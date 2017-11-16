₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Anita Joseph, Your Sitting Position Is Unladylike - Fans Tell Actress (Photo) by londonrivals: 2:42pm
Social media users can just not mind their business.
Actress Anita Joseph was attacked a few minutes ago by a follower who felt the way she sat in a new photo on her IG is downright unladylike.
I mean, guys, what really is wrong with this photo?
http://metronaija.com/wrong-way-anita-joseph-sitting-photo/
|Re: Anita Joseph, Your Sitting Position Is Unladylike - Fans Tell Actress (Photo) by greatnaija01: 2:44pm
nothing is wrong.
MIND YOUR BUSINESS. it keeps your mind healthy n clean
|Re: Anita Joseph, Your Sitting Position Is Unladylike - Fans Tell Actress (Photo) by LaEvilIMiss(f): 2:47pm
she is sexualizing her shots.. it is her market
4 Likes
|Re: Anita Joseph, Your Sitting Position Is Unladylike - Fans Tell Actress (Photo) by Angelb4: 4:16pm
Photoshoot go make some ladies kolo
1 Like
|Re: Anita Joseph, Your Sitting Position Is Unladylike - Fans Tell Actress (Photo) by sarrki(m): 4:16pm
Its in good position
|Re: Anita Joseph, Your Sitting Position Is Unladylike - Fans Tell Actress (Photo) by Finstar: 4:16pm
If people start minding their business, the world will be a better place to live in. What has her sitting position got to do with the reactor?
Anyway, visit www.entmirror.com for biz ideas
1 Like
|Re: Anita Joseph, Your Sitting Position Is Unladylike - Fans Tell Actress (Photo) by miqos02(m): 4:16pm
wuuup
|Re: Anita Joseph, Your Sitting Position Is Unladylike - Fans Tell Actress (Photo) by Compliant: 4:16pm
HER BUSINESS
|Re: Anita Joseph, Your Sitting Position Is Unladylike - Fans Tell Actress (Photo) by brunofarad(m): 4:16pm
Is it not her leg
|Re: Anita Joseph, Your Sitting Position Is Unladylike - Fans Tell Actress (Photo) by coalcoal1(m): 4:17pm
her sitting position is suggestive
|Re: Anita Joseph, Your Sitting Position Is Unladylike - Fans Tell Actress (Photo) by iamsirmichael1: 4:17pm
Who's Anita Joseph please? Is she an actor or the wife to a musician??
Izanagi
|Re: Anita Joseph, Your Sitting Position Is Unladylike - Fans Tell Actress (Photo) by DanielsParker(m): 4:17pm
Fans won't just mind their businesses This is nothing to make a fuss on. she wouldn't sit that way if she were to be putting on a skirt. Besides it's for the photoshoot
next..?
|Re: Anita Joseph, Your Sitting Position Is Unladylike - Fans Tell Actress (Photo) by kennygee(f): 4:17pm
Na wa o.
Would it be different if she's wearing a pair of Jeans?
If na aunty Rihanna or Beyonce or even Nicki Minaj, will this "fan" leave a comment like this?
Hypocrites.
|Re: Anita Joseph, Your Sitting Position Is Unladylike - Fans Tell Actress (Photo) by 9japrof(m): 4:17pm
Nigerians with their appetite for dishing advice while they do worse.
Na so one yeye man take advice one lady finish that her dressing is inappropriate for a lady, still collect number after every every for a hook up that night
1 Like
|Re: Anita Joseph, Your Sitting Position Is Unladylike - Fans Tell Actress (Photo) by Lizzdeb(f): 4:17pm
nothing wrong with her sitting position
|Re: Anita Joseph, Your Sitting Position Is Unladylike - Fans Tell Actress (Photo) by fuckerstard: 4:17pm
she no wear skirt now.
|Re: Anita Joseph, Your Sitting Position Is Unladylike - Fans Tell Actress (Photo) by PastorMB(m): 4:17pm
Who is she?
I heard she is an actress, was she the one that acted Titanic?
1 Like
|Re: Anita Joseph, Your Sitting Position Is Unladylike - Fans Tell Actress (Photo) by Dauraking: 4:17pm
Shut up. Do you know where she draws fresh air.
1 Like
|Re: Anita Joseph, Your Sitting Position Is Unladylike - Fans Tell Actress (Photo) by joshuaarmani2: 4:18pm
This is shameful. Will she caution her daughter if she sit
like that? Manners has gone to the gutters.
|Re: Anita Joseph, Your Sitting Position Is Unladylike - Fans Tell Actress (Photo) by melojo: 4:18pm
That's her business
|Re: Anita Joseph, Your Sitting Position Is Unladylike - Fans Tell Actress (Photo) by opalu: 4:18pm
|Re: Anita Joseph, Your Sitting Position Is Unladylike - Fans Tell Actress (Photo) by moscobabs(m): 4:19pm
u cant imagine what im thinking
|Re: Anita Joseph, Your Sitting Position Is Unladylike - Fans Tell Actress (Photo) by HazardCosta(m): 4:19pm
OBOY!!! SEE LEGS WIDE LIKE THE MOUTH OF THE ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Re: Anita Joseph, Your Sitting Position Is Unladylike - Fans Tell Actress (Photo) by grandstar(m): 4:19pm
It is not lady like
|Re: Anita Joseph, Your Sitting Position Is Unladylike - Fans Tell Actress (Photo) by jazinogold(m): 4:19pm
|Re: Anita Joseph, Your Sitting Position Is Unladylike - Fans Tell Actress (Photo) by LesbianBoy(m): 4:19pm
|Re: Anita Joseph, Your Sitting Position Is Unladylike - Fans Tell Actress (Photo) by buchilino(m): 4:19pm
IS SHE EVEN A LADY. SHE'S MORE LIKE A THUG.
|Re: Anita Joseph, Your Sitting Position Is Unladylike - Fans Tell Actress (Photo) by ibkayee(f): 4:19pm
Lool I remember when I did one gymnast move on the floor with my legs in front of a male guest in our living room, don't know what I was thinking, my mum dealt with me when he left choi. I was young but I still should've known better lol smh
|Re: Anita Joseph, Your Sitting Position Is Unladylike - Fans Tell Actress (Photo) by NoFavors: 4:20pm
This girl no just fine. See as she be like man
|Re: Anita Joseph, Your Sitting Position Is Unladylike - Fans Tell Actress (Photo) by EmekaBlue(m): 4:20pm
Reminds me of how yoruba girls at ikorodu lagos will wear short skirt and open their legs widely sitting majestically, coming from d side walking towards her,u will be xpectin to see a glimpse of her laps or mayb her dirty panties or so but trust me u will get dissapointed because they always wear shorts inside which i find very unromantic....some not even tights but dirty jeans short. #JustSaying
|Re: Anita Joseph, Your Sitting Position Is Unladylike - Fans Tell Actress (Photo) by femi4: 4:20pm
Roboskeske
|Re: Anita Joseph, Your Sitting Position Is Unladylike - Fans Tell Actress (Photo) by Paulreports(m): 4:20pm
Juju calabar?
