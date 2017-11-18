₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Saturday, 18 November 2017 at 02:43 PM
Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video)
|Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by globemoney: 12:59am
Video is up soon.. APGA is sweeping everywhere
YDP candidate, Yul Edochie has allegedly dropped out of the Anambra Gubernatorial Elections and has pledged his support to the Incumbent governor and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA), Willie Obiano.
https://politicsngr.com/2017/11/18/anambradecides2017-yul-edochie-drops-race-endorses-obianovideo/
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 1:10am
globemoney:Yes o,he is smart,APGA has performed, he has joined the winning team,APGA bu nke anyi,Seun,Lalasticala FP?
3 Likes
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by yarimo(m): 1:12am
globemoney:12.59 am that is before the election and you are claiming APGA is sweeping everywhere , weed smoking is very bad
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by ebukahandsome(m): 1:32am
I knew from the scratch that he simply wanted to show off and carpet cross..
Very good bad guy
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by Nebuzaradan: 1:52am
told my brother this just yesterday
i told him that the mission of these unknown party is to gather some street support then trade it with someone among the main contestants at dying minutes.
i told him that yul with join any of these three top party at dying minutes.
that's why they didn't invite him to debate because they knew already he's just a distraction
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by ojceskills(m): 2:05am
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by hisgrace090: 3:25am
Time to get paid.
So this young man was being planted by apga inicially?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by Macgreat(m): 3:38am
LoL
He is a politician.
Someone should give me work Jare.
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by crackhouse(m): 4:13am
ebukahandsome:hmm. Some people's sense is similar to akamu.
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by Airforce1(m): 4:24am
Smart move
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by Spylord48: 6:04am
Off course, he knows that he doesn't stand a chance of winning so he decided to forge an alliance with another party. That politics for you and don't be surprised he is to be rewarded with a post if the news is real.
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by globemoney: 6:25am
Spylord48:The news is as real as today being nov 18
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by Kokolet11: 6:30am
yarimo:leave ooooooh after today he will be jobless
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by bestviewer: 6:43am
Whoa..APGA bu nke anyi.
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by femi4: 6:47am
globemoney:Wrong move....this is not how to be tomorrow's leader
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by globemoney: 7:05am
Kokolet11:Nwabobo you still dey cry? Ndo
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by Kokolet11: 7:22am
globemoney:today na today
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by globemoney: 7:25am
Kokolet11:Yes oh
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by ebukahandsome(m): 7:25am
crackhouse:
And people who are concerend about them are nothing but used sanitary pads
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by Kokolet11: 7:29am
globemoney:operation sack willie
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by greatface(m): 7:36am
Any candidate but APC can win the election.
They are linked to backwardness majorly.
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by obonujoker(m): 7:44am
I hate this country.... no one wants to fight for what they believe in....
This country is really not educated....
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by otokx(m): 8:18am
obonujoker:
Our mentality is slowly changing, people are starting to believe in something.
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by nwabobo: 8:52am
globemoney:
Are you high on some cheap booze?
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by globemoney: 9:00am
nwabobo:yes oh, as peter obi give us hero beer to take finish ourselves.. hehehe
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by Kokolet11: 9:05am
nwabobo:leave the man mad
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by adem30: 9:05am
Reason why Youth will never lead this country
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by jerryunit48: 9:18am
For that region ehn, it should be either PDP or APGA any other thing is not welcomed
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by BruncleZuma: 2:38pm
Scamatozoa
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie Withdraws, Supports Obiano Of APGA (Video) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 2:38pm
.
