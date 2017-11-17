₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Empress Njamah Celebrates Her Birthday In Native Outfit (Photos) by NaijaCelebrity: 7:39am
Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah has released new stunning photos to celebrate her birthday. The actress posted some photos on Instagram rocking native outfit.
Njamah's parents are of Nigerian and Cameroonian origins. She is a graduate of English from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State. She once dated Timaya, but the relationship ended after being a subject of discuss on social media
See photos below..
http://news.nollyzone.com/actress-empress-njamah-releases-new-photos-celebrate-birthday/
It’s my birthday once again and I am thankful to the almighty for another wonderful year. This past year has thought me among other things never to let your legs off the throttle... to always push on regardless...I will continue in my resolve to be selfless, bold and strong willed...kindly say a prayer for me... and don’t forget to include the less privileged and widows.. thank you and bless you all #anotheryear #birthdaygirl #newbeginning #plentylove
https://www.instagram.com/p/BbkuQlNjhAa/?hl=en&taken-by=empressnjamah
|Re: Empress Njamah Celebrates Her Birthday In Native Outfit (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 7:48am
|Re: Empress Njamah Celebrates Her Birthday In Native Outfit (Photos) by Donald7610: 7:49am
Thank God
|Re: Empress Njamah Celebrates Her Birthday In Native Outfit (Photos) by Lionbite(m): 7:50am
Africa got the best attires
|Re: Empress Njamah Celebrates Her Birthday In Native Outfit (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 8:09am
Wicked gal
Even small cleavage she nor fit show us
Timaya come n see this wicked gal oh
I like her grinding stone forehead
9 Likes
|Re: Empress Njamah Celebrates Her Birthday In Native Outfit (Photos) by Fame333(f): 8:17am
african blings
|Re: Empress Njamah Celebrates Her Birthday In Native Outfit (Photos) by Nbote(m): 8:51am
She's looking all different... Almost unrecognizable. Make-up no go make heaven
|Re: Empress Njamah Celebrates Her Birthday In Native Outfit (Photos) by sinaj(f): 8:53am
Thank God for make up
|Re: Empress Njamah Celebrates Her Birthday In Native Outfit (Photos) by Rokia2(f): 8:53am
Bright colours. I likey.
|Re: Empress Njamah Celebrates Her Birthday In Native Outfit (Photos) by miqos02(m): 10:45am
hmmm
|Re: Empress Njamah Celebrates Her Birthday In Native Outfit (Photos) by maiacct: 10:45am
wow.
|Re: Empress Njamah Celebrates Her Birthday In Native Outfit (Photos) by DONSMITH123(m): 10:45am
Happy Birthday
|Re: Empress Njamah Celebrates Her Birthday In Native Outfit (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:46am
Happy Birthday pretty lady. Let's have some barbecue birthday parry!
Happy Birthday pretty lady. Let's have some barbecue birthday parry!
|Re: Empress Njamah Celebrates Her Birthday In Native Outfit (Photos) by 2shure: 10:46am
900percent edited and filtered.
ugly bich
|Re: Empress Njamah Celebrates Her Birthday In Native Outfit (Photos) by DONSMITH123(m): 10:46am
pyyxxaro:
|Re: Empress Njamah Celebrates Her Birthday In Native Outfit (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:46am
She should go and marry.
We were sad that she was dating a tout like Timaya then she made it even worse by dating married famous pastors.
Karma will catch up with all these failed actresses.
2 Likes
|Re: Empress Njamah Celebrates Her Birthday In Native Outfit (Photos) by DONSMITH123(m): 10:47am
2shure:
|Re: Empress Njamah Celebrates Her Birthday In Native Outfit (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 10:47am
This Empress Njamah don day fine oo..Since when
Lovely fabric
|Re: Empress Njamah Celebrates Her Birthday In Native Outfit (Photos) by ekensi01(m): 10:48am
pyyxxaro:Can anything good come out of your mouth?
|Re: Empress Njamah Celebrates Her Birthday In Native Outfit (Photos) by Orobo2Lekpa: 10:49am
If you ask her if she is bleaching, she will so no that it is toning.
|Re: Empress Njamah Celebrates Her Birthday In Native Outfit (Photos) by yemmight(m): 10:49am
I remember when this lady gba Timaya like that and even use military treat him Bleep. She collected jeep from my guy and she no gree give am ponmo. Nothin can be painful to a man more than this. I be no be this gal?
|Re: Empress Njamah Celebrates Her Birthday In Native Outfit (Photos) by Taiwo20(m): 10:49am
good
|Re: Empress Njamah Celebrates Her Birthday In Native Outfit (Photos) by sacluxisback(m): 10:49am
She should show yansh na.
|Re: Empress Njamah Celebrates Her Birthday In Native Outfit (Photos) by deavicky(m): 10:50am
pyyxxaro:how she go show u watin she no get
|Re: Empress Njamah Celebrates Her Birthday In Native Outfit (Photos) by EricFx(m): 10:50am
Lionbite:
|Re: Empress Njamah Celebrates Her Birthday In Native Outfit (Photos) by Graciouscharis: 10:52am
She used to be very ugly then
|Re: Empress Njamah Celebrates Her Birthday In Native Outfit (Photos) by Ramseygodwin(m): 10:52am
Dis lady puna go sweet ooh
|Re: Empress Njamah Celebrates Her Birthday In Native Outfit (Photos) by Florblu(f): 10:55am
Decent
And she is not ugly please
|Re: Empress Njamah Celebrates Her Birthday In Native Outfit (Photos) by Roon9(m): 10:55am
To think she was formerly described as being very dark
|Re: Empress Njamah Celebrates Her Birthday In Native Outfit (Photos) by MYBLOCUS: 10:57am
THAT HER NAILS THEY TOO LONG THE TIN COME MAKE HER LOOK LIKE JEZEBEL ,ANY WAY SHAY I DEY GBADUN HER BACK SIDE SHA BCUX THE LEVEL MAKE SENSE
|Re: Empress Njamah Celebrates Her Birthday In Native Outfit (Photos) by AuroraB(f): 11:00am
yemmight:
