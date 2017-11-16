Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Anita Joseph, Your Sitting Position Is Unladylike - Fans Tell Actress (Photo) (5063 Views)

Actress Anita Joseph was attacked a few minutes ago by a follower who felt the way she sat in a new photo on her IG is downright unladylike.



I mean, guys, what really is wrong with this photo?



http://metronaija.com/wrong-way-anita-joseph-sitting-photo/



nothing is wrong.



MIND YOUR BUSINESS. it keeps your mind healthy n clean

she is sexualizing her shots.. it is her market 4 Likes

Photoshoot go make some ladies kolo 1 Like

Its in good position







If people start minding their business, the world will be a better place to live in. What has her sitting position got to do with the reactor?

wuuup

HER BUSINESS

Is it not her leg

her sitting position is suggestive





Who's Anita Joseph please? Is she an actor or the wife to a musician??



Izanagi Who's Anita Joseph please? Is she an actor or the wife to a musician??

Fans won't just mind their businesses This is nothing to make a fuss on. she wouldn't sit that way if she were to be putting on a skirt. Besides it's for the photoshoot



next..?

Na wa o.



Would it be different if she's wearing a pair of Jeans?



If na aunty Rihanna or Beyonce or even Nicki Minaj, will this "fan" leave a comment like this?



Hypocrites.

Nigerians with their appetite for dishing advice while they do worse.



Na so one yeye man take advice one lady finish that her dressing is inappropriate for a lady, still collect number after every every for a hook up that night 1 Like

nothing wrong with her sitting position

she no wear skirt now.

Who is she?



I heard she is an actress, was she the one that acted Titanic? 1 Like

Shut up. Do you know where she draws fresh air. 1 Like

This is shameful. Will she caution her daughter if she sit

like that? Manners has gone to the gutters.

That's her business

u cant imagine what im thinking

OBOY!!! SEE LEGS WIDE LIKE THE MOUTH OF THE ATLANTIC OCEAN

It is not lady like

IS SHE EVEN A LADY. SHE'S MORE LIKE A THUG.

Lool I remember when I did one gymnast move on the floor with my legs in front of a male guest in our living room, don't know what I was thinking, my mum dealt with me when he left choi. I was young but I still should've known better lol smh

This girl no just fine. See as she be like man

Reminds me of how yoruba girls at ikorodu lagos will wear short skirt and open their legs widely sitting majestically, coming from d side walking towards her,u will be xpectin to see a glimpse of her laps or mayb her dirty panties or so but trust me u will get dissapointed because they always wear shorts inside which i find very unromantic....some not even tights but dirty jeans short. #JustSaying

