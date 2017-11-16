Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Rudeboy - "Nkenji Keke" (Audio) (396 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cttHbxFQPh0



DOWNLOAD: After split with twin brother, Rudeboy of former P-square is back now with a dope hit track titled Nkenji Keke. Download and EnjoyDOWNLOAD: http://430box.com/rudeboy-p-square-nkenji-keke-music/

Hot music...

This is the boss in psquare

No lie and no sentiment



not Hit until we say so





Nice one though! not Hit until we say soNice one though!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fRZWXvT7Xd4&index=8&list=PL1UutY7_uGmtEGSsfb34VMHIHePjy67xV There's a lot of igbo culture being promoted within the igbo-British community. Have a look at the channel.

BOSS

This new release now go give ur brother High BP now.

Good

Go and make peace with your brothers

I am against the division, but this is the real P Square Voice

? what kind of chorus be this

