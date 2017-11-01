Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lady & Guy Engage In "War Of Words" Because He Said He Wants Sex With Her (9178 Views)

She was having none of it and the whole thing quickly escalated into primetime twitter drama.



See the tweets below;



More>>> http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/nigeria-lady-and-guy-engage-in-of-words.html





I knew this thread is gonna make FP that's why I quickly book a space... 6 Likes

She advertised, somebody indicated interest and she's now blabbing. 25 Likes

Typical 9ja babe. They invite. You take the advantage.

After all the beer and nkwobi them go come dey say they want think about am.







My dear does your brain use extra memory card that you insert before you sleep? 23 Likes

so you guys think that anyone who show interest will get to mount her?! lol, sorry lot! she is a hoe with preferences...at least she got to like what she sees. 1 Like

Attention seeker

nawa. wasn't she the one acting like an animal when she chose to be an ho on twitter? so she said the man should be a man not an animal ninawa. wasn't she the one acting like an animal when she chose to be an ho on twitter? 19 Likes

Let her wash off those artificial things off her face.. U will see it ain't worth her poo 3 Likes





She portrayed herself as a f#CK toy, so will guys see her Nobody will place you above the level you place yourself...She portrayed herself as a f#CK toy, so will guys see her 2 Likes

Chai see gbege.. she's totally confused, she made it clear that she can travel from Kenya to Gambia for sex and now someone has shown interest but she ain't buying any of it.. please aunty what do you really want? cos I see no use bickering over a pussy (that shikini kpomo of 50naira). Chai see gbege.. she's totally confused, she made it clear that she can travel from Kenya to Gambia for sex and now someone has shown interest but she ain't buying any of it.. please aunty what do you really want? cos I see no use bickering over a pussy (that shikini kpomo of 50naira). 4 Likes 1 Share

She got what she wanted so why the anger at the poor guy

Be a man and not an animal"



Chai see upper cut. Chai see upper cut. 1 Like

Nairaland keeps making stupid people famous!



I bet my ass she'll fling herself at the dude if he was some rich guy. I'll be waiting to type RIP when this bìtch gets decapitated for rituals. 3 Likes 1 Share

Their Bleep; their business.

Be a man not an animal

3 Likes

The lady is damn fugly. Sex is the only thing she's good for

Internet never forgets. Dumb ass pple evrywhere 1 Like









I no even understand the story sef, you said the hausa girl drank poison and the mosquito died of malaria? 1 Like



"Mentions"??....na nairaland babe

Hahahahahah!!! "Mentions"??....na nairaland babeHahahahahah!!! 1 Like

Make love not war.

D Tolu girl host a podcast on IG named "Corper's Diary"

In her bid to trend and become popular she wrote that statement that she can travel from Lagos to Sokoto to receive good Diick... Now a randy guy somewhere wants to fck her and she is now forming decent..... Nonsense geh



NB: Girls that truly enjoy Diick don't blab.... U can't even know they are real Diick Lovers until you get there!!!! 1 Like

Same girl that said she can travel form Lagos to Sokoto because of joystick....do I blame the guy?? No.if she didn't put up such a post at the first instance he wouldn't have seen her as a cheap sex thing... Ladies and gentlemen mind the things you post on social media and how you portray and present yourself because that is exactly how people would approach and address you... As times goes on you will grow and regret certain things in life be guided and temperate in everything you do



Mr Airforce1 this also applies to you grow up and kill the spirit of low self esteem and complex now that you are still young....its painful to regret 2 Likes

Hahaha war of words





Hahahahahaha I like that

