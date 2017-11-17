₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How Suspects Who Murdered Man On Shell Premises Were Arrested By Police. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 5:23pm
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of one Cletus Onyekweli, who was alleged to have been killed on the premises of the Shell Industrial Area office in Rumuamasi area of Rivers State where he was a contract employee for about 14 years.
The deceased, who earned an award for himself for his dedication to work, was found dead in his office in a pool of his own blood, an incident that suggested that the man was murdered.
The deceased until his death was a staff of Alfamead Nigeria Ltd (A Sub- contracting firm with SPDC).
The case was transferred to the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department SCIID for further Investigation. Investigation into the case commenced in earnest with the main focus on the use of Forensic Science.
Consequently, DNA samples, pieces of physical evidence and eye witnesses’ accounts were deployed in tackling this case.
In the course of the Investigation, a total of fifty (50) suspects made up of contract and Security Staff of SPDC were invited for questioning. They were unconditionally released on Bail after recording their statements and obtaining relevant Forensic Exhibits which were later processed and forwarded to the appropriate laboratories for analysis and report.
This effort paid off handsomely when after three Months of submitting the Forensic Exhibits, a match was found belonging to one of the profiles earlier sent, identified as that of Kingsley Nwankor ‘m’ 40yrs, a staff of MB $ C Investment Ltd, a sub-contracting firm with SPDC who was paraded today.
After being confronted with overwhelming evidence, particularly the presence of his DNA at the crime scene coupled with other damning pieces of evidence, he broke down in tears and confessed to have carried out the acts that led to the death of Cletus Onyekwere.
His confession led to the arrest of the second suspect, Joseph Francis ‘m’ 37yrs also a staff of MB $ C Investment who is currently helping in the investigation.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/suspects-arrested-killing-man-shell-premises-rivers-state-photos.html
Re: How Suspects Who Murdered Man On Shell Premises Were Arrested By Police. Photos
|Re: How Suspects Who Murdered Man On Shell Premises Were Arrested By Police. Photos by RoyalBlak007: 5:26pm
♤ See their heads
♤Like Fa Cup
|Re: How Suspects Who Murdered Man On Shell Premises Were Arrested By Police. Photos by Alisegun(m): 5:36pm
|Re: How Suspects Who Murdered Man On Shell Premises Were Arrested By Police. Photos by Sprumbabafather: 5:39pm
Afonjas as usual, we are lucky the head was not cut and displayed in a showcase in Oshogbo
|Re: How Suspects Who Murdered Man On Shell Premises Were Arrested By Police. Photos by gurunlocker: 5:46pm
This one even buy a plot of land on his head...
|Re: How Suspects Who Murdered Man On Shell Premises Were Arrested By Police. Photos by OrestesDante(m): 5:54pm
Reminds me of Napoleon Bonaparte and how he met his defeat at waterloo. June 1815
|Re: How Suspects Who Murdered Man On Shell Premises Were Arrested By Police. Photos by lordkush: 6:02pm
gurunlocker:;-\
|Re: How Suspects Who Murdered Man On Shell Premises Were Arrested By Police. Photos by MaryBenn(f): 6:06pm
So naija sef dey do forensic
Thank GOD they've apprehended the killers
|Re: How Suspects Who Murdered Man On Shell Premises Were Arrested By Police. Photos by free2ryhme: 6:09pm
Why did you not cry before you killed him
|Re: How Suspects Who Murdered Man On Shell Premises Were Arrested By Police. Photos by adeblow(m): 6:09pm
Developers
Eerm I mean Shell petroleum Developers Company SPDC
|Re: How Suspects Who Murdered Man On Shell Premises Were Arrested By Police. Photos by siraj1402(m): 6:09pm
So police can carry out a professional investigation like this in Nigeria?
