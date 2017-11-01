Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / David Nwajei, Nollywood Actor, Is Dead (34476 Views)

Nollywood Script Writer, RealLady Dona Powers wrote on facebook:



The Only Trouble Wey De Trouble Trouble When Trouble Come His Way...RIP Nollywood David Nwajei (AKA DEVOSKY).

Nollywood actor, David Nwajei, is dead. His close friends revealed he died on Wednesday, November 15th after a brief illness.Nollywood Script Writer, RealLady Dona Powers wrote on facebook:



I guess I'm part of the indomie generation because this face is not familiar. Rip.

It is a price everyone must pay. Live a good life, do anything that makes you happy because we have limited time to spend here.

Rest in peace Devosky

It's always a brief illness.......

God rest his soul

Another one again...Awww

May his soul RIP

rip

Good, RIP



Death is an inevitable trend, it doesn't matter when it will come to you but you just need to be prepared.







Rest in peace, we will all die one day

makydebbie:

Rip.

I guess I'm part of the indomie generation because this face is not familiar.

You are.

You are.

Shake me with two hands whenever you see me.

Oh no! So sad. RIP.







Heiyaaah...

I don't think i know this face





RIP 1 Like

I remember him o, he's always acting thief role or a cultist leader or even a assassin leader for the politicians in movies, RIP to him o..

And another one bites the dust. Life however continues.

RIP

makydebbie:

Rip.

I guess I'm part of the indomie generation because this face is not familiar.

We don't know him

Smokers are liable to die young....I never talk say he is a smoker

Rest well actor!

Nollywood or biafrawood?



Cos here in lasgidi we don't know him. RIP to the dead.

??.

But wait oh..... Make una no vex say I sound a little wicked with this one oh BUT WHY ALL THIS YOUNG ONES WITH BIG NYASHES, WEY DEY SLAY, DEY Bleep PASTORS AND SENATORS JOIN..... NO COME DEY DIE NOW.

That's sad

To be sincere, the face isn't frequent.

Naija and their poor cameras...

radioactivity is damn too much

makydebbie:

Rip.

U are not alone dear

but not everyone that dies that truly rest in peace...rip though

Doesn't ring a Bell for all I care

Oh rip

Oh no. RIP

omg





what

makydebbie:

Rip.

I guess I'm part of the indomie generation because this face is not familiar.