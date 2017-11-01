Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Nigerian Lady Who Sees And Communicates With Ghosts Often (10832 Views)

source: Every day we hear new things. Facebook user and massage therapist, Christy Glo, wrote on her Facebook page today that she communicates with ghosts on a daily basis. According to her, different ghosts appear to her to guide her daily. Christy says the ghosts tell her which evil customer to avoid and that even when she goes to an evil person's house, the ghost of the day would give her maximum protection. Christy says she is a Christian. Some of her commenters said they too also see ghost. One of them even narrated his experience with a ghost. Christy added that Pastors Adeboye and Kumuyi also see ghosts in form of angels while preaching. See their comments below:source: http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/11/meet-nigerian-lady-that-meets-and.html 1 Like 2 Shares

Wetin person no go see for this naija,that girl needs serious help. 3 Likes 2 Shares

which color of ghost she dey see. 7 Likes 2 Shares

Ogbanje spirit

She needs serious deliverance 11 Likes 2 Shares

She must be possessed 7 Likes 2 Shares















Who ghost epp sef Not again...Who ghost epp sef 4 Likes 1 Share

She's simply a necromancer. 11 Likes 2 Shares

Most likely schizophrenia, see a psychiatrist and stop bragging about it. 2 Likes 1 Share

Don't doubt her, necromancy is real.

It's either she is a marine spirit herself or she is an attention seeker.

I wount believe you until one of those ghosts impregnate u......

Reminds me of the movie 'GHOST' by Whoopi Goldberg.



Ma, have you talked with the Ghost of Baba 70 yet?

Wetin Baba talk?







She is lucky she sees only ghosts.

Me; I see demons. She is lucky she sees only ghosts.Me; I see demons. 2 Likes 1 Share

Hmmmmm. Wetin man no go see.



abeg make the ghost give her this weekend sure 1k odds 3 Likes

She is heavily gifted.



A man's gift the bible says will make room for him and bring him before kings.





I think since she into the business of communication with ghosts, Rochas Okorocha of Imo State will need her help to unravel the mystery behind the ghost-slap he got sometime ago.



Truly, since that slap, Rochas have not been the same again. Maybe the errection of statues is his penance. She is heavily gifted.A man's gift the bible says will make room for him and bring him before kings.I think since she into the business of communication with ghosts, Rochas Okorocha of Imo State will need her help to unravel the mystery behind the ghost-slap he got sometime ago.Truly, since that slap, Rochas have not been the same again. Maybe the errection of statues is his penance. 5 Likes

Finally her village people have succeeded

Note: if you see ghosts physically when you are not dreaming, you need to go for a psychiatric test. Ghost won't come into the physical realm, never. Seeing ghosts(in your dream) isn't a strange thing. I've seen myriads of them and I'm still seeing. Check the revelations revealed to me by many ghosts(your ancestors and my ancestors) who have become gods>>> http://www.nairaland.com/2938907/doctrine-ufos Note: if you see ghosts physically when you are not dreaming, you need to go for a psychiatric test. Ghost won't come into the physical realm, never.

I need her kush real quick !

Ghost � hmmmmm

She suffers from Schizophrenia