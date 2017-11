Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Toke Makinwa Lists Her 2018 Goals (photos) (3321 Views)

Omotola Jalade Lists Her Two Favourite Nigerian Musicians And You Will Be Surpri / Battle Of The Wrap Dress - Toke Makinwa Vs Curvy Lady Who Rocked It Better? / 5 Times Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Served Us Couple Goals (photos ) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





See below;



http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/oap-toke-makinwa-lists-her-2018-goals.html Media personality, Toke Makinwa has already listed her 2018 goals and is ready to take the year by storm. Among them are God, family, romance etc.See below;

no man or child there she used family to hide it





E get why, even she herself know say she useless









For those flies that were mentioning me yesterday



Marriage is important, because if u remove sch, money, success and everything, the only thing we can really do is marry and have kids, that one is everlasting and its an accomplishment, even God said my people go and multiply, he didn't say go and become a useless slay queen and die without doing anything with ur life



a woman that dies unmarried and without a child, its better she neva lived at all



#No Filter Attitude 6 Likes 1 Share

OK

Her life, Her business....she shouldn't bother us with it. 1 Like

If i talk now they will say i'm hating her,





I will talk to myself instead

Florblu:

If i talk now they will say i'm hating her,



I will talk to myself instead

Talk nah Talk nah

Good for her.

iamJ:

no man or child there see used family to hide it





E get why, even she herself know say she is useless









For those flies that were mentioning me yesterday



Marriage is important, because if u remove sch, money, success and everything, the only thing we can really do is marry and have kids, that one is everlasting and its an accomplishment, even God said my people go and multiply, he didn't say go and become a useless slay queen and die without doing anything with ur life



a woman that dies unmarried and without a child, is better she neva lived at all



#No Filter Attitude An unmarried successful women can simply go for artificial insemination or even adopt beautiful kids dat will bear her name after her demise bro...

The world is fast changing, everybody must not get married to be able to fulfill God's plan for us An unmarried successful women can simply go for artificial insemination or even adopt beautiful kids dat will bear her name after her demise bro...The world is fast changing, everybody must not get married to be able to fulfill God's plan for us 4 Likes

Skanas:



An unmarried successful women can simply go for artificial insemination or even adopt beautiful kids dat will bear her name after her demise bro...

The world is fast changing, everybody must not get married to be able to fulfill God's plan for us is that what u want for ur sisters? is that what u want for ur sisters? 4 Likes

Mine is romance, finance and God

Good for her.

More Schmoney abi.. .

Issokay



Romance??

with her smelling ass

R

All the very best Toke.







Are you a lover of BARBECUE? If YES, check our signature...

iamJ:

is that what u want for ur sisters?

I'm sure his sisters are entitled to their opinions.



One thing I know is, it is terrible to marry and divorce. I'm sure his sisters are entitled to their opinions.One thing I know is, it is terrible to marry and divorce. 1 Like



I buy itunes walmart amazon, one vanilla,steam wallet In pounds£ euros € and dolls$ Contact me on 09071875697 just check my profile or reach my signature. . Or click on I buy itunes walmart amazon, one vanilla,steam wallet In pounds£ euros € and dolls$ Contact me on 09071875697 just check my profile or reach my signature. . Or click on https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=2349071875697 to whatsapp me a trial will convince you. . THANKS

Presently I'm........

I hope 2018 gets better....

dont understand some of her goals self

We all have goals but the problem is how many have we accomplished

I have been a bad ass chick , like a very bad girl. I have snatched people’s husbands and boyfriends.

Many times men leave their women in the alter because of me, sometimes I use jazz if the guy proves strong head or Stubborn.

I have been wild , the only thing I have not done is kill but I have really messed up.There was one time I asked a man to go beat up is pregnant wife because she confronted me to leave her man alone, and on the process of him beating her, she lost the baby .Nler I have been wicked.



I have broken so many home just for pleasure and now it’s my turn but I am scared as Bleep.

I am about to get married next month but I am scared of that thing they Called karma, I have heard so much about it and I know it might come visiting me so hard . Nlers I need help . I have gone to my Rev., to confess , I have built a motherless Baby home for the helpless, I have an NGO that helps women , I have helped people just to satisfy my conscience before I get married but still I am really scared .



Nlers help me . I have prayed to God but I don’t know if he has forgiving me .

Nlers what else can I do to liberate my self and conscience? I smell karma everywhere I go . I see her knocking on my door . Nlers help me I need advise , what can I do to wash away my past life?

shared today by Oke

Afa about her 2017 goals? Has it been round up

Ugly bitch

token A.K.A miss take away, nice for you though

Listen to my songs at http://my.notjustok.com/p/oracle



OP... OP... 1 Like

interesting.



https://www.theowlcampus.com/rojay-film-and-others-set-for-ewatomi-premier-in-oduduwa-university/ ROJAY FILM AND OTHERS SET FOR EWATOMI PREMIER IN ODUDUWA UNIVERSITY

Good luck to her, I can help her start the romance goal. If you reading this Toke, pm me girl