It is quite easy to verify if the C of O (Certificate of Occupancy) of a land in Lagos state is genuine or not. You can do this by taking a copy of the C of O or only the C of O number to the land registry at Alausa.



There are 3 categories of verification



1 You can verify if the C of O is in their database. They will search their database with the C of O number you present and if it’s there, you will see it on the system. The process takes only a few minutes. This service costs N3750 (Three thousand seven hundred and fifty naira).



2 If the C of O is in their database, and you want to be sure that the C of O you have and the one on their system are the same, you can ask them to print it out for you. This service costs N5625 (Five thousand six hundred and twenty five naira).



3 If you want to see the original copy of the C of O that was uploaded into their database, they can retrieve it for you but it can take a few days. This service costs N50, 000(Fifty thousand naira)



All payments can be made there at the registry but they don't accept cash.





Is it not Nigeria? Is it not Nigeria? 1 Like

sho







If only it were this easy in Yenagoa. If only it were this easy in Yenagoa. 2 Likes 1 Share

But why is verification expensive... They can as well get a website so that we will check ourselves 1 Like





too xpensive

Good one

Land is Lagos's Oil 1 Like

Good thread

Enugu state sells verification card one can use to verify with once you login to their website. I intend doing so once am done with the land am registering over there 1 Like

Good but very expensive... Just to look is #5625...Haba

Contact a lawyer. Doing it with a professional is more expensive but safer. You can contact me on 07037836881

please how much is printing again

Now #50,000 for printing out the original?

I no do again abeg... #3500 to verify #5625 to verify and print out.please how much is printing againNow #50,000 for printing out the original?I no do again abeg... 1 Like

don4real18:

But why is verification expensive... They can as well get a website so that we will check ourselves

You want people to just walk in and be checking it as if they are checking their glo acct balance? You want people to just walk in and be checking it as if they are checking their glo acct balance?

eddyddon234:

Good but very expensive... Just to look is #5625...Haba Exactly my thoughts. Exactly my thoughts.

don4real18:

But why is verification expensive... They can as well get a website so that we will check ourselves

they bloody won't.... those archaic government people? they bloody won't.... those archaic government people?

More Review



The service is very easy to use.



But the Lagos State Government could improve on it by putting it on a website and searches could be from any part of the world. Payments would have to be through debit cards and other e-payment platforms.



The reason being that, some clients and their agents are doubting Thomases, even when presented with hard evidences they still think otherwise. April this year, a client's lawyer did an improper search at the land registry and said the C of O we offered was fake. Our lawyer had to go there and brought back CTC, still yet, the lawyer told him it was fake, that a fake document was uploaded into the Lagos database. So crazy an assumption. It was later discovered that he was trying to discourage his client from the purchase so he can sell to him one of his properties. When the client discovered, he had to come apologise personally.

Just creating avenues to make money. Exorbitant fees. Forgetting the more you hike your fees, the less the profit.

okay.

Some people are saying 5,625 is too much to obtain a Certified True Copy of the Certificate of Occupancy for a land they want to buy?



These same people would be begging a lawyer to collect 250K to represent them in court when land wahala starts.

.

Great







