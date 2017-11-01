₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
A Nigerian lady, who started bleeding on and off from the 5th month to the 7th month of her pregnancy rejected by her boyfriend, welcomed twins who she couldn’t help but show off on social media.
According to her, the twins spent 2 months in the incubator and are already smiling in the photo she shared..
Here’s what she wrote;
“To the world @ large I can’t say it all, its just been God . sometime around June we found out we were pregnant and like every normal girl would do we called d man responsible and his response was cold, later we had to involve our families , his family also gave a cold response , we only thought it was normal and with time dey would come around and all to no avail.
As time went on we knew we were alone in this.
Started bleeding @ 5 month on and off and @ 7 months d bleeding continued . we went to d hospital having nothing . but God used the Doctors on duty to perform a miracle surgery. We entered the theatre @ abt 1pm on d 17th of Nov 2016 , the kids came out around 5pm and d doctors and their mum fought for her life. The kids spent 2 months in d incubator and God gave US Victory . Mother and Babies are doing so well.
Family and friends join me as I celebrate my sons(KINGS) as they turn one(1) today
My God is a God of Wonders. Indeed he is EKWUEME”
|Re: Lady Welcomes Twins After Bleeding For 2month Of Pregnancy Rejected By Boyfriend by RareKind: 8:11pm
The Lord is Good!
|Re: Lady Welcomes Twins After Bleeding For 2month Of Pregnancy Rejected By Boyfriend by IamHeWrites: 8:29pm
The server is bad... Pictures loading
|Re: Lady Welcomes Twins After Bleeding For 2month Of Pregnancy Rejected By Boyfriend by swiitJese(f): 8:31pm
RareKind:All the Time
|Re: Lady Welcomes Twins After Bleeding For 2month Of Pregnancy Rejected By Boyfriend by cyndy1000(f): 8:33pm
Wao thank God for your life you and your babies survived, it's not easy you didn't give up even when the man responsible n his family rejected you. And above all your family supported you till now. I pray your story inspires some young girls out there that no matter what aborting your baby isn't the best option for them. Cos nobody knows what the child might be tomorrow.
|Re: Lady Welcomes Twins After Bleeding For 2month Of Pregnancy Rejected By Boyfriend by RareKind: 8:43pm
swiitJese:and all the time?
|Re: Lady Welcomes Twins After Bleeding For 2month Of Pregnancy Rejected By Boyfriend by iamJ(m): 8:45pm
To get baby dey hungry me
|Re: Lady Welcomes Twins After Bleeding For 2month Of Pregnancy Rejected By Boyfriend by MhizzAJ(f): 8:45pm
Thank God for her life
Some men though
Men should learn to take responsibility for their actions
Any man that isn't capable should zip up...it's not by force to have sex
What was he even thinking when he ejaculated inside her
He abandoned her as if she got herself pregnant
|Re: Lady Welcomes Twins After Bleeding For 2month Of Pregnancy Rejected By Boyfriend by Oyindidi(f): 8:47pm
iamJ:No use condom again or you marry
|Re: Lady Welcomes Twins After Bleeding For 2month Of Pregnancy Rejected By Boyfriend by iamJ(m): 8:51pm
Oyindidi:Bad friends Dem Dem
|Re: Lady Welcomes Twins After Bleeding For 2month Of Pregnancy Rejected By Boyfriend by Oyindidi(f): 8:53pm
iamJ:You don dey fear?
|Re: Lady Welcomes Twins After Bleeding For 2month Of Pregnancy Rejected By Boyfriend by Ishilove: 8:54pm
And the man will come begging one day. The boys are a spitting image of their dad, btw
|Re: Lady Welcomes Twins After Bleeding For 2month Of Pregnancy Rejected By Boyfriend by rawpadgin(m): 8:56pm
Heartless fellow
Congrats mama ejima
|Re: Lady Welcomes Twins After Bleeding For 2month Of Pregnancy Rejected By Boyfriend by biacan(f): 9:01pm
The man that left her is heartless
|Re: Lady Welcomes Twins After Bleeding For 2month Of Pregnancy Rejected By Boyfriend by OrestesDante(m): 9:01pm
Congratulations to her!
|Re: Lady Welcomes Twins After Bleeding For 2month Of Pregnancy Rejected By Boyfriend by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 9:01pm
RareKind:The Lord is best
|Re: Lady Welcomes Twins After Bleeding For 2month Of Pregnancy Rejected By Boyfriend by austinoeze(m): 9:02pm
The man will be rethinking his actions now...and later he'll come back opening his teeth without shame to call her to the love of his life
|Re: Lady Welcomes Twins After Bleeding For 2month Of Pregnancy Rejected By Boyfriend by 9jakohai(m): 9:05pm
1.Placenta previa caused the bleeding
2.Can someone explain to me why we Christians are celebrating pregnancies out of wedlock, girls and boys having s'x without marrying, and failure of men to take responsibility.
