₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,913,392 members, 3,916,593 topics. Date: Thursday, 16 November 2017 at 10:10 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Autos / Autonomy Cab: First Taxi Robot Unveiled To The Public (Video) (5265 Views)
More Statues That Will Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha (Photos) / Bashir Ahmad Meets Female Human-Sized Robot In Dubai. See What She Told Him / Security Aide Of Governor Amosun - "Robot" Killed On His Way Back From Work.PICS (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Autonomy Cab: First Taxi Robot Unveiled To The Public (Video) by austonclint(m): 7:22pm
French start-up Navya unveiled, the 'Autonomy Cab', the first driverless taxi to hit the global market, its CEO Christophe Sapet said. "It's not something that will exist in the future, it's something that exists before your very eyes," he told Reuters.
watch the video below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bFD6zfHqNtg
Navya's newest innovation was designed to be autonomous: there is no cockpit, steering wheel nor pedals. It is an electric car, able to carry one to six passengers and can reach speeds between 50 to 70 km an hour (31 to 43 miles an hour). It is equipped with more than 20 sensors, cameras or radars to maximise the accuracy of its movements.
The small French company is competing with large tech companies, big automakers and other well-funded startups in a race to develop fully autonomous cars.
Alphabet Inc's Waymo - formerly the Google self-driving car project - announced on Tuesday it plans to roll out its own driverless ride-haling service to the public at a later date. "We are the first to commercialise this vehicle, to put it into operation, to do demos, to show it to the public," Sapet said.
But while the vehicle can already be ordered, it is still waiting to undergo tests with partners during spring 2018. Its first demonstrations to the public are planned during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January 2018, with the first shipments expected in July 2018.
source:http://www.wionews.com/world/french-startup-navya-unveils-first-taxi-robot-23759
|Re: Autonomy Cab: First Taxi Robot Unveiled To The Public (Video) by squash47(m): 7:50pm
Hmm..if dm bring am kom naija,hackers go steal am finish
1 Like
|Re: Autonomy Cab: First Taxi Robot Unveiled To The Public (Video) by austonclint(m): 8:11pm
squash47:
Hahahaha abi
|Re: Autonomy Cab: First Taxi Robot Unveiled To The Public (Video) by medolab90(m): 9:19pm
Thank God it was 9 Mobile
Back to the topic. Abeg keep your thing there don't try bringing it here
|Re: Autonomy Cab: First Taxi Robot Unveiled To The Public (Video) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:19pm
Looking forward to riding in one in 9 months time when it's been officially released.
|Re: Autonomy Cab: First Taxi Robot Unveiled To The Public (Video) by OBIGS: 9:19pm
buhari will take us to this level.
|Re: Autonomy Cab: First Taxi Robot Unveiled To The Public (Video) by daremiarchs: 9:19pm
|Re: Autonomy Cab: First Taxi Robot Unveiled To The Public (Video) by ImpressionsNG: 9:19pm
Impressive.
|Re: Autonomy Cab: First Taxi Robot Unveiled To The Public (Video) by Scarlet5: 9:20pm
Issokay
|Re: Autonomy Cab: First Taxi Robot Unveiled To The Public (Video) by Inanx: 9:20pm
Wow! This is cool...
|Re: Autonomy Cab: First Taxi Robot Unveiled To The Public (Video) by edubs: 9:21pm
squash47:
No be lie
|Re: Autonomy Cab: First Taxi Robot Unveiled To The Public (Video) by freeman95(m): 9:21pm
Na wa
|Re: Autonomy Cab: First Taxi Robot Unveiled To The Public (Video) by Decale: 9:21pm
Employment is on the high right now yet these people are doing their best to lay off taxi drivers, transportation companies and workers in the auto world
Technology should be stopped at a point...
