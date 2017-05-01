₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Financial Missteps That Could Ruin Your Marriage by nairametrics: 10:10pm On Nov 16
If you’re few steps to tying the knot this info is timely for you. If on the other hand your marriage is a done ‘signed and sealed’ deal, you might still be in time to save your home. love is ideal for a home but for a long-lasting relationship between man and wife, all your ‘money-matters’ need to be handled upfront and delicately at that. people tend to overlook the impact that money has over their lives until a few years down the line (if that) when they are arguing about who to pay which bills and who not to. Financial missteps could be disastrous for your marriage and should be avoided at all cost.
A few such missteps include;
Being secretive about money
Most marriages suffer because of lack of communication. Spouses treat themselves as strangers when it comes to money. I can’t say I really blame them; with the increasing rate of separation and divorces in the country, people would much rather keep their little ‘secret stash’ for rainy days. The truth is that to avoid drowning yourselves in deep waters, you need to be open about money. Talk about your income, your debts, your credits, your spending habits; put everything out in the open. Although it’s better to have this talk before marriage, it’s not late to do so now.
Turning a blind eye to money problems
Its funny how one spouse would find out about a financial problem (most likely an unpaid bill) and turn a blind eye to it waiting expectantly for the partner to handle it. This also boils down to communication. Don’t put things off when they are related to money. Tackle issues sooner before they become even more complicating. The best way to resolve this is to try and split responsibilities up. Do so openly without assumptions. Your husband might be assuming that you’ll pay the NEPA bill this month and you on your part, might be thinking that he already paid the bill. This is why you need both communication and clarity.
Having zero- savings and no financial goals
As a couple, you need to sit down and plan for your future together. You took a together-forever oath so you don’t expect to just take it one day at a time. Forever is a long time to leave without solid plans. A lot of marriages fail as a result of this mistake. The husband and his wife have no plans for their future financially and when children with their added responsibilities enter the picture, the little money they have tends to diminish. Aside from your personal savings, it’s advisable to make savings as a family. Put some money aside every month.
One-sided burden
Marriages where only one partner carries the financial burden of the family are most likely to crash sooner than letter. There should be support from the spouse. The couple should be able to split the burden in order for the family to make any head way financially. Marriage requires teamwork not just for reproduction, but for money too. When one person handles the finances of the family it is very easy for the other to misunderstand them. This brings about rebellion and inevitably dispute. On the other hand the spouse handling the finances could be harboring secret resentment towards their partner for not helping out. You don’t want to be a burden to your spouse so figure out a way to help them out.
Merging your accounts
In the spirit of love and to prove their trust in their spouse, some people make the mistake of forming a joint account. While it is a sweet gesture, it might be the fastest route to a divorce. What a lot of people forget is that ‘you are first an individual before you are a husband/wife’. As such, you have private needs and wants. If you must have a joint account, then do so but maintain your personal accounts as well. See the joint account as your family savings account. Before you do start a joint account though, both of you should sit and discuss the terms of operation of the said account.
As you can clearly see, most of these problems are avoidable but due to ignorance some people walk right into them. Now that we’ve clearly pointed them out, do the needful and have that long avoided money talk with your spouse. It’s a start in the right direction so stop putting it off.
READ MORE:https://nairametrics.com/financial-missteps-ruin-marriage/
Re: Financial Missteps That Could Ruin Your Marriage by miqos02(m): 12:59pm
@poster, how many marriages did you sampled to conclude on this ?
Re: Financial Missteps That Could Ruin Your Marriage by alfredo4u(m): 1:00pm
2nd to comment.... Not bad
Theory for the poor............Bros if u r rich you will definitely know what to do to avoid such mistakes.
Can Dangote, Adenuga do such mistake?
Pray make God bless you well
C u at the top.....
Re: Financial Missteps That Could Ruin Your Marriage by Chuukwudi(m): 1:00pm
Ok
Ok
Re: Financial Missteps That Could Ruin Your Marriage by maiacct12: 1:00pm
easy.
easy.
Re: Financial Missteps That Could Ruin Your Marriage by Benjom(m): 1:00pm
Re: Financial Missteps That Could Ruin Your Marriage by BruncleZuma: 1:01pm
This op again...
This op again...
|Re: Financial Missteps That Could Ruin Your Marriage by bobbyruffy(m): 1:01pm
i disagree on the joint account thang. Where's the love and being one
Re: Financial Missteps That Could Ruin Your Marriage by Jaheg: 1:01pm
|Re: Financial Missteps That Could Ruin Your Marriage by lonelydora(m): 1:01pm
Since i made my lovely wife my financial manager, my savings jumped to a whopping 40% increase monthly.
But she releases beer/hang out money when the need arises. She understands.
Remember 1+1=1
Merging accounts is the best incase of eventualities (God forbid shaa), banks won't stress the other partner.
|Re: Financial Missteps That Could Ruin Your Marriage by Amhappy(f): 1:02pm
Selfishness and lack of sense of responsibility is what i call it
|Re: Financial Missteps That Could Ruin Your Marriage by Turks: 1:02pm
Merging accounts should be number one!
Women can make a fuss over money ehn.
|Re: Financial Missteps That Could Ruin Your Marriage by pdpisGONE: 1:03pm
marriage advice rom an unmarried blogger = trash
Re: Financial Missteps That Could Ruin Your Marriage by dino2006(m): 1:04pm
Nice tips
Nice tips
Re: Financial Missteps That Could Ruin Your Marriage by bidi247: 1:04pm
|Re: Financial Missteps That Could Ruin Your Marriage by pabostt: 1:05pm
Point number is very valid. Being secretive about your finances may lead to lack of trust in marriage.
Some men believe telling their wives how much they earn at work will affect their spending or make them vulnerable to their wives monetary demands. Therefore, they become secretive about their income. treatrelationships.com.ng
Re: Financial Missteps That Could Ruin Your Marriage by miqos02(m): 1:05pm
any reward ?
alfredo4u:any reward ?
Re: Financial Missteps That Could Ruin Your Marriage by dingbang(m): 1:06pm
Above all marry a supportive spouse
Above all marry a supportive spouse
|Re: Financial Missteps That Could Ruin Your Marriage by AreaFada2: 1:06pm
bobbyruffy:
A joint account should be separate from individual accounts. Set up a direct debit to direct money into joint account monthly as the case maybe.
While secrecy over money is bad, lack of freedom to use own money individually can also cause agro. So the middle way above is reasonable.
Re: Financial Missteps That Could Ruin Your Marriage by Weselion(m): 1:07pm
|Re: Financial Missteps That Could Ruin Your Marriage by mez57: 1:08pm
If you think i will read that long article you must be a Joker
Re: Financial Missteps That Could Ruin Your Marriage by MaryBenn(f): 1:08pm
AreaFada2:
Re: Financial Missteps That Could Ruin Your Marriage by malikisunday(m): 1:10pm
well said
Re: Financial Missteps That Could Ruin Your Marriage by OPHRONESIS: 1:10pm
|Re: Financial Missteps That Could Ruin Your Marriage by alfredo4u(m): 1:12pm
miqos02:
Imaging coming second in class.....head of fish awaits u in my house
Re: Financial Missteps That Could Ruin Your Marriage by DIKEnaWAR: 1:14pm
Let me show my pastor first
Let me show my pastor first
Re: Financial Missteps That Could Ruin Your Marriage by kyleopt(m): 1:16pm
|Re: Financial Missteps That Could Ruin Your Marriage by michael142(m): 1:26pm
All this one na long story. Before you marry any lady, use very strong juju tie her for the rest of her life. Na the secret when politicians dey use be that
