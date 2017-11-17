Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Yahoo Boys Weep As SARS Officer Threatens To Kill Them [VIDEOS] (11280 Views)

A shocking incident occurred on Wednesday in Akute, Lagos where a SARS officer held two suspected yahoo boys at gunpoint, ordering them to squat and threatening to kill them.



It's unclear the offence the boys committed but the officer who was wielding an AK-47 rifle and dorning a black T-shirt with the words SARS boldly written on it, ordered the boys to keep quiet, shouting that he would Kill them and 'nothing will happen'.



PoliticsNGR was able to obtain footage from an Eyewitness, Gallas Kolawole Oluwaseyi.



https://politicsngr.com/2017/11/17/yahoo-boys-weep-sars-officer-threatens-kill-video/





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GVhUwoML56k



Can you imagine? 1 Like

Dis is d Nigerian Police.. D one dat we have always known.. D one dat operates with harassment and intimidation of d citizens it swore to protect. D one dat terms every youngman in d streets a yahoo boy and every young gal a runs gal... D same one dat believes there's something wrong with ur vehicle papers except u agree and settle with dem, for a vehicle ppl done by a completely different agency.. Let us assume dey are criminals, what happened to taking dem to d station and charging dem for something? D police is NOT ur friend in dis country. 52 Likes 3 Shares

So much talk about this Sars guys and yet nothinghappens...ninja is indeed a zoo. Can you imagine.??!!. I weep no hope for this country 17 Likes 1 Share

Front topic please 1 Like

seems like the term "innocent until proven otherwise" does not apply in this country 4 Likes

Not surprised, The Nigerian police is the worst on earth. 13 Likes

Wait o.. how them take get the video ? This wan weak me

♤Those guy's might not



♤even be YAHOOBoiz 1 Like

That's how they threaten every of their target......"kill and nothing will happen, we will even say u re a robber"....na SARS way b dt 1 Like

This one na mad man oo e go don kill enough ppl...bleeping serial killer in police uniform 4 Likes

Let's cut these SARS guys some slack.....some of them leave home hoping to return home safely at the end of the day.



These guys face killers day in day out, they act strong but deep within them is a kind of fear you can hardly notice....they sometimes stumble on the innocent out of fear of the unknown.



In NIgeria, you must threaten a culprit to make them obey....only if you knew!



Hungry thieves everywhere, you can't drive safely along Oshodi....Carter bridge....Apapa road....they are everywhere...if you fall victim to this thieves you no go dey harass SARS 3 Likes

Civil rights out the window...

This madness of "I WILL KILL YOU and Nothing will happen".



SARS has become EBOLA.

Who certified them Yahoo boys..??

SARS is filled with TOUTS 7 Likes 1 Share

This is bad



No sane person should encourage these.



Why threaten to shoot them like they're animals.





It could be anyone's turn tomorow.



These SARS people are becoming worse than armed robbers and the governemt must do something to stop these guys daily harrassments on fellow citizens . 5 Likes 1 Share

if this is how police in developed nations harass their citizens, Nigeria would probably have the best police in the whole world....

You spend so much money and efforts training a stupid man, we dont have police in this part of the world.

Govt need to replace their firearms with batons.

you cant point to one good thing in Nigeria police.



Call them for any emergency they will tell you " no fuel in our car".

That ministry need serious and urgent reformation 1 Like

That's why I don't ever praise these guys... And I don't even pity them when they get killed. They'd have killed like 7 innocent people before they kill one real criminal.

Yeye people! 4 Likes

The Zoo. 1 Like

Police is ur friend





Op, you reporting the issue and called them Yahoo boys, did you confirm if they were yahoo guys for real?



Besides, do you anything would have happened, if he had pull the trigger after all?



How many extra judicial killings by d police had been reported that we ever heard about the punishment given to the police? Op, you reporting the issue and called them Yahoo boys, did you confirm if they were yahoo guys for real?Besides, do you anything would have happened, if he had pull the trigger after all?How many extra judicial killings by d police had been reported that we ever heard about the punishment given to the police? 3 Likes

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome!

SARS �

I condemn jungle justice, by the police

Zoo country



Nigeria is a zoo, useless country 1 Like