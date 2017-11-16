₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How Obasanjo, Jonathan Used Police To Persecute Sitting Governors – Senate by dre11(m): 5:42pm
Posted By: Onyedi Ojiabor, Abuja
|Re: How Obasanjo, Jonathan Used Police To Persecute Sitting Governors – Senate by yemmybx(m): 5:43pm
|Re: How Obasanjo, Jonathan Used Police To Persecute Sitting Governors – Senate by Theakthedream: 6:31pm
80% of those who hail and call Jonathan their hero,do that because they simply hate Buhari and Apc... Nothing more... Nothing less.
|Re: How Obasanjo, Jonathan Used Police To Persecute Sitting Governors – Senate by lekzyn(m): 8:14pm
Fayemi was teargas
|Re: How Obasanjo, Jonathan Used Police To Persecute Sitting Governors – Senate by Keneking: 8:20pm
They discussed the past. Waste of space and resources.
|Re: How Obasanjo, Jonathan Used Police To Persecute Sitting Governors – Senate by nairavsdollars: 9:34pm
Na jeje Obasanjo siddon ooo, una dey look for him trouble. If he call una unarmed robbers now...
|Re: How Obasanjo, Jonathan Used Police To Persecute Sitting Governors – Senate by cbrezy(m): 9:34pm
|Re: How Obasanjo, Jonathan Used Police To Persecute Sitting Governors – Senate by lonelydora(m): 9:34pm
Is that what they are supposed to be discussing? Waste of time.
Scrap Senate and half of Nigerian problems is solved.
|Re: How Obasanjo, Jonathan Used Police To Persecute Sitting Governors – Senate by NwaAmaikpe: 9:34pm
The Nigeria Police Force
Is the most misused and abused organization in Nigeria.
They hunt corrupt people.
Yet they are hired by corrupt politicians, yahooboys, ritualists and topnotch prostitutes for protection from persecution.
Such an irony.
|Re: How Obasanjo, Jonathan Used Police To Persecute Sitting Governors – Senate by emeijeh(m): 9:34pm
So they deliberately did not mention Buhari abi?
This administration sha!
Lie Mohammed
Femi adesilie
Bukolie saraki
Liekubu Dogara
|Re: How Obasanjo, Jonathan Used Police To Persecute Sitting Governors – Senate by 9jayes: 9:35pm
lonelydora:
|Re: How Obasanjo, Jonathan Used Police To Persecute Sitting Governors – Senate by Spaxon(f): 9:35pm
Sharraaaap
Every Administration did that
|Re: How Obasanjo, Jonathan Used Police To Persecute Sitting Governors – Senate by Spaxon(f): 9:36pm
NwaAmaikpe:be booking space e hear, after u wee look for a constructive post to write
|Re: How Obasanjo, Jonathan Used Police To Persecute Sitting Governors – Senate by Richardabbey(m): 9:37pm
|Re: How Obasanjo, Jonathan Used Police To Persecute Sitting Governors – Senate by mmb: 9:37pm
|Re: How Obasanjo, Jonathan Used Police To Persecute Sitting Governors – Senate by Nbote(m): 9:38pm
And d DSS dat some ppl have been using as attack dogs and vigilante nko... Abeggi
|Re: How Obasanjo, Jonathan Used Police To Persecute Sitting Governors – Senate by NigerDeltan(m): 9:39pm
IG cannot just wake up and withdraw security details of a governor, they shld investigate who did and stop talking trash
|Re: How Obasanjo, Jonathan Used Police To Persecute Sitting Governors – Senate by plauba(m): 9:39pm
|Re: How Obasanjo, Jonathan Used Police To Persecute Sitting Governors – Senate by gokay11(m): 9:40pm
crooks
|Re: How Obasanjo, Jonathan Used Police To Persecute Sitting Governors – Senate by omowolewa: 9:40pm
Every President did that, even Mugabe did that.
|Re: How Obasanjo, Jonathan Used Police To Persecute Sitting Governors – Senate by dewaskillz: 9:40pm
That's commendable. But this still shows there are people who see themselves as untouchable and issuing orders within the corridors of power without the GCFR consent.
|Re: How Obasanjo, Jonathan Used Police To Persecute Sitting Governors – Senate by Felixtuta(m): 9:41pm
how does that solve any problem here? Can that add a daim in Nigerians account?
|Re: How Obasanjo, Jonathan Used Police To Persecute Sitting Governors – Senate by lonelydora(m): 9:41pm
Wetin nah?
|Re: How Obasanjo, Jonathan Used Police To Persecute Sitting Governors – Senate by dammytosh: 9:41pm
Useless people.
|Re: How Obasanjo, Jonathan Used Police To Persecute Sitting Governors – Senate by michresa(m): 9:42pm
|Re: How Obasanjo, Jonathan Used Police To Persecute Sitting Governors – Senate by spartacus11(m): 9:44pm
Has APC/PMB don dat----- NO
But una call ogogoro jona man of peace
May be u guys mean man of pieces
|Re: How Obasanjo, Jonathan Used Police To Persecute Sitting Governors – Senate by ICEFLAME419ja(m): 9:44pm
4 years don waka una still dey blame go, soon una go waka, una go go solo, baba God dey involved
|Re: How Obasanjo, Jonathan Used Police To Persecute Sitting Governors – Senate by Antipob777(f): 9:44pm
God bless the senate for this bitter truth.
Buhari is indeed a honest and upright leader who believes in the rule of law.
You will never see the pigs and idiots comment on this thread.
Ipobs are terorist and must be crushed. I wish our gallant military more bullets to their guns come Nov 18th.
No room for terorist in Anambra.
|Re: How Obasanjo, Jonathan Used Police To Persecute Sitting Governors – Senate by spartacus11(m): 9:46pm
And dey say democracy died with Gej
And dey say PMB is a dictator
Me I'm not understanding
So Gej was d true dictator
And under PMB true democracy is taking place
Well done Sir
APC/PMB 2019
|Re: How Obasanjo, Jonathan Used Police To Persecute Sitting Governors – Senate by sam4(m): 9:49pm
|Re: How Obasanjo, Jonathan Used Police To Persecute Sitting Governors – Senate by BafanaBafana: 9:51pm
Hero
|Re: How Obasanjo, Jonathan Used Police To Persecute Sitting Governors – Senate by Promismike(m): 10:05pm
Nigeria realy need restructuring. States should be in charge of its security and should have its own police just as it's done in civilized nations.
So many things need to be put right in these nation if we really desire progress and development.