Sorry....but this is not worthy of thanksgiving. Sin is sin.
(And yes, i sin too. )
|Re: Lady Welcomes Twins After Bleeding For 2month Of Pregnancy Rejected By Boyfriend by psalmhorah(m): 9:06pm
thank God for your life ...
I won't be surprised when your husband come back to beg you ....
|Re: Lady Welcomes Twins After Bleeding For 2month Of Pregnancy Rejected By Boyfriend by TEAMvido(m): 9:06pm
this babies won't grow up like normal babies ..
all tanks to their so called bitch of a mother .....
|Re: Lady Welcomes Twins After Bleeding For 2month Of Pregnancy Rejected By Boyfriend by akeensbussy(m): 9:07pm
MhizzAJ:Thou shall not judge...You have done worst thing than this before. hypocrite.
|Re: Lady Welcomes Twins After Bleeding For 2month Of Pregnancy Rejected By Boyfriend by Flexy2vybes(m): 9:07pm
Congratz
|Re: Lady Welcomes Twins After Bleeding For 2month Of Pregnancy Rejected By Boyfriend by 9jakohai(m): 9:10pm
akeensbussy:
So....you think that your father should have gotten your mother pregnant, and walked away?
Or you would love it if your sister got pregnant, and the guy refuses to take responsibility
OK ...
I am a hypocrite....but wrong is wrong is wrong.
|Re: Lady Welcomes Twins After Bleeding For 2month Of Pregnancy Rejected By Boyfriend by Pavore9: 9:10pm
When these boys get to know how their father and his family rejected them, relationship will be strained.
|Re: Lady Welcomes Twins After Bleeding For 2month Of Pregnancy Rejected By Boyfriend by ehis05(m): 9:11pm
How on earth does a father abandon his child....if a girl decides to keep her child as against ur will is dat d fault of d child As for me i can neva abandon my child regardless of the circumstance.....i no mind to stand for road dey beg..
|Re: Lady Welcomes Twins After Bleeding For 2month Of Pregnancy Rejected By Boyfriend by introvertme: 9:20pm
MhizzAJ:
are you normal??
What was she thinking when he was ejaculating?
is she so dumb that she couldn't take the necessary precautions?
or he forced her?
Don't be a party to double standard.
|Re: Lady Welcomes Twins After Bleeding For 2month Of Pregnancy Rejected By Boyfriend by cyndy1000(f): 9:21pm
9jakohai:
I will speak for myself Sha . yes she had a child out of wedlock but is it not God that gives children? at least she survived is a enough reason for her to thank her creator! no matter how and this is also a lesson for her in away. we can't just insult her, for having a child sin is sin we are all sinners. what if she aborted the child will that have been better.
No one is perfect there's one way or the other we are sining against God. please do not judge
|Re: Lady Welcomes Twins After Bleeding For 2month Of Pregnancy Rejected By Boyfriend by introvertme: 9:22pm
.
|Re: Lady Welcomes Twins After Bleeding For 2month Of Pregnancy Rejected By Boyfriend by bomsybomsy(m): 9:24pm
9jakohai:Are you a Christian or a church memberBecause we dot have christans in this country.You pretenders are the problem of this country....Sin,Do you know what is sin,We all commit sin every seconds,More especially you.
|Re: Lady Welcomes Twins After Bleeding For 2month Of Pregnancy Rejected By Boyfriend by MhizzAJ(f): 9:26pm
akeensbussy:
Nonsense
Do you know me personally
So in your mind the man did the right thing by rejecting her after getting her pregnant
|Re: Lady Welcomes Twins After Bleeding For 2month Of Pregnancy Rejected By Boyfriend by Sexytemi(f): 9:27pm
some guys are bastards aha, I can bet with anything that he'll come back begging along with his relatives....
The lady should be grateful to God for putting her in a family thats willing to stand by her.
|Re: Lady Welcomes Twins After Bleeding For 2month Of Pregnancy Rejected By Boyfriend by fineboynl: 9:27pm
what does baby in incubator feed on
