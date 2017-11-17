₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why're Telcos Converting Foreign Phone Numbers To 080 Without Users' Consent? by ikorodureporta: 6:47am
Some days ago, a friend i was chatting with online said he called & i ddnt pick his call. I checked my missed calls but couldnt find his number among the missed calls. So, i did not believe that he called...
So, later i picked a naija line (080...) & he was d one on line. Dis guy is not in Naija & not aware of the changes too. I cross-checked the missed calls & found out that the number's slghtly diff from the one he used recently...
Why're the telcos doing this without our consent? Hope they'r not tapping our lines....
|Re: Why're Telcos Converting Foreign Phone Numbers To 080 Without Users' Consent? by emorse(m): 6:49am
Your friend is probably a G boy.
|Re: Why're Telcos Converting Foreign Phone Numbers To 080 Without Users' Consent? by xreal: 6:55am
So u don't pick Nigerian numbers?
That's not good.
|Re: Why're Telcos Converting Foreign Phone Numbers To 080 Without Users' Consent? by niqqaclaimz(m): 7:00am
|Re: Why're Telcos Converting Foreign Phone Numbers To 080 Without Users' Consent? by NwaAmaikpe: 7:00am
Well, I think I'm not so bothered by it.
You don't get to be asked 'Oboy, where you dey?',
'Wetin you dey bring come?'
'When you dey show?'
It's lots easier to say you are calling through a different phone.
|Re: Why're Telcos Converting Foreign Phone Numbers To 080 Without Users' Consent? by maximunimpact(m): 7:01am
|Re: Why're Telcos Converting Foreign Phone Numbers To 080 Without Users' Consent? by RapportNaija(m): 7:01am
emorse:
Never say what you didn't know. Z boy Ni!
OP, it is true they do it! I don't know why, but that's what they do!
Okay, I'm trying to recollect the reason...
I heard it was because they try to make the calls cheaper, that's why they change to local numbers.
International networks discovered that Nigerian networks charge exorbitant calling fees, so they found a way around it by converting to local numbers...
|Re: Why're Telcos Converting Foreign Phone Numbers To 080 Without Users' Consent? by torres89: 7:01am
it's a very technical issue, only experts can explain to experts.
but it's nothing extra ordinary or intentional.
sometimes to offer ultra high frequency, too many changes and variances take place. your phone might be too slow to process such quick changes.
it's better to have this kind of issue than to have break in network when talking.
I suggest u check your phones network capabilities. it might just be running too slow,
I doubt if this will be an issue with iPhone users.
I tried to sound as lame as possible
|Re: Why're Telcos Converting Foreign Phone Numbers To 080 Without Users' Consent? by Lincoln275(m): 7:01am
Please Where Can I Get # iPhone 8 For 20k... ? Esanu Mi...
|Re: Why're Telcos Converting Foreign Phone Numbers To 080 Without Users' Consent? by yorex2011: 7:02am
Yh.. I've noticed it too.. I think they know anyways
|Re: Why're Telcos Converting Foreign Phone Numbers To 080 Without Users' Consent? by elujah1: 7:02am
|Re: Why're Telcos Converting Foreign Phone Numbers To 080 Without Users' Consent? by afoltundeseun(m): 7:02am
RapportNaija:what you're saying doesn't even make sense at all
|Re: Why're Telcos Converting Foreign Phone Numbers To 080 Without Users' Consent? by Lincoln275(m): 7:02am
|Re: Why're Telcos Converting Foreign Phone Numbers To 080 Without Users' Consent? by Abudu2000(m): 7:02am
emorse:madmen everywhere
|Re: Why're Telcos Converting Foreign Phone Numbers To 080 Without Users' Consent? by Monaco2(m): 7:02am
The thing sef tire me..... The useless idiots up top are trying to save costs.... N it's really annoying
|Re: Why're Telcos Converting Foreign Phone Numbers To 080 Without Users' Consent? by Lordcenturion2(m): 7:02am
Yes that's true, even some of my family members will ask me if am in Nigeria, they will says it's glo or something number show on their phone,..
