Photos From Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter’s Matriculation In Babcock University



Nollywood actress,Iyabo Ojo took to her Instagram page to share some photos from her daughter's matriculation in babcock university. The nollywood actress was so happy to witness her daughter's matriculation and hoping to witness her convocation.



See photos below with caption saying....



Lord as i have lived to witness my daughter's matriculation, i shall live to witness her convocation and many many more good things. Amen it can only be God



Congratulations pretty, cute mom and daughter.

Girl looks like a puppy soaked in water



Bloggers Celebrating dysfunctional homes

beautiful girl. guys, she is not legal yet, none of you should ask her out or try to brainwash her. baby girl, wisen up, these boiz are fvck boiz, they just wanna taste your coochie and leave you. concentrate on your studies. i know you will cedis like ghana's currency, obey. 1 Like



quote me and die by fire she no fine, she con dey form waiting ah no understand. best of luck though.quote me and die by fire

ok

Lovely

no way

How does this news add money to my wallet?

Congrats.







Private university indeed Jus negodu grass of Babcock universityPrivate university indeed

Seen



Next



BTW her smile is beautiful.

Why the girl come borrow oversize hair put for head now?na by force? 1 Like

skuki123:

shey try shey try

Waiting prey in the hands of guys.....welcome to another world.

Iyabo Ojo's heart won't be at rest anymore

nice... iyabo ur wish b granted

Choi!.This girl don ripe o!

free2ryhme:





she no graduate with 2.1

Matriculation not Convocation Mr!



I will advice you go and learn the difference btw the two before you come online and ask for the result on someone who just gained admission.



I wondered what you graduated with for you to take matriculation for convocation.



Be quick to read headings & comprehend, not to be swift in booking space with comment that doesn't tally. Matriculation not Convocation Mr!I will advice you go and learn the difference btw the two before you come online and ask for the result on someone who just gained admission.I wondered what you graduated with for you to take matriculation for convocation.Be quick to read headings & comprehend, not to be swift in booking space with comment that doesn't tally. 4 Likes

Omo Iya Alamala

Thunderlicious:

the daughter does not have shoes?

Those boys are waiting for you

U pass jamb you come online to say it

You gain admission u tell

You matriculate we hear

Exam start we hear

Result come out we no hear from u again







#thatshowitgonnabehereooo

Thier children are always black. Shameless bleachers

Tyrabarbara:

beautiful girl. guys, she is not legal yet, none of you should ask her out or try to brainwash her. baby girl, wisen up, these boiz are fvck boiz, they just wanna taste your coochie and leave you. concentrate on your studies. i know you will cedis like ghana's currency, obey. at what age will she b legal...by the time her honey factory has dried up abi...bad adviser...as if her mother is not a fuckwoman at what age will she b legal...by the time her honey factory has dried up abi...bad adviser...as if her mother is not a fuckwoman

Tyrabarbara:

beautiful girl. guys, she is not legal yet, none of you should ask her out or try to brainwash her. baby girl, wisen up, these boiz are fvck boiz, they just wanna taste your coochie and leave you. concentrate on your studies. i know you will cedis like ghana's currency, obey. Barbara!!!! Barbara!!!!

Cute nerd alert

yeyerolling:

Thier children are always black. Shameless bleachers iyabo ojo back in those she was black her sudden transformation really baffled me..but I understand in other to succeed well in the biz u must bleach ur body.. iyabo ojo back in those she was black her sudden transformation really baffled me..but I understand in other to succeed well in the biz u must bleach ur body..