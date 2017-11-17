Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Empress Njamah Celebrates Her Birthday In Native Outfit (Photos) (4296 Views)

Njamah's parents are of Nigerian and Cameroonian origins. She is a graduate of English from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State. She once dated Timaya, but the relationship ended after being a subject of discuss on social media



See photos below..



It’s my birthday once again and I am thankful to the almighty for another wonderful year. This past year has thought me among other things never to let your legs off the throttle... to always push on regardless...I will continue in my resolve to be selfless, bold and strong willed...kindly say a prayer for me... and don’t forget to include the less privileged and widows.. thank you and bless you all #anotheryear #birthdaygirl #newbeginning #plentylove

Thank God

Africa got the best attires

Wicked gal



Even small cleavage she nor fit show us





Timaya come n see this wicked gal oh





african blings

She's looking all different... Almost unrecognizable. Make-up no go make heaven

Thank God for make up

Bright colours. I likey.

hmmm

wow.

Happy Birthday

Happy Birthday pretty lady. Let's have some barbecue birthday parry!



Are you a lover of BARBECUE? If YES, check our signature...

900percent edited and filtered.

ugly bich

She should go and marry.



We were sad that she was dating a tout like Timaya then she made it even worse by dating married famous pastors.



This Empress Njamah don day fine oo..Since when



Lovely fabric

If you ask her if she is bleaching, she will so no that it is toning.

I remember when this lady gba Timaya like that and even use military treat him Bleep. She collected jeep from my guy and she no gree give am ponmo. Nothin can be painful to a man more than this. I be no be this gal?

good

She should show yansh na.

Lionbite:

Africa got the best attires

She used to be very ugly then

Dis lady puna go sweet ooh

Decent





And she is not ugly please

To think she was formerly described as being very dark

THAT HER NAILS THEY TOO LONG THE TIN COME MAKE HER LOOK LIKE JEZEBEL ,ANY WAY SHAY I DEY GBADUN HER BACK SIDE SHA BCUX THE LEVEL MAKE SENSE