|Nigerian Lady Who Sees And Communicates With Ghosts Often by johnnyvid: 7:45pm
Every day we hear new things. Facebook user and massage therapist, Christy Glo, wrote on her Facebook page today that she communicates with ghosts on a daily basis. According to her, different ghosts appear to her to guide her daily. Christy says the ghosts tell her which evil customer to avoid and that even when she goes to an evil person's house, the ghost of the day would give her maximum protection. Christy says she is a Christian. Some of her commenters said they too also see ghost. One of them even narrated his experience with a ghost. Christy added that Pastors Adeboye and Kumuyi also see ghosts in form of angels while preaching. See their comments below:
source:http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/11/meet-nigerian-lady-that-meets-and.html
Wetin person no go see for this naija,that girl needs serious help.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Sees And Communicates With Ghosts Often by Lanretoye(m): 7:55pm
which color of ghost she dey see.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Sees And Communicates With Ghosts Often by janeade(f): 8:05pm
Ogbanje spirit
She needs serious deliverance
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Sees And Communicates With Ghosts Often by fotadmowmend(m): 8:14pm
She must be possessed
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Sees And Communicates With Ghosts Often by grayht(m): 8:21pm
Not again...
Who ghost epp sef
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Sees And Communicates With Ghosts Often by grayht(m): 8:21pm
Lanretoye:Ash I guess..
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Sees And Communicates With Ghosts Often by Eco99(m): 8:33pm
...
Pls pls pls
The human beings ayam seeing is enough for me
#Eco99#
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Sees And Communicates With Ghosts Often by OrestesDante(m): 8:35pm
Ghost mode!!!
She's simply a necromancer.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Sees And Communicates With Ghosts Often by Optimist1998(m): 10:02pm
Most likely schizophrenia, see a psychiatrist and stop bragging about it.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Sees And Communicates With Ghosts Often by Johnnyessence: 10:22pm
fotadmowmend:how do know? Is she your family member nnnn
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Sees And Communicates With Ghosts Often by mastermaestro(m): 10:32pm
Don't doubt her, necromancy is real.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Sees And Communicates With Ghosts Often by cashlurd(m): 10:38pm
It's either she is a marine spirit herself or she is an attention seeker.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Sees And Communicates With Ghosts Often by Laple0541(m): 10:39pm
I wount believe you until one of those ghosts impregnate u......
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Sees And Communicates With Ghosts Often by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:39pm
Reminds me of the movie 'GHOST' by Whoopi Goldberg.
Ma, have you talked with the Ghost of Baba 70 yet?
Wetin Baba talk?
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Sees And Communicates With Ghosts Often by NwaAmaikpe: 10:40pm
She is lucky she sees only ghosts.
Me; I see demons.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Sees And Communicates With Ghosts Often by Barmmyshoes: 10:40pm
Hmmmmm. Wetin man no go see.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Sees And Communicates With Ghosts Often by akeentech(m): 10:40pm
johnnyvid:
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Sees And Communicates With Ghosts Often by timidapsin(m): 10:41pm
GHOST MODE
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Sees And Communicates With Ghosts Often by maxjax(m): 10:41pm
abeg make the ghost give her this weekend sure 1k odds
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Sees And Communicates With Ghosts Often by anochuko01(m): 10:41pm
ogbanje
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Sees And Communicates With Ghosts Often by UbanmeUdie: 10:41pm
She is heavily gifted.
A man's gift the bible says will make room for him and bring him before kings.
I think since she into the business of communication with ghosts, Rochas Okorocha of Imo State will need her help to unravel the mystery behind the ghost-slap he got sometime ago.
Truly, since that slap, Rochas have not been the same again. Maybe the errection of statues is his penance.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Sees And Communicates With Ghosts Often by ekensi01(m): 10:41pm
Finally her village people have succeeded
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Sees And Communicates With Ghosts Often by Noblebrown7(m): 10:41pm
Oqbanje!
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Sees And Communicates With Ghosts Often by 0temAtum: 10:41pm
Seeing ghosts(in your dream) isn't a strange thing. I've seen myriads of them and I'm still seeing. Check the revelations revealed to me by many ghosts(your ancestors and my ancestors) who have become gods>>>http://www.nairaland.com/2938907/doctrine-ufos
Note: if you see ghosts physically when you are not dreaming, you need to go for a psychiatric test. Ghost won't come into the physical realm, never.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Sees And Communicates With Ghosts Often by sacluxisback(m): 10:41pm
I need her kush real quick !
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Sees And Communicates With Ghosts Often by sam4(m): 10:42pm
Ghost � hmmmmm
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Sees And Communicates With Ghosts Often by AdigunOAP: 10:43pm
She suffers from Schizophrenia
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Sees And Communicates With Ghosts Often by 2shure: 10:43pm
ghost wey nor fit save and guide naija against bubuz evil.
dah 1 na ghost