I tried to find out, some people said is because to call Nigeria from outside is now expensive, and the telecoms will tried to decode it and use Nigerian number just to press down the call rate charges a little bit,
Early last year, I can make 25-30 minutes calls with only 10 dollars but now 10 dollar can only stand for just 3-5 minutes....i heard that ncc or something has increased international inbound or something....
|Re: Why're Telcos Converting Foreign Phone Numbers To 080 Without Users' Consent? by blackpanda: 7:03am
Nobody convert anytin biko
Ya flend de united states of oshodi ��
|Re: Why're Telcos Converting Foreign Phone Numbers To 080 Without Users' Consent? by naijaboiy: 7:03am
How many other people has it happened to before you concluded it’s their doing?
|Re: Why're Telcos Converting Foreign Phone Numbers To 080 Without Users' Consent? by kolomax(m): 7:03am
emorse:just shut the hell up if you don't know the reason behind it Instead of saying crap
the funniest thing about it is that you can't call back the number.
|Re: Why're Telcos Converting Foreign Phone Numbers To 080 Without Users' Consent? by bugidon(m): 7:03am
|Re: Why're Telcos Converting Foreign Phone Numbers To 080 Without Users' Consent? by Prinxx(m): 7:04am
it's a billing issue, the cost of your telecom operators to continue to meet up with the bilateral agreement owing to the exchange rate has made them resort to the cheapest operator. Invariably a third party is in picture.
|Re: Why're Telcos Converting Foreign Phone Numbers To 080 Without Users' Consent? by marcopollo(m): 7:04am
I noticed that, too, from a US number last two months ago. I thought it was a mix up or something. I was confused.
|Re: Why're Telcos Converting Foreign Phone Numbers To 080 Without Users' Consent? by Arebay(m): 7:04am
It's your friend's network...reltel does it .
|Re: Why're Telcos Converting Foreign Phone Numbers To 080 Without Users' Consent? by kayuseful: 7:04am
some of these foreign networks route your calls to some local network provider to facilitate their international calls . blame the foreign network, not Nigerian
|Re: Why're Telcos Converting Foreign Phone Numbers To 080 Without Users' Consent? by Settingz321(m): 7:04am
What happen is that any old number that has been blocked or damage for more than two months without u retrieving it, would be repackage and sold out to another customer
|Re: Why're Telcos Converting Foreign Phone Numbers To 080 Without Users' Consent? by dopechoks(m): 7:04am
.I think this is true, I've had people call me from UK, Australia, USA and even Canada with Nigerian numbers...I have been wondering what the reason is...I don't think that even the callers know about this
|Re: Why're Telcos Converting Foreign Phone Numbers To 080 Without Users' Consent? by supereagle(m): 7:05am
|Re: Why're Telcos Converting Foreign Phone Numbers To 080 Without Users' Consent? by SlyIg(f): 7:05am
ikorodureporta:
You are very right o.
It has happened a number of times and the person didn't even know.
I was even confused.
|Re: Why're Telcos Converting Foreign Phone Numbers To 080 Without Users' Consent? by DieBuhari: 7:05am
With the animal called Buhari in charge, anything goes.
|Re: Why're Telcos Converting Foreign Phone Numbers To 080 Without Users' Consent? by Fingerprinter(m): 7:05am
Lincoln275:
Abuja kaduna highway, with a gun!
|Re: Why're Telcos Converting Foreign Phone Numbers To 080 Without Users' Consent? by correctguy101(m): 7:05am
emorse:
|Re: Why're Telcos Converting Foreign Phone Numbers To 080 Without Users' Consent? by IamUdo(m): 7:05am
It's diversion. It's more expensive for a foreign number to connect to a local Nigerian number so they connect through a local network to make it less expensive for the networks not the users.
