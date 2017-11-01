₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Serena Williams Weds Alexis Ohanian In An All-Star Guest List by VargasVee(m): 9:14am
Greatest wedding of all time?
Serena Williams proved her dominance off the court on Thursday, as she drew a celeb-packed group of A-listers to New Orleans for her nuptials to millionaire Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.
The couple was surrounded by a bevy of friends, families and A-listers, including their two-month-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., as they said their 'I dos' in a Beauty and the Beast themed bash at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans.
Kim Kardashian, Venus Williams, Beyonce, and the members of New Edition, who will play a five-song set during the reception, were all spotted arriving at the venue's VIP entrance for the biggest celebrity wedding in recent years.
Some guests have already begun leaving, carrying with them one of Williams' unique golden trophy party favors. Each guest table at the event had been named after one of Williams' 12 grand slam titles, and her favors were recreations of the trophies she received for each corresponding title.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5091071/Jay-Z-Kim-Kardashian-Serena-Williams-wedding.html
2 Likes 2 Shares
Re: Serena Williams Weds Alexis Ohanian In An All-Star Guest List by VargasVee(m): 9:15am
Kim Kardashian was seen arriving at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans for Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's wedding
Re: Serena Williams Weds Alexis Ohanian In An All-Star Guest List by VargasVee(m): 9:18am
Anna Wintour hits the bar at the cocktail reception in a closed-off street outside the Contemporary Arts Center
1 Like
Re: Serena Williams Weds Alexis Ohanian In An All-Star Guest List by Spanner4(m): 9:18am
Serena williams........my finest female tennis player
7 Likes 1 Share
Re: Serena Williams Weds Alexis Ohanian In An All-Star Guest List by Lalas247(f): 9:19am
Wetin Kim K find go there lol
That girl sha
Op please show us pics of the bride ,... we don’t give a sh!t about Kim k
Congrats to Serena ! That man is a lucky man ... the Ambition on that lady hmm #goals
#teamfitandsexy
2 Likes
Re: Serena Williams Weds Alexis Ohanian In An All-Star Guest List by VargasVee(m): 9:20am
The Vogue editor was spotted chatting with guests, and with a staff member at the reception
Re: Serena Williams Weds Alexis Ohanian In An All-Star Guest List by VargasVee(m): 9:21am
Ciara, La La Anthony and Kelly Rowland arrived together at what must surely be the biggest wedding of the year
1 Like
Re: Serena Williams Weds Alexis Ohanian In An All-Star Guest List by VargasVee(m): 9:25am
The Knowles family arrived together at the venue's VIP entrance. Pictured are Beyonce's mom Tiny (backseat, right) and her new husband actor Richard Lawson (backseat, left)
Re: Serena Williams Weds Alexis Ohanian In An All-Star Guest List by VargasVee(m): 9:28am
Guests enjoy a cocktail reception in a closed-off street outside the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans
Re: Serena Williams Weds Alexis Ohanian In An All-Star Guest List by LesbianBoy(m): 9:28am
So this alexis guy na him go dey fvck serena williams big nyansh for life
8 Likes 1 Share
Re: Serena Williams Weds Alexis Ohanian In An All-Star Guest List by Oluwaseyi00(m): 9:31am
Its ok
Re: Serena Williams Weds Alexis Ohanian In An All-Star Guest List by VargasVee(m): 9:33am
Tennis pro Caroline Wozniacki and actor Colton Haynes were seen leaving Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's wedding. Wozniacki was seen holding a pair of silver, Converse sneakers in her hand, while Haynes was carrying one of Williams’ party favors, a golden 'tennis trophy'
2 Likes
