|Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by stephenduru: 1:23pm
VP Osinbajo and APC Chieftain Bola Tinubu pictured yesterday at the launch of a book written by State House Media Team on how Buhari is fighting corruption.
One word for them!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/caption-this-photo-of-bola-tinubu-and.html?m=1
2 Likes
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by eezeribe(m): 1:29pm
... Between the both of us,who is shorter(sorry taller)...
13 Likes
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by eezeribe(m): 1:31pm
stephenduru:It's lalasticlala and Mynd44
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by lyrical(m): 1:42pm
Vp: BABA, you never send me alert of that N750bn...Nawa ooo
Tinubu: Relax joor....you too like Money...zEnjoi..na party we dey oooo
1 Like
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by Ayopredict: 3:39pm
Jagaban my Hero
Long live Jagaban
.
20 Likes
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by adedayoadedeji(m): 3:40pm
Honestly don't know what to say.
Have a blessed and fulfilled weekend. No evil!No loss!! No regret!!! for the rest of the year
34 Likes
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by Oloripelebe: 3:40pm
Wicked short pple
2 Likes
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by maiacct23: 3:40pm
brothers.
2 Likes
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by Sirpaul(m): 3:40pm
osinbajo the money never enter na
you no do well ooooo
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by Opinedecandid(m): 3:40pm
Vc
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by Factfinder1(f): 3:40pm
Man is not hot
3 Likes
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by JeetKuneDo: 3:40pm
Osinbajo : Jaga, how you see this 2019 election wey dey come so
Tinubu : Your guy dey hope say I go epp am secure votes for 2019
*Laughs*
2 Likes
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by seunmohmoh(f): 3:41pm
ok
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by okonja(m): 3:41pm
Can't stop laughing
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by Keneking: 3:41pm
Osinbajo: Tinubu dont try me....oh
Tinubu: U don mean it
3 Likes
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by Bobby4090: 3:41pm
Hmmm
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by psalmhorah(m): 3:41pm
serious na d same height dm be ooo ...lmao
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by Hofbrauhaus: 3:41pm
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by prynsex(m): 3:41pm
two fools
3 Likes
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 3:42pm
Afonjas
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by Finest6: 3:42pm
Serious minded.
2 Likes
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by ogologoamu: 3:42pm
5 Likes
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by ebuka10box(m): 3:42pm
una no go go kill me ooo.infact make i die for laf....hehuheheeehuhuhaa t.i.n.u.b.u wey be d founder of corruption party.....op take time ooo
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by thesicilian: 3:42pm
VP: Call me mere commissioner again and see what I'll do to you...
Tinubu: Hehehe... Who is this one..
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by OGHENE316: 3:43pm
attention!!!!!!!
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by myyki: 3:43pm
a
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by shiki(m): 3:43pm
Tinubu: boy you are looking good
VP: it's ur handwork Oga
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by Eibams60(m): 3:43pm
stephenduru:hmmmm. trying to comprehend errtin in 1sentence. brb pls
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by Sagacity07: 3:43pm
V.P: Bro Bola hw ur side
Tinubu: No comment. Just smiling and in his mind saying "V.P don mature. Him no fit prostrate greet me again"
1 Like
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by personal59(m): 3:44pm
Barmmyshoes:
Barmmyshoes:
shiki:
Finest6:
maiacct23:
adedayoadedeji:hmmmm
Ayopredict:hmmmm
in sarrki's voice "you are all patriotic"
2 Likes
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by Barmmyshoes: 3:44pm
Nice picture. Nobody knows tomorrow. Just do good today.
Nice picture. Nobody knows tomorrow. Just do good today.
#ItsYourShoemakerGirl #WedoTheBest
2 Likes
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by SweetJoystick(m): 3:44pm
next please, I'm disappointed in both of them
