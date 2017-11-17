₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Peter Okoye And Lola Omotayo Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary Today (Photos) by Sakie: 9:26am
Musician peter Okoye of psquare and wife,Lola Okoye,who have been together for 13 years celebrates their 4th wedding anniversary today.
Peter shared a picture of them on his Instagram page which he captioned
"13yrs together and today makes it 4years we got married����� And after all this time, you are still Amazing to me @lolaomotayo_okoye . HAPPY ANNIVERSARY! ����♀️�������� #ForMyHead���"♂️
|Re: Peter Okoye And Lola Omotayo Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary Today (Photos) by Spanner4(m): 9:28am
Lola is older than Peter
They said anyway that age is a number when it comes to love but I am still not convinced about that
|Re: Peter Okoye And Lola Omotayo Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary Today (Photos) by MaryBenn(f): 9:29am
I admire Lola a whole lot. such beauty
I also refuse to believe Lola is responsible for their family feud
3 grown men, 1 Woman? Impossible.
Something else is their problem
|Re: Peter Okoye And Lola Omotayo Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary Today (Photos) by doyinisaac: 9:29am
Spanner4:Aproko,radio without battery....who asked you??
|Re: Peter Okoye And Lola Omotayo Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary Today (Photos) by MaryBenn(f): 9:29am
Spanner4:And you just got to know?
|Re: Peter Okoye And Lola Omotayo Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary Today (Photos) by doyinisaac: 9:31am
Lola is a very beautiful milf
ROYALFIXED00976:Why not play the game and win money for yourself instead??or u don't want money?? Stop spamming Nairaland with that your nonsense garbage
|Re: Peter Okoye And Lola Omotayo Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary Today (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 9:31am
Nonsense!
|Re: Peter Okoye And Lola Omotayo Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary Today (Photos) by Spanner4(m): 9:32am
doyinisaac:
The last time I checked bro, what is the meaning of Akporoko.....Coz am from sudan
|Re: Peter Okoye And Lola Omotayo Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary Today (Photos) by Bonapart(m): 1:09pm
E remain small make the beans done
|Re: Peter Okoye And Lola Omotayo Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary Today (Photos) by Nairametric(m): 1:10pm
nice one
|Re: Peter Okoye And Lola Omotayo Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary Today (Photos) by miqos02(m): 1:10pm
kedu
|Re: Peter Okoye And Lola Omotayo Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary Today (Photos) by ImpressionsNG: 1:10pm
They're not slowing down. Loving up in spite of what anyone else has to say. That's a good example of marital bond, or so it seems.
|Re: Peter Okoye And Lola Omotayo Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary Today (Photos) by bidi247: 1:10pm
....
|Re: Peter Okoye And Lola Omotayo Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary Today (Photos) by mez57: 1:10pm
Is this not the lady that committed abortion 5 times for one young6ix and was a sex servant for 4 years
|Re: Peter Okoye And Lola Omotayo Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary Today (Photos) by bekongtony(m): 1:12pm
This Lola that I used to see that time without makeup
|Re: Peter Okoye And Lola Omotayo Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary Today (Photos) by davillian(m): 1:12pm
|Re: Peter Okoye And Lola Omotayo Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary Today (Photos) by Einl(m): 1:12pm
Marry a beautiful woman who will support you.
|Re: Peter Okoye And Lola Omotayo Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary Today (Photos) by nkhay(f): 1:13pm
Awww! Happy anniversary!
|Re: Peter Okoye And Lola Omotayo Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary Today (Photos) by kcmichael: 1:13pm
9 years u were eating the pussy voraciously without pay and 4 years of real liking pussy, tire for you peter
|Re: Peter Okoye And Lola Omotayo Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary Today (Photos) by RockyEyo(m): 1:14pm
Where the HELL is PAUL.................... Everywhere I go na so so Peter Just like MTN
Babe to fyn gan
|Re: Peter Okoye And Lola Omotayo Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary Today (Photos) by AmKen(m): 1:15pm
They look good together, happy anniversary Mr. P.
|Re: Peter Okoye And Lola Omotayo Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary Today (Photos) by donstan18(m): 1:15pm
Anytime I hear or see this beautiful LOLA,
The only thing that comes to my mind is "Blood is thicker than water"
|Re: Peter Okoye And Lola Omotayo Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary Today (Photos) by akinboyo: 1:15pm
That's your own head ache. deal with it.
Spanner4:
|Re: Peter Okoye And Lola Omotayo Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary Today (Photos) by Webman007: 1:15pm
lovely.....
lovely.....
Likewise.....this two are good together.....
|Re: Peter Okoye And Lola Omotayo Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary Today (Photos) by jacyhelen(f): 1:15pm
Spanner4:
she is older than jude sef..she is the yoruba demon that detsroyed a family..some women are demon
|Re: Peter Okoye And Lola Omotayo Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary Today (Photos) by Hades2016(m): 1:15pm
Spanner4:who ask you Mr radio without battery
|Re: Peter Okoye And Lola Omotayo Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary Today (Photos) by kyleopt(m): 1:15pm
Nairametric:
|Re: Peter Okoye And Lola Omotayo Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary Today (Photos) by tosyne2much(m): 1:16pm
Happy 4th wedding anniversary
|Re: Peter Okoye And Lola Omotayo Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary Today (Photos) by Hades2016(m): 1:16pm
Spanner4:who ask you Mr radio without battery
|Re: Peter Okoye And Lola Omotayo Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary Today (Photos) by Funkybabee(f): 1:16pm
Happy wedding anniversary
