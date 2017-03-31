₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Building Collapses On Deaf Shoemaker In Delta State After Heavy Rainfall. Photos by Angelanest: 6:37pm
According to reports, a one-storey building located at Owumi Road, directly Opposite Concord Supermarket in Sapele area of Delta state yesterday fell on top a deaf boy. The deaf boy is said to have a shoemaking workshop at the bottom of the affected building.
According to an eyewitness, trouble was said to have started when the rain accompanied by fears wind began yesterday. The deaf was attending to a customer when the upstairs began to vibrate, the customer was fast enough to run out, but the deaf was trapped and covered by blocks that fell from a part of the building, it took the joint effort of passersby and neighbors who helped to removed the blocks from him, but before then he had already sustained a wide injury on his four head, due to the impact of the blocks and dislocation on his waste to leg region.
He was immediately rushed to a Hospital.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/deaf-boy-injured-one-storey-building-fell-delta-state-photos.html
|Re: Building Collapses On Deaf Shoemaker In Delta State After Heavy Rainfall. Photos by Angelanest: 6:38pm
|Re: Building Collapses On Deaf Shoemaker In Delta State After Heavy Rainfall. Photos by RoyalBlak007: 6:40pm
|Re: Building Collapses On Deaf Shoemaker In Delta State After Heavy Rainfall. Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 7:23pm
Why didn't he hear it falling?
|Re: Building Collapses On Deaf Shoemaker In Delta State After Heavy Rainfall. Photos by Keneking: 7:34pm
Buhari sef
If he couldn't hear ...couldn't he see
The Op is even challenged in reporting ...too much typos and improper use of grammar...
Nonsense reporting
|Re: Building Collapses On Deaf Shoemaker In Delta State After Heavy Rainfall. Photos by Odianose13(m): 7:35pm
Oh no! That customer for drag am na. Im sure the customer knows he was deaf. Anyway, at the end, na #saveyourself
I pray he has a speedy recovery!
|Re: Building Collapses On Deaf Shoemaker In Delta State After Heavy Rainfall. Photos by corperscorner: 7:35pm
How come na... So sad tho
|Re: Building Collapses On Deaf Shoemaker In Delta State After Heavy Rainfall. Photos by BruncleZuma: 7:36pm
|Re: Building Collapses On Deaf Shoemaker In Delta State After Heavy Rainfall. Photos by Dubby6(m): 7:36pm
What an unfortunate event
'but before then he had already sustained a wide injury on his FOUR head'
The guy is deaf, is a shoe maker and has four heads....this guys own bad oo
|Re: Building Collapses On Deaf Shoemaker In Delta State After Heavy Rainfall. Photos by maklelemakukula(m): 7:37pm
h
|Re: Building Collapses On Deaf Shoemaker In Delta State After Heavy Rainfall. Photos by Puffydon1(m): 7:38pm
just tired of this kind of stories.
|Re: Building Collapses On Deaf Shoemaker In Delta State After Heavy Rainfall. Photos by Deo1986: 7:38pm
NwaAmaikpe:Because he was deaf.
|Re: Building Collapses On Deaf Shoemaker In Delta State After Heavy Rainfall. Photos by bola565: 7:38pm
which kai wahala be dis now, double wahala... Person cannot be deaf in peace again Haba!
|Re: Building Collapses On Deaf Shoemaker In Delta State After Heavy Rainfall. Photos by Teewhy2: 7:39pm
It is well.
|Re: Building Collapses On Deaf Shoemaker In Delta State After Heavy Rainfall. Photos by IgedeBushBoy(m): 7:39pm
|Re: Building Collapses On Deaf Shoemaker In Delta State After Heavy Rainfall. Photos by ChiefPiiko(m): 7:40pm
|Re: Building Collapses On Deaf Shoemaker In Delta State After Heavy Rainfall. Photos by erico2k2(m): 7:40pm
NwaAmaikpe:When he is DEAF
|Re: Building Collapses On Deaf Shoemaker In Delta State After Heavy Rainfall. Photos by HotIce90(f): 7:40pm
NwaAmaikpe:I tire for you
|Re: Building Collapses On Deaf Shoemaker In Delta State After Heavy Rainfall. Photos by Gluhbirne(f): 7:40pm
Hope he's alright.
|Re: Building Collapses On Deaf Shoemaker In Delta State After Heavy Rainfall. Photos by DeepSight(m): 7:41pm
Angelanest:
Hahaha haha haha ha! God and his pitiless pranks again!
|Re: Building Collapses On Deaf Shoemaker In Delta State After Heavy Rainfall. Photos by jieta: 7:41pm
NwaAmaikpe:na wa for u
|Re: Building Collapses On Deaf Shoemaker In Delta State After Heavy Rainfall. Photos by DeepSight(m): 7:43pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Because it delighted God to enjoy his daily prank like that.
|Re: Building Collapses On Deaf Shoemaker In Delta State After Heavy Rainfall. Photos by VIPERVENOM(m): 7:44pm
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: Building Collapses On Deaf Shoemaker In Delta State After Heavy Rainfall. Photos by Odianose13(m): 7:46pm
Deo1986:
U get time to answer that one. He no dey ever read anytin, even headline lailai.
|Re: Building Collapses On Deaf Shoemaker In Delta State After Heavy Rainfall. Photos by Glomoni: 7:46pm
Waste ko west ni
|Re: Building Collapses On Deaf Shoemaker In Delta State After Heavy Rainfall. Photos by Odianose13(m): 7:46pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Are u blind to read? You too dey talk.........
|Re: Building Collapses On Deaf Shoemaker In Delta State After Heavy Rainfall. Photos by MVLOX(m): 7:50pm
Hmmmm... I wish him speedy recovery
|Re: Building Collapses On Deaf Shoemaker In Delta State After Heavy Rainfall. Photos by AishaBuhari: 7:50pm
Keneking:Na Buhari cause the building to collapse on the poor boy my brother
|Re: Building Collapses On Deaf Shoemaker In Delta State After Heavy Rainfall. Photos by gonkin(m): 7:50pm
The same storm tore the roof clean off the neighbor's building.
Collapsed an entire church.
I was indoors but some claim to have a small twister(tornado). Vibrations like an earthquake
|Re: Building Collapses On Deaf Shoemaker In Delta State After Heavy Rainfall. Photos by AishaBuhari: 7:51pm
NwaAmaikpe:You try!!!
|Re: Building Collapses On Deaf Shoemaker In Delta State After Heavy Rainfall. Photos by UbanmeUdie: 7:53pm
No amount of warning alarm would have saved him.
Being deaf is a plague!
Deaf people always die as a result of accidents like this.
He has fulfilled his destiny.
|Re: Building Collapses On Deaf Shoemaker In Delta State After Heavy Rainfall. Photos by Deo1986: 7:54pm
Odianose13:I know he's always being sacarstic, just wanted to play his games.
