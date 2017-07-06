₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
How Can A Person Living In Nigeria Become Rich? by Eglobalma: 7:34am
yesterday i did a mental calculation of salaries and how salary earners will NEVER become rich. now imagine you are paid 1 million monthly in nigeria (which is less than 1 percent of salaries earners btw) thats only 12 million a year. that money cannot but you a powerful car like range rover sport or buy u a luxurious house in lekki. the average powerful job in nigeria earns a salary of like 100k monthly which is just 1.2 million yearly. after expenses how much will u have left salary earners basically will end up as mediocre average people working to eat transport and cloth themselves year in year out. now if you are like me with powerful dreams of being wealthy without going into crime or fraud, HOW DO YOU BECOME RICH IN A COUNTRY LIKE NIGERIA YOUR SUGGESTIONS ARE HIGHLY APPRECIATED PLS LETS DISCUSS.
Re: How Can A Person Living In Nigeria Become Rich? by FortifiedCity: 7:37am
Who earns Im and doesn't invest in other businesses?
Re: How Can A Person Living In Nigeria Become Rich? by slyrone(m): 7:41am
very easy, buy a laptop and a mifi. start yahoo, thank me later
Re: How Can A Person Living In Nigeria Become Rich? by Deparagon16(m): 7:45am
my dear it's only God that will help Nigeria...imagine back there in Philippines.. I work as an ordinary office accountant.. I was paid 16pesos weekly..... my daily allowance was 1500php. which is over 15thausand here.....i now come to realize why corruption will not stop in this country... because u spend alot going to school... after then no job... sometimes job u have can't even carry your expenses....... I will say for Nigeria salary earners are going no way.... yahoo Boys blow in this country... damn!
Re: How Can A Person Living In Nigeria Become Rich? by Oledia: 7:52am
Give your salary to the poor, sell your belongings and give to the poor. After that pick up your Bible and follow Jesus, you will have everything back in ten folds (ie times ten) and even get eternal life.
Re: How Can A Person Living In Nigeria Become Rich? by UbanmeUdie: 7:52am
Honest people don't become rich in Nigeria. They are only rich in regrets for not taking a golden opportunity.
To be rich in Nigeria, you must wallow in corruption!
Trust me, you don't want to know how to become rich in Nigeria.
You could try any of the following though:
- Ritual
- Sales of human parts
- Yahoo yahoo
- Armed Robbery
- Kidnapping
- Drugs peddling
- Career in politics
Re: How Can A Person Living In Nigeria Become Rich? by wordbank(m): 8:14am
Dear girls.... When sweeping your boyfriend's room (for those that do), pls don't sweep away any white piece of paper. When you see any white paper, check it first and if it has
something like:
Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona over -1.5
Man United vs Arsenal - GG.
Chelsea vs Liverpool -1x
My sister just drop it, because that might be your bride-price
Are we together!??
Re: How Can A Person Living In Nigeria Become Rich? by Eglobalma: 9:41am
Deparagon16:
hello bro. pls im very interested in travelling to phillipines and work. pls is there a place we can talk privately? God bless.
Re: How Can A Person Living In Nigeria Become Rich? by Eglobalma: 9:43am
UbanmeUdie:
sad fact
Re: How Can A Person Living In Nigeria Become Rich? by Magnoliaa(f): 9:58am
.....All you'll ever need to be rich (and successful) is in your MIND and knowing yourself.....
It's not a Nigerian/african thing to be poor and it's not an American/first world thing to be rich...: )
Re: How Can A Person Living In Nigeria Become Rich? by tensazangetsu20(m): 1:15pm
UbanmeUdie:Am sorry but this is bullshit. There are lots of honest rich people in Nigeria. Op the best way to become rich in Nigeria is the same way to become rich anywhere else in the world. You sell a business or service that people need at prices that people can afford. It's not rocket science.
Re: How Can A Person Living In Nigeria Become Rich? by ERCROSS(m): 4:47pm
Oledia:seun and lalasticlala, pls we need a "get the Bleep out" emoticon on this forum.
