₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,913,526 members, 3,917,087 topics. Date: Friday, 17 November 2017 at 07:59 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Nigerians Paid More For Petrol, Kerosene, Gas In October – NBS (601 Views)
Nigeria Owes China $3.22bn —NBS / New Prices Of Kerosene Across States In Nigeria 2017 / Prices Of Goods, Services Hit All Time High In October (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigerians Paid More For Petrol, Kerosene, Gas In October – NBS by Ebisco015: 9:18pm On Nov 16
The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, said the average price paid by consumers for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) increased by 0.1 per cent year-on-year and 1.0 per cent month-on-month in October.
According to a report obtained from the NBS website by the News Agency of Nigeria. NAN, the price of petro increased to N146 in October from N144.5 in September 2017.
The report reviewed states with the highest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) to include Yobe (N 152.50), Benue (N 150.83) and Ebonyi (N148.57).
It named states with the lowest average price of petro to be Ekiti and Katsina (N143.73), Jigawa (N143.80) and Abuja FCT (N144).
According to the report, the average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased by 24.20 per cent month-on-month and 14.86 per cent year-on-year.
It explained that the price of cooking gas increased to N2,374.07 in October 2017 from N1,911.44 recorded in September 2017.
It said the states with the highest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for cooking gas were Bauchi and Osun (N2,500.00), Yobe (N2,433.33) and Katsina (N2,412.50).
It said the states with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for cooking gas were Taraba and Oyo (N2,200.00), Sokoto and Ebonyi (N2,300.00) and Benue (N2,328.57).
“Similarly, average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for cooking gas decreased by -2.60 per cent month-on-month and -3.40 per cent year-on-year to N4, 561.14 in October 2017 from N3, 937.71 in September 2017.
“States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for cooking gas were Sokoto (N4,766.67), Abia (N4,712.50) and Anambra (N4,692.31).
“Also, states with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for cooking gas include Nasarawa (N4,359.38), Kano and Bayelsa (N4,400) and Kebbi (N4,420.00).
On National Household kerosene, the report noted that the average price per litre paid by consumers for kerosene also increased in the month under review.
According to the report, National Household Kerosene increased by 3.39 per cent month-on-month and decreased by -6.59 per cent year-on-year to N273.44 in October 2017 from N264.48 in September 2017.
“States with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Oyo (N324.76), Borno (N323.61) and Rivers (N320.37).
“States with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Osun (N233.33), Ondo (N237.50) and Enugu (N237.78).
“Similarly, average price per gallon paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased by 6.31 per cent month-on-month and by 8.34 per cent year-on-year to N1,035.12 in October 2017 from N973.72 in September 2017.
The report noted that Adamawa, Benue and Ondo states recorded the highest average price per gallon of kerosene of N1,185.83, N1,175.00 and N1,160.00 respectively.
It also noted the states with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene to include Lagos (N912.11), Sokoto (N918.33) and Anambra (N927.00).
Similarly, the report further said the average price paid by consumers for automotive gas oil (diesel) increased by 9.28 per cent month-on-month and 7.85per cent year-on-year this month.
It stated that the average price for diesel increased to N201.96 in October 2017 from N184.80 in the month of September 2017.
“States with the highest average price of diesel were Jigawa (N222.08), Zamfara (N218.75) and Adamawa (N217.50)
“States with the lowest average price of diesel were Cross River (N190.29), Delta (N190.06) and Borno (N189.69),” the report said.
http://www.mcebisco.com.ng/2017/11/nigerians-paid-more-for-petrol-kerosene.html
|Re: Nigerians Paid More For Petrol, Kerosene, Gas In October – NBS by madridguy(m): 9:21pm On Nov 16
I blame Fashola for not giving us light.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Paid More For Petrol, Kerosene, Gas In October – NBS by Nbote(m): 9:28pm On Nov 16
And yet earlier stats indicated prices were going down... Jus earlier today we were told inflation was dropping... Truth will kip coming out
madridguy:
Ur deaf and dumb don dey clear abi?? No worry,
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians Paid More For Petrol, Kerosene, Gas In October – NBS by madridguy(m): 9:52pm On Nov 16
Go and take your night pills
Nbote:
|Re: Nigerians Paid More For Petrol, Kerosene, Gas In October – NBS by OrestesDante(m): 7:47am
Every nairalander both members and guests will agree with me that we are being ruled by vultures. Nothing less!
