem dey chop am? Money miss road people