Re: Serena Williams Weds Alexis Ohanian In An All-Star Guest List by VargasVee(m): 9:37am
The table settings had all been named after Williams' 12 grand slam titles, and her party favors were recreations of the trophies she received for each corresponding title
1 Like
Re: Serena Williams Weds Alexis Ohanian In An All-Star Guest List by VargasVee(m): 9:44am
Every guest had their own named, golden trophy waiting for them
3 Likes
Re: Serena Williams Weds Alexis Ohanian In An All-Star Guest List by VargasVee(m): 10:11am
Couple Eva Longoria and Jose Bastion were seen entering Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian wedding in New Orleans
Re: Serena Williams Weds Alexis Ohanian In An All-Star Guest List by VargasVee(m): 10:13am
Wedding guests enjoyed cocktails and champagne on the street in New Orleans on Thursday
Re: Serena Williams Weds Alexis Ohanian In An All-Star Guest List by VargasVee(m): 10:19am
Guests were serenaded by a brass band at the cocktail reception on Thursday
Re: Serena Williams Weds Alexis Ohanian In An All-Star Guest List by SportBlogger: 10:23am
Re: Serena Williams Weds Alexis Ohanian In An All-Star Guest List by VargasVee(m): 10:27am
Williams' wedding dress, from Galia Lahav, arrived at Serena Williams' residence on the morning of her big day
Re: Serena Williams Weds Alexis Ohanian In An All-Star Guest List by Woly: 10:28am
Make we no hear divorce for this kind money way dem spend for this wedding oooo.... Hmmmmm!!!
1 Like
Re: Serena Williams Weds Alexis Ohanian In An All-Star Guest List by VargasVee(m): 10:28am
The guests were looking glamorous, with many of them women wearing full evening gowns as they entered the Contemporary Arts Center
Re: Serena Williams Weds Alexis Ohanian In An All-Star Guest List by VargasVee(m): 10:30am
The guests showed they weren't afraid of a little bling, with diamante purses and gold-embroidered dinner jackets
Re: Serena Williams Weds Alexis Ohanian In An All-Star Guest List by VargasVee(m): 10:32am
On Wednesday, the Olympian held her rehearsal dinner at Emeril Lagasse's Meril restaurant which is near to her wedding venue
Re: Serena Williams Weds Alexis Ohanian In An All-Star Guest List by VargasVee(m): 10:41am
Portable toilets were setup at the cocktail party outside the Contemporary Arts Center ahead of Serena William's wedding
1 Like
Re: Serena Williams Weds Alexis Ohanian In An All-Star Guest List by VargasVee(m): 10:45am
Jay Z's mother Gloria Carter and Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy arrived at the airport amidst heavy security
Re: Serena Williams Weds Alexis Ohanian In An All-Star Guest List by VargasVee(m): 10:50am
Off they go: Beyonce's party was then whisked away to the wedding ceremony, bringing along a car seat
Re: Serena Williams Weds Alexis Ohanian In An All-Star Guest List by VargasVee(m): 10:58am
Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams (pictured in May) have not yet been spotted at the wedding venue
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5091071/Jay-Z-Kim-Kardashian-Serena-Williams-wedding.html
Cc:lalasticlala
2 Likes
Re: Serena Williams Weds Alexis Ohanian In An All-Star Guest List by odaniel1(m): 11:32am
S/O to Drake who hit those her cakes till they bled heartache! You the real MVP!
Re: Serena Williams Weds Alexis Ohanian In An All-Star Guest List by Alwaysking: 12:21pm
My own wedding will be bigger than this
2 Likes
Re: Serena Williams Weds Alexis Ohanian In An All-Star Guest List by binsanni(m): 12:29pm
please don kill your self with heart attack abeg
Alwaysking:
7 Likes 1 Share
Re: Serena Williams Weds Alexis Ohanian In An All-Star Guest List by Rokia2(f): 12:34pm
Very happy for her.
Why is Kim looking so casual for a wedding?
1 Like
Re: Serena Williams Weds Alexis Ohanian In An All-Star Guest List by adax007: 12:54pm
@ OP, Serena Williams won 22 grand slams not 12....Take note
6 Likes 1 Share
