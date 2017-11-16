₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rudeboy - "Nkenji Keke" (Audio) by 430box: 2:14pm
After split with twin brother, Rudeboy of former P-square is back now with a dope hit track titled Nkenji Keke. Download and Enjoy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cttHbxFQPh0
DOWNLOAD: http://430box.com/rudeboy-p-square-nkenji-keke-music/
|Re: Rudeboy - "Nkenji Keke" (Audio) by descrisom(m): 2:30pm
Hot music...
This is the boss in psquare
No lie and no sentiment
Cc lalasticlala
|Re: Rudeboy - "Nkenji Keke" (Audio) by hazyfm1: 3:04pm
not Hit until we say so
Nice one though!
|Re: Rudeboy - "Nkenji Keke" (Audio) by Angelb4: 4:24pm
|Re: Rudeboy - "Nkenji Keke" (Audio) by GoldenChiddy: 4:24pm
There's a lot of igbo culture being promoted within the igbo-British community. Have a look at the channel.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fRZWXvT7Xd4&index=8&list=PL1UutY7_uGmtEGSsfb34VMHIHePjy67xV
|Re: Rudeboy - "Nkenji Keke" (Audio) by otijah(m): 4:25pm
BOSS
This new release now go give ur brother High BP now.
|Re: Rudeboy - "Nkenji Keke" (Audio) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 4:25pm
|Re: Rudeboy - "Nkenji Keke" (Audio) by Macdove02(m): 4:25pm
Good
|Re: Rudeboy - "Nkenji Keke" (Audio) by SeniorZato(m): 4:25pm
Go and make peace with your brothers
|Re: Rudeboy - "Nkenji Keke" (Audio) by kennynelcon(m): 4:25pm
I am against the division, but this is the real P Square Voice
|Re: Rudeboy - "Nkenji Keke" (Audio) by rocknation62(m): 4:25pm
what kind of chorus be this ?
|Re: Rudeboy - "Nkenji Keke" (Audio) by 9japrof(m): 4:26pm
|Re: Rudeboy - "Nkenji Keke" (Audio) by TheMainMan: 4:26pm
|Re: Rudeboy - "Nkenji Keke" (Audio) by Talklesss(m): 4:26pm
|Re: Rudeboy - "Nkenji Keke" (Audio) by scaramucci: 4:27pm
Meanwhile...
