|Born Again Lady Removes Her Tattoo With Hot Iron (Photos) by GibsonB(m): 9:13am
A Nigerian Newbie born again Lady, has burnt her hand with hot Iron in other to clean the tattoos she had, according to her its a sin, and will stop her from entering heaven.. I give Up,.. see her post below!
News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/11/after-giving-her-life-to-christ-lady.html
|Re: Born Again Lady Removes Her Tattoo With Hot Iron (Photos) by RoyalBlak007: 9:19am
♤
♤ So?
|Re: Born Again Lady Removes Her Tattoo With Hot Iron (Photos) by WizAkzy: 9:22am
yeye dey smell
|Re: Born Again Lady Removes Her Tattoo With Hot Iron (Photos) by Smellingmouth: 9:22am
Where is your sense my sister?
The hot iron just gave you another big tattoo..
Repentance is in the heart and God sees our hearts...
My people perish for lack of knowledge ...
|Re: Born Again Lady Removes Her Tattoo With Hot Iron (Photos) by Lalas247(f): 9:23am
Hmmm bush people everywhere
You burnt the tattooo but it will still be there traces of it merged with a scar ! A scar that will never go ( are you deceiving aGod or yourself )
So if you shoot someone and get rid of the evidence means you will make heaven !
Like what type of bible are you reading Biko ....
This is the issue with Nigerians and stupid superstition that do not exist they fill people’s heads with trash ! So sad men
Well even if u burn it away God is not look at tattoo .. if you like burn everything if u sin and don’t repent before the last day you will burn simple ... keep burning
Can’t stand this backward way of thinking .. Argh
Me that has 14 what should I do jump into lake of fire lols ...
|Re: Born Again Lady Removes Her Tattoo With Hot Iron (Photos) by aolawale025: 9:32am
God looks at the heart. Not body
|Re: Born Again Lady Removes Her Tattoo With Hot Iron (Photos) by ebujany(m): 9:33am
|Re: Born Again Lady Removes Her Tattoo With Hot Iron (Photos) by GraGra247: 9:35am
Whatever makes her conscience feels calm. But this is rather extreme.
I still am yet to understand why any right thinking fellow will choose to put permanent ugly marks on his or her body in the name of tattoos.
>As if those ugly marks will bring good fortune.
>Superstition still exists even among the learned.
|Re: Born Again Lady Removes Her Tattoo With Hot Iron (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 9:36am
Kai see mumu o!
She should also look for who will suture her vagina orifice with a thin layer of skin from her thighs or butt to restore her virginity.
Stupid overzealous newly born again without sense nor understanding of what the newness of life in Christ is.
Hmmmm.......it seems one of those deeper life or chosen members had condemned her to hell for the tattoo, prompting her senseless show of repentance.
|Re: Born Again Lady Removes Her Tattoo With Hot Iron (Photos) by JON01: 9:39am
Some people mentality is scary, Doesnt she know there's a machine that cleans tattoo permanently. There's pain in it but not like dis one This is purely Self punishment"....Nah una type dem go burn with hot iron for prison to confess still yet u go claim fake innocence..
|Re: Born Again Lady Removes Her Tattoo With Hot Iron (Photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 9:47am
It will be foolish of you if you go back to it wayward life
|Re: Born Again Lady Removes Her Tattoo With Hot Iron (Photos) by digglevictor(m): 9:47am
Lalas247:make you show us the tatoo since all these days u dey do shakara ... even if na one out of the 14 please dont ask for $ ....i no get 10 kobo
|Re: Born Again Lady Removes Her Tattoo With Hot Iron (Photos) by dushman04: 9:49am
Nothing wey person no go see
|Re: Born Again Lady Removes Her Tattoo With Hot Iron (Photos) by awodivictor(m): 11:25am
Smellingmouth:Which knowledge? She did the right thing God bless you sister
|Re: Born Again Lady Removes Her Tattoo With Hot Iron (Photos) by Wenebadu(f): 12:54pm
you tried oh, but you wouldn't have gone this far. in the days of ignorance God over look.
|Re: Born Again Lady Removes Her Tattoo With Hot Iron (Photos) by mez57: 12:56pm
People talking trash as usual as if it is their hand
|Re: Born Again Lady Removes Her Tattoo With Hot Iron (Photos) by maiacct12: 12:59pm
good.
|Re: Born Again Lady Removes Her Tattoo With Hot Iron (Photos) by addikt(m): 12:59pm
Now she's really BURN again
|Re: Born Again Lady Removes Her Tattoo With Hot Iron (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 12:59pm
Grade A stewpidity
|Re: Born Again Lady Removes Her Tattoo With Hot Iron (Photos) by miqos02(m): 12:59pm
cool
|Re: Born Again Lady Removes Her Tattoo With Hot Iron (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 12:59pm
it looks gory
|Re: Born Again Lady Removes Her Tattoo With Hot Iron (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 12:59pm
Christian fundamentalist...
|Re: Born Again Lady Removes Her Tattoo With Hot Iron (Photos) by jashar(f): 1:00pm
there should be walking away emoji... Seun, please consider upgrading like whatsapp... thank you.
|Re: Born Again Lady Removes Her Tattoo With Hot Iron (Photos) by bolamp(m): 1:00pm
Burn again..... lol
|Re: Born Again Lady Removes Her Tattoo With Hot Iron (Photos) by pweshboi(m): 1:00pm
its senseless using an iron to remove a tattoo now. a laser treatment would have work
|Re: Born Again Lady Removes Her Tattoo With Hot Iron (Photos) by Chuukwudi(m): 1:00pm
Ok
|Re: Born Again Lady Removes Her Tattoo With Hot Iron (Photos) by Houseofglam7(f): 1:01pm
This is a special kind of madness
|Re: Born Again Lady Removes Her Tattoo With Hot Iron (Photos) by Sektion: 1:01pm
ode ma leleyi
|Re: Born Again Lady Removes Her Tattoo With Hot Iron (Photos) by PointZerom: 1:01pm
Lalas247:
Mr man, where do you stand, is tattoo a sin?
|Re: Born Again Lady Removes Her Tattoo With Hot Iron (Photos) by Sirpaul(m): 1:01pm
when dem dey tell you then you no hear... now you see
|Re: Born Again Lady Removes Her Tattoo With Hot Iron (Photos) by God2man(m): 1:01pm
Yes! Destroy it.
|Re: Born Again Lady Removes Her Tattoo With Hot Iron (Photos) by IYANGBALI: 1:01pm
Foooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooool
