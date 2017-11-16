₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Priscilla Ajoke Ojo's Matriculation In Babcock University (Photos) by skuki123: 4:41pm
Photos From Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter’s Matriculation In Babcock University
Nollywood actress,Iyabo Ojo took to her Instagram page to share some photos from her daughter's matriculation in babcock university. The nollywood actress was so happy to witness her daughter's matriculation and hoping to witness her convocation.
See photos below with caption saying....
Lord as i have lived to witness my daughter's matriculation, i shall live to witness her convocation and many many more good things. Amen it can only be God
http://news.nollyzone.com/photos-iyabo-ojos-daughters-matriculation-babcock-university/
1 Like
|Re: Priscilla Ajoke Ojo's Matriculation In Babcock University (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 4:45pm
Congratulations pretty, cute mom and daughter.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Priscilla Ajoke Ojo's Matriculation In Babcock University (Photos) by iamJ(m): 4:48pm
Girl looks like a puppy soaked in water
Bloggers Celebrating dysfunctional homes
|Re: Priscilla Ajoke Ojo's Matriculation In Babcock University (Photos) by Tyrabarbara(f): 4:50pm
beautiful girl. guys, she is not legal yet, none of you should ask her out or try to brainwash her. baby girl, wisen up, these boiz are fvck boiz, they just wanna taste your coochie and leave you. concentrate on your studies. i know you will cedis like ghana's currency, obey.
1 Like
|Re: Priscilla Ajoke Ojo's Matriculation In Babcock University (Photos) by binsanni(m): 4:54pm
she no fine, she con dey form waiting ah no understand. best of luck though.
quote me and die by fire
|Re: Priscilla Ajoke Ojo's Matriculation In Babcock University (Photos) by Tamarapetty(f): 5:35pm
ok
|Re: Priscilla Ajoke Ojo's Matriculation In Babcock University (Photos) by deedy111: 5:57pm
Lovely
|Re: Priscilla Ajoke Ojo's Matriculation In Babcock University (Photos) by miqos02(m): 5:58pm
no way
|Re: Priscilla Ajoke Ojo's Matriculation In Babcock University (Photos) by akeentech(m): 5:58pm
How does this news add money to my wallet?
|Re: Priscilla Ajoke Ojo's Matriculation In Babcock University (Photos) by joystickextend1(m): 5:59pm
Congrats.
|Re: Priscilla Ajoke Ojo's Matriculation In Babcock University (Photos) by Thunderlicious: 5:59pm
|Re: Priscilla Ajoke Ojo's Matriculation In Babcock University (Photos) by Category1: 5:59pm
Jus negodu grass of Babcock university
Private university indeed
|Re: Priscilla Ajoke Ojo's Matriculation In Babcock University (Photos) by Yewandequeen(f): 5:59pm
Seen
Next
BTW her smile is beautiful.
|Re: Priscilla Ajoke Ojo's Matriculation In Babcock University (Photos) by IYANGBALI: 6:00pm
Why the girl come borrow oversize hair put for head now?na by force?
1 Like
|Re: Priscilla Ajoke Ojo's Matriculation In Babcock University (Photos) by free2ryhme: 6:00pm
skuki123:
shey try
|Re: Priscilla Ajoke Ojo's Matriculation In Babcock University (Photos) by bestower: 6:01pm
Waiting prey in the hands of guys.....welcome to another world.
|Re: Priscilla Ajoke Ojo's Matriculation In Babcock University (Photos) by Speakdatruth: 6:01pm
Iyabo Ojo's heart won't be at rest anymore
|Re: Priscilla Ajoke Ojo's Matriculation In Babcock University (Photos) by marveleo: 6:01pm
nice... iyabo ur wish b granted
|Re: Priscilla Ajoke Ojo's Matriculation In Babcock University (Photos) by taiyesoul(m): 6:02pm
Choi!.This girl don ripe o!
|Re: Priscilla Ajoke Ojo's Matriculation In Babcock University (Photos) by Yewandequeen(f): 6:02pm
free2ryhme:
Matriculation not Convocation Mr!
I will advice you go and learn the difference btw the two before you come online and ask for the result on someone who just gained admission.
I wondered what you graduated with for you to take matriculation for convocation.
Be quick to read headings & comprehend, not to be swift in booking space with comment that doesn't tally.
4 Likes
|Re: Priscilla Ajoke Ojo's Matriculation In Babcock University (Photos) by nerodenero: 6:03pm
Omo Iya Alamala
|Re: Priscilla Ajoke Ojo's Matriculation In Babcock University (Photos) by WINDSOW(m): 6:03pm
Thunderlicious:24 what? Na DD Golden abi na destiny logde? I bow o
|Re: Priscilla Ajoke Ojo's Matriculation In Babcock University (Photos) by coalcoal1(m): 6:03pm
the daughter does not have shoes?
|Re: Priscilla Ajoke Ojo's Matriculation In Babcock University (Photos) by onyidonaldson(m): 6:03pm
1 Like
|Re: Priscilla Ajoke Ojo's Matriculation In Babcock University (Photos) by wunmi590(m): 6:04pm
Those boys are waiting for you
|Re: Priscilla Ajoke Ojo's Matriculation In Babcock University (Photos) by hazan041: 6:04pm
U pass jamb you come online to say it
You gain admission u tell
You matriculate we hear
Exam start we hear
Result come out we no hear from u again
#thatshowitgonnabehereooo
|Re: Priscilla Ajoke Ojo's Matriculation In Babcock University (Photos) by yeyerolling: 6:05pm
Thier children are always black. Shameless bleachers
|Re: Priscilla Ajoke Ojo's Matriculation In Babcock University (Photos) by sprintscr7: 6:05pm
Tyrabarbara:at what age will she b legal...by the time her honey factory has dried up abi...bad adviser...as if her mother is not a fuckwoman
|Re: Priscilla Ajoke Ojo's Matriculation In Babcock University (Photos) by Pope22(m): 6:06pm
Tyrabarbara:Barbara!!!!
|Re: Priscilla Ajoke Ojo's Matriculation In Babcock University (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 6:06pm
Cute nerd alert
|Re: Priscilla Ajoke Ojo's Matriculation In Babcock University (Photos) by sprintscr7: 6:07pm
yeyerolling:iyabo ojo back in those she was black her sudden transformation really baffled me..but I understand in other to succeed well in the biz u must bleach ur body..
|Re: Priscilla Ajoke Ojo's Matriculation In Babcock University (Photos) by Mufasa27(m): 6:07pm
Her mama don bleach finish all in the name of nollywood celeb
