|Juliet Ibrahim To Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim: Thanks For Accepting Me Just As I Am by Kayus4real: 6:04pm
Juliet Ibrahim is truly in love and seems to have found her last busstop. The Ghanaian actress doesn’t miss any opportunity to show off her
man, Nigerian rapper, IceBerg Slim on social media.
She shared the photo below with him and thanked him for taking her as she is. She wrote;
“The look you give each other when you know
you’ve made the right choice… #RideOrDie #GreatMan
#MyKing #Love #Oluwa #Oluwaisinvolved #HisQueen
#fbf @iamicebergslim Thanks for accepting me and
taking me just as I am… ”
https://www.lailasblog.com/thanks-accepting-just-juliet-ibrahim-boyfriend/
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim To Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim: Thanks For Accepting Me Just As I Am by eezeribe(m): 6:05pm
OK
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim To Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim: Thanks For Accepting Me Just As I Am by xendra(f): 6:15pm
shurrup jorh! he get better option
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim To Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim: Thanks For Accepting Me Just As I Am by Jesse01(m): 6:17pm
dis gal is really in love wit dis guy such obsession is very bad,what if dey broke up 2moro what will she do
9 Likes
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim To Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim: Thanks For Accepting Me Just As I Am by Yahooplusplus: 6:55pm
Nice to hear
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim To Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim: Thanks For Accepting Me Just As I Am by Alisegun(m): 6:55pm
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim To Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim: Thanks For Accepting Me Just As I Am by rawpadgin(m): 6:55pm
N
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim To Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim: Thanks For Accepting Me Just As I Am by LesbianBoy(m): 6:55pm
Sometimes one see a relationship and one begins to wonder...what was the attraction? What did he say to the girl? How manage?
13 Likes
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim To Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim: Thanks For Accepting Me Just As I Am by Ndkings1(m): 6:56pm
Nawa oo
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim To Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim: Thanks For Accepting Me Just As I Am by justscorchone(m): 6:56pm
You are sexy as fvck that's what you are..shitt ,lucky dude
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim To Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim: Thanks For Accepting Me Just As I Am by Samswags9(m): 6:56pm
See At The Guy Head Be Like Aparipombom
1 Like
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim To Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim: Thanks For Accepting Me Just As I Am by Yahooplusplus: 6:56pm
Alisegun:what is the meaning of this?
1 Like
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim To Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim: Thanks For Accepting Me Just As I Am by EMMAUGOH(m): 6:56pm
She carrY aIDs
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim To Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim: Thanks For Accepting Me Just As I Am by Adaowerri111: 6:56pm
Should be the other way round
8 Likes
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim To Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim: Thanks For Accepting Me Just As I Am by theapeman: 6:57pm
Kayus4real:the first beautiful Ghanian woman I have seen so far!
Ghanian women that there face look like Medusa but got heavily armored azz and breasst
1 Like
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim To Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim: Thanks For Accepting Me Just As I Am by phranklyn92(m): 6:58pm
If the two of you no marry ehn. ok. I comment my reserve
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim To Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim: Thanks For Accepting Me Just As I Am by Follysho707: 6:58pm
Yahooplusplus:
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim To Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim: Thanks For Accepting Me Just As I Am by hokafor(m): 6:58pm
Lol, I m suspecting African magic at work here. Enjoy while it last.
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim To Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim: Thanks For Accepting Me Just As I Am by ChiefPiiko(m): 6:59pm
You are welcome Juliette
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim To Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim: Thanks For Accepting Me Just As I Am by kyleopt(m): 6:59pm
Ndkings1:
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim To Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim: Thanks For Accepting Me Just As I Am by Godsonkemz(m): 6:59pm
Wish them well.
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim To Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim: Thanks For Accepting Me Just As I Am by Follysho707: 6:59pm
...as in wetin? Who dat one epp?
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim To Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim: Thanks For Accepting Me Just As I Am by beautydutch(f): 7:00pm
Jesse01:set his car ablaze
1 Like
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim To Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim: Thanks For Accepting Me Just As I Am by Hades2016(m): 7:00pm
Na so them go put all dia life for social media till e cast ... Mumu ... Sense fall on you
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim To Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim: Thanks For Accepting Me Just As I Am by mustaphasaidu: 7:01pm
This 1 weak me at once
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim To Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim: Thanks For Accepting Me Just As I Am by MhizzAJ(f): 7:02pm
The guy doesn't even make so much noise like this juliet
Is she the only one in a relationship
She's all over the guy...she alone knows the reason why
3 Likes
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim To Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim: Thanks For Accepting Me Just As I Am by CarlyX8(m): 7:03pm
The person above seems your are jealous....
1 Like
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim To Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim: Thanks For Accepting Me Just As I Am by tical(m): 7:04pm
Dis Iceberg slim d!ck must be really good or the baba wey do him charm give am retirement package.
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim To Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim: Thanks For Accepting Me Just As I Am by IamLaura(f): 7:04pm
theapeman:lol that's because she's mixed race
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim To Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim: Thanks For Accepting Me Just As I Am by joburiel(m): 7:04pm
he wasn't looking at u na..
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim To Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim: Thanks For Accepting Me Just As I Am by AFONJAPIG(f): 7:05pm
why the guy get mango skull
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim To Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim: Thanks For Accepting Me Just As I Am by IamLaura(f): 7:05pm
Na wa oh
This babe is seriously in Love