Meanwhile see my conversation with one flat head this morning. His message and my reply.
|Re: How Suspects Who Murdered Man On Shell Premises Were Arrested By Police. Photos by Lalas247(f): 6:09pm
See their heads
Lefulefu see something ... awon omo ale
|Re: How Suspects Who Murdered Man On Shell Premises Were Arrested By Police. Photos by Lalas247(f): 6:10pm
MaryBenn:
We are getting there
|Re: How Suspects Who Murdered Man On Shell Premises Were Arrested By Police. Photos by IYANGBALI: 6:10pm
See their heads,original flatinos
|Re: How Suspects Who Murdered Man On Shell Premises Were Arrested By Police. Photos by PHC1stBorn(m): 6:15pm
Wow! Am I dreaming or what? Did I just read DNA/forensic analysis being deployed in tackling crime in Nigeria? Hmmm! Quite commendable and kudos to d brain behind this innovation. End of the road for those heartless ikwerre brodas
|Re: How Suspects Who Murdered Man On Shell Premises Were Arrested By Police. Photos by Zeroid105: 6:15pm
Inside Shell? The motive behind this heinous act should be revealed. Contractor staff vs contractor staff. Hmmmm!
|Re: How Suspects Who Murdered Man On Shell Premises Were Arrested By Police. Photos by onyidonaldson(m): 6:15pm
|Re: How Suspects Who Murdered Man On Shell Premises Were Arrested By Police. Photos by cecymiammy(f): 6:16pm
thank God they have been arrested
|Re: How Suspects Who Murdered Man On Shell Premises Were Arrested By Police. Photos by PSVITA: 6:16pm
THE HEART OF MAN!
|Re: How Suspects Who Murdered Man On Shell Premises Were Arrested By Police. Photos by yeyerolling: 6:16pm
God go punish nigerian police o. So much lies. After dey killed the man. The killer spat on him. Shell brought forensic guys from holland to do d investigation and dey used the spit to nab him. Source- was a contract staff der
|Re: How Suspects Who Murdered Man On Shell Premises Were Arrested By Police. Photos by BruncleZuma: 6:17pm
Shell Police at work...
|Re: How Suspects Who Murdered Man On Shell Premises Were Arrested By Police. Photos by FarahAideed: 6:19pm
Heartless
|Re: How Suspects Who Murdered Man On Shell Premises Were Arrested By Police. Photos by creatorsverse: 6:20pm
Nigerian police be sincere is it forensics or juju
|Re: How Suspects Who Murdered Man On Shell Premises Were Arrested By Police. Photos by Dinirojones(m): 6:21pm
Nigerian police use forensics. ....
|Re: How Suspects Who Murdered Man On Shell Premises Were Arrested By Police. Photos by Dinirojones(m): 6:22pm
BruncleZuma:yes o ......those guys are super effective. ...they are well paid sha...
|Re: How Suspects Who Murdered Man On Shell Premises Were Arrested By Police. Photos by BruncleZuma: 6:24pm
Dinirojones:
That's all the motivation they need
|Re: How Suspects Who Murdered Man On Shell Premises Were Arrested By Police. Photos by Sijo01(f): 6:25pm
What's their reason(s) for murdering the victim?
|Re: How Suspects Who Murdered Man On Shell Premises Were Arrested By Police. Photos by onadana: 6:27pm
Is it CSI or am I dreaming..Nigerian police forensics, lab,DNA..I am pinching myself.
|Re: How Suspects Who Murdered Man On Shell Premises Were Arrested By Police. Photos by snoopylinus(m): 6:29pm
siraj1402:Afonja muslim conehead,so for your mind you don wise up abi?
|Re: How Suspects Who Murdered Man On Shell Premises Were Arrested By Police. Photos by 2shure: 6:31pm
naija coti can lie.
forensics my dic
who geh time dey gather sand dey enter lab.
which yeye dna be dat.
coti and dia usual way of framing ppl up and tellin lies.
abegi.
but who broke into tears.
hahahahaha
the killer.
so he ddnt cry when killing him
it was till after he was caught.
nawa o.
see big heads
and sorry ass faces
yuck
|Re: How Suspects Who Murdered Man On Shell Premises Were Arrested By Police. Photos by Sirheny007(m): 6:32pm
DNA samples
Are you for real?
Are we equipped for that?
This is an indirect insult on our knowledge.
