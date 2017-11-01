₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Benny Hinn 'Faints' As A Nigerian Sows $1 Million Into His Ministry (Video) by Pussitto: 1:11pm On Nov 17
World renowned televangelists Pastor Benny hinn and pastor Chris both partner in building a Christian network "loveworldusa" as partners have started sewing already. One amazing thing happened as pastor Benny hinn couldn't hold himself as he kept on fainting after a Nigerian sowed $1000000 into the cable network. The more you criticise the more people give to God
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J0PwFgqpgzw
https://chikasom.blogspot.com/2017/11/benny-hinn-faints-after-nigerian-sowed.html?m=1
|Re: Benny Hinn 'Faints' As A Nigerian Sows $1 Million Into His Ministry (Video) by 0temAtum: 1:12pm On Nov 17
Adonbilivit. !!!
|Re: Benny Hinn 'Faints' As A Nigerian Sows $1 Million Into His Ministry (Video) by emorse(m): 1:18pm On Nov 17
lol. Somborry tell me this is AY live featuring Benny Hinn. Good for them though.
|Re: Benny Hinn 'Faints' As A Nigerian Sows $1 Million Into His Ministry (Video) by MrOnPoint(m): 1:25pm On Nov 17
That's huge! Na Dangote that one go be. Whaaaaaat!!!
|Re: Benny Hinn 'Faints' As A Nigerian Sows $1 Million Into His Ministry (Video) by solite3(m): 3:08pm On Nov 17
and how much antithers sowed to freeze life ever since he started his sickness.
|Re: Benny Hinn 'Faints' As A Nigerian Sows $1 Million Into His Ministry (Video) by superhumanist(m): 3:22pm On Nov 17
solite3:
See your life?
Greed. Is it by amount of money?
|Re: Benny Hinn 'Faints' As A Nigerian Sows $1 Million Into His Ministry (Video) by AlfaSeltzer(m): 4:45pm On Nov 17
And they say I should not worship Satan.
|Re: Benny Hinn 'Faints' As A Nigerian Sows $1 Million Into His Ministry (Video) by solite3(m): 6:37pm On Nov 17
superhumanist:God is worthy to be praised dear. There is no greed in giving to men of God. If I have my way I will do more for them.
|Re: Benny Hinn 'Faints' As A Nigerian Sows $1 Million Into His Ministry (Video) by Johnnyhoo(m): 6:50pm On Nov 17
some people are rich o, but come to think of it, where do these people get their monies from? or is it not this same Nigeria?
|Re: Benny Hinn 'Faints' As A Nigerian Sows $1 Million Into His Ministry (Video) by petra1(m): 6:54pm On Nov 17
Daddy freez and antitithers will faint !!!!!
|Re: Benny Hinn 'Faints' As A Nigerian Sows $1 Million Into His Ministry (Video) by superhumanist(m): 7:28pm On Nov 17
solite3:
|Re: Benny Hinn 'Faints' As A Nigerian Sows $1 Million Into His Ministry (Video) by MuttleyLaff: 9:12pm On Nov 17
Pussitto:
petra1:3"I tell you the truth," Jesus said,
"this poor widow has given more than all the rest of them
4For they have given a tiny part of their surplus, but she, poor as she is, has given everything she has."
- Luke 21:3-4
Benny Hinn slumps after a Nigerian sowed $1,000,000 into his ministry but doesnt slump when poor widows etcetera give. SMH
Money will turn men into ....
One day, everything will make perfect sense.
|Re: Benny Hinn 'Faints' As A Nigerian Sows $1 Million Into His Ministry (Video) by donnie(m): 11:35pm On Nov 17
Don't mind them...
WATCH FULL VIDEO WITH MORE GIVINGS HERE...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3P_e4eB4n-8
Dem neva chichonchin.
|Re: Benny Hinn 'Faints' As A Nigerian Sows $1 Million Into His Ministry (Video) by Kenny4lyfe(m): 3:26am On Nov 18
Uppercut for the freezing folks!
|Re: Benny Hinn 'Faints' As A Nigerian Sows $1 Million Into His Ministry (Video) by Deicide: 3:44am On Nov 18
|Re: Benny Hinn 'Faints' As A Nigerian Sows $1 Million Into His Ministry (Video) by Abudu2000(m): 4:49am On Nov 18
petra1:nah nah, we ain't haters. We just want to know that at least some of it will go to the poor who needs it the most and not some nonsense assets like cars and other canal things
|Re: Benny Hinn 'Faints' As A Nigerian Sows $1 Million Into His Ministry (Video) by petra1(m): 5:42am On Nov 18
Abudu2000:
Money for TV programme goes to TV programme . What the poor needs is the word of God (Gospel)
Poverty is First a state of mind
Secondly they can be empowered to do business and work . It’s only the church that has been doing this . You don’t need to monitor the church . You do your act of service period .
