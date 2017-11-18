Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Moses, Oshoala Win At The Nigerian Sports Awards 2017. See List Of Winners. (3791 Views)

Asisat Oshoala Wows In Bikini At The Beach (Photos) / Asisat Oshoala's Mother Poses Proudly With Her Daughter's Glo CAF Award. Photos / Asisat Oshoala Flaunts Her Louboutin And Zanotti Sneakers (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Aruna Quadri

Sportswoman of the year – Odunayo Adekuroye

Woman footballer of the year – Asisat Oshoala

Footballer of the year (Men) - Victor Moses

Ball sports person of the year - Evelyn Akhator

Team of the year - D’ Tigress



Wrestler of the year - Odunayo Adekuroye

Special sports person of the year – Hannah Babalola

Discovery of the year – Georgia Oboh



Coach of the year – Akuh Purity





Journalist of the year (radio) - Anthony Bekederemo

Journalist of the year (TV) – Promise Efoghe

Journalist of the year (print) – Lekan Okusan

Photo journalist of the year – Olusegun Aderinto



Sports governor of the year – Akinwunmi Ambode and Udom Emmanuel

Sports administrator of the year – Waheed Enitan Oshodi and Daniel Igali

Special recognition – Amaju Pinnick





Lifetime achievement – Pa Fabio Lanipekun (formerly of NTA Sports)































































































Sportsman of the year -Sportswoman of the year –Woman footballer of the year –Footballer of the year (Men) -Ball sports person of the year -Team of the year -Wrestler of the year -Special sports person of the year –Discovery of the year –Coach of the year –Journalist of the year (radio) -Journalist of the year (TV) –Journalist of the year (print) –Photo journalist of the year –Sports governor of the year –Sports administrator of the year –Special recognition –Lifetime achievement –



























Nominees

Well deserved





where are mynd44 lalasticlala & oam4j sef

It's naptu2 again... Baba nla!

Baba wey too sabi..





Here he is (along with Charles Ojugbana) commentating on the famous Miracle of Damman. This was a quarter final match at the 1989 Under 20 World Cup in Saudi Arabia. The match took place on February 25th, 1989. The Soviet Union led Nigeria by four goals to nil with just thirty minutes left, but Nigeria equalised and won the match on penalties.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p5LIGg1PkkU Fabio Lanipekun is a former sports journalist and commentator with the NTA. He presented sports programmes and ran commentary on football matches in the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s. He rose to become the head of NTA Sports.Here he is (along with Charles Ojugbana) commentating on the famous Miracle of Damman. This was a quarter final match at the 1989 Under 20 World Cup in Saudi Arabia. The match took place on February 25th, 1989. The Soviet Union led Nigeria by four goals to nil with just thirty minutes left, but Nigeria equalised and won the match on penalties.

I think Promise Efoghe should be TV & not Radio. 1 Like

Sportsman of the year 2017 (foreign) -- Anthony Joshua. ( me thinking aloud ) 2 Likes

moses footballer of d year for men

some people don't sleep

Evaberry:

some people don't sleep

Lol, i tell u Lol, i tell u



Udom takes it all What is Ambode doing thereUdom takes it all 2 Likes

Snakemaster of the year, Lalastic.lala 4 Likes

hmmm

More like Yoruba awards

today is ofe'nsala day,only these hungry and 10 10 kobo greedy bastrds will come out and vote...news flash,you will be targed ipob n shot,shaybe u wan practice ur right?

so, instead of y'all to be sleeping, you're coming to NL, to be booking space on FP abi?



iranu abasha oshi

Good







Meanwhile guys check out my profile for yur extender products

Evaberry:

some people don't sleep

I am telling u I am telling u

Well Deserved, But I think an award ceremony should be health next time to package the Award.

This really nice.Love the way the awards were won.This should encourage other sports personality to do better come 2018.

They should not return home after first round Oo

Victor moses

naptu2:

Fabio Lanipekun is a former sports journalist and commentator with the NTA. He presented sports programmes and ran commentary on football matches in the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s. He rose to become the head of NTA Sports.



Here he is (along with Charles Ojugbana) commentating on the famous Miracle of Damman. This was a quarter final match at the 1989 Under 20 World Cup in Saudi Arabia. The match took place on February 25th, 1989. The Soviet Union led Nigeria by four goals to nil with just thirty minutes left, but Nigeria equalised and won the match on penalties.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p5LIGg1PkkU



We adapted Ras Kimonos Arumba stylee for this tournament.





We play U.S.A ...we win them.



We play USSR...we win them



We play Portugal, Portugal win us 2:0



Arumba styleeee....





Thanks for the thread and this nostalgic memory.



Much respect as usual, Oga Naptu. We adapted Ras Kimonos Arumba stylee for this tournament.We play U.S.A ...we win them.We play USSR...we win themWe play Portugal, Portugal win us 2:0Arumba styleeee....Thanks for the thread and this nostalgic memory.Much respect as usual, Oga Naptu.

The awards are fair and unbiased...



Moses the miracle of last season for chelsea

Na we get am

What award for Churchee