Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Born Again Lady Removes Her Tattoo With Hot Iron (Photos) (15003 Views)

Caroline Danjuma Embraces Celibacy As She Dedicates Her Life To Christ / Lynxxx Reacts To Reports Of Justin Bieber Rededicating His Life To Christ / Nicki Minaj Acknowledges 360nobs By Noble Igwe For Giving Her Best Dressed Award (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)







News From Ebiwali--





A Nigerian Newbie born again Lady, has burnt her hand with hot Iron in other to clean the tattoos she had, according to her its a sin, and will stop her from entering heaven.. I give Up,.. see her post below!News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/11/after-giving-her-life-to-christ-lady.html

♤

♤ So?

yeye dey smell yeye dey smell 13 Likes

Where is your sense my sister?



The hot iron just gave you another big tattoo..



Repentance is in the heart and God sees our hearts...



My people perish for lack of knowledge ... 79 Likes 6 Shares





You burnt the tattooo but it will still be there traces of it merged with a scar ! A scar that will never go ( are you deceiving aGod or yourself )

So if you shoot someone and get rid of the evidence means you will make heaven !

Like what type of bible are you reading Biko ....



This is the issue with Nigerians and stupid superstition that do not exist they fill people’s heads with trash ! So sad men



Well even if u burn it away God is not look at tattoo .. if you like burn everything if u sin and don’t repent before the last day you will burn simple ... keep burning



Can’t stand this backward way of thinking .. Argh

Me that has 14 what should I do jump into lake of fire lols ... Hmmm bush people everywhereYou burnt the tattooo but it will still be there traces of it merged with a scar ! A scar that will never go ( are you deceiving aGod or yourself )So if you shoot someone and get rid of the evidence means you will make heaven !Like what type of bible are you reading Biko ....This is the issue with Nigerians and stupid superstition that do not exist they fill people’s heads with trash ! So sad menWell even if u burn it away God is not look at tattoo .. if you like burn everything if u sin and don’t repent before the last day you will burn simple ... keep burningCan’t stand this backward way of thinking .. ArghMe that has 14 what should I do jump into lake of firelols ... 8 Likes 2 Shares

God looks at the heart. Not body 1 Like

Whatever makes her conscience feels calm. But this is rather extreme.





I still am yet to understand why any right thinking fellow will choose to put permanent ugly marks on his or her body in the name of tattoos.



>As if those ugly marks will bring good fortune.



>Superstition still exists even among the learned. 3 Likes









Kai see mumu o!





She should also look for who will suture her vagina orifice with a thin layer of skin from her thighs or butt to restore her virginity.





Stupid overzealous newly born again without sense nor understanding of what the newness of life in Christ is.



Hmmmm.......it seems one of those deeper life or chosen members had condemned her to hell for the tattoo, prompting her senseless show of repentance. Kai see mumu o!She should also look for who will suture her vagina orifice with a thin layer of skin from her thighs or butt to restore her virginity.Stupid overzealous newly born again without sense nor understanding of what the newness of life in Christ is.Hmmmm.......it seems one of those deeper life or chosen members had condemned her to hell for the tattoo, prompting her senseless show of repentance. 2 Likes

Some people mentality is scary, Doesnt she know there's a machine that cleans tattoo permanently. There's pain in it but not like dis one This is purely Self punishment"....Nah una type dem go burn with hot iron for prison to confess still yet u go claim fake innocence..

It will be foolish of you if you go back to it wayward life

Lalas247:



Hmmm bush people everywhere



You burnt the tattooo but it will still be there traces of it merged with a scar ! A scar that will never go ( are you deceiving aGod or yourself )

So if you shoot someone and get rid of the evidence means you will make heaven !

Like what type of bible are you reading Biko ....



This is the issue with Nigerians and stupid superstition that do not exist they fill people’s heads with trash ! So sad men



Well even if u burn it away God is not look at tattoo .. if you like burn everything if u sin and don’t repent before the last day you will burn simple ... keep burning



Can’t stand this backward way of thinking .. Argh

Me that has 14 what should I do jump into lake of fire lols ... make you show us the tatoo since all these days u dey do shakara ... even if na one out of the 14 please dont ask for $ ....i no get 10 kobo make you show us the tatoo since all these days u dey do shakara ...even if na one out of the 14please dont ask for $ ....i no get 10 kobo

Nothing wey person no go see Nothing wey person no go see

Smellingmouth:

Where is your sense my sister?



The hot iron just gave you another big tattoo..



Repentance is in the heart and God sees our hearts...



My people perish for lack of knowledge ... Which knowledge? She did the right thing God bless you sister Which knowledge? She did the right thing God bless you sister 1 Like 1 Share

you tried oh, but you wouldn't have gone this far. in the days of ignorance God over look.

People talking trash as usual as if it is their hand

good.

Now she's really BURN again 6 Likes

Grade A stewpidity Grade A stewpidity

cool

it looks gory

Christian fundamentalist...

there should be walking away emoji... Seun, please consider upgrading like whatsapp... thank you.

Burn again..... lol

its senseless using an iron to remove a tattoo now. a laser treatment would have work 1 Like

Ok

This is a special kind of madness

ode ma leleyi

Lalas247:



Hmmm bush people everywhere



You burnt the tattooo but it will still be there traces of it merged with a scar ! A scar that will never go ( are you deceiving aGod or yourself )

So if you shoot someone and get rid of the evidence means you will make heaven !

Like what type of bible are you reading Biko ....



This is the issue with Nigerians and stupid superstition that do not exist they fill people’s heads with trash ! So sad men



Well even if u burn it away God is not look at tattoo .. if you like burn everything if u sin and don’t repent before the last day you will burn simple ... keep burning



Can’t stand this backward way of thinking .. Argh

Me that has 14 what should I do jump into lake of fire lols ...

Mr man, where do you stand, is tattoo a sin? Mr man, where do you stand, is tattoo a sin?

when dem dey tell you then you no hear... now you see

Yes! Destroy it.