Serena Williams proved her dominance off the court on Thursday, as she drew a celeb-packed group of A-listers to New Orleans for her nuptials to millionaire Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.



The couple was surrounded by a bevy of friends, families and A-listers, including their two-month-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., as they said their 'I dos' in a Beauty and the Beast themed bash at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans.



Kim Kardashian, Venus Williams, Beyonce, and the members of New Edition, who will play a five-song set during the reception, were all spotted arriving at the venue's VIP entrance for the biggest celebrity wedding in recent years.



Some guests have already begun leaving, carrying with them one of Williams' unique golden trophy party favors. Each guest table at the event had been named after one of Williams' 12 grand slam titles, and her favors were recreations of the trophies she received for each corresponding title.





Kim Kardashian was seen arriving at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans for Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's wedding

Anna Wintour hits the bar at the cocktail reception in a closed-off street outside the Contemporary Arts Center 1 Like

Serena williams........my finest female tennis player 7 Likes 1 Share



That girl sha

Op please show us pics of the bride ,... we don’t give a sh!t about Kim k





Congrats to Serena ! That man is a lucky man ... the Ambition on that lady hmm #goals

The Vogue editor was spotted chatting with guests, and with a staff member at the reception

Ciara, La La Anthony and Kelly Rowland arrived together at what must surely be the biggest wedding of the year 1 Like

The Knowles family arrived together at the venue's VIP entrance. Pictured are Beyonce's mom Tiny (backseat, right) and her new husband actor Richard Lawson (backseat, left)

Guests enjoy a cocktail reception in a closed-off street outside the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans

So this alexis guy na him go dey fvck serena williams big nyansh for life 8 Likes 1 Share

Its ok

Tennis pro Caroline Wozniacki and actor Colton Haynes were seen leaving Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's wedding. Wozniacki was seen holding a pair of silver, Converse sneakers in her hand, while Haynes was carrying one of Williams’ party favors, a golden 'tennis trophy' 2 Likes

The table settings had all been named after Williams' 12 grand slam titles, and her party favors were recreations of the trophies she received for each corresponding title 1 Like

Every guest had their own named, golden trophy waiting for them 3 Likes

Couple Eva Longoria and Jose Bastion were seen entering Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian wedding in New Orleans

Wedding guests enjoyed cocktails and champagne on the street in New Orleans on Thursday

Guests were serenaded by a brass band at the cocktail reception on Thursday

Williams' wedding dress, from Galia Lahav, arrived at Serena Williams' residence on the morning of her big day

Make we no hear divorce for this kind money way dem spend for this wedding oooo.... Hmmmmm!!! 1 Like

The guests were looking glamorous, with many of them women wearing full evening gowns as they entered the Contemporary Arts Center

The guests showed they weren't afraid of a little bling, with diamante purses and gold-embroidered dinner jackets

On Wednesday, the Olympian held her rehearsal dinner at Emeril Lagasse's Meril restaurant which is near to her wedding venue

Portable toilets were setup at the cocktail party outside the Contemporary Arts Center ahead of Serena William's wedding 1 Like

Jay Z's mother Gloria Carter and Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy arrived at the airport amidst heavy security

Off they go: Beyonce's party was then whisked away to the wedding ceremony, bringing along a car seat





S/O to Drake who hit those her cakes till they bled heartache! You the real MVP!

My own wedding will be bigger than this 2 Likes



Alwaysking:

My own wedding will be bigger than this please don kill your self with heart attack abeg 7 Likes 1 Share





Why is Kim looking so casual for a wedding? Very happy for her.Why is Kim looking so casual for a wedding? 1 Like