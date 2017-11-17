Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Pregnant Woman Who Posed With 20,000 Bees In Maternity Shoot Had Stillbirth(Pic (10341 Views)

Emily Mueller, 33, revealed that her baby died in the womb over the weekend.







In a heartbreaking post on her Facebook page, Mueller details everything from when she first suspected there was a problem when she stopped feeling the baby kicking, to the the moment she gave birth surrounded by caring nurses and doctors.



'So many people awaited the arrival of our sweet famous baby who was the star of our wonderful bee maternity photo shoot.



Jesus decided he needed his own beekeeper and took our precious son, Emersyn Jacob, back up to Heaven with him,' Mueller wrote.







The family got to spend a day with the baby boy and took a record of his footprints 2 Likes

Those bees have poisoned the little baby and killed it. Na who send her? 2 Likes

Those bees have poisoned the little baby and killed it. Na who send her?



Vibration of 20k+ bees might have contributed...just saying.. 5 Likes

Chai sooo sad...

Its not easy to carry a child nine months and have a still birth..it's very painful

I remember when I gave birth to my boy in 2016,was in the labour room with another woman who was shy to open her legs.

The midwives were just slapping her thighs anyhow

They knew the baby was nomore but were trying to make her believe the baby was alive hence the slapping.

I didn't know when I started crying forgetting my own pains.was really scared but my mum told me to be strong and keep on praying..thank God for everything

I still feel bad for that lady anytime I remember cos her family said that wasn't the first 13 Likes 2 Shares

Those bees have poisoned the little baby and killed it. Na who send her?

Chai sooo sad...

Its not easy to carry a child nine months and have a still birth..it's very painful

I remember when I gave birth to my boy in 2016,was in the labour room with another woman who was shy to open her legs.

The midwives were just slapping her thighs anyhow

They knew the baby was nomore but were trying to make her believe the baby was alive hence the slapping.

I didn't know when I started crying forgetting my own pains.was really scared but my mum told me to be strong and keep on praying..thank God for everything

I still feel bad for that lady anytime I remember cos her family said that wasn't the first She is shy to open her legs which may have prolonged the second stage of labour leading to the death of the baby.

She is shy to open her legs which may have prolonged the second stage of labour leading to the death of the baby.

I won't slap you during labour....I will never....it is your life and your baby. After proper couselling and education if you continue with the attitude. ..I will get your relatives to sign the CS consent form... no time abeg. Some women can frustrate the life out of you but as a professional some of us still keep cool while some lose it.

She is shy to open her legs which may have prolonged the second stage of labour leading to the death of the baby.

I won't slap you during labour....I will never....it is your life and your baby. After proper couselling and education if you continue with the attitude. ..I will get your relatives to sign the CS consent form... no time abeg. Some women can frustrate the life out of you but as a professional some of us still keep cool while some lose it.

Why do they act shy? Because they feel ashamed of displaying their privates?

She is shy to open her legs which may have prolonged the second stage of labour leading to the death of the baby.

I won't slap you during labour....I will never....it is your life and your baby. After proper couselling and education if you continue with the attitude. ..I will get your relatives to sign the CS consent form... no time abeg. Some women can frustrate the life out of you but as a professional some of us still keep cool while some lose it. I think the baby died from her womb cos it was looking green.

I think the baby died from her womb cos it was looking green.

Those nurses were just wicked

BUT WAIT O....NA WHO COUNT THE BEES 6 Likes

Why do they act shy? Because they feel ashamed of displaying their privates? If women knows how gross that place looks like during delivery they won't be feeling shy at all. argh...With all that gross slimy bloodstained drainage mixed with a baby of about 2-4 kg mass descending from a small opening that you doubt will accommodate it .



Who will even conjure a sexual image in a place filled with all types of machines and monitor beeping and with different types of hospital liquid filling your nose...from dettol, izal, methyl spirit to savlon.

Or is it the pungent and gall wrenching odour of savlon mixed with blood, amniotic fluid and vagi.nal secretions.?



If women knows how gross that place looks like during delivery they won't be feeling shy at all. argh...With all that gross slimy bloodstained drainage mixed with a baby of about 2-4 kg mass descending from a small opening that you doubt will accommodate it .

Who will even conjure a sexual image in a place filled with all types of machines and monitor beeping and with different types of hospital liquid filling your nose...from dettol, izal, methyl spirit to savlon.

Or is it the pungent and gall wrenching odour of savlon mixed with blood, amniotic fluid and vagi.nal secretions.?

Mothers should just ease off a bit abeg.

I think the baby died from her womb cos it was looking green.

Those nurses were just wicked Easy to say when you are on the other side of the fence.

I won't beat you...if push comes to shove as I said earlier it is either CS or I will get you relatives must especially a mum or aister to do the beating for me...I.e... after explaining the situation to them....

