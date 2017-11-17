Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Peter Okoye And Lola Omotayo Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary Today (Photos) (8367 Views)

Musician peter Okoye of psquare and wife,Lola Okoye,who have been together for 13 years celebrates their 4th wedding anniversary today.

Peter shared a picture of them on his Instagram page which he captioned



"13yrs together and today makes it 4years we got married����� And after all this time, you are still Amazing to me @lolaomotayo_okoye . HAPPY ANNIVERSARY! ����‍♀️�������� #ForMyHead���‍"♂️ 7 Likes





They said anyway that age is a number when it comes to love but I am still not convinced about that Lola is older than PeterThey said anyway that age is a number when it comes to love but I am still not convinced about that 3 Likes





I also refuse to believe Lola is responsible for their family feud

3 grown men, 1 Woman? Impossible.



Something else is their problem I admire Lola a whole lot. such beautyI also refuse to believe Lola is responsible for their family feud3 grown men, 1 Woman? Impossible.Something else is their problem 22 Likes 1 Share

Spanner4:

Lola is older than peter Aproko,radio without battery....who asked you?? Aproko,radio without battery....who asked you?? 26 Likes

Spanner4:

Lola is older than peter And you just got to know? And you just got to know? 6 Likes

ROYALFIXED00976:

Lola is a very beautiful milf

Nonsense!

doyinisaac:

Aproko,radio without battery....who asked you??

The last time I checked bro, what is the meaning of Akporoko.....Coz am from sudan The last time I checked bro, what is the meaning of Akporoko.....Coz am from sudan

E remain small make the beans done 3 Likes

nice one

kedu





They're not slowing down. Loving up in spite of what anyone else has to say. That's a good example of marital bond, or so it seems.

....

Is this not the lady that committed abortion 5 times for one young6ix and was a sex servant for 4 years

This Lola that I used to see that time without makeup

Marry a beautiful woman who will support you. 3 Likes

Awww! Happy anniversary!

9 years u were eating the pussy voraciously without pay and 4 years of real liking pussy, tire for you peter

Where the HELL is PAUL.................... Everywhere I go na so so Peter Just like MTN







Babe to fyn gan

They look good together, happy anniversary Mr. P.

Anytime I hear or see this beautiful LOLA,



The only thing that comes to my mind is "Blood is thicker than water" 1 Like

Spanner4:

Lola is older than Peter



They said anyway that age is a number when it comes to love but I am still not convinced about that That's your own head ache. deal with it. 3 Likes

lovely.....



Spanner4:

Lola is older than Peter



They said anyway that age is a number when it comes to love but I am still not convinced about that

she is older than jude sef..she is the yoruba demon that detsroyed a family..some women are demon she is older than jude sef..she is the yoruba demon that detsroyed a family..some women are demon

Spanner4:

Lola is older than Peter



They said anyway that age is a number when it comes to love but I am still not convinced about that who ask you Mr radio without battery who ask you Mr radio without battery 3 Likes

Nairametric:

nice one

Happy 4th wedding anniversary

Spanner4:

Lola is older than Peter



They said anyway that age is a number when it comes to love but I am still not convinced about that who ask you Mr radio without battery who ask you Mr radio without battery 4 Likes