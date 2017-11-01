₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady & Guy Engage In "War Of Words" Because He Said He Wants Sex With Her by IamHeWrites: 3:31am
Remember @ladytoluu, the female Twitter user who said she could travel from Lagos to Sokoto for sex ? She's at it again. This time she dished it hot to a guy who just jumped into her TL and explicitly stated that he wanted to have sex with her.
She was having none of it and the whole thing quickly escalated into primetime twitter drama.
See the tweets below;
|Re: Lady & Guy Engage In "War Of Words" Because He Said He Wants Sex With Her by IamHeWrites: 3:32am
|Re: Lady & Guy Engage In "War Of Words" Because He Said He Wants Sex With Her by IamIBK: 3:59am
I knew this thread is gonna make FP that's why I quickly book a space...
|Re: Lady & Guy Engage In "War Of Words" Because He Said He Wants Sex With Her by Earthquake1: 4:11am
She advertised, somebody indicated interest and she's now blabbing.
|Re: Lady & Guy Engage In "War Of Words" Because He Said He Wants Sex With Her by cummando(m): 4:17am
Typical 9ja babe. They invite. You take the advantage.
After all the beer and nkwobi them go come dey say they want think about am.
My dear does your brain use extra memory card that you insert before you sleep?
|Re: Lady & Guy Engage In "War Of Words" Because He Said He Wants Sex With Her by MrBrownJay1(m): 5:04am
so you guys think that anyone who show interest will get to mount her?! lol, sorry lot! she is a hoe with preferences...at least she got to like what she sees.
|Re: Lady & Guy Engage In "War Of Words" Because He Said He Wants Sex With Her by Sunkyphil: 5:09am
Attention seeker
|Re: Lady & Guy Engage In "War Of Words" Because He Said He Wants Sex With Her by McBeal10(f): 5:53am
so she said the man should be a man not an animal ni nawa. wasn't she the one acting like an animal when she chose to be an ho on twitter?
|Re: Lady & Guy Engage In "War Of Words" Because He Said He Wants Sex With Her by highsurge: 6:35am
Let her wash off those artificial things off her face.. U will see it ain't worth her poo
|Re: Lady & Guy Engage In "War Of Words" Because He Said He Wants Sex With Her by MaryBenn(f): 7:20am
Nobody will place you above the level you place yourself...
She portrayed herself as a f#CK toy, so will guys see her
|Re: Lady & Guy Engage In "War Of Words" Because He Said He Wants Sex With Her by Michelle55(f): 7:24am
Chai see gbege.. she's totally confused, she made it clear that she can travel from Kenya to Gambia for sex and now someone has shown interest but she ain't buying any of it.. please aunty what do you really want? cos I see no use bickering over a pussy (that shikini kpomo of 50naira).
|Re: Lady & Guy Engage In "War Of Words" Because He Said He Wants Sex With Her by Sexytemi(f): 8:15am
She got what she wanted so why the anger at the poor guy
|Re: Lady & Guy Engage In "War Of Words" Because He Said He Wants Sex With Her by CaptainJeffry: 8:17am
"Be a man and not an animal"
Chai see upper cut.
|Re: Lady & Guy Engage In "War Of Words" Because He Said He Wants Sex With Her by Papiikush: 10:28am
Nairaland keeps making stupid people famous!
I bet my ass she'll fling herself at the dude if he was some rich guy. I'll be waiting to type RIP when this bìtch gets decapitated for rituals.
|Re: Lady & Guy Engage In "War Of Words" Because He Said He Wants Sex With Her by rattlesnake(m): 10:28am
awon Ode
|Re: Lady & Guy Engage In "War Of Words" Because He Said He Wants Sex With Her by BruncleZuma: 10:28am
|Re: Lady & Guy Engage In "War Of Words" Because He Said He Wants Sex With Her by wwwtortoise(m): 10:29am
Their Bleep; their business.
|Re: Lady & Guy Engage In "War Of Words" Because He Said He Wants Sex With Her by Tastemoney(m): 10:29am
Be a man not an animal
|Re: Lady & Guy Engage In "War Of Words" Because He Said He Wants Sex With Her by nairavsdollars: 10:29am
The lady is damn fugly. Sex is the only thing she's good for
|Re: Lady & Guy Engage In "War Of Words" Because He Said He Wants Sex With Her by ednut1(m): 10:29am
Internet never forgets. Dumb ass pple evrywhere
|Re: Lady & Guy Engage In "War Of Words" Because He Said He Wants Sex With Her by Ayo4251(m): 10:30am
Na news?
|Re: Lady & Guy Engage In "War Of Words" Because He Said He Wants Sex With Her by maxiuc(m): 10:30am
|Re: Lady & Guy Engage In "War Of Words" Because He Said He Wants Sex With Her by gentlechyke(m): 10:30am
I no even understand the story sef, you said the hausa girl drank poison and the mosquito died of malaria?
|Re: Lady & Guy Engage In "War Of Words" Because He Said He Wants Sex With Her by Bossontop(m): 10:30am
"Mentions"??....na nairaland babe
Hahahahahah!!!
|Re: Lady & Guy Engage In "War Of Words" Because He Said He Wants Sex With Her by EponOjuku: 10:30am
Make love not war.
|Re: Lady & Guy Engage In "War Of Words" Because He Said He Wants Sex With Her by folakemigeh(f): 10:31am
D Tolu girl host a podcast on IG named "Corper's Diary"
In her bid to trend and become popular she wrote that statement that she can travel from Lagos to Sokoto to receive good Diick... Now a randy guy somewhere wants to fck her and she is now forming decent..... Nonsense geh
NB: Girls that truly enjoy Diick don't blab.... U can't even know they are real Diick Lovers until you get there!!!!
|Re: Lady & Guy Engage In "War Of Words" Because He Said He Wants Sex With Her by Factfinder1(f): 10:31am
Same girl that said she can travel form Lagos to Sokoto because of joystick....do I blame the guy?? No.if she didn't put up such a post at the first instance he wouldn't have seen her as a cheap sex thing... Ladies and gentlemen mind the things you post on social media and how you portray and present yourself because that is exactly how people would approach and address you... As times goes on you will grow and regret certain things in life be guided and temperate in everything you do
Mr Airforce1 this also applies to you grow up and kill the spirit of low self esteem and complex now that you are still young....its painful to regret
|Re: Lady & Guy Engage In "War Of Words" Because He Said He Wants Sex With Her by bjx5: 10:31am
okay
|Re: Lady & Guy Engage In "War Of Words" Because He Said He Wants Sex With Her by freeman95(m): 10:32am
Hahaha war of words
Hahahahahaha I like that
|Re: Lady & Guy Engage In "War Of Words" Because He Said He Wants Sex With Her by bumi10: 10:32am
ok
|Re: Lady & Guy Engage In "War Of Words" Because He Said He Wants Sex With Her by Diso60090(m): 10:32am
Yellow pawpaw
|Re: Lady & Guy Engage In "War Of Words" Because He Said He Wants Sex With Her by DoTheNeedful: 10:32am
The lady get bad mouth but the guy get crazy comebacks. Dem fit each other.
