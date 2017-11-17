₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,913,863 members, 3,918,197 topics. Date: Friday, 17 November 2017 at 04:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Yahoo Boys Weep As SARS Officer Threatens To Kill Them [VIDEOS] (11280 Views)
SARS Officer Who Sent Thugs To Beat Up Man For Sleeping With His Wife Arrested / Edo SARS Officer Sent Thugs To Beat Up Guy For "Sleeping With His Ex Wife". PICS / SARS Officer, Police Inspector Killed In Port-Harcourt At Suspect's House (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Yahoo Boys Weep As SARS Officer Threatens To Kill Them [VIDEOS] by stephanie11: 3:03pm
@POLITICSNGR
A shocking incident occurred on Wednesday in Akute, Lagos where a SARS officer held two suspected yahoo boys at gunpoint, ordering them to squat and threatening to kill them.
It's unclear the offence the boys committed but the officer who was wielding an AK-47 rifle and dorning a black T-shirt with the words SARS boldly written on it, ordered the boys to keep quiet, shouting that he would Kill them and 'nothing will happen'.
PoliticsNGR was able to obtain footage from an Eyewitness, Gallas Kolawole Oluwaseyi.
https://politicsngr.com/2017/11/17/yahoo-boys-weep-sars-officer-threatens-kill-video/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GVhUwoML56k
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wepqyWtNUGo
1 Share
|Re: Yahoo Boys Weep As SARS Officer Threatens To Kill Them [VIDEOS] by Mavin1: 3:07pm
Can you imagine?
1 Like
|Re: Yahoo Boys Weep As SARS Officer Threatens To Kill Them [VIDEOS] by Nbote(m): 3:14pm
Dis is d Nigerian Police.. D one dat we have always known.. D one dat operates with harassment and intimidation of d citizens it swore to protect. D one dat terms every youngman in d streets a yahoo boy and every young gal a runs gal... D same one dat believes there's something wrong with ur vehicle papers except u agree and settle with dem, for a vehicle ppl done by a completely different agency.. Let us assume dey are criminals, what happened to taking dem to d station and charging dem for something? D police is NOT ur friend in dis country.
52 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Yahoo Boys Weep As SARS Officer Threatens To Kill Them [VIDEOS] by Henrynaki(m): 3:22pm
So much talk about this Sars guys and yet nothinghappens...ninja is indeed a zoo. Can you imagine.??!!. I weep no hope for this country
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yahoo Boys Weep As SARS Officer Threatens To Kill Them [VIDEOS] by carbon1224(m): 3:26pm
Front topic please
1 Like
|Re: Yahoo Boys Weep As SARS Officer Threatens To Kill Them [VIDEOS] by anochuko01(m): 4:17pm
msdjx
|Re: Yahoo Boys Weep As SARS Officer Threatens To Kill Them [VIDEOS] by Ayodejioak(m): 4:17pm
|Re: Yahoo Boys Weep As SARS Officer Threatens To Kill Them [VIDEOS] by miqos02(m): 4:18pm
bad
|Re: Yahoo Boys Weep As SARS Officer Threatens To Kill Them [VIDEOS] by kizz007: 4:18pm
nawa oooo
|Re: Yahoo Boys Weep As SARS Officer Threatens To Kill Them [VIDEOS] by tthewop(m): 4:18pm
seems like the term "innocent until proven otherwise" does not apply in this country
4 Likes
|Re: Yahoo Boys Weep As SARS Officer Threatens To Kill Them [VIDEOS] by Perge(m): 4:18pm
Not surprised, The Nigerian police is the worst on earth.
