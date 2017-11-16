₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Climbs Palm Tree In Pre-Wedding Photos As Fiancée Watches by uche87(m): 12:42pm
A young love-struck couple decided to abandon elements of civilization by taking their pre-wedding photo-shoot to the past with the wealth of the local tradition expressed.
Chizurum Chukwuocha a.k.a 'All Weather', has decided to finally tie the knot with his fiancee, Nkechi after a successful courtship over a period of time.
Their pre-wedding photo-shoot captures the environment of love in the medieval period before the advent of onstentatious products and lifestyle linked with the 21st century.
An excited Chizurum made an appraisal of his beautiful wife-to-be in a message sent exclusively to TORI News, and can be read below:
"Vivian Nkechinyere Asogwa (Princess Nk) is a pretty damsel whose heart is that of a gold, her smiles brings forth the sparkles of emerald, very prudent in speech.
"She's a God fearing woman, my prayer warrior. i met her on that faithful day after church service, enjoying herself in an exotic restaurant. Like play - like play, things began to go down well, our love grows stronger every single day and finally landed us on the aisle.
"25th of November is the day I will forever dedicate to God almighty for joining us together as one. I love you NKzurum."
Speaking about the couple, a longtime friend of the groom, Odinaka George, who shared the photos said; "Chizurum is my friend, we met way back from IMT Enugu in 2005, he is a kind-hearted, accomodating and takes everyone as his brother. I wish him and his wifey the very best in their marriage."
Source: http://www.tori.ng/news/80375/love-drunk-man-climbs-palm-tree-to-profess-love-to.html
|Re: Man Climbs Palm Tree In Pre-Wedding Photos As Fiancée Watches by miqos02(m): 1:46pm
I wish them well
|Re: Man Climbs Palm Tree In Pre-Wedding Photos As Fiancée Watches by luvlymabel: 1:46pm
nice
|Re: Man Climbs Palm Tree In Pre-Wedding Photos As Fiancée Watches by Opistorincos(m): 1:46pm
That one na climb? For that dwarf tree
|Re: Man Climbs Palm Tree In Pre-Wedding Photos As Fiancée Watches by ChrisTeck(m): 1:47pm
Cute
|Re: Man Climbs Palm Tree In Pre-Wedding Photos As Fiancée Watches by 9jatatafo(m): 1:47pm
hmmm. Bros leg get fanta and coke color ooooo
|Re: Man Climbs Palm Tree In Pre-Wedding Photos As Fiancée Watches by bdemix(m): 1:47pm
Wow
|Re: Man Climbs Palm Tree In Pre-Wedding Photos As Fiancée Watches by AdemolaA2: 1:47pm
D
|Re: Man Climbs Palm Tree In Pre-Wedding Photos As Fiancée Watches by Dottore: 1:47pm
Nice pictures
|Re: Man Climbs Palm Tree In Pre-Wedding Photos As Fiancée Watches by IYANGBALI: 1:48pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: Man Climbs Palm Tree In Pre-Wedding Photos As Fiancée Watches by Vycko(f): 1:48pm
Lol...
|Re: Man Climbs Palm Tree In Pre-Wedding Photos As Fiancée Watches by NLevents: 1:48pm
Lol. Village love
|Re: Man Climbs Palm Tree In Pre-Wedding Photos As Fiancée Watches by coolie1: 1:48pm
nowadays stupid things are romantic
|Re: Man Climbs Palm Tree In Pre-Wedding Photos As Fiancée Watches by prynsex(m): 1:48pm
if he falls and break neck naw, he wee b shouting village pple upandan! hoeniranu
|Re: Man Climbs Palm Tree In Pre-Wedding Photos As Fiancée Watches by GodsOwnFav: 1:48pm
our people don't bleach! stupid igbo man...mtchewww.
|Re: Man Climbs Palm Tree In Pre-Wedding Photos As Fiancée Watches by streamsofjoy(f): 1:48pm
Only God knows what this pre wedding pix of a thing is turning into
|Re: Man Climbs Palm Tree In Pre-Wedding Photos As Fiancée Watches by VIPERVENOM(m): 1:48pm
Did fire burn his legs or is that bleaching gone wrong?
|Re: Man Climbs Palm Tree In Pre-Wedding Photos As Fiancée Watches by kingsaif(m): 1:49pm
|Re: Man Climbs Palm Tree In Pre-Wedding Photos As Fiancée Watches by Greenville990: 1:49pm
He is heading to "The Palms Shopping Mall"
|Re: Man Climbs Palm Tree In Pre-Wedding Photos As Fiancée Watches by icon8: 1:49pm
Make she dey watch am climb palm tree until he fall and break im back.
|Re: Man Climbs Palm Tree In Pre-Wedding Photos As Fiancée Watches by Joephat(m): 1:49pm
U
|Re: Man Climbs Palm Tree In Pre-Wedding Photos As Fiancée Watches by omooba969: 1:49pm
Bleaching things.
|Re: Man Climbs Palm Tree In Pre-Wedding Photos As Fiancée Watches by Feranmicharless: 1:49pm
Until u fall. Okay?
|Re: Man Climbs Palm Tree In Pre-Wedding Photos As Fiancée Watches by Joephat(m): 1:49pm
JohnPaul comean see oo
All weather later marry that Olosho for Sunshine Hotel.
What a true love but I can't marry olosho oo
|Re: Man Climbs Palm Tree In Pre-Wedding Photos As Fiancée Watches by soberdrunk(m): 1:50pm
Some people just like to tempt village people sha!! Ontop pre-wedding pics....
|Re: Man Climbs Palm Tree In Pre-Wedding Photos As Fiancée Watches by Benjaniblinks(m): 1:50pm
Happy Marriage Life.
|Re: Man Climbs Palm Tree In Pre-Wedding Photos As Fiancée Watches by EmekaBlue(m): 1:50pm
Climb or hang just at the start of this short palmtree?! ...Would be more nice if he could try go up a tall palmtree like a real palmwine tapper and the girl pointing up like that.
Pic reminds me of an naija rhyme of Kegaites club- I like palmwine i no go lie,na inside am i go live and die,my papa and tapper,my mama na seller,me i b drinker i no go lie.
|Re: Man Climbs Palm Tree In Pre-Wedding Photos As Fiancée Watches by MediumStout(m): 1:50pm
|Re: Man Climbs Palm Tree In Pre-Wedding Photos As Fiancée Watches by IamProdigy: 1:51pm
Congrats!
|Re: Man Climbs Palm Tree In Pre-Wedding Photos As Fiancée Watches by satowind: 1:51pm
pre wedding the new madness
|Re: Man Climbs Palm Tree In Pre-Wedding Photos As Fiancée Watches by CarlyX8(m): 1:51pm
Repin igbo culture.... Nice one
|Re: Man Climbs Palm Tree In Pre-Wedding Photos As Fiancée Watches by ninah09: 1:51pm
Lol..love nwantintu
