



Chizurum Chukwuocha a.k.a 'All Weather', has decided to finally tie the knot with his fiancee, Nkechi after a successful courtship over a period of time.



Their pre-wedding photo-shoot captures the environment of love in the medieval period before the advent of onstentatious products and lifestyle linked with the 21st century.



An excited Chizurum made an appraisal of his beautiful wife-to-be in a message sent exclusively to TORI News, and can be read below:



"Vivian Nkechinyere Asogwa (Princess Nk) is a pretty damsel whose heart is that of a gold, her smiles brings forth the sparkles of emerald, very prudent in speech.



"She's a God fearing woman, my prayer warrior. i met her on that faithful day after church service, enjoying herself in an exotic restaurant. Like play - like play, things began to go down well, our love grows stronger every single day and finally landed us on the aisle.



"25th of November is the day I will forever dedicate to God almighty for joining us together as one. I love you NKzurum."



Speaking about the couple, a longtime friend of the groom, Odinaka George, who shared the photos said; "Chizurum is my friend, we met way back from IMT Enugu in 2005, he is a kind-hearted, accomodating and takes everyone as his brother. I wish him and his wifey the very best in their marriage."



Source: A young love-struck couple decided to abandon elements of civilization by taking their pre-wedding photo-shoot to the past with the wealth of the local tradition expressed.Chizurum Chukwuocha a.k.a 'All Weather', has decided to finally tie the knot with his fiancee, Nkechi after a successful courtship over a period of time.Their pre-wedding photo-shoot captures the environment of love in the medieval period before the advent of onstentatious products and lifestyle linked with the 21st century.An excited Chizurum made an appraisal of his beautiful wife-to-be in a message sent exclusively to TORI News, and can be read below:"Vivian Nkechinyere Asogwa (Princess Nk) is a pretty damsel whose heart is that of a gold, her smiles brings forth the sparkles of emerald, very prudent in speech."She's a God fearing woman, my prayer warrior. i met her on that faithful day after church service, enjoying herself in an exotic restaurant. Like play - like play, things began to go down well, our love grows stronger every single day and finally landed us on the aisle."25th of November is the day I will forever dedicate to God almighty for joining us together as one. I love you NKzurum."Speaking about the couple, a longtime friend of the groom, Odinaka George, who shared the photos said; "Chizurum is my friend, we met way back from IMT Enugu in 2005, he is a kind-hearted, accomodating and takes everyone as his brother. I wish him and his wifey the very best in their marriage."Source: http://www.tori.ng/news/80375/love-drunk-man-climbs-palm-tree-to-profess-love-to.html 7 Likes 1 Share