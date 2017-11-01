Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo (11642 Views)

One word for them!





VP Osinbajo and APC Chieftain Bola Tinubu pictured yesterday at the launch of a book written by State House Media Team on how Buhari is fighting corruption.

... Between the both of us,who is shorter(sorry taller)... 13 Likes

VP Osinbajo and APC Chieftain Bola Tinubu pictured yesterday at the launch of a book written by State House Media Team on how Buhari is fighting corruption.

Vp: BABA, you never send me alert of that N750bn...Nawa ooo

Tinubu: Relax joor....you too like Money...zEnjoi..na party we dey oooo 1 Like

Jagaban my Hero





Long live Jagaban





. 20 Likes

Honestly don't know what to say.



Have a blessed and fulfilled weekend. No evil!No loss!! No regret!!! for the rest of the year 34 Likes

Wicked short pple 2 Likes

brothers. 2 Likes

osinbajo the money never enter na

you no do well ooooo

Man is not hot 3 Likes

Osinbajo : Jaga, how you see this 2019 election wey dey come so



Tinubu : Your guy dey hope say I go epp am secure votes for 2019



*Laughs* 2 Likes

Can't stop laughing

Osinbajo: Tinubu dont try me....oh

Tinubu: U don mean it 3 Likes

serious na d same height dm be ooo ...lmao

two fools 3 Likes

Afonjas

Serious minded. 2 Likes

5 Likes

una no go go kill me ooo.infact make i die for laf....hehuheheeehuhuhaa t.i.n.u.b.u wey be d founder of corruption party.....op take time ooo

VP: Call me mere commissioner again and see what I'll do to you...

Tinubu: Hehehe... Who is this one.. 3 Likes 1 Share

Tinubu: boy you are looking good

VP: it's ur handwork Oga

in sarrki's voice "you are all patriotic" hmmmmhmmmmin sarrki's voice "you are all patriotic" 2 Likes

Nice picture. Nobody knows tomorrow. Just do good today.