I have had a patient's husband and Mum simultaneously opening her legs just for her baby to pass through also with my assistant performing fundal pressure. This happens often and on in many government and poor private hospitals where there is poor antenatal education on preparedness for labour and what to expect.

Easy to say when you are on the other side of the fence.

I won't beat you...if push comes to shove as I said earlier it is either CS or I will get you relatives must especially a mum or aister to do the beating for me...I.e... after explaining the situation to them....

I have had a patient's husband and Mum simultaneously opening her legs just for her baby to pass through also with my assistant performing fundal pressure. This happens often and on in many government and poor private hospitals where there is poor antenatal education on preparedness for labour and what to expect.

It is so easy to point fingers.... Do not go to a lousy hospital expecting executive treatment.

Easy to say when you are on the other side of the fence.

I won't beat you...if push comes to shove as I said earlier it is either CS or I will get you relatives must especially a mum or aister to do the beating for me...I.e... after explaining the situation to them....

I have had a patient's husband and Mum simultaneously opening her legs just for her baby to pass through also with my assistant performing fundal pressure. This happens often and on in many government and poor private hospitals where there is poor antenatal education on preparedness for labour and what to expect.

It is so easy to point fingers.... Do not go to a lousy hospital expecting executive treatment. It was a private hospital and the doctors were nice but those attending to the woman were majorly student nurses

It was a private hospital and the doctors were nice but those attending to the woman were majorly student nurses

I gave birth through CS though and the doctors that attended to me were nice and comforting alongside the nurses in the theathre with me

It was a private hospital and the doctors were nice but those attending to the woman were majorly student nurses

What sort of private hospital trains nurses? The hospital in question does it have a School of Nursing or Midwifery attached to it? How many bedded hospital is that? I am trying to discern the calibre of " student nurses " and the type of hospital that can give unqualified personnel unchaperoned access to the labour room. Most of this private hospitals are frout with uneducated, untrained and unqualified personnel that damages the image of legitimate professionals by their unprofessional misconducts.

Feel bad for her and father of the baby. Hopefully, she gets compensated real quick for her loss.

And this poo kind of funny to me

Wch kind wahala be this

If women knows how gross that place looks like during delivery they won't be feeling shy at all. argh...With all that gross slimy bloodstained drainage mixed with a baby of about 2-4 kg mass descending from a small opening that you doubt will accommodate it .



Who will even conjure a sexual image in a place filled with all types of machines and monitor beeping and with different types of hospital liquid filling your nose...from dettol, izal, methyl spirit to savlon.

Or is it the pungent and gall wrenching odour of savlon mixed with blood, amniotic fluid and vagi.nal secretions.?



Mothers should just ease off a bit abeg.

All the more reason they will feel shy @your first statement. Women have bikini waxes and all sorts just to make sure any part of their body visible is on point.

If they knew their jajina looked nice when pregnant, they would flaunt it. But they know they smell awkward down there in pregnancy, they know they have some kin persistent urine smell from the stress incontinence in pregnancy, some have recurrent UTIs, even some have increased vaginal discharge in pregnancy (which is normal btw) so they know theyre not looking their best in ptegnancy, and would naturally be slightly embarrassed.

The secret and solution lies with the health care providers. Do you make them feel at ease? Make them feel its all normal and subsequently make them feel comfortable in their own bodies?

All the more reason they will feel shy @your first statement. Women have bikini waxes and all sorts just to make sure any part of their body visible is on point.

If they knew their jajina looked nice when pregnant, they would flaunt it. But they know they smell awkward down there in pregnancy, they know they have some kin persistent urine smell from the stress incontinence in pregnancy, some have recurrent UTIs, even some have increased vaginal discharge in pregnancy (which is normal btw) so they know theyre not looking their best in ptegnancy, and would naturally be slightly embarrassed.

The secret and solution lies with the health care providers. Do you make them feel at ease? Make them feel its all normal and subsequently make them feel comfortable in their own bodies?

Some of us dont send and would open yansh yakata for vaginal examinations, but some women are more reserved.

All the more reason they will feel shy @your first statement. Women have bikini waxes and all sorts just to make sure any part of their body visible is on point.

If they knew their jajina looked Behind when pregnant, they would flaunt it. But they know they smell awkward down there in pregnancy, they know they have some kin persistent urine smell from the stress incontinence in pregnancy, some have recurrent UTIs, even some have increased vaginal discharge in pregnancy (which is normal btw) so they know theyre not looking their best in ptegnancy, and would naturally be slightly embarrassed.

The secret and solution lies with the health care providers. Do you make them feel at ease? Make them feel its all normal and subsequently make them feel comfortable in their own bodies?

