Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by globemoney: 12:59am
Video is up soon.. APGA is sweeping everywhere


YDP candidate, Yul Edochie has allegedly dropped out of the Anambra Gubernatorial Elections and has pledged his support to the Incumbent governor and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA), Willie Obiano.

Edochie, in a video released on Saturday, urged Anmabrarians to vote for Obiano, adding that the party, APGA was the soul of the State. He said that Anambrarians should not sit down and allow 'Charlatans' take over the state.

He finalized by saying that the people should embrace APGA since it was the party that was left behind for them by the late Biafran warlord, Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu.

Below is a video of Edochie's announcement and endorsement of Obiano;


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v8duRMEl1kI

https://politicsngr.com/2017/11/18/anambradecides2017-yul-edochie-drops-race-endorses-obianovideo/
Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 1:10am
globemoney:
Video is up soon.. APGA is sweeping everywhere
Yes o,he is smart,APGA has performed, he has joined the winning team,APGA bu nke anyi,Seun,Lalasticala FP?

3 Likes

Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by yarimo(m): 1:12am
globemoney:
Video is up soon.. APGA is sweeping everywhere
12.59 am that is before the election and you are claiming APGA is sweeping everywhere , weed smoking is very bad

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by ebukahandsome(m): 1:32am
I knew from the scratch that he simply wanted to show off and carpet cross..
Very good bad guy

1 Like

Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by Nebuzaradan: 1:52am
told my brother this just yesterday
i told him that the mission of these unknown party is to gather some street support then trade it with someone among the main contestants at dying minutes.
i told him that yul with join any of these three top party at dying minutes.
that's why they didn't invite him to debate because they knew already he's just a distraction
Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by ojceskills(m): 2:05am
https://www.instagram.com/p/BbkNiSdnILy/
Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by hisgrace090: 3:25am
Time to get paid.

So this young man was being planted by apga inicially?

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by Macgreat(m): 3:38am
LoL

He is a politician.



Someone should give me work Jare.
Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by crackhouse(m): 4:13am
ebukahandsome:
I knew from the scratch that he simply wanted to show off and carpet cross..
Very good bad guy
hmm. Some people's sense is similar to akamu.
Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by Airforce1(m): 4:24am
Smart move
Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by Spylord48: 6:04am
Off course, he knows that he doesn't stand a chance of winning so he decided to forge an alliance with another party. That politics for you and don't be surprised he is to be rewarded with a post if the news is real.
Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by globemoney: 6:25am
Spylord48:
Off course, he knows that he doesn't stand a chance of winning so he decided to forge an alliance with another party. That politics for you and don't be surprised he is to be rewarded with a post if the news is real.
The news is as real as today being nov 18
Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by Kokolet11: 6:30am
yarimo:
12.59 am that is before the election and you are claiming APGA is sweeping everywhere , weed smoking is very bad
leave ooooooh after today he will be jobless

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by bestviewer: 6:43am
Whoa..APGA bu nke anyi.
Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by femi4: 6:47am
globemoney:
Video is up soon.. APGA is sweeping everywhere
Wrong move....this is not how to be tomorrow's leader

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by globemoney: 7:05am
Kokolet11:
leave ooooooh after today he will be jobless
Nwabobo you still dey cry? Ndo

1 Like

Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by Kokolet11: 7:22am
globemoney:
Nwabobo you still dey cry? Ndo
today na today
Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by globemoney: 7:25am
Kokolet11:
today na today
Yes oh
Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by ebukahandsome(m): 7:25am
crackhouse:
hmm. Some people's sense is similar to akamu.

And people who are concerend about them are nothing but used sanitary pads
Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by Kokolet11: 7:29am
globemoney:
Yes oh
operation sack willie
Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by greatface(m): 7:36am
Any candidate but APC can win the election.
They are linked to backwardness majorly.
Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by obonujoker(m): 7:44am
I hate this country.... no one wants to fight for what they believe in....

This country is really not educated....
Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by otokx(m): 8:18am
obonujoker:
I hate this country.... no one wants to fight for what they believe in....

This country is really not educated....

Our mentality is slowly changing, people are starting to believe in something.
Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by nwabobo: 8:52am
globemoney:

Nwabobo you still dey cry? Ndo

Are you high on some cheap booze?
Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by globemoney: 9:00am
nwabobo:


Are you high on some cheap booze?
yes oh, as peter obi give us hero beer to take finish ourselves.. hehehe
Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by Kokolet11: 9:05am
nwabobo:

Are you high on some cheap booze?
leave the man mad
Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by adem30: 9:05am
Reason why Youth will never lead this country
Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by jerryunit48: 9:18am
For that region ehn, it should be either PDP or APGA any other thing is not welcomed
Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by BruncleZuma: 2:38pm
Scamatozoa

grin grin grin grin
Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 2:38pm
.

