YDP candidate, Yul Edochie has allegedly dropped out of the Anambra Gubernatorial Elections and has pledged his support to the Incumbent governor and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA), Willie Obiano.



Edochie, in a video released on Saturday, urged Anmabrarians to vote for Obiano, adding that the party, APGA was the soul of the State. He said that Anambrarians should not sit down and allow 'Charlatans' take over the state.



He finalized by saying that the people should embrace APGA since it was the party that was left behind for them by the late Biafran warlord, Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu.



Below is a video of Edochie's announcement and endorsement of Obiano;





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v8duRMEl1kI



https://politicsngr.com/2017/11/18/anambradecides2017-yul-edochie-drops-race-endorses-obianovideo/ Video is up soon.. APGA is sweeping everywhere

globemoney:

Video is up soon.. APGA is sweeping everywhere Yes o,he is smart,APGA has performed, he has joined the winning team,APGA bu nke anyi,Seun,Lalasticala FP? Yes o,he is smart,APGA has performed, he has joined the winning team,APGA bu nke anyi,Seun,Lalasticala FP? 3 Likes

globemoney:

Video is up soon.. APGA is sweeping everywhere 12.59 am that is before the election and you are claiming APGA is sweeping everywhere , weed smoking is very bad 12.59 am that is before the election and you are claiming APGA is sweeping everywhere , weed smoking is very bad 8 Likes 1 Share

I knew from the scratch that he simply wanted to show off and carpet cross..

Very good bad guy 1 Like

told my brother this just yesterday

i told him that the mission of these unknown party is to gather some street support then trade it with someone among the main contestants at dying minutes.

i told him that yul with join any of these three top party at dying minutes.

that's why they didn't invite him to debate because they knew already he's just a distraction

Time to get paid.



So this young man was being planted by apga inicially? 1 Like 1 Share

LoL



He is a politician.







Someone should give me work Jare.

ebukahandsome:

I knew from the scratch that he simply wanted to show off and carpet cross..

Very good bad guy hmm. Some people's sense is similar to akamu. hmm. Some people's sense is similar to akamu.

Smart move

Off course, he knows that he doesn't stand a chance of winning so he decided to forge an alliance with another party. That politics for you and don't be surprised he is to be rewarded with a post if the news is real.

Spylord48:

Off course, he knows that he doesn't stand a chance of winning so he decided to forge an alliance with another party. That politics for you and don't be surprised he is to be rewarded with a post if the news is real. The news is as real as today being nov 18 The news is as real as today being nov 18

yarimo:

12.59 am that is before the election and you are claiming APGA is sweeping everywhere , weed smoking is very bad leave ooooooh after today he will be jobless leave ooooooh after today he will be jobless 2 Likes 1 Share

Whoa..APGA bu nke anyi.

globemoney:

Video is up soon.. APGA is sweeping everywhere Wrong move....this is not how to be tomorrow's leader Wrong move....this is not how to be tomorrow's leader 2 Likes 1 Share

Kokolet11:

leave ooooooh after today he will be jobless Nwabobo you still dey cry? Ndo Nwabobo you still dey cry? Ndo 1 Like

globemoney:

Nwabobo you still dey cry? Ndo today na today today na today

Kokolet11:

today na today Yes oh Yes oh

crackhouse:

hmm. Some people's sense is similar to akamu.

And people who are concerend about them are nothing but used sanitary pads And people who are concerend about them are nothing but used sanitary pads

globemoney:

Yes oh operation sack willie operation sack willie

Any candidate but APC can win the election.

They are linked to backwardness majorly.

I hate this country.... no one wants to fight for what they believe in....



This country is really not educated....

obonujoker:

I hate this country.... no one wants to fight for what they believe in....



This country is really not educated....

Our mentality is slowly changing, people are starting to believe in something. Our mentality is slowly changing, people are starting to believe in something.

globemoney:



Nwabobo you still dey cry? Ndo

Are you high on some cheap booze? Are you high on some cheap booze?

nwabobo:





Are you high on some cheap booze? yes oh, as peter obi give us hero beer to take finish ourselves.. hehehe yes oh, as peter obi give us hero beer to take finish ourselves.. hehehe

nwabobo:



Are you high on some cheap booze? leave the man mad leave the man mad

Reason why Youth will never lead this country

For that region ehn, it should be either PDP or APGA any other thing is not welcomed

Scamatozoa



