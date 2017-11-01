₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|David Nwajei, Nollywood Actor, Is Dead by lalasticlala(m): 7:19pm
Nollywood actor, David Nwajei, is dead. His close friends revealed he died on Wednesday, November 15th after a brief illness.
Nollywood Script Writer, RealLady Dona Powers wrote on facebook:
The Only Trouble Wey De Trouble Trouble When Trouble Come His Way...RIP Nollywood David Nwajei (AKA DEVOSKY).
|Re: David Nwajei, Nollywood Actor, Is Dead by makydebbie(f): 7:21pm
Rip.
I guess I'm part of the indomie generation because this face is not familiar.
|Re: David Nwajei, Nollywood Actor, Is Dead by Xcelinteriors(f): 7:23pm
It is a price everyone must pay. Live a good life, do anything that makes you happy because we have limited time to spend here.
Rest in peace Devosky
|Re: David Nwajei, Nollywood Actor, Is Dead by Cuddlebugie(f): 7:25pm
It's always a brief illness.......
God rest his soul
|Re: David Nwajei, Nollywood Actor, Is Dead by MhizzAJ(f): 7:25pm
Another one again...Awww
May his soul RIP
|Re: David Nwajei, Nollywood Actor, Is Dead by miqos02(m): 7:27pm
rip
|Re: David Nwajei, Nollywood Actor, Is Dead by Joephat(m): 7:27pm
Good, RIP
Death is an inevitable trend, it doesn't matter when it will come to you but you just need to be prepared.
If anambra ppl did not boycott anambra election, I will denounce my igboship and I will never visit my village again till I die...
|Re: David Nwajei, Nollywood Actor, Is Dead by ChiefPiiko(m): 7:28pm
Rest in peace, we will all die one day
|Re: David Nwajei, Nollywood Actor, Is Dead by Sirheny007(m): 7:28pm
makydebbie:
You are.
Shake me with two hands whenever you see me.
|Re: David Nwajei, Nollywood Actor, Is Dead by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:28pm
Oh no! So sad. RIP.
|Re: David Nwajei, Nollywood Actor, Is Dead by Dyoungstar: 7:28pm
Heiyaaah...
|Re: David Nwajei, Nollywood Actor, Is Dead by midehi2(f): 7:29pm
I don't think i know this face
RIP
|Re: David Nwajei, Nollywood Actor, Is Dead by validman7(m): 7:29pm
|Re: David Nwajei, Nollywood Actor, Is Dead by Sexytemi(f): 7:30pm
I remember him o, he's always acting thief role or a cultist leader or even a assassin leader for the politicians in movies, RIP to him o..
|Re: David Nwajei, Nollywood Actor, Is Dead by LadyGoddiva(f): 7:30pm
And another one bites the dust. Life however continues.
RIP
|Re: David Nwajei, Nollywood Actor, Is Dead by Harmored(m): 7:30pm
makydebbie:
We don't know him
|Re: David Nwajei, Nollywood Actor, Is Dead by edlion57(m): 7:30pm
Smokers are liable to die young....I never talk say he is a smoker
|Re: David Nwajei, Nollywood Actor, Is Dead by Mopolchi: 7:30pm
Rest well actor!
|Re: David Nwajei, Nollywood Actor, Is Dead by onyidonaldson(m): 7:31pm
|Re: David Nwajei, Nollywood Actor, Is Dead by Alariiwo: 7:31pm
Nollywood or biafrawood?
Cos here in lasgidi we don't know him. RIP to the dead.
|Re: David Nwajei, Nollywood Actor, Is Dead by eddyjasper: 7:31pm
But wait oh..... Make una no vex say I sound a little wicked with this one oh BUT WHY ALL THIS YOUNG ONES WITH BIG NYASHES, WEY DEY SLAY, DEY Bleep PASTORS AND SENATORS JOIN..... NO COME DEY DIE NOW.??.
make I cut out before mod dem murder me
|Re: David Nwajei, Nollywood Actor, Is Dead by blackbeau1(f): 7:31pm
That's sad
|Re: David Nwajei, Nollywood Actor, Is Dead by gloriaunobi(f): 7:31pm
To be sincere, the face isn't frequent.
|Re: David Nwajei, Nollywood Actor, Is Dead by tonididdy(m): 7:32pm
Naija and their poor cameras...
radioactivity is damn too much
|Re: David Nwajei, Nollywood Actor, Is Dead by Uyi168(m): 7:33pm
makydebbie:U are not alone dear
|Re: David Nwajei, Nollywood Actor, Is Dead by marttol: 7:33pm
but not everyone that dies that truly rest in peace...rip though
|Re: David Nwajei, Nollywood Actor, Is Dead by propanet(m): 7:33pm
Doesn't ring a Bell for all I care
|Re: David Nwajei, Nollywood Actor, Is Dead by Ugoeze2016: 7:33pm
Oh rip
|Re: David Nwajei, Nollywood Actor, Is Dead by Puffydon1(m): 7:34pm
Oh no. RIP
|Re: David Nwajei, Nollywood Actor, Is Dead by exlinkleads(f): 7:34pm
omg
what
|Re: David Nwajei, Nollywood Actor, Is Dead by LastSurvivor11: 7:34pm
makydebbie:
|Re: David Nwajei, Nollywood Actor, Is Dead by donblade85555(m): 7:40pm
makydebbie:you don't know him because you are ghanian
