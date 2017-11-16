₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Zimbabwe Coup Updates: Robert Mugabe Seen Moving Through Harare by lalasticlala(m): 3:05pm
Mugabe's exit is 'a done deal' but Zimbabwe is still in limbo
http://edition.cnn.com/2017/11/16/africa/zimbabwe-unrest/index.html
Zimbabwe crisis: Mugabe in crunch talks over future
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-42006777
LIVE: Mugabe seen moving through Zimbabwe's capital
https://www.news24.com/Africa/Zimbabwe/live-mnangagwa-helped-map-post-mugabe-zimbabwe-report-20171116
|Re: Zimbabwe Coup Updates: Robert Mugabe Seen Moving Through Harare by happney65: 3:08pm
Yes,For the first time in Years i made front-page..I need to go celebrate it..Made FP on Mugabe's story this shows his ousting is a good one for Zimbabwe and Africa in General..However it might not be a good one in the long run if the Former VP that orchestrated this coup is retained back in Power..Time will tell!
|Re: Zimbabwe Coup Updates: Robert Mugabe Seen Moving Through Harare by Totino: 3:08pm
How the mighty fall
nairavsdollars:
Did you read the post??
|Re: Zimbabwe Coup Updates: Robert Mugabe Seen Moving Through Harare by Evablizin(f): 3:15pm
Hmm okay,update about Mugabe and his country will not end today or tomorrow just like Evans.
|Re: Zimbabwe Coup Updates: Robert Mugabe Seen Moving Through Harare by femidejulius(m): 3:19pm
The western world will be happy Mugabe is deposed. Mugabe has been a Pan African who cannot be threatened or controlled by the West. In spite of several sanctions, there were no popular uprising against Mugabe.
Mugabe may have several shortcomings but he is an African hero.
|Re: Zimbabwe Coup Updates: Robert Mugabe Seen Moving Through Harare by miqos02(m): 3:20pm
cool
|Re: Zimbabwe Coup Updates: Robert Mugabe Seen Moving Through Harare by mrphysics(m): 3:20pm
I think the people of Zimbabwe should cease the opportunity to remove the old president and try not to put a man too powerful to reject opposition.
|Re: Zimbabwe Coup Updates: Robert Mugabe Seen Moving Through Harare by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:20pm
Power corrupt, absolute power corrupt absolutely.
Nothing last forever........
|Re: Zimbabwe Coup Updates: Robert Mugabe Seen Moving Through Harare by nairavsdollars: 3:21pm
RIP Mugabe. I will miss your lovely quotes.
|Re: Zimbabwe Coup Updates: Robert Mugabe Seen Moving Through Harare by hahn(m): 3:21pm
femidejulius:
African hero? Really?
|Re: Zimbabwe Coup Updates: Robert Mugabe Seen Moving Through Harare by BlindAngel: 3:22pm
It's a good thing that the military quickly intervened, the wife has already started controlling him.
The down fall of this once great man, was caused by a woman.
|Re: Zimbabwe Coup Updates: Robert Mugabe Seen Moving Through Harare by timilehin007(m): 3:23pm
A true African hero...fearless and very bold..Obama nightmare..
|Re: Zimbabwe Coup Updates: Robert Mugabe Seen Moving Through Harare by sdindan: 3:23pm
The end of an era
|Re: Zimbabwe Coup Updates: Robert Mugabe Seen Moving Through Harare by doyouknowjohnny: 3:23pm
if only his successor would be someone young with bright ideas that can turn their economic situation around. But Africans have a thing for old men. They tend to misinterpret the adage that with old age comes wisdom
|Re: Zimbabwe Coup Updates: Robert Mugabe Seen Moving Through Harare by Keneking: 3:24pm
Amazing update.....
|Re: Zimbabwe Coup Updates: Robert Mugabe Seen Moving Through Harare by nairalandbuzz(m): 3:24pm
I am sorry for this guy o...
Him suppose don release power since... now him just rubbish him record... at least we no hear of crime against humanity...
|Re: Zimbabwe Coup Updates: Robert Mugabe Seen Moving Through Harare by femi4: 3:24pm
femidejulius:fixed!
|Re: Zimbabwe Coup Updates: Robert Mugabe Seen Moving Through Harare by okey4reel(m): 3:24pm
yeye man, that serves him right, them for leave am make him die on top the seat, rubbish
|Re: Zimbabwe Coup Updates: Robert Mugabe Seen Moving Through Harare by sdindan: 3:24pm
femidejulius:
Shiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii!
|Re: Zimbabwe Coup Updates: Robert Mugabe Seen Moving Through Harare by amiibaby(f): 3:25pm
Eiya how the mighty fallen
|Re: Zimbabwe Coup Updates: Robert Mugabe Seen Moving Through Harare by iamdannyfc(m): 3:25pm
That is what happen when you are too power hungary...
That is what happen when you are too power hungary...
Lemme come and be goin
|Re: Zimbabwe Coup Updates: Robert Mugabe Seen Moving Through Harare by IgedeBushBoy(m): 3:25pm
Mugabe's issue is still commedy to me up till now
One down
|Re: Zimbabwe Coup Updates: Robert Mugabe Seen Moving Through Harare by nairalandbuzz(m): 3:25pm
femidejulius:
Gbabe...
This is what some people do not understand... The likes of the Ousted Gambian President and Libyan President that got ousted will forever be lingering in the mistakes Africa made... Those were those that stood behind Africa and really gave the West a tough time
|Re: Zimbabwe Coup Updates: Robert Mugabe Seen Moving Through Harare by tripoli007(m): 3:25pm
Hope they dont follow the path of Libya,Iraq and co
|Re: Zimbabwe Coup Updates: Robert Mugabe Seen Moving Through Harare by femidejulius(m): 3:25pm
femi4:
Which western leader isn't a dictator? President George Bush who attacked Iraq under a lie that Iraq has weapons of mass destruction with the help of western allies is not a dictator? Did you know Iraq was thriving before he attacked her.
The USA that helped to destroy Libya by disposing Muhammad Gaddafi is not a dictator?
The US that was telling President Jonathan to make Nigeria recognise same sex and to refuse to sign the bill prohibiting same sex is not a dictator?
Continue to be deceived by Western media
|Re: Zimbabwe Coup Updates: Robert Mugabe Seen Moving Through Harare by moscobabs(m): 3:25pm
I still love Mugabe
|Re: Zimbabwe Coup Updates: Robert Mugabe Seen Moving Through Harare by robosky02(m): 3:25pm
ok
|Re: Zimbabwe Coup Updates: Robert Mugabe Seen Moving Through Harare by Lanre4uonly(m): 3:26pm
The end of the road.
|Re: Zimbabwe Coup Updates: Robert Mugabe Seen Moving Through Harare by timilehin007(m): 3:26pm
IgedeBushBoy:E for Elonplane
Dont dare modify it....
|Re: Zimbabwe Coup Updates: Robert Mugabe Seen Moving Through Harare by femi4: 3:26pm
femidejulius:Which western leader spent 10yrs in office?