2 Likes
|Re: Autonomy Cab: First Taxi Robot Unveiled To The Public (Video) by UDOKABESTLUV(m): 9:22pm
Lalasticlala, Come And see
|Re: Autonomy Cab: First Taxi Robot Unveiled To The Public (Video) by freeman95(m): 9:22pm
Ok
But
How people go deh pay if e no get driver?"
|Re: Autonomy Cab: First Taxi Robot Unveiled To The Public (Video) by bife: 9:22pm
|Re: Autonomy Cab: First Taxi Robot Unveiled To The Public (Video) by pmc01(m): 9:22pm
This is not our business in Nigeria for now. Na how to chop belleful be our major concern for now.
|Re: Autonomy Cab: First Taxi Robot Unveiled To The Public (Video) by narutop: 9:23pm
Use this one in nigeria ko le werk. Danfo and okada riders go confuse am
|Re: Autonomy Cab: First Taxi Robot Unveiled To The Public (Video) by mecuzee(m): 9:24pm
nice
|Re: Autonomy Cab: First Taxi Robot Unveiled To The Public (Video) by opalu: 9:24pm
Technological advancement need to hit Nigeria. Can you imagine that ordinary TSTV that came with so much pump and joy...till date no concrete breakthrough. Now we are stuck with this DSTV
|Re: Autonomy Cab: First Taxi Robot Unveiled To The Public (Video) by lomubi69(f): 9:24pm
|Re: Autonomy Cab: First Taxi Robot Unveiled To The Public (Video) by Maslow80: 9:25pm
I'm there
|Re: Autonomy Cab: First Taxi Robot Unveiled To The Public (Video) by samdeto(m): 9:25pm
..
|Re: Autonomy Cab: First Taxi Robot Unveiled To The Public (Video) by SaAbbas(m): 9:25pm
Nice one
|Re: Autonomy Cab: First Taxi Robot Unveiled To The Public (Video) by akeentech(m): 9:26pm
ImpressionsNG:That's TECHNOLOGY
|Re: Autonomy Cab: First Taxi Robot Unveiled To The Public (Video) by OrestesDante(m): 9:26pm
great.
Innoson bah?
|Re: Autonomy Cab: First Taxi Robot Unveiled To The Public (Video) by Akole(m): 9:28pm
Come post it on our groups, IG, facebook, A whole lot of benefits awaits you,!...I feel often times we have people who just want a change of automobiles, and just want to quickly sell off their present ones add some money and upgrade , and some others need cash for their cars for URGENT issues,others have a tight budget and just need a car ASAP,so they wish to buy from a fellow nairalander or Nigerian ,,, Now heres a whatsapp group for that, join other Nigerian car owners ,, alongside articles on car maintenance secrets, Nigerian roads,and the best cars to suit your taste this and many more relating to cars we ll post on this group, and car owners that wish to sell have the advantage of having that car advertised on Instagram,facebook,and 9 other whatsapp groups, , optional though at little or no cost , join us nowhttps:///DP225cou5AS0sUrqNo6N5tclickthis link to be a part,strictly CARS!!! CarsConnectNgThe link is not working for now,just do us a favor send ur whatsapp number as a mail to Carsconnectng@gmail.com and you will be added instantly dont miss out!there might even be someone whos just tired of his/her car and just wanna give it out for an amount thats more or less like free,,, join us Now..see you
|Re: Autonomy Cab: First Taxi Robot Unveiled To The Public (Video) by lonelydora(m): 9:30pm
Back in the days many people were mocked for not knowing how to drive. Very soon, many people will again be mocked for driving.
Smart cars coming up daily...and Nigeria is thinking of producing pencil in 2018.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Autonomy Cab: First Taxi Robot Unveiled To The Public (Video) by CHARLESSOLOMONI(m): 9:30pm
E nor go fit work for 9ja wey only bad roads nai dey. i nor wan laugh abeg.
|Re: Autonomy Cab: First Taxi Robot Unveiled To The Public (Video) by Richardabbey(m): 9:42pm
Space Booked Pls
|Re: Autonomy Cab: First Taxi Robot Unveiled To The Public (Video) by onajo2000(m): 9:44pm
not 4 Nigeria road
Check Is Toyota Picnic,manual Drive, Power Window, 3 Seater..08023294473, / Check Is Toyota Picnic,manual Drive, Power Window, 3 Seater..08023294473, / Buy Your Car(s), Order For Your Car From Contouon @ Affortable Price
Viewing this topic: Adazubi, Wuse, Andalus(m), reindeer, adesilver(m), wabsod(m), grbgrb4(m), inourcare, louisv(m), whiteagbadaa, Fammoboy10(m), wizpredict, brudiga, okey4reel(m), talljennie, jaxmand, Zenithpeak, 3plet, Emmaesty(f), iyababs, anif009(m), corneli83(m), MessrJay(m), nmanma1(f), Gluckdude20(m), danielous(m), Abidob(m), yinchar(m), EWAagoyin(m), oyatake200, ignatiusez and 49 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16