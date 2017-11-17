



The deceased, who earned an award for himself for his dedication to work, was found dead in his office in a pool of his own blood, an incident that suggested that the man was murdered.



The deceased until his death was a staff of Alfamead Nigeria Ltd (A Sub- contracting firm with SPDC).



The case was transferred to the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department SCIID for further Investigation. Investigation into the case commenced in earnest with the main focus on the use of Forensic Science.



Consequently, DNA samples, pieces of physical evidence and eye witnesses’ accounts were deployed in tackling this case.



In the course of the Investigation, a total of fifty (50) suspects made up of contract and Security Staff of SPDC were invited for questioning. They were unconditionally released on Bail after recording their statements and obtaining relevant Forensic Exhibits which were later processed and forwarded to the appropriate laboratories for analysis and report.



This effort paid off handsomely when after three Months of submitting the Forensic Exhibits, a match was found belonging to one of the profiles earlier sent, identified as that of Kingsley Nwankor ‘m’ 40yrs, a staff of MB $ C Investment Ltd, a sub-contracting firm with SPDC who was paraded today.



After being confronted with overwhelming evidence, particularly the presence of his DNA at the crime scene coupled with other damning pieces of evidence, he broke down in tears and confessed to have carried out the acts that led to the death of Cletus Onyekwere.



His confession led to the arrest of the second suspect, Joseph Francis ‘m’ 37yrs also a staff of MB $ C Investment who is currently helping in the investigation.



Source; Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of one Cletus Onyekweli, who was alleged to have been killed on the premises of the Shell Industrial Area office in Rumuamasi area of Rivers State where he was a contract employee for about 14 years.The deceased, who earned an award for himself for his dedication to work, was found dead in his office in a pool of his own blood, an incident that suggested that the man was murdered.The deceased until his death was a staff of Alfamead Nigeria Ltd (A Sub- contracting firm with SPDC).The case was transferred to the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department SCIID for further Investigation. Investigation into the case commenced in earnest with the main focus on the use of Forensic Science.Consequently, DNA samples, pieces of physical evidence and eye witnesses’ accounts were deployed in tackling this case.In the course of the Investigation, a total of fifty (50) suspects made up of contract and Security Staff of SPDC were invited for questioning. They were unconditionally released on Bail after recording their statements and obtaining relevant Forensic Exhibits which were later processed and forwarded to the appropriate laboratories for analysis and report.This effort paid off handsomely when after three Months of submitting the Forensic Exhibits, a match was found belonging to one of the profiles earlier sent, identified as that of Kingsley Nwankor ‘m’ 40yrs, a staff of MB $ C Investment Ltd, a sub-contracting firm with SPDC who was paraded today.After being confronted with overwhelming evidence, particularly the presence of his DNA at the crime scene coupled with other damning pieces of evidence, he broke down in tears and confessed to have carried out the acts that led to the death of Cletus Onyekwere.His confession led to the arrest of the second suspect, Joseph Francis ‘m’ 37yrs also a staff of MB $ C Investment who is currently helping in the investigation.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/suspects-arrested-killing-man-shell-premises-rivers-state-photos.html