Some of us dont send and would open yansh yakata for vaginal examinations, but some women are more reserved.

That's what I am saying na. Once you lay down on that couch you are a fine piece of specimen so anything is expected. The smells and the grossest of the gross is expected that it often feels awkward if there is none. We often wear this mask-like face devoid of any emotions when examining the vag.ina even if the smell hit you hard. It is part of the hazard we are paid for eyinjuege:





All the more reason they will feel shy @your first statement. Women have bikini waxes and all sorts just to make sure any part of their body visible is on point.

If they knew their jajina looked Behind when pregnant, they would flaunt it. But they know they smell awkward down there in pregnancy, they know they have some kin persistent urine smell from the stress incontinence in pregnancy, some have recurrent UTIs, even some have increased vaginal discharge in pregnancy (which is normal btw) so they know theyre not looking their best in ptegnancy, and would naturally be slightly embarrassed.

The secret and solution lies with the health care providers. Do you make them feel at ease? Make them feel its all normal and subsequently make them feel comfortable in their own bodies?

Some of us dont send and would open yansh yakata for vaginal examinations, but some women are more reserved.

That's what I am saying na. Once you lay down on that couch you are a fine piece of specimen so anything is expected. The smells and the grossest of the gross is expected that it often feels awkward if there is none. We often wear this mask-like face devoid of any emotions when examining the vag.ina even if the smell hit you hard. It is part of the hazard we are paid for

Oh dear! I feel so sorry for her. May God console and bless her with healthy babies o...this I pray for my loveys, myself and every woman who craves to be a mother. It is well.

Idiot woman. Na who send am message?



I don't quite understand contemporary society's vanity and obsession with photos.

If women knows how gross that place looks like during delivery they won't be feeling shy at all. argh...With all that gross slimy bloodstained drainage mixed with a baby of about 2-4 kg mass descending from a small opening that you doubt will accommodate it .



Who will even conjure a sexual image in a place filled with all types of machines and monitor beeping and with different types of hospital liquid filling your nose...from dettol, izal, methyl spirit to savlon.

Or is it the pungent and gall wrenching odour of savlon mixed with blood, amniotic fluid and vagi.nal secretions.?



Aunty you are being too graphic abeg

All the more reason they will feel shy @your first statement. Women have bikini waxes and all sorts just to make sure any part of their body visible is on point.

If they knew their jajina looked nice when pregnant, they would flaunt it. But they know they smell awkward down there in pregnancy, they know they have some kin persistent urine smell from the stress incontinence in pregnancy, some have recurrent UTIs, even some have increased vaginal discharge in pregnancy (which is normal btw) so they know theyre not looking their best in ptegnancy, and would naturally be slightly embarrassed.

The secret and solution lies with the health care providers. Do you make them feel at ease? Make them feel its all normal and subsequently make them feel comfortable in their own bodies?

Some of us dont send and would open yansh yakata for vaginal examinations, but some women are more reserved.

Hiaaaaaan...



Hiaaaaaan...

Eyinjuege and TheArchangel, stop!!

What sort of private hospital trains nurses? The hospital in question does it have a School of Nursing or Midwifery attached to it? How many bedded hospital is that? I am trying to discern the calibre of " student nurses " and the type of hospital that can give unqualified personnel unchaperoned access to the labour room. Most of this private hospitals are frout with uneducated, untrained and unqualified personnel that damages the image of legitimate professionals by their unprofessional misconducts. This is Nigeria and things are happening.

Infact,that particular hospital had plenty student nurses then and I even had a misunderstanding with one who kept injuring me all in the name of looking for my vein to inject me..I told my mum to call me another nurse and she felt bad...I didn't care.The lady refused to attend to me till I left the hospital

You won't know how wicked and careless some hospital staffs are until you encounter such staffs.

There were some nice ones among them sha and I even became friends with some of them..

The hospital I attended antenatal had plenty students on it who were responsible for conducting tests for patients... They were always having misunderstanding with the patients still there were some nice ones among.

The midwife herself is a sweet talker and she made labour pain look like you just going to the rest room.

This is Nigeria and things are happening.

Infact,that particular hospital had plenty student nurses then and I even had a misunderstanding with one who kept injuring me all in the name of looking for my vein to inject me..I told my mum to call me another nurse and she felt bad...I didn't care.The lady refused to attend to me till I left the hospital

You won't know how wicked and careless some hospital staffs are until you encounter such staffs.

There were some nice ones among them sha and I even became friends with some of them..

The hospital I attended antenatal had plenty students on it who were responsible for conducting tests for patients... They were always having misunderstanding with the patients still there were some nice ones among.

The midwife herself is a sweet talker and she made labour pain look like you just going to the rest room.

Couldn't give birth there cos I went for IT and I also had my baby earlier than the due date.