man, Nigerian rapper, IceBerg Slim on social media.



She shared the photo below with him and thanked him for taking her as she is. She wrote;



“The look you give each other when you know

you’ve made the right choice… #RideOrDie #GreatMan

#MyKing #Love #Oluwa #Oluwaisinvolved #HisQueen

#fbf @iamicebergslim Thanks for accepting me and

taking me just as I am… ”







shurrup jorh! he get better option

dis gal is really in love wit dis guy such obsession is very bad,what if dey broke up 2moro what will she do 9 Likes

Sometimes one see a relationship and one begins to wonder...what was the attraction? What did he say to the girl? How manage? 13 Likes

You are sexy as fvck that's what you are..shitt ,lucky dude

See At The Guy Head Be Like Aparipombom 1 Like

Alisegun:

B what is the meaning of this? what is the meaning of this? 1 Like

She carrY aIDs

Should be the other way round 8 Likes

Kayus4real:

the first beautiful Ghanian woman I have seen so far!



Ghanian women that there face look like Medusa but got heavily armored azz and breasst the first beautiful Ghanian woman I have seen so far!Ghanian women that there face look like Medusa but got heavily armored azz and breasst 1 Like

ok. I comment my reserve If the two of you no marry ehn.ok. I comment my reserve

Yahooplusplus:

what is the meaning of this?



Lol, I m suspecting African magic at work here. Enjoy while it last.

Ndkings1:

Wish them well.

...as in wetin? Who dat one epp?

Jesse01:

dis gal is really in love wit dis guy such obsession is very bad,what if dey broke up 2moro what will she do set his car ablaze set his car ablaze 1 Like

Na so them go put all dia life for social media till e cast ... Mumu ... Sense fall on you

This 1 weak me at once



Is she the only one in a relationship



She's all over the guy...she alone knows the reason why The guy doesn't even make so much noise like this julietIs she the only one in a relationshipShe's all over the guy...she alone knows the reason why 3 Likes

The person above seems your are jealous.... 1 Like

Dis Iceberg slim d!ck must be really good or the baba wey do him charm give am retirement package.

theapeman:

the first beautiful Ghanian woman I have seen so far!



Ghanian women that there face look like Medusa but got heavily armored azz and breasst lol that's because she's mixed race lol that's because she's mixed race

he wasn't looking at u na..

why the guy get mango skull