13 Likes
|Re: Yahoo Boys Weep As SARS Officer Threatens To Kill Them [VIDEOS] by loadedvibes: 4:19pm
Wait o.. how them take get the video ? This wan weak me
|Re: Yahoo Boys Weep As SARS Officer Threatens To Kill Them [VIDEOS] by RoyalBlak007: 4:19pm
♤Those guy's might not
♤even be YAHOOBoiz
1 Like
|Re: Yahoo Boys Weep As SARS Officer Threatens To Kill Them [VIDEOS] by dajavula(m): 4:19pm
Choi..this one na action movie
|Re: Yahoo Boys Weep As SARS Officer Threatens To Kill Them [VIDEOS] by thunderbabs(m): 4:19pm
That's how they threaten every of their target......"kill and nothing will happen, we will even say u re a robber"....na SARS way b dt
1 Like
|Re: Yahoo Boys Weep As SARS Officer Threatens To Kill Them [VIDEOS] by omobritiko: 4:19pm
This one na mad man oo e go don kill enough ppl...bleeping serial killer in police uniform
4 Likes
|Re: Yahoo Boys Weep As SARS Officer Threatens To Kill Them [VIDEOS] by Sage7(m): 4:19pm
Let's cut these SARS guys some slack.....some of them leave home hoping to return home safely at the end of the day.
These guys face killers day in day out, they act strong but deep within them is a kind of fear you can hardly notice....they sometimes stumble on the innocent out of fear of the unknown.
In NIgeria, you must threaten a culprit to make them obey....only if you knew!
Hungry thieves everywhere, you can't drive safely along Oshodi....Carter bridge....Apapa road....they are everywhere...if you fall victim to this thieves you no go dey harass SARS
3 Likes
|Re: Yahoo Boys Weep As SARS Officer Threatens To Kill Them [VIDEOS] by BruncleZuma: 4:19pm
Civil rights out the window...
|Re: Yahoo Boys Weep As SARS Officer Threatens To Kill Them [VIDEOS] by EVILFOREST: 4:19pm
This madness of "I WILL KILL YOU and Nothing will happen".
SARS has become EBOLA.
Who certified them Yahoo boys..??
SARS is filled with TOUTS
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yahoo Boys Weep As SARS Officer Threatens To Kill Them [VIDEOS] by Airforce1(m): 4:20pm
This is bad
No sane person should encourage these.
Why threaten to shoot them like they're animals.
It could be anyone's turn tomorow.
These SARS people are becoming worse than armed robbers and the governemt must do something to stop these guys daily harrassments on fellow citizens .
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yahoo Boys Weep As SARS Officer Threatens To Kill Them [VIDEOS] by esbjaygmailco(m): 4:20pm
if this is how police in developed nations harass their citizens, Nigeria would probably have the best police in the whole world....
You spend so much money and efforts training a stupid man, we dont have police in this part of the world.
Govt need to replace their firearms with batons.
you cant point to one good thing in Nigeria police.
Call them for any emergency they will tell you " no fuel in our car".
That ministry need serious and urgent reformation
1 Like
|Re: Yahoo Boys Weep As SARS Officer Threatens To Kill Them [VIDEOS] by kullozone(m): 4:20pm
That's why I don't ever praise these guys... And I don't even pity them when they get killed. They'd have killed like 7 innocent people before they kill one real criminal.
Yeye people!
4 Likes
|Re: Yahoo Boys Weep As SARS Officer Threatens To Kill Them [VIDEOS] by AlfaSeltzer(m): 4:20pm
The Zoo.
1 Like
|Re: Yahoo Boys Weep As SARS Officer Threatens To Kill Them [VIDEOS] by sustained: 4:20pm
Police is ur friend
|Re: Yahoo Boys Weep As SARS Officer Threatens To Kill Them [VIDEOS] by Joephat(m): 4:20pm
Op, you reporting the issue and called them Yahoo boys, did you confirm if they were yahoo guys for real?
Besides, do you anything would have happened, if he had pull the trigger after all?
How many extra judicial killings by d police had been reported that we ever heard about the punishment given to the police?
