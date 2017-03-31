Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Building Collapses On Deaf Shoemaker In Delta State After Heavy Rainfall. Photos (5737 Views)

Enugu Flooded After Heavy Rainfall (Photos) / The Deadly Condition Of Ejigbo After Heavy Rainfall (PHOTOS) / Major Road Collapses In Akwa Ibom After Heavy Rainfall. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to an eyewitness, trouble was said to have started when the rain accompanied by fears wind began yesterday. The deaf was attending to a customer when the upstairs began to vibrate, the customer was fast enough to run out, but the deaf was trapped and covered by blocks that fell from a part of the building, it took the joint effort of passersby and neighbors who helped to removed the blocks from him, but before then he had already sustained a wide injury on his four head, due to the impact of the blocks and dislocation on his waste to leg region.



He was immediately rushed to a Hospital.



Source; According to reports, a one-storey building located at Owumi Road, directly Opposite Concord Supermarket in Sapele area of Delta state yesterday fell on top a deaf boy. The deaf boy is said to have a shoemaking workshop at the bottom of the affected building.According to an eyewitness, trouble was said to have started when the rain accompanied by fears wind began yesterday. The deaf was attending to a customer when the upstairs began to vibrate, the customer was fast enough to run out, but the deaf was trapped and covered by blocks that fell from a part of the building, it took the joint effort of passersby and neighbors who helped to removed the blocks from him, but before then he had already sustained a wide injury on his four head, due to the impact of the blocks and dislocation on his waste to leg region.He was immediately rushed to a Hospital.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/deaf-boy-injured-one-storey-building-fell-delta-state-photos.html

cc; lalasticlala

♤

♤







Why didn't he hear it falling? Why didn't he hear it falling?





If he couldn't hear ...couldn't he see



The Op is even challenged in reporting ...too much typos and improper use of grammar...



Nonsense reporting Buhari sefIf he couldn't hear ...couldn't he seeThe Op is even challenged in reporting ...too much typos and improper use of grammar...Nonsense reporting 2 Likes

Oh no! That customer for drag am na. Im sure the customer knows he was deaf. Anyway, at the end, na #saveyourself



I pray he has a speedy recovery!

How come na... So sad tho







'but before then he had already sustained a wide injury on his FOUR head'



The guy is deaf, is a shoe maker and has four heads....this guys own bad oo What an unfortunate event'but before then he had already sustained a wide injury on his FOUR head'The guy is deaf, is a shoe maker and has four heads....this guys own bad oo 1 Like

h

just tired of this kind of stories.

NwaAmaikpe:





Why didn't he hear it falling? Because he was deaf. Because he was deaf.

which kai wahala be dis now, double wahala... Person cannot be deaf in peace again Haba!

It is well.

NwaAmaikpe:







Why didn't he hear it falling? When he is DEAF When he is DEAF

NwaAmaikpe:







Why didn't he hear it falling? I tire for you I tire for you 1 Like

Hope he's alright.

Angelanest:

According to reports, a one-storey building located at Owumi Road, directly Opposite Concord Supermarket in Sapele area of Delta state yesterday fell on top a deaf boy. The deaf boy is said to have a shoemaking workshop at the bottom of the affected building.



According to an eyewitness, trouble was said to have started when the rain accompanied by fears wind began yesterday. The deaf was attending to a customer when the upstairs began to vibrate, the customer was fast enough to run out, but the deaf was trapped and covered by blocks that fell from a part of the building, it took the joint effort of passersby and neighbors who helped to removed the blocks from him, but before then he had already sustained a wide injury on his four head, due to the impact of the blocks and dislocation on his waste to leg region.



He was immediately rushed to a Hospital.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/deaf-boy-injured-one-storey-building-fell-delta-state-photos.html



Hahaha haha haha ha! God and his pitiless pranks again! Hahaha haha haha ha! God and his pitiless pranks again!

NwaAmaikpe:





Why didn't he hear it falling? na wa for u na wa for u

NwaAmaikpe:







Why didn't he hear it falling?

Because it delighted God to enjoy his daily prank like that. Because it delighted God to enjoy his daily prank like that.

NwaAmaikpe:







Why didn't he hear it falling?

Deo1986:

Because he was deaf.

U get time to answer that one. He no dey ever read anytin, even headline lailai. U get time to answer that one. He no dey ever read anytin, even headline lailai. 1 Like

Waste ko west ni

NwaAmaikpe:







Why didn't he hear it falling?

Are u blind to read? You too dey talk......... Are u blind to read? You too dey talk.........

Hmmmm... I wish him speedy recovery 1 Like

Keneking:

Buhari sef



If he couldn't hear ...couldn't he see



The Op is even challenged in reporting ...too much typos and improper use of grammar...



Nonsense reporting



Na Buhari cause the building to collapse on the poor boy my brother Na Buhari cause the building to collapse on the poor boy my brother

The same storm tore the roof clean off the neighbor's building.

Collapsed an entire church.

I was indoors but some claim to have a small twister(tornado). Vibrations like an earthquake

NwaAmaikpe:







Why didn't he hear it falling? You try!!! You try!!!









No amount of warning alarm would have saved him.



Being deaf is a plague!





Deaf people always die as a result of accidents like this.



He has fulfilled his destiny. No amount of warning alarm would have saved him.Being deaf is a plague!Deaf people always die as a result of accidents like this.He has fulfilled his destiny.