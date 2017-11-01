₦airaland Forum

Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by stephenduru: 1:23pm
VP Osinbajo and APC Chieftain Bola Tinubu pictured yesterday at the launch of a book written by State House Media Team on how Buhari is fighting corruption.
One word for them!


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/caption-this-photo-of-bola-tinubu-and.html?m=1

Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by eezeribe(m): 1:29pm
... Between the both of us,who is shorter(sorry taller)...

Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by eezeribe(m): 1:31pm
stephenduru:
VP Osinbajo and APC Chieftain Bola Tinubu pictured yesterday at the launch of a book written by State House Media Team on how Buhari is fighting corruption.
One word for them!

Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by lyrical(m): 1:42pm
Vp: BABA, you never send me alert of that N750bn...Nawa ooo
Tinubu: Relax joor....you too like Money...zEnjoi..na party we dey oooo

Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by Ayopredict: 3:39pm
Jagaban my Hero


Long live Jagaban


Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by adedayoadedeji(m): 3:40pm
Honestly don't know what to say.

Have a blessed and fulfilled weekend. No evil!No loss!! No regret!!! for the rest of the year

Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by Oloripelebe: 3:40pm
Wicked short pple

Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by maiacct23: 3:40pm
brothers.

Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by Sirpaul(m): 3:40pm
osinbajo the money never enter na
you no do well ooooo
Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by Opinedecandid(m): 3:40pm
Vc
Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by Factfinder1(f): 3:40pm
Man is not hot

Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by JeetKuneDo: 3:40pm
Osinbajo : Jaga, how you see this 2019 election wey dey come so

Tinubu : Your guy dey hope say I go epp am secure votes for 2019

*Laughs*

Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by seunmohmoh(f): 3:41pm
ok
Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by okonja(m): 3:41pm
Can't stop laughing
Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by Keneking: 3:41pm
Osinbajo: Tinubu dont try me....oh
Tinubu: U don mean it

Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by Bobby4090: 3:41pm
Hmmm
Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by psalmhorah(m): 3:41pm
serious na d same height dm be ooo ...lmao
Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by Hofbrauhaus: 3:41pm
angry
Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by prynsex(m): 3:41pm
two fools

Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 3:42pm
Afonjas embarassed
Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by Finest6: 3:42pm
Serious minded.

Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by ogologoamu: 3:42pm
grin

Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by ebuka10box(m): 3:42pm
una no go go kill me ooo.infact make i die for laf....hehuheheeehuhuhaa t.i.n.u.b.u wey be d founder of corruption party.....op take time ooo
Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by thesicilian: 3:42pm
VP: Call me mere commissioner again and see what I'll do to you...
Tinubu: Hehehe... Who is this one..

Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by OGHENE316: 3:43pm
attention!!!!!!!
Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by myyki: 3:43pm
a

Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by shiki(m): 3:43pm
Tinubu: boy you are looking good
VP: it's ur handwork Oga
Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by Eibams60(m): 3:43pm
stephenduru:
VP Osinbajo and APC Chieftain Bola Tinubu pictured yesterday at the launch of a book written by State House Media Team on how Buhari is fighting corruption.
One word for them!


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/caption-this-photo-of-bola-tinubu-and.html?m=1
hmmmm. trying to comprehend errtin in 1sentence. brb pls
Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by Sagacity07: 3:43pm
grin

V.P: Bro Bola hw ur side

Tinubu: No comment. Just smiling and in his mind saying "V.P don mature. Him no fit prostrate greet me again" cheesy

Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by personal59(m): 3:44pm
Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by Barmmyshoes: 3:44pm
Nice picture. Nobody knows tomorrow. Just do good today.

Re: Caption This Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Osinbajo by SweetJoystick(m): 3:44pm
next please, I'm disappointed in both of them