3 Likes
|Re: Yahoo Boys Weep As SARS Officer Threatens To Kill Them [VIDEOS] by emusmithy(m): 4:20pm
Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome!
|Re: Yahoo Boys Weep As SARS Officer Threatens To Kill Them [VIDEOS] by CodedTobx(m): 4:20pm
SARS �
|Re: Yahoo Boys Weep As SARS Officer Threatens To Kill Them [VIDEOS] by ezex(m): 4:20pm
Too bad
|Re: Yahoo Boys Weep As SARS Officer Threatens To Kill Them [VIDEOS] by davodyguy: 4:21pm
I condemn jungle justice, by the police
|Re: Yahoo Boys Weep As SARS Officer Threatens To Kill Them [VIDEOS] by Amosjaj(m): 4:21pm
Zoo country
Nigeria is a zoo, useless country
1 Like
|Re: Yahoo Boys Weep As SARS Officer Threatens To Kill Them [VIDEOS] by cutefergiee(m): 4:21pm
SARS on d beat......
na d country wey we dey ooooo
Nigerian Girl In Detention For Four Years Over Phone Theft / Dying Africa Man... Is He A Nigerian Or Ghanaian / BREAKING NEWS: Bomb Blast Hits Yola Park Market And Killed Massive People
Viewing this topic: owokunle, godwinsmillions, Juban(m), mcstan01(m), life2017, Timioladee(m), Neil0072009(m), vinxlegend, lawrence83, Spuggie, CrEaToRmalden(m), Israel6000, WapStar, seanswitch(m), saragujay(m), Emperor2463(m), Sunkyphil, BiggyB242(m), teatealayour, Bashliveon(m), umulobi, Lufthansa, tollytexy(m), AuroraB(f), propanet(m), dival247(m), Plutonium(m), Thoby1(m), osuvicky(m), judgesam1, Obozi, favexx(f), olusteady(m), Chevalier(m), skullzflex(m), kwekututu, abiodunalasa(m), TRADEMARK(m), shekinahola, cornoil(m), takin35, Exclusive32, shigoslim(m), Jafar777, davjos, myk2mic, fasttrack(m), Living4Him, dammyloye(m), harryboyng(m), Cordisclement, entparrot(f), Religiondb(m), Kamusty, ibrod7, tobe4real(m), ozowarac, puregrace, Strongbest(m), tundelight, teeorume(m), Junior66(m), Paulexlinho, brightnelly(f), edoman2016, monyashau11, GREATESTPIANIST, epicure(m), Mobuoy19, eric111111(m), harizonal123(m), zuercher, alabaman2005, MrEgghead(m), Emmasonic4me(m), Seylad2009(m), ststyreal(f), binomial, karli4nia(m), idu1(m), aminusaniabba, wittyguy(m), Chuksemi(m), kingsilly(m), Nonsoco80(m), pskillzz(m), KennedyNwaodu(m), gbadexy(m), Fallawx(m), busterr(m), StCapital, kcceey, ipadey, Josmila(m), chuckpeter001(m), cyojunior1, Ibkay32(m), Dgunnerz(m), Boyooosa(m), deolumike(m), Maygold30, metulated007, teedutch(m), lexyman(m), yale001(f), gideon293(m), temitofa(m), Oyetboy(m), stillseth, zico70, driy65(m), eedrissa(m), saucyphil(m), salemdv(m), gmacnoms(m), bamdly(m), Hakeem3(m), dspecialist(m), Emaytex, federal9, kellz0(m), Opus85(m), complet, CarlyX8(m), realoscar84(m), ifidoh, tifany89(m), Middlefinger1, opioto, iyimide(m), willjoe, jofatek9200(m), timinpharm(m), coded009, mayorG04, samdavjustin(m), Ufranklin92(m), Festysnow, inyangd4, ayodeji1(m), yemikush, slimjoe87(m), ihejimagha(f), mexzzy47(m), DlovelyG(m), wandeay, dohyn(m), olu2014, solomonsly11(m), AceRoyal, Omofunaab2, mcrach, bolaji73(m), tokz(m), Mckandre(m), Blackfyre, sobmos(m), Learnstuffs(m), Ayomidric(m), zionmde, jitolala(m), Appdriod, Omok05(m), lexzhy(m), nwajohn(m), olu98, shinguest, remmyagun, Adewabdul, jerflakes(m), ABJDOT(m), roteamee, Olalekan27, tirigbosa, datopaper(m), bmoyebi(m), MichaelRJ, Donlittle(m), iboboyswag(m), VanBommel(m), ttemmi(m), Blinking44, twaintoy(f), Hardewerley(m), OpssonD1, 2unjee, Neyo230(m) and 284 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24