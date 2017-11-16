₦airaland Forum

Christ Embassy Celebrates 30th Anniversary (Before & After Photos Of Pastors) by ideologies(m): 12:58pm
Its a time of celebration and special thanks to God for his faithfulness at this year’s International Pastors & Partners Conference as Believers Loveworld celebrates her 30 years anniversary.

For some delegates who have not been in the Ministry for long, this was a golden opportunity to walk along the journey some esteemed Pastors took when they left all to follow Pastor Chris amid opposition from family and friends.


Reliving some of the experiences and highpoints of this awesome pathway they chose, Pastor Archie Aseme, the Zonal Pastor of Christ Embassy Onitsha Zone and Pastor Wale Adenuga, the Virtual Zonal Pastor of Christ Embassy Uyo shared their testimonies which enlivened the atmosphere.

Pastor Archie Aseme emphasized how he has been able to remain committed to spreading the gospel in and outside his catchment since his first contact with the President of the Ministry, Reverend Chris Oyakhilome, and how his personal life has not remained the same again.


Pastor Wale Adenuga told delegates of how he was able to define the essence of true Christianity after his first visit to the ministry in 1991, which marked a major turning point in his understanding of Christianity. And since then, he has never looked back. His life he said has been a projectile from one level of glory to another.

Pastors Chidi Ezimako, the Virtual Regional Pastor of the Eastern Europe Region, Pastor Kemi Adesina, the Pastor of Christ Embassy Barkin, in the United Kingdom and Pastor Aloy Okei, the Virtual Zonal Pastor of the United States Zone all shared outstanding testimonies of their first contact with the President of the Ministry and how it made an indelible impact in their lives. This according to their testimonies has helped them remain true to the Believers Loveworld exceptionalism.

As Partners were ushered into the Conference in a colourful opening ceremony, it has indeed been a great time of celebration as more testimonies have poured in from Pastors Siji Dara, Pastor Elizabeth Akinwolemiwa, Pastor Sarah Obiazi and many more on how they have remained true to the vision of the ministry: taking God’s divine presence to the peoples and nations of the earth.

It’s been indeed, three decades of maximum impact. From all testimonials not only from pastors but also from brethren who have been in this Ministry for a long time, it is self-evident fact that no one came in contact with Pastor Chris teaching and remained the same again.

Attend Loveworld Archive and Exhibitions and see how the Lord has taken the ministry through victory parade over the years.

Source

See pictures of before and now of senior pastors and members of the BLW nation as they celebrate 30 anniversary.

Re: Christ Embassy Celebrates 30th Anniversary (Before & After Photos Of Pastors) by ideologies(m): 12:59pm
Source - https://ideologieshub.com.ng/blog/believers-loveworld-aka-christ-embassy-celebrates-30-years-anniversary-beforeafter-photos/

more pics

Re: Christ Embassy Celebrates 30th Anniversary (Before & After Photos Of Pastors) by ideologies(m): 1:00pm
click here to see more throwback pics >> https://ideologieshub.com.ng/blog/believers-loveworld-aka-christ-embassy-celebrates-30-years-anniversary-beforeafter-photos/
Re: Christ Embassy Celebrates 30th Anniversary (Before & After Photos Of Pastors) by 0temAtum: 1:11pm
30 years in the legal criminal business. Wow!!!

Re: Christ Embassy Celebrates 30th Anniversary (Before & After Photos Of Pastors) by marshalldgreat: 1:15pm
Wow 30 years no be beans

Re: Christ Embassy Celebrates 30th Anniversary (Before & After Photos Of Pastors) by BruncleZuma: 4:04pm
Okay...
Re: Christ Embassy Celebrates 30th Anniversary (Before & After Photos Of Pastors) by ChiefPiiko(m): 4:04pm
wink
Re: Christ Embassy Celebrates 30th Anniversary (Before & After Photos Of Pastors) by yeyerolling: 4:05pm
Pastor wey no fit do miracle to save his marriage. Is dat one a pastor

Re: Christ Embassy Celebrates 30th Anniversary (Before & After Photos Of Pastors) by maberry(m): 4:05pm
0temAtum:
30 years in the legal criminal business. Wow!!!
Watch your mouth
You talk carelessly

Re: Christ Embassy Celebrates 30th Anniversary (Before & After Photos Of Pastors) by Sijo01(f): 4:05pm
Is that female also a pastor
Re: Christ Embassy Celebrates 30th Anniversary (Before & After Photos Of Pastors) by nairalandfreak(m): 4:06pm
More blessings in Jesus name

Re: Christ Embassy Celebrates 30th Anniversary (Before & After Photos Of Pastors) by onyidonaldson(m): 4:06pm
Re: Christ Embassy Celebrates 30th Anniversary (Before & After Photos Of Pastors) by iyobs7(f): 4:06pm
The journey of a thousand miles begins with a STEP...