Re: How Can A Person Living In Nigeria Become Rich? by Catalyst4real: 5:53pm
This topic is funny
Re: How Can A Person Living In Nigeria Become Rich? by Joephat(m): 5:53pm
To be honest, I have seen honest ppl becoming rich in this contraption but averagely.
But being rich is relative, rich like Emony, our politicians or just being able to buy any kind of car
If is the formal, you need to involve in any criminal activity but the later, you can get it through earnest work.... Living an average life
Re: How Can A Person Living In Nigeria Become Rich? by Sirheny007(m): 5:53pm
What i am saying is;
You cannot become Dangote, Otedola, Uba, Orange drugs, Tinubu, without engaging in a financial crime of some sort provided you are in Nigeria.
Now, this is a fact.
BTW:
There are other 'Less Criminal" avenues like opening a 'Church' or 'Ministry'
Oyedepo, Oyakhilome, Lazarus Muoka are all billionaires.
It is a sacrilege to refer to them as pastors.
Re: How Can A Person Living In Nigeria Become Rich? by GreenMavro: 5:53pm
Re: How Can A Person Living In Nigeria Become Rich? by OboOlora(f): 5:54pm
OP, buy all those 'HOW TO GET RICH' books they sell at Marina, read them and you will be rich.
Re: How Can A Person Living In Nigeria Become Rich? by Donald3d(m): 5:54pm
It's simple create a product or service people can't do without
Be consistent
Be persistent
Be resilient
Be smart
Use technology as much as possible
You go make am
Re: How Can A Person Living In Nigeria Become Rich? by Vicintonsh(m): 5:54pm
You just asked one question that has been on my mind for sometimes. I mean check am na, you can't even be earning 1M and claim to be rich.
To become a millionaire for YOURSELF, work legally, to become a billionaire...u gatz involve some other things
Re: How Can A Person Living In Nigeria Become Rich? by jerflakes(m): 5:54pm
slyrone:
I've read all the comments above
And na only you talk true
Shey the OP wan drive Range Rover and live for mansion in lekki?
Then get the yahoo starter pack
Re: How Can A Person Living In Nigeria Become Rich? by MaryBenn(f): 5:54pm
Re: How Can A Person Living In Nigeria Become Rich? by happney65: 5:55pm
Let me tell you something,You can NEVER be rich in Nigeria without cutting corners.We are not talking about making one or two millions..We talking about making Naira in hundreds of millions and Billions..Infact it is a world-wide thing..You cant be rich without doing one or two mago mago..It is nothing but the Fact..
Re: How Can A Person Living In Nigeria Become Rich? by Pidginwhisper: 5:55pm
Person wey no get 50naira for account go still come market Manual on that for you.. wait for it
Re: How Can A Person Living In Nigeria Become Rich? by brainpulse: 5:55pm
If you are living your life to become rich, you will never become wealthy. You will engage in all atrocities, rituals, illegal and criminal life styles and will never become happy. (A lot of rich men are dying in silence, with regrets and emptiness)
But if you live your life one at a time, happy, finding something that makes you fulfil, not looking for so much but contempt and adding values to life, you will realised you have passed the stage of been rich to wealthy and much more happy with your life.
Re: How Can A Person Living In Nigeria Become Rich? by MasterRahl(m): 5:56pm
So wealth now depends on where one lives?
Re: How Can A Person Living In Nigeria Become Rich? by Oyindidi(f): 5:56pm
Don't worry Buhari is wrestling with corruption, very soon e go better
Re: How Can A Person Living In Nigeria Become Rich? by congorasta: 5:56pm
following
give us this day our daily bread
Re: How Can A Person Living In Nigeria Become Rich? by babadee1(m): 5:57pm
Eglobalma:
There is no country in this world where anybody becomes rich through earning salary alone. People become rich through doing business, through making investments and maybe through winning the lottery. Inventing new useful technologies is another way in more developed countries.
Not to forget using your talents, like those in the music industry for example.
