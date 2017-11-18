₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,914,037 members, 3,918,847 topics. Date: Saturday, 18 November 2017 at 04:38 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Moses, Oshoala Win At The Nigerian Sports Awards 2017. See List Of Winners. (3791 Views)
Asisat Oshoala Wows In Bikini At The Beach (Photos) / Asisat Oshoala's Mother Poses Proudly With Her Daughter's Glo CAF Award. Photos / Asisat Oshoala Flaunts Her Louboutin And Zanotti Sneakers (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Moses, Oshoala Win At The Nigerian Sports Awards 2017. See List Of Winners. by naptu2: 9:05pm On Nov 17
Sportsman of the year - Aruna Quadri
Sportswoman of the year – Odunayo Adekuroye
Woman footballer of the year – Asisat Oshoala
Footballer of the year (Men) - Victor Moses
Ball sports person of the year - Evelyn Akhator
Team of the year - D’ Tigress
Wrestler of the year - Odunayo Adekuroye
Special sports person of the year – Hannah Babalola
Discovery of the year – Georgia Oboh
Coach of the year – Akuh Purity
Journalist of the year (radio) - Anthony Bekederemo
Journalist of the year (TV) – Promise Efoghe
Journalist of the year (print) – Lekan Okusan
Photo journalist of the year – Olusegun Aderinto
Sports governor of the year – Akinwunmi Ambode and Udom Emmanuel
Sports administrator of the year – Waheed Enitan Oshodi and Daniel Igali
Special recognition – Amaju Pinnick
Lifetime achievement – Pa Fabio Lanipekun (formerly of NTA Sports)
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Win At The Nigerian Sports Awards 2017. See List Of Winners. by naptu2: 9:15pm On Nov 17
Nominees
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Win At The Nigerian Sports Awards 2017. See List Of Winners. by TimeMod1: 9:57pm On Nov 17
Well deserved
where are mynd44 lalasticlala & oam4j sef
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Win At The Nigerian Sports Awards 2017. See List Of Winners. by TimeMod1: 10:00pm On Nov 17
It's naptu2 again... Baba nla!
Baba wey too sabi..
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Win At The Nigerian Sports Awards 2017. See List Of Winners. by naptu2: 10:00pm On Nov 17
Fabio Lanipekun is a former sports journalist and commentator with the NTA. He presented sports programmes and ran commentary on football matches in the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s. He rose to become the head of NTA Sports.
Here he is (along with Charles Ojugbana) commentating on the famous Miracle of Damman. This was a quarter final match at the 1989 Under 20 World Cup in Saudi Arabia. The match took place on February 25th, 1989. The Soviet Union led Nigeria by four goals to nil with just thirty minutes left, but Nigeria equalised and won the match on penalties.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p5LIGg1PkkU
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Win At The Nigerian Sports Awards 2017. See List Of Winners. by TimeMod1: 10:11pm On Nov 17
I think Promise Efoghe should be TV & not Radio.
1 Like
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Win At The Nigerian Sports Awards 2017. See List Of Winners. by TimeMod1: 10:22pm On Nov 17
Sportsman of the year 2017 (foreign) -- Anthony Joshua. ( me thinking aloud )
2 Likes
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Win At The Nigerian Sports Awards 2017. See List Of Winners. by segunbjay: 2:06am
moses footballer of d year for men
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Win At The Nigerian Sports Awards 2017. See List Of Winners. by Evaberry(f): 2:08am
some people don't sleep
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Win At The Nigerian Sports Awards 2017. See List Of Winners. by psyqs(m): 2:10am
Evaberry:
Lol, i tell u
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Win At The Nigerian Sports Awards 2017. See List Of Winners. by BiafranYouths(m): 2:11am
What is Ambode doing there
Udom takes it all
2 Likes
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Win At The Nigerian Sports Awards 2017. See List Of Winners. by VickyRotex(f): 2:11am
Snakemaster of the year, Lalastic.lala
4 Likes
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Win At The Nigerian Sports Awards 2017. See List Of Winners. by knight05(m): 2:12am
hmmm
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Win At The Nigerian Sports Awards 2017. See List Of Winners. by Elnino4ladies: 2:12am
More like Yoruba awards
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Win At The Nigerian Sports Awards 2017. See List Of Winners. by nNEOo(m): 2:14am
today is ofe'nsala day,only these hungry and 10 10 kobo greedy bastrds will come out and vote...news flash,you will be targed ipob n shot,shaybe u wan practice ur right?
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Win At The Nigerian Sports Awards 2017. See List Of Winners. by barackodam: 2:16am
so, instead of y'all to be sleeping, you're coming to NL, to be booking space on FP abi?
iranu abasha oshi
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Win At The Nigerian Sports Awards 2017. See List Of Winners. by joystickextend1(m): 2:18am
Good
Meanwhile guys check out my profile for yur extender products
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Win At The Nigerian Sports Awards 2017. See List Of Winners. by shinarlaura(f): 2:19am
Evaberry:
I am telling u
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Win At The Nigerian Sports Awards 2017. See List Of Winners. by ENDTIMEgist(m): 2:19am
Well Deserved, But I think an award ceremony should be health next time to package the Award.
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Win At The Nigerian Sports Awards 2017. See List Of Winners. by stfadaanthony(m): 2:19am
This really nice.Love the way the awards were won.This should encourage other sports personality to do better come 2018.
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Win At The Nigerian Sports Awards 2017. See List Of Winners. by Macgreat(m): 2:52am
They should not return home after first round Oo
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Win At The Nigerian Sports Awards 2017. See List Of Winners. by CarlyX8(m): 3:42am
Victor moses
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Win At The Nigerian Sports Awards 2017. See List Of Winners. by enemmo(f): 3:50am
naptu2:
We adapted Ras Kimonos Arumba stylee for this tournament.
We play U.S.A ...we win them.
We play USSR...we win them
We play Portugal, Portugal win us 2:0
Arumba styleeee....
Thanks for the thread and this nostalgic memory.
Much respect as usual, Oga Naptu.
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Win At The Nigerian Sports Awards 2017. See List Of Winners. by 9japrof(m): 4:18am
The awards are fair and unbiased...
Moses the miracle of last season for chelsea
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Win At The Nigerian Sports Awards 2017. See List Of Winners. by smithsydny(m): 4:20am
Na we get am
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Win At The Nigerian Sports Awards 2017. See List Of Winners. by churchee: 4:31am
What award for Churchee
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Win At The Nigerian Sports Awards 2017. See List Of Winners. by naptu2: 4:34am
Evelyn Akhator was the star of D' Tigress as they won the 2017 Afrobasket.
Asisat Oshoala was the highest goal scorer at the African Women's Nations Cup.
(0) (Reply)
Okocha To Join Super Eagles Coaching Crew In Technical Capacity / Which Is Your Favourite Sports Show Tv/radio? / Where In The World Is Reuben Agboola?
Viewing this topic: SAKUR, adabsmith(m), fairplay90(m), naptu2, untainted, bellong, jaxmand, djpriopry(m), Obainono(m), EROMS38(m), WilliamKhan(m), ashile(m), damlawrence101, donsufia, deleking(m), k2kay(m), EASYSHO, frcxs(m), Ejemehn(m), biolite(m), Vondoola, mebad(m), bangist, temmypotter(m) and 61 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15