|Re: Benny Hinn 'Faints' As A Nigerian Sows $1 Million Into His Ministry (Video) by dalaman: 5:43am On Nov 18
This is useless acting. Where is the 1 million dollars and who gave them the money? It's just a strategy to make others donate money to them.
|Re: Benny Hinn 'Faints' As A Nigerian Sows $1 Million Into His Ministry (Video) by donnie(m): 7:03am On Nov 18
dalaman:
Mumu. To make who donate? You?
|Re: Benny Hinn 'Faints' As A Nigerian Sows $1 Million Into His Ministry (Video) by bobowaja(m): 7:14am On Nov 18
Don't be deceived, it can be done by proxy by one of their cronies to deceive the folks. I have witness this same scene in one of the Warri churches (though lesser amount was used).
They are trying to pass a message and it is disheartening that this cheap psychological pranks can still work on people.
|Re: Benny Hinn 'Faints' As A Nigerian Sows $1 Million Into His Ministry (Video) by emrain(m): 7:14am On Nov 18
dalaman:
Yeah, you're right.
|Re: Benny Hinn 'Faints' As A Nigerian Sows $1 Million Into His Ministry (Video) by donnie(m): 7:29am On Nov 18
dalaman:
Christ Embassy is too big and too excellent for such things. Besides, Benny Hinn is not one to tolerate such (the Nigeiran PFN saga comes to mind). Watch below video (from 2:02:46) here and see real people come out to give hundreds of thousands of dollars....Then you can start crying ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3P_e4eB4n-8
|Re: Benny Hinn 'Faints' As A Nigerian Sows $1 Million Into His Ministry (Video) by donnie(m): 7:30am On Nov 18
emrain:
You wish... That's how Pastor Chris gave 1billion Naira to BIU. They Said it was fake, he wired the money the following week as soon as he got back to Lagos.
The engineering faculty is standing there as a testimony.
|Re: Benny Hinn 'Faints' As A Nigerian Sows $1 Million Into His Ministry (Video) by bobowaja(m): 7:32am On Nov 18
solite3:So It is all about sowing seeds. The very scam freeze is up against. Freeze was right all along - you all are scams.
|Re: Benny Hinn 'Faints' As A Nigerian Sows $1 Million Into His Ministry (Video) by bobowaja(m): 7:37am On Nov 18
petra1:
With the highlighted words above I won't be too wrong to call you a thief. I guess you are a pastor, if that is true I won't be amazed - scamming is their line of work
|Re: Benny Hinn 'Faints' As A Nigerian Sows $1 Million Into His Ministry (Video) by bobowaja(m): 7:40am On Nov 18
dalaman:I tell you bro. I have witnessed this in one of the churches in Warri. The level these people are ready to go to deceived the gullible is amazing.
|Re: Benny Hinn 'Faints' As A Nigerian Sows $1 Million Into His Ministry (Video) by donnie(m): 7:52am On Nov 18
bobowaja:
You guys haven't seen anything yet. Your frustration has just started.
|Re: Benny Hinn 'Faints' As A Nigerian Sows $1 Million Into His Ministry (Video) by bobowaja(m): 8:01am On Nov 18
donnie:So exposing a scam is now frustration? I guess you are part of the scams
|Re: Benny Hinn 'Faints' As A Nigerian Sows $1 Million Into His Ministry (Video) by donnie(m): 8:32am On Nov 18
bobowaja:
Okay. whatever is doing you has just started
|Re: Benny Hinn 'Faints' As A Nigerian Sows $1 Million Into His Ministry (Video) by McBeal10(f): 8:34am On Nov 18
so is he going to give the money out for charity?
|Re: Benny Hinn 'Faints' As A Nigerian Sows $1 Million Into His Ministry (Video) by michlins: 8:50am On Nov 18
Nigeria and Saudi Arabia being donating to enrich these men. Even the pastor was fainting and astonished by their gullibility. How about building a faculty in one university here or build a good hospital in your community
|Re: Benny Hinn 'Faints' As A Nigerian Sows $1 Million Into His Ministry (Video) by donnie(m): 8:55am On Nov 18
michlins:
Did you commend Pastor Chris after he donated 1billion naira for building the engineering faculty in Benson Idahosa University in 2015?
No you didn't, because you are programmed negatively.
