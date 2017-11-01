Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Benny Hinn 'Faints' As A Nigerian Sows $1 Million Into His Ministry (Video) (20437 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J0PwFgqpgzw



World renowned televangelists Pastor Benny hinn and pastor Chris both partner in building a Christian network "loveworldusa" as partners have started sewing already. One amazing thing happened as pastor Benny hinn couldn't hold himself as he kept on fainting after a Nigerian sowed $1000000 into the cable network. The more you criticise the more people give to God

lol. Somborry tell me this is AY live featuring Benny Hinn. Good for them though. 33 Likes 3 Shares

and how much antithers sowed to freeze life ever since he started his sickness. 39 Likes 2 Shares

Greed. Is it by amount of money? See your life?Greed. Is it by amount of money? 111 Likes 5 Shares

And they say I should not worship Satan.

See your life?



Greed. Is it by amount of money? God is worthy to be praised dear. There is no greed in giving to men of God. If I have my way I will do more for them. God is worthy to be praised dear. There is no greed in giving to men of God. If I have my way I will do more for them. 29 Likes

some people are rich o, but come to think of it, where do these people get their monies from? or is it not this same Nigeria? 11 Likes 1 Share

Daddy freez and antitithers will faint !!!!! 14 Likes 1 Share

God is worthy to be praised dear. There is no greed in giving to men of God. If I have my way I will do more for them.



9 Likes

Daddy freez and antitithers will faint !!!!! 3"I tell you the truth," Jesus said,

"this poor widow has given more than all the rest of them Nigerian who sowed $1,000,000

4For they have given a tiny part of their surplus , but she, poor as she is, has given everything she has."

- Luke 21:3-4



Benny Hinn slumps after a Nigerian sowed $1,000,000 into his ministry but doesnt slump when poor widows etcetera give. SMH

Money will turn men into ....

One day, everything will make perfect sense. - Luke 21:3-4Benny Hinn slumps after a Nigerian sowed $1,000,000 into his ministry but doesnt slump when poor widows etcetera give. SMHMoney will turn men into ....One day, everything will make perfect sense. 115 Likes 12 Shares





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3P_e4eB4n-8



nah nah, we ain't haters. We just want to know that at least some of it will go to the poor who needs it the most and not some nonsense assets like cars and other canal things

nah nah, we ain't haters. We just want to know that at least some of it will go to the poor who needs it the most and not some nonsense assets like cars and other canal things

Money for TV programme goes to TV programme . What the poor needs is the word of God (Gospel)

Poverty is First a state of mind

Money for TV programme goes to TV programme. What the poor needs is the word of God (Gospel). Poverty is First a state of mind. Secondly they can be empowered to do business and work. It's only the church that has been doing this. You don't need to monitor the church. You do your act of service period.

This is useless acting. Where is the 1 million dollars and who gave them the money? It's just a strategy to make others donate money to them. 24 Likes

This is useless acting. Where is the 1 million dollars and who gave them the money? It's just a strategy to make others donate money to them.

Mumu. To make who donate? You?

Don't be deceived, it can be done by proxy by one of their cronies to deceive the folks. I have witness this same scene in one of the Warri churches (though lesser amount was used).



They are trying to pass a message and it is disheartening that this cheap psychological pranks can still work on people. 27 Likes 3 Shares

This is useless acting. Where is the 1 million dollars and who gave them the money? It's just a strategy to make others donate money to them.

Yeah, you're right. Yeah, you're right. 15 Likes

This is useless acting. Where is the 1 million dollars and who gave them the money? It's just a strategy to make others donate money to them.

Christ Embassy is too big and too excellent for such things. Besides, Benny Hinn is not one to tolerate such (the Nigeiran PFN saga comes to mind). Watch below video (from 2:02:46) here and see real people come out to give hundreds of thousands of dollars....Then you can start crying...





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3P_e4eB4n-8 Christ Embassy is too big and too excellent for such things. Besides, Benny Hinn is not one to tolerate such (the Nigeiran PFN saga comes to mind). Watch below video (from 2:02:46) here and see real people come out to give hundreds of thousands of dollars....Then you can start crying... 1 Like

Yeah, you're right.

You wish... That's how Pastor Chris gave 1billion Naira to BIU. They Said it was fake, he wired the money the following week as soon as he got back to Lagos.



You wish... That's how Pastor Chris gave 1billion Naira to BIU. They Said it was fake, he wired the money the following week as soon as he got back to Lagos. The engineering faculty is standing there as a testimony.

So It is all about sowing seeds. The very scam freeze is up against. Freeze was right all along - you all are scams.

Money for TV programme goes to TV programme . What the poor needs is the word of God (Gospel)

Poverty is First a state of mind

Secondly they can be empowered to do business and work . It’s only the church that has been doing this . You don’t need to monitor the church . You do your act of service period .





With the highlighted words above I won't be too wrong to call you a thief. I guess you are a pastor, if that is true I won't be amazed - scamming is their line of work

This is useless acting. Where is the 1 million dollars and who gave them the money? It's just a strategy to make others donate money to them. I tell you bro. I have witnessed this in one of the churches in Warri. The level these people are ready to go to deceived the gullible is amazing. I tell you bro. I have witnessed this in one of the churches in Warri. The level these people are ready to go to deceived the gullible is amazing. 6 Likes

I tell you bro. I have witnessed this in one of the churches in Warri. The level these people are ready to go to deceived the gullible is amazing.

You guys haven't seen anything yet. Your frustration has just started.

You guys haven't seen anything yet. Your frustration has just started. So exposing a scam is now frustration? I guess you are part of the scams So exposing a scam is now frustration? I guess you are part of the scams 11 Likes

So exposing a scam is now frustration? I guess you are part of the scams

Okay. whatever is doing you has just started

so is he going to give the money out for charity?

Nigeria and Saudi Arabia being donating to enrich these men. Even the pastor was fainting and astonished by their gullibility. How about building a faculty in one university here or build a good hospital in your community 15 Likes 1 Share