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians Paid More For Petrol, Kerosene, Gas In October – NBS by danchuzzy(m): 7:49am
Nbote:
Ewhoooooo �
|Re: Nigerians Paid More For Petrol, Kerosene, Gas In October – NBS by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:49am
Making Barbecue with our Gas Grill and Charcoal grill used with kerosene has really increased tremendously this past months, but we will always augment and make sure our customers do not pay more than require. We do you right at Manna Barbecue and Grills...
Are you a lover of BARBECUE? If YES, check our signature...
|Re: Nigerians Paid More For Petrol, Kerosene, Gas In October – NBS by psalmhorah(m): 7:50am
mtcheew
|Re: Nigerians Paid More For Petrol, Kerosene, Gas In October – NBS by dadavivo: 7:50am
Buhari is a failure period
|Re: Nigerians Paid More For Petrol, Kerosene, Gas In October – NBS by obryneblaque: 7:50am
See oo, poor Nigerians paying for Kerosene and the rich politicians are busy spending. Na pastor issue people carry for head
Come for your website design
(08130767357)
|Re: Nigerians Paid More For Petrol, Kerosene, Gas In October – NBS by Lomprico2: 7:52am
madridguy:
Guy , your head don dey set o!
Keep it up!
|Re: Nigerians Paid More For Petrol, Kerosene, Gas In October – NBS by just2endowed: 7:52am
But they told us inflation is reducing.
Check my signature for quality PowerBank
|Re: Nigerians Paid More For Petrol, Kerosene, Gas In October – NBS by yomalex(m): 7:52am
okay o
|Re: Nigerians Paid More For Petrol, Kerosene, Gas In October – NBS by Lomprico2: 7:53am
obryneblaque:
You dey scam pipo of tithe abi
|Re: Nigerians Paid More For Petrol, Kerosene, Gas In October – NBS by thereturnoflucy(f): 7:54am
The Change is evident....though I won't say Jonathan was the best option back in 2015, but Buhari is no good.
www.leofirms.com
|Re: Nigerians Paid More For Petrol, Kerosene, Gas In October – NBS by IMASTEX: 7:56am
Nigerians have been paying heavily for everything
|Re: Nigerians Paid More For Petrol, Kerosene, Gas In October – NBS by easyfem: 7:56am
I wonder y pple prefer bad news to good news ... I knw some pple will b happy with diz kind of news just bcoz u hate president .... And u need to knw that if buari fail , u fails also ... U better wish the best for the president coz , he wil continue b the president till 2019
|Re: Nigerians Paid More For Petrol, Kerosene, Gas In October – NBS by akeentech(m): 7:56am
madridguy:
Na only you waka come
|Re: Nigerians Paid More For Petrol, Kerosene, Gas In October – NBS by UnknownT: 7:57am
[b][/b]
|Re: Nigerians Paid More For Petrol, Kerosene, Gas In October – NBS by agarawu23(m): 7:58am
We pay more for our breath sef
|Re: Nigerians Paid More For Petrol, Kerosene, Gas In October – NBS by kreniblink: 7:58am
How is that my business am I a Nigerian?
|Re: Nigerians Paid More For Petrol, Kerosene, Gas In October – NBS by knight05(m): 7:58am
I buy itunes walmart amazon, one vanilla,steam wallet In pounds£ euros € and dolls$ Contact me on 09071875697 just check my profile or reach my signature. . a trial will convince you. . THANKS
(0) (Reply)
Make Poverty Histroy Now!!! / Stop Blabbing About Innovation And Start Actually Doing It / How I Make Over 250,000 Monthly Just By Sacrificing 1500!!
Viewing this topic: fatymore(f), Paulismech, Denko2721987(m), LadySarah(f), rinrin23(f), jolaade77, msylva2147(m), detagabriel(m), Haabil, femiranking28(m), KAYD007(m), gboye1999, tayomohammed, muri4mig, laffwitmi, Clean2016, jitolala(m), sbashir10, redfly(m), Okuss12(m), MANNABBQGRILLS, frankputer, babatonetric, Waladade4luv(m), UnknownT, obryneblaque, easyfem, ubongga(m), olaposii, sammitex64, WeirdoNg, kreniblink, gratiaeo(m), yoddy(m), hlemon, Judolisco(m), edoman2016, Ihebu4chelsea(m), Lomprico2, Ebisco015, knight05(m), boricokes, wallarwallar(m), ichommy(m), fidoko74, profoslan(m), hypertension(m), ikihealthplus(m), ekemit(m), james917, DaminiteHood014(m), FarahAideed and 69 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24