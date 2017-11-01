₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Toke Makinwa Lists Her 2018 Goals (photos) by IamHeWrites: 11:02am
Media personality, Toke Makinwa has already listed her 2018 goals and is ready to take the year by storm. Among them are God, family, romance etc.
See below;
http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/oap-toke-makinwa-lists-her-2018-goals.html
|Re: Toke Makinwa Lists Her 2018 Goals (photos) by iamJ(m): 11:04am
no man or child there she used family to hide it
E get why, even she herself know say she useless
For those flies that were mentioning me yesterday
Marriage is important, because if u remove sch, money, success and everything, the only thing we can really do is marry and have kids, that one is everlasting and its an accomplishment, even God said my people go and multiply, he didn't say go and become a useless slay queen and die without doing anything with ur life
a woman that dies unmarried and without a child, its better she neva lived at all
#No Filter Attitude
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Toke Makinwa Lists Her 2018 Goals (photos) by eezeribe(m): 11:04am
OK
|Re: Toke Makinwa Lists Her 2018 Goals (photos) by nittroboy(m): 11:05am
|Re: Toke Makinwa Lists Her 2018 Goals (photos) by Ladycloud(f): 11:07am
Her life, Her business....she shouldn't bother us with it.
1 Like
|Re: Toke Makinwa Lists Her 2018 Goals (photos) by Florblu(f): 11:08am
If i talk now they will say i'm hating her,
I will talk to myself instead
|Re: Toke Makinwa Lists Her 2018 Goals (photos) by IamHeWrites: 11:10am
Florblu:
Talk nah
|Re: Toke Makinwa Lists Her 2018 Goals (photos) by Rokia2(f): 11:24am
Good for her.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Lists Her 2018 Goals (photos) by Skanas(m): 11:26am
iamJ:An unmarried successful women can simply go for artificial insemination or even adopt beautiful kids dat will bear her name after her demise bro...
The world is fast changing, everybody must not get married to be able to fulfill God's plan for us
4 Likes
|Re: Toke Makinwa Lists Her 2018 Goals (photos) by iamJ(m): 11:27am
Skanas:is that what u want for ur sisters?
4 Likes
|Re: Toke Makinwa Lists Her 2018 Goals (photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 1:50pm
Mine is romance, finance and God
|Re: Toke Makinwa Lists Her 2018 Goals (photos) by YoungRichRuler(m): 1:50pm
Good for her.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Lists Her 2018 Goals (photos) by heryurh(m): 1:50pm
More Schmoney abi.. .
Issokay
Romance??
|Re: Toke Makinwa Lists Her 2018 Goals (photos) by Puffydon1(m): 1:51pm
with her smelling ass
|Re: Toke Makinwa Lists Her 2018 Goals (photos) by Teewhy2: 1:51pm
|Re: Toke Makinwa Lists Her 2018 Goals (photos) by hollamanng(m): 1:51pm
R
|Re: Toke Makinwa Lists Her 2018 Goals (photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:51pm
All the very best Toke.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Lists Her 2018 Goals (photos) by kennygee(f): 1:51pm
iamJ:
I'm sure his sisters are entitled to their opinions.
One thing I know is, it is terrible to marry and divorce.
1 Like
|Re: Toke Makinwa Lists Her 2018 Goals (photos) by knight05(m): 1:51pm
|Re: Toke Makinwa Lists Her 2018 Goals (photos) by Johnbosco77(m): 1:52pm
Presently I'm........
I hope 2018 gets better....
|Re: Toke Makinwa Lists Her 2018 Goals (photos) by seunmohmoh(f): 1:52pm
dont understand some of her goals self
|Re: Toke Makinwa Lists Her 2018 Goals (photos) by MaryBenn(f): 1:52pm
|Re: Toke Makinwa Lists Her 2018 Goals (photos) by Jointhemiltons2(m): 1:53pm
We all have goals but the problem is how many have we accomplished
|Re: Toke Makinwa Lists Her 2018 Goals (photos) by johnime: 1:53pm
I have been a bad ass chick , like a very bad girl. I have snatched people’s husbands and boyfriends.
Many times men leave their women in the alter because of me, sometimes I use jazz if the guy proves strong head or Stubborn.
I have been wild , the only thing I have not done is kill but I have really messed up.There was one time I asked a man to go beat up is pregnant wife because she confronted me to leave her man alone, and on the process of him beating her, she lost the baby .Nler I have been wicked.
I have broken so many home just for pleasure and now it’s my turn but I am scared as Bleep.
I am about to get married next month but I am scared of that thing they Called karma, I have heard so much about it and I know it might come visiting me so hard . Nlers I need help . I have gone to my Rev., to confess , I have built a motherless Baby home for the helpless, I have an NGO that helps women , I have helped people just to satisfy my conscience before I get married but still I am really scared .
Nlers help me . I have prayed to God but I don’t know if he has forgiving me .
Nlers what else can I do to liberate my self and conscience? I smell karma everywhere I go . I see her knocking on my door . Nlers help me I need advise , what can I do to wash away my past life?
shared today by Oke
|Re: Toke Makinwa Lists Her 2018 Goals (photos) by Robisky001: 1:53pm
Afa about her 2017 goals? Has it been round up
|Re: Toke Makinwa Lists Her 2018 Goals (photos) by 1nigeriamyfoot: 1:53pm
Ugly bitch
|Re: Toke Makinwa Lists Her 2018 Goals (photos) by binsanni(m): 1:53pm
token A.K.A miss take away, nice for you though
|Re: Toke Makinwa Lists Her 2018 Goals (photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 1:54pm
OP...
1 Like
|Re: Toke Makinwa Lists Her 2018 Goals (photos) by maiacct17: 1:56pm
interesting.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Lists Her 2018 Goals (photos) by Cymball: 1:57pm
|Re: Toke Makinwa Lists Her 2018 Goals (photos) by 4Ken: 1:59pm
Good luck to her, I can help her start the romance goal. If you reading this Toke, pm me girl
|Re: Toke Makinwa Lists Her 2018 Goals (photos) by DWJOBScom(m): 1:59pm
decent enough