Re: Christ Embassy Celebrates 30th Anniversary (Before & After Photos Of Pastors) by costandi(m): 4:07pm
Glory!
Re: Christ Embassy Celebrates 30th Anniversary (Before & After Photos Of Pastors) by maberry(m): 4:07pm
yeyerolling:
Pastor wey no fit do miracle to save his marriage. Is dat one a pastor
Your monicker suits you

Re: Christ Embassy Celebrates 30th Anniversary (Before & After Photos Of Pastors) by miltonchux(m): 4:07pm
Nice one, it pays to serve the Lord.

Re: Christ Embassy Celebrates 30th Anniversary (Before & After Photos Of Pastors) by OBIGS: 4:07pm
flexing men and women. see how people money done change their life

Re: Christ Embassy Celebrates 30th Anniversary (Before & After Photos Of Pastors) by 9jakohai(m): 4:07pm
maberry:

See this one

This is a trustworthy saying: If anyone aspires to be an overseer, he desires a noble task. An overseer, then, must be above reproach, the husband of but one wife, temperate, self-controlled, respectable, hospitable, able to teach, not dependent on wine, not violent but gentle, peaceable, and free of the love of money.…

1 Timothy 3 vs 1-3

An overseer must manage his own household well and keep his children under control, with complete dignity. For if someone does not know how to manage his own household, how can he care for the church of God?


1 Timothy 3 v 4-5

Re: Christ Embassy Celebrates 30th Anniversary (Before & After Photos Of Pastors) by niceprof: 4:08pm
A man called of God
Re: Christ Embassy Celebrates 30th Anniversary (Before & After Photos Of Pastors) by edo3(m): 4:08pm
yeyerolling:
Pastor wey no fit do miracle to save his marriage. Is dat one a pastor
Epic!

Re: Christ Embassy Celebrates 30th Anniversary (Before & After Photos Of Pastors) by Tuljaking: 4:08pm
Happy celebration




Re: Christ Embassy Celebrates 30th Anniversary (Before & After Photos Of Pastors) by maberry(m): 4:09pm
[quote author=9jakohai post=62467253][/quote]
Oya talk
Re: Christ Embassy Celebrates 30th Anniversary (Before & After Photos Of Pastors) by PastorandMentor(m): 4:09pm
Pastor Chris is one man I respect so much.
He teaches with deep insight into God's word.
God bless you Sir.

Re: Christ Embassy Celebrates 30th Anniversary (Before & After Photos Of Pastors) by miqos02(m): 4:09pm
congrats
Re: Christ Embassy Celebrates 30th Anniversary (Before & After Photos Of Pastors) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 4:10pm
30 years of brainwashing and deceiving gullibles!
Thumbs up,its not easy

Re: Christ Embassy Celebrates 30th Anniversary (Before & After Photos Of Pastors) by ifyonuoha(m): 4:10pm
yeyerolling:
Pastor wey no fit do miracle to save his marriage. Is dat one a pastor
.even jesus wasn't able to do miracle and save himself from the cross and death,.....mind what you say about men of God.

Re: Christ Embassy Celebrates 30th Anniversary (Before & After Photos Of Pastors) by Kobicove(m): 4:10pm
Business is booming... grin

Re: Christ Embassy Celebrates 30th Anniversary (Before & After Photos Of Pastors) by FaniDan(f): 4:11pm
0temAtum:
30 years in the legal criminal business. Wow!!!
I think you look more beautiful when you are quiet
Re: Christ Embassy Celebrates 30th Anniversary (Before & After Photos Of Pastors) by FaniDan(f): 4:12pm
HarkymTheOracle:
30 years of brainwashing and deceiving gullibles!
Thumbs up,its not easy
, you must not comment
Re: Christ Embassy Celebrates 30th Anniversary (Before & After Photos Of Pastors) by 0temAtum: 4:12pm
maberry:

Watch your mouth
You talk carelessly

I have been saying this truth since 1 year and 9 months now and I can't stop saying it that pastors are scammers. Kumuyi, Adeboye, Oyedepo, Oyakhilome, Okotie, etc they are all thieves.

