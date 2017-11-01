Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Lady Welcomes Twins After Bleeding For 2month Of Pregnancy Rejected By Boyfriend (4488 Views)

Lady Who Rejected Her Ex Boyfriend Mourns After His Death / Can A Lady Who Is Not A Virgin Stay 2month Without Sex????? / Chinese Man Buys 99 iPhone 6s To Propose To Girlfriend & Was Rejected (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to her, the twins spent 2 months in the incubator and are already smiling in the photo she shared..



Here’s what she wrote;

“To the world @ large I can’t say it all, its just been God . sometime around June we found out we were pregnant and like every normal girl would do we called d man responsible and his response was cold, later we had to involve our families , his family also gave a cold response , we only thought it was normal and with time dey would come around and all to no avail.

As time went on we knew we were alone in this.



Started bleeding @ 5 month on and off and @ 7 months d bleeding continued . we went to d hospital having nothing . but God used the Doctors on duty to perform a miracle surgery. We entered the theatre @ abt 1pm on d 17th of Nov 2016 , the kids came out around 5pm and d doctors and their mum fought for her life. The kids spent 2 months in d incubator and God gave US Victory . Mother and Babies are doing so well.

Family and friends join me as I celebrate my sons(KINGS) as they turn one(1) today

My God is a God of Wonders. Indeed he is EKWUEME”



http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/lady-welcomes-twins-after-bleeding.html







A Nigerian lady, who started bleeding on and off from the 5th month to the 7th month of her pregnancy rejected by her boyfriend, welcomed twins who she couldn’t help but show off on social media.According to her, the twins spent 2 months in the incubator and are already smiling in the photo she shared..Here’s what she wrote; 7 Likes

The Lord is Good! 9 Likes 2 Shares

The server is bad... Pictures loading

RareKind:

The Lord is Good! All the Time All the Time 1 Like

Wao thank God for your life you and your babies survived, it's not easy you didn't give up even when the man responsible n his family rejected you. And above all your family supported you till now. I pray your story inspires some young girls out there that no matter what aborting your baby isn't the best option for them. Cos nobody knows what the child might be tomorrow. 8 Likes

swiitJese:



All the Time and all the time? and all the time?

To get baby dey hungry me 4 Likes





Some men though



Men should learn to take responsibility for their actions



Any man that isn't capable should zip up...it's not by force to have sex



What was he even thinking when he ejaculated inside her

He abandoned her as if she got herself pregnant Thank God for her lifeSome men thoughMen should learn to take responsibility for their actionsAny man that isn't capable should zip up...it's not by force to have sexWhat was he even thinking when he ejaculated inside herHe abandoned her as if she got herself pregnant 2 Likes

iamJ:

To get baby dey hungry me No use condom again or you marry No use condom again or you marry

Oyindidi:

No use condom again or you marry Bad friends Dem Dem Bad friends Dem Dem

iamJ:

Bad friends Dem Dem You don dey fear? You don dey fear?

And the man will come begging one day. The boys are a spitting image of their dad, btw

Heartless fellow



Congrats mama ejima

The man that left her is heartless 1 Like

Congratulations to her!

RareKind:

and all the time? The Lord is best The Lord is best 1 Like 1 Share

The man will be rethinking his actions now...and later he'll come back opening his teeth without shame to call her to the love of his life 1 Like 1 Share

1.Placenta previa caused the bleeding



2.Can someone explain to me why we Christians are celebrating pregnancies out of wedlock, girls and boys having s'x without marrying, and failure of men to take responsibility.



Sorry....but this is not worthy of thanksgiving. Sin is sin.



(And yes, i sin too. ) 4 Likes





I won't be surprised when your husband come back to beg you .... thank God for your life ...I won't be surprised when your husband come back to beg you ....

this babies won't grow up like normal babies ..

all tanks to their so called bitch of a mother ..... 1 Like

MhizzAJ:

Thank God for her life

Some men though

Men should learn to take responsibility for their actions

Any man that isn't capable should zip up...it's not by force to have sex

What was he even thinking when he ejaculated inside her He abandoned her as if she got herself pregnant Thou shall not judge...You have done worst thing than this before. hypocrite. Thou shall not judge...You have done worst thing than this before. hypocrite.

Congratz

akeensbussy:





Thou shall not judge...You have done worst thing than this before. hypocrite.

So....you think that your father should have gotten your mother pregnant, and walked away?



Or you would love it if your sister got pregnant, and the guy refuses to take responsibility



OK ...



I am a hypocrite....but wrong is wrong is wrong. So....you think that your father should have gotten your mother pregnant, and walked away?Or you would love it if your sister got pregnant, and the guy refuses to take responsibilityOK ...I am a hypocrite....but wrong is wrong is wrong.

When these boys get to know how their father and his family rejected them, relationship will be strained.

As for me i can neva abandon my child regardless of the circumstance.....i no mind to stand for road dey beg.. How on earth does a father abandon his child....if a girl decides to keep her child as against ur will is dat d fault of d childAs for me i can neva abandon my child regardless of the circumstance.....i no mind to stand for road dey beg..

MhizzAJ:

Thank God for her life



Some men though



Men should learn to take responsibility for their actions



Any man that isn't capable should zip up...it's not by force to have sex



What was he even thinking when he ejaculated inside her

He abandoned her as if she got herself pregnant

are you normal??



What was she thinking when he was ejaculating?



is she so dumb that she couldn't take the necessary precautions?



or he forced her?





Don't be a party to double standard. are you normal??What was she thinking when he was ejaculating?is she so dumb that she couldn't take the necessary precautions?or he forced her?Don't be a party to double standard.

9jakohai:

1.Placenta previa caused the bleeding



2.Can someone explain to me why we Christians are celebrating pregnancies out of wedlock, girls and boys having s'x without marrying, and failure of men to take responsibility.



Sorry....but this is not worthy of thanksgiving. Sin is sin.



(And yes, i sin too. )





I will speak for myself Sha . yes she had a child out of wedlock but is it not God that gives children? at least she survived is a enough reason for her to thank her creator! no matter how and this is also a lesson for her in away. we can't just insult her, for having a child sin is sin we are all sinners. what if she aborted the child will that have been better.

No one is perfect there's one way or the other we are sining against God. please do not judge I will speak for myself Sha . yes she had a child out of wedlock but is it not God that gives children? at least she survived is a enough reason for her to thank her creator! no matter how and this is also a lesson for her in away. we can't just insult her, for having a child sin is sin we are all sinners. what if she aborted the child will that have been better.No one is perfect there's one way or the other we are sining against God. please do not judge

.

9jakohai:

1.Placenta previa caused the bleeding



2.Can someone explain to me why we Christians are celebrating pregnancies out of wedlock, girls and boys having s'x without marrying, and failure of men to take responsibility.



Sorry....but this is not worthy of thanksgiving. Sin is sin.



(And yes, i sin too. ) Are you a Christian or a church member Because we dot have christans in this country.You pretenders are the problem of this country....Sin,Do you know what is sin,We all commit sin every seconds,More especially you. Are you a Christian or a church memberBecause we dot have christans in this country.You pretenders are the problem of this country....Sin,Do you know what is sin,We all commit sin every seconds,More especially you.

akeensbussy:





Thou shall not judge...You have done worst thing than this before. hypocrite.

Nonsense

Do you know me personally

So in your mind the man did the right thing by rejecting her after getting her pregnant NonsenseDo you know me personallySo in your mind the man did the right thing by rejecting her after getting her pregnant

some guys are bastards aha, I can bet with anything that he'll come back begging along with his relatives....



The lady should be grateful to God for putting her in a family thats willing to stand by her.