|2 Ladies Sent To Prison For Buying Stolen Items From A Supermarket In Anambra by londonrivals: 3:29pm
Two young ladies were yesterday released from prison after being detained for two weeks for allegedly buying stolen items from a supermarket in Anambra state. Facebook user, Harrison Gwamnishu who runs a Non-Governmental-Organization, Behind Bars Initiative, shared the story online. Read below
They walked into a Supermarket, bought items and paid to the sales girl. Few weeks later, SARS Operatives arrested them for buying stolen properties and accused them of knowing the items they purchased worth N2000, N4000 were stolen.
They were eight arrested, We investigated and discovered that these two purchase the items without knowing the items were stolen.
We went ahead and paid some of the items bought (N15,000) and pleaded to the woman (Complainant) to withdraw the case. The woman took our money, promised to withdraw the case and Police released them on bail to us.
We received a phone call that the complainant took these girls to a Reverend Father Ebube Monso (A Catholic Priest in Anambra state) to swear if they know the items were not stolen before they purchased them. The Rev Father after hearing from them told the woman to free these two girls and recover some of her money from her sale's girl and that he Father Ebube Monso will pay the remaining amount.
They Left and after two days, she called the police to take them to court including the two girls we secured their release.
The court on 7th November, 2017 granted bail of N100,000, A surety with three years tax clearance and must reside in Anambra state. We provided all the bail conditions but the magistrate refused to sign.
Another investigation carried out, we discovered the magistrate is a close friend to the complainant and her refusal to sign the bail bond was to suffer the young girls and make them die in Prison.
From 7th November, till 14th November 2017, the girls were detained in Onitsha Prison.
The Presence of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) got the case transferred from Magistrate court 2 to Magistrate court 1 and immediately the new magistrate signed their bail bond. If the case was not transferred to a new court and their bail were not signed yesterday, they would have remained in Prison custody till January 2018.
At about 6:00pm yesterday, our Team led by Kenechukwu J Ezika were in court to make sure the girls are released from Prison custody.
|Re: 2 Ladies Sent To Prison For Buying Stolen Items From A Supermarket In Anambra by fuckerstard: 3:39pm
imagine, i thought things like this only happen in the nigeria zoo.
Some people just wicked.
|Re: 2 Ladies Sent To Prison For Buying Stolen Items From A Supermarket In Anambra by miqos02(m): 3:51pm
good
|Re: 2 Ladies Sent To Prison For Buying Stolen Items From A Supermarket In Anambra by NLevents: 3:51pm
Some people are specialized in buying stolen item.
|Re: 2 Ladies Sent To Prison For Buying Stolen Items From A Supermarket In Anambra by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 3:52pm
Slayer go to the prison and slay.
Please IPOB is our election still holding?
|Re: 2 Ladies Sent To Prison For Buying Stolen Items From A Supermarket In Anambra by 1N9a: 3:52pm
Na wah oooh
|Re: 2 Ladies Sent To Prison For Buying Stolen Items From A Supermarket In Anambra by Tjohnnay: 3:52pm
Hnm
|Re: 2 Ladies Sent To Prison For Buying Stolen Items From A Supermarket In Anambra by Flexherbal(m): 3:52pm
From buying goods from a supermarket to going to prison.
|Re: 2 Ladies Sent To Prison For Buying Stolen Items From A Supermarket In Anambra by Lovetinz(m): 3:53pm
The excesses of the police can be curtailed by the magistrate.
The excesses of the magistrate can be curtailed by the National Judicial Council.
They should file a petition.
|Re: 2 Ladies Sent To Prison For Buying Stolen Items From A Supermarket In Anambra by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:53pm
They can sue, if they are genuinely oblivion that what they are buying are/is not stolen goods.
|Re: 2 Ladies Sent To Prison For Buying Stolen Items From A Supermarket In Anambra by Dirkcoyt: 3:53pm
imagine npf dressing like the Congolese rebel. this country cant be great. the greatness of every country lies in its Constitution.
