salary earners basically will end up as mediocre average people working to eat transport and cloth themselves year in year out. now if you are like me with powerful dreams of being wealthy without going into crime or fraud, HOW DO YOU BECOME RICH IN A COUNTRY LIKE NIGERIA YOUR SUGGESTIONS ARE HIGHLY APPRECIATED PLS LETS DISCUSS.

















yesterday i did a mental calculation of salaries and how salary earners will NEVER become rich. now imagine you are paid 1 million monthly in nigeria (which is less than 1 percent of salaries earners btw) thats only 12 million a year. that money cannot but you a powerful car like range rover sport or buy u a luxurious house in lekki. the average powerful job in nigeria earns a salary of like 100k monthly which is just 1.2 million yearly. after expenses how much will u have left

Who earns Im and doesn't invest in other businesses? 7 Likes

very easy, buy a laptop and a mifi. start yahoo, thank me later 43 Likes 3 Shares

my dear it's only God that will help Nigeria...imagine back there in Philippines.. I work as an ordinary office accountant.. I was paid 16pesos weekly..... my daily allowance was 1500php. which is over 15thausand here.....i now come to realize why corruption will not stop in this country... because u spend alot going to school... after then no job... sometimes job u have can't even carry your expenses....... I will say for Nigeria salary earners are going no way.... yahoo Boys blow in this country... damn! 14 Likes

Honest people don't become rich in Nigeria. They are only rich in regrets for not taking a golden opportunity.



To be rich in Nigeria, you must wallow in corruption!



Trust me, you don't want to know how to become rich in Nigeria.



You could try any of the following though:



- Ritual

- Sales of human parts

- Yahoo yahoo

- Armed Robbery

- Kidnapping

- Drugs peddling

Honest people don't become rich in Nigeria. They are only rich in regrets for not taking a golden opportunity.

To be rich in Nigeria, you must wallow in corruption!

Trust me, you don't want to know how to become rich in Nigeria.

You could try any of the following though:

- Ritual
- Sales of human parts
- Yahoo yahoo
- Armed Robbery
- Kidnapping
- Drugs peddling
- Career in politics

hello bro. pls im very interested in travelling to phillipines and work. pls is there a place we can talk privately? God bless.

Honest people don't become rich in Nigeria. They are only rich in regrets for not taking a golden opportunity.



To be rich in Nigeria, you must wallow in corruption!



Trust me, you don't want to know how to become rich in Nigeria.



You could try any of the following though:



- Ritual

- Sales of human parts

- Yahoo yahoo

- Armed Robbery

- Kidnapping

- Drugs peddling

sad fact sad fact 2 Likes

.....All you'll ever need to be rich (and successful) is in your MIND and knowing yourself.....



It's not a Nigerian/african thing to be poor and it's not an American/first world thing to be rich...: ) 5 Likes

Am sorry but this is bullshit. There are lots of honest rich people in Nigeria. Op the best way to become rich in Nigeria is the same way to become rich anywhere else in the world. You sell a business or service that people need at prices that people can afford. It's not rocket science. Am sorry but this is bullshit. There are lots of honest rich people in Nigeria. Op the best way to become rich in Nigeria is the same way to become rich anywhere else in the world. You sell a business or service that people need at prices that people can afford. It's not rocket science. 34 Likes

This topic is funny 6 Likes 2 Shares





To be honest, I have seen honest ppl becoming rich in this contraption but averagely.



But being rich is relative, rich like Emony, our politicians or just being able to buy any kind of car



If is the formal, you need to involve in any criminal activity but the later, you can get it through earnest work.... Living an average life To be honest, I have seen honest ppl becoming rich in this contraption but averagely.But being rich is relative, rich like Emony, our politicians or just being able to buy any kind of carIf is the formal, you need to involve in any criminal activity but the later, you can get it through earnest work.... Living an average life



You cannot become Dangote, Otedola, Uba, Orange drugs, Tinubu, without engaging in a financial crime of some sort provided you are in Nigeria.

Now, this is a fact.



BTW:

There are other 'Less Criminal" avenues like opening a 'Church' or 'Ministry'

Oyedepo, Oyakhilome, Lazarus Muoka are all billionaires.

It is a sacrilege to refer to them as pastors.

What i am saying is;You cannot become Dangote, Otedola, Uba, Orange drugs, Tinubu, without engaging in a financial crime of some sort provided you are in Nigeria.Now, this is a fact.BTW:There are other 'Less Criminal" avenues like opening a 'Church' or 'Ministry'Oyedepo, Oyakhilome, Lazarus Muoka are all billionaires.It is a sacrilege to refer to them as pastors. 14 Likes

OP, buy all those 'HOW TO GET RICH' books they sell at Marina, read them and you will be rich. 2 Likes 1 Share



It's simple create a product or service people can't do without

Be consistent

Be persistent

Be resilient

Be smart

Use technology as much as possible

You go make am It's simple create a product or service people can't do withoutBe consistentBe persistentBe resilientBe smartUse technology as much as possibleYou go make am 10 Likes

You just asked one question that has been on my mind for sometimes. I mean check am na, you can't even be earning 1M and claim to be rich.

To become a millionaire for YOURSELF, work legally, to become a billionaire...u gatz involve some other things

Let me tell you something,You can NEVER be rich in Nigeria without cutting corners.We are not talking about making one or two millions..We talking about making Naira in hundreds of millions and Billions..Infact it is a world-wide thing..You cant be rich without doing one or two mago mago..It is nothing but the Fact.. 7 Likes

Person wey no get 50naira for account go still come market Manual on that for you.. wait for it 3 Likes

QUESTION OF THE YEAR!!!





If you are living your life to become rich, you will never become wealthy. You will engage in all atrocities, rituals, illegal and criminal life styles and will never become happy. (A lot of rich men are dying in silence, with regrets and emptiness)



But if you live your life one at a time, happy, finding something that makes you fulfil, not looking for so much but contempt and adding values to life, you will realised you have passed the stage of been rich to wealthy and much more happy with your life. 9 Likes 1 Share

So wealth now depends on where one lives?

Don't worry Buhari is wrestling with corruption, very soon e go better

following



give us this day our daily bread