I have been a bad ass chick , like a very bad girl. I have snatched people’s husbands and boyfriends.

Many times men leave their women in the alter because of me, sometimes I use jazz if the guy proves strong head or Stubborn.

I have been wild , the only thing I have not done is kill but I have really messed up.There was one time I asked a man to go beat up is pregnant wife because she confronted me to leave her man alone, and on the process of him beating her, she lost the baby .Nler I have been wicked.



I have broken so many home just for pleasure and now it’s my turn but I am scared as Bleep.

I am about to get married next month but I am scared of that thing they Called karma, I have heard so much about it and I know it might come visiting me so hard . Nlers I need help . I have gone to my Rev., to confess , I have built a motherless Baby home for the helpless, I have an NGO that helps women , I have helped people just to satisfy my conscience before I get married but still I am really scared .



Nlers help me . I have prayed to God but I don’t know if he has forgiving me .

Nlers what else can I do to liberate my self and conscience? I smell karma everywhere I go . I see her knocking on my door . Nlers help me I need advise , what can I do to wash away my past life?

shared today by Oke