|Re: 2 Ladies Sent To Prison For Buying Stolen Items From A Supermarket In Anambra by Olachase(m): 3:53pm
Tho I don't really understand the story buh isokay
|Re: 2 Ladies Sent To Prison For Buying Stolen Items From A Supermarket In Anambra by soberdrunk(m): 3:54pm
My only questions are
1)What concerns "Federal sars" with ordinary alleged buying of stolen items? that is like calling the SWAT team to handle shoplifting in America
2) when did reverend fathers become village chief priests that they take people to them to swear?
|Re: 2 Ladies Sent To Prison For Buying Stolen Items From A Supermarket In Anambra by Godjone(m): 3:54pm
why were they arrested in the first place
is it now a crime to shop in a supermarket
i need an answer bikonu
|Re: 2 Ladies Sent To Prison For Buying Stolen Items From A Supermarket In Anambra by Kennyfancy(m): 3:54pm
really
|Re: 2 Ladies Sent To Prison For Buying Stolen Items From A Supermarket In Anambra by ehissi(m): 3:54pm
J
|Re: 2 Ladies Sent To Prison For Buying Stolen Items From A Supermarket In Anambra by Itanola2012: 3:55pm
DrholuwaTOBI:
|Re: 2 Ladies Sent To Prison For Buying Stolen Items From A Supermarket In Anambra by itiswellandwell: 3:55pm
Chai. It's well sha
|Re: 2 Ladies Sent To Prison For Buying Stolen Items From A Supermarket In Anambra by Sexytemi(f): 3:55pm
Hmm hmm, so they bought something and paid for it yet were arrested and they can't sue both the woman and her sales girl ehn, hmm, well, na person wey chop gbi go die gbi(Yoruba proverb).
|Re: 2 Ladies Sent To Prison For Buying Stolen Items From A Supermarket In Anambra by Itzurboi(m): 3:56pm
There was a country
|Re: 2 Ladies Sent To Prison For Buying Stolen Items From A Supermarket In Anambra by grandstar(m): 3:56pm
I am sure the girls knew it fell off a bus.
Something brand new worth 15,000 and you're buying it for 2,000 or 4,000.
Anyway, the magistrate acted irresponsibly by asisting the complainant in punishing the girls. Justice is expected to be blind. Here it was seeing with even up 3 eyes.
There should be some non-custodial punishment such as sweeping the streets for one month to deter such petty criminality
|Re: 2 Ladies Sent To Prison For Buying Stolen Items From A Supermarket In Anambra by velai(m): 3:57pm
Bikonu, what items did these slay gueens buy from the super market?
We need to know so as not to fall victims too.
Thanks to the guy behind their release. Now the slaying can continue.
|Re: 2 Ladies Sent To Prison For Buying Stolen Items From A Supermarket In Anambra by IYANGBALI: 3:57pm
The owner of the phones is very weekend
|Re: 2 Ladies Sent To Prison For Buying Stolen Items From A Supermarket In Anambra by iamdannyfc(m): 3:59pm
So its now a risk to buy phone from supermarket in nigeria now....
9ja how far na,when you go better? Hen
Wetin even consign me self, me wey wan write exam(waec,neco,jamb) come dey do amebo instead make i dey Onlysage Community with serious students to dey do Question&Answer(Study)...
Lemme come and be goin
|Re: 2 Ladies Sent To Prison For Buying Stolen Items From A Supermarket In Anambra by ipobarecriminals: 4:00pm
poto side..Dey can sell. stolen. baby on credit there.All nah biz
|Re: 2 Ladies Sent To Prison For Buying Stolen Items From A Supermarket In Anambra by davit: 4:01pm
This one is serious ó!
|Re: 2 Ladies Sent To Prison For Buying Stolen Items From A Supermarket In Anambra by ssogundele: 4:03pm
Sometimes the way some of these rich people behave enh you'll be thinking if we're god or had the power over life and death what will they become? Monsters!
|Re: 2 Ladies Sent To Prison For Buying Stolen Items From A Supermarket In Anambra by chuckyly(m): 4:03pm
Hmmm. Who do you run to when the one to save you from ur problem is the cause of it?
|Re: 2 Ladies Sent To Prison For Buying Stolen Items From A Supermarket In Anambra by Yesbody: 4:07pm
This isn't rite by law, the police should be charged to the court of law
|Re: 2 Ladies Sent To Prison For Buying Stolen Items From A Supermarket In Anambra by Uche881: 4:08pm
lol
