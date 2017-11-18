₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Policeman Shares Photos Of Girls Smoking Weed, Says "Say No To Drugs" by Towncrier247: 7:54am
This photo shared by popular police officer on Instagram, Yomi Sars has gone viral. These are Nigerian girls!
|Re: Policeman Shares Photos Of Girls Smoking Weed, Says "Say No To Drugs" by Towncrier247: 7:54am
|Re: Policeman Shares Photos Of Girls Smoking Weed, Says "Say No To Drugs" by pcguru1(m): 7:59am
What's wrong with smoking weed, been smoking for years constantly and am not bothering anyone
|Re: Policeman Shares Photos Of Girls Smoking Weed, Says "Say No To Drugs" by GraGra247: 8:02am
Honestly I didn't see any 'girl' in that picture.
All I see are hardened street reprobates.
|Re: Policeman Shares Photos Of Girls Smoking Weed, Says "Say No To Drugs" by Oyindidi(f): 8:05am
pcguru1:will you allow your sister to smoke weed?
|Re: Policeman Shares Photos Of Girls Smoking Weed, Says "Say No To Drugs" by thesicilian: 8:10am
GraGra247:Lol.
Mgbeke girls dem.
|Re: Policeman Shares Photos Of Girls Smoking Weed, Says "Say No To Drugs" by fuckerstard: 8:11am
See slayers, dat niggie feeling like PIIMP G
420 gang doing dia thing.Oga Police go after the criminals jor.
|Re: Policeman Shares Photos Of Girls Smoking Weed, Says "Say No To Drugs" by thesicilian: 8:12am
Oga police should also campaign against bribery, corruption and inhuman treatment of civilians by policemen.
|Re: Policeman Shares Photos Of Girls Smoking Weed, Says "Say No To Drugs" by JONNYSPUTE(m): 8:19am
If men can smoke weed,women can too. They re equal I guess.
|Re: Policeman Shares Photos Of Girls Smoking Weed, Says "Say No To Drugs" by Factfinder1(f): 8:26am
The boy there is not smoking tomorrow they will want to marry a rich and god fearing decent man....pure rebrobates
|Re: Policeman Shares Photos Of Girls Smoking Weed, Says "Say No To Drugs" by serverconnect: 8:26am
Police smoke weed pass.
|Re: Policeman Shares Photos Of Girls Smoking Weed, Says "Say No To Drugs" by pcguru1(m): 8:30am
Oyindidi:
Won't bother me , though don't have a sister ,
|Re: Policeman Shares Photos Of Girls Smoking Weed, Says "Say No To Drugs" by lefulefu(m): 8:34am
pcguru1:bros say d truth..if ur younger sis dey blow paraga(weed) from morning till night while others are goin about their duties u go feel cool abt it? Drug addiction don finish some youths life for here.look at those girls eyes.u no see how high they are?
|Re: Policeman Shares Photos Of Girls Smoking Weed, Says "Say No To Drugs" by lefulefu(m): 8:36am
serverconnect:and that's why our police yeye and dey indisciplined.
|Re: Policeman Shares Photos Of Girls Smoking Weed, Says "Say No To Drugs" by Lalas247(f): 8:37am
Hang on !
Why do they all look like dregs because they smoke ... Nigerians can take anything twist it so it looks good grave !
See pic nitori olorun
Anyway
This is not what is killing our country ... we should focus on the big issues first ! Concerning themselves with ish that won’t make our country Great again .. ( if ever)
Look at Amsterdam ! It’s legal there y’all should travel and see if u see this crap ! Mtcheew ... they even used what we criticise to make money, it’s a tourist destination to inhale n exhale Government used it to their advantage to better their country ! This is what Nigerians do take pics and shame .. yet nothing to show at the end of it all ...
|Re: Policeman Shares Photos Of Girls Smoking Weed, Says "Say No To Drugs" by GOFRONT(m): 8:37am
Later in future they will start givin birth to kids that are capable of Constituting Nuisance in d community......
|Re: Policeman Shares Photos Of Girls Smoking Weed, Says "Say No To Drugs" by lefulefu(m): 8:38am
Factfinder1:marry a rich God fearing man u mean..lol
|Re: Policeman Shares Photos Of Girls Smoking Weed, Says "Say No To Drugs" by pcguru1(m): 8:39am
lefulefu:
There are top management girls that smoke weed and do their work well in my circle. These ones are just jobless and idle its why they can smoke that much to that extent. Weed is not a hard drug unless it has been laced with something else
|Re: Policeman Shares Photos Of Girls Smoking Weed, Says "Say No To Drugs" by lefulefu(m): 8:43am
Lalas247:why those western nations dey far above us when it comes to drug consumption is cos dem dey put a sort of restriction and control to it.for here no control at all.the country is infiltrated with drug addicts.many of dem wen dem no see money buy their daily fix dem go carry gun or knife dey rob ppl of dhier money wey dem go use buy the igbo or any hard drugs.many of these drug addicts are highly dangerous and they can kill for ten Naira to get dhier daily fix.anyway hw body? Gud morning
|Re: Policeman Shares Photos Of Girls Smoking Weed, Says "Say No To Drugs" by lefulefu(m): 8:46am
pcguru1:you might be referring overseas.many of them here who do drugs are mostly unkempt and dangerous looking.there are a number of secret drug havens in edo here and they are frequented by criminals.there is no drug control in naija dats the problem.
|Re: Policeman Shares Photos Of Girls Smoking Weed, Says "Say No To Drugs" by Lalas247(f): 8:47am
lefulefu:Exactly
Go to Cali in the states it’s legal ..... government use that one and chop wetin consign am ...
Our country tire me sha ... dunno how y’all cope .. this is why I tell my parents I can’t live there kolewerk ... that mentality not for me rara
Yes the same happens here infact class A drug user do all sorts of fuckery ...
But my thing is after they took this pic what was done ! Absolutely nothing !
All for judging .. it’s like judging makes poverty bearable cuz I don’t understand ...
If those girls where given the right tools maybe they won’t be in that pic .. they look like Street kids to me
|Re: Policeman Shares Photos Of Girls Smoking Weed, Says "Say No To Drugs" by Nobody: 8:48am
Awon omo wobelization they looks so dirty,love clean smokers. weed is not bad.
|Re: Policeman Shares Photos Of Girls Smoking Weed, Says "Say No To Drugs" by JONNYSPUTE(m): 8:48am
Lalas247:. Ope u will say the same if they re all boys?
|Re: Policeman Shares Photos Of Girls Smoking Weed, Says "Say No To Drugs" by lefulefu(m): 8:52am
Lalas247:even the police that snap dem..majority of them are igbo smokers..if some of dem stand near you in the morning they would be smelling of igbo and alcohol.well its just unfortunate sha but in nigeria igbo consumption is associated with prostitutes and members of the criminal classes.na so e be for here.
|Re: Policeman Shares Photos Of Girls Smoking Weed, Says "Say No To Drugs" by Lalas247(f): 8:52am
JONNYSPUTE:Yes !
It’s weed ! Not COCAINE ! This is where they get it twisted if it was crack yes by all means judge away .. but this is weed ! They clearly do it to escape their harsh life !
Boys ... girls same thing !
Only that Nigerians see it acceptable for guys and not females ! ...if it’s wrong it’s wrong
Other parts of the world don’t care about Gender ... smoking ain’t illegal it the selling and possession that is ! So if u see them doing this
The solution should be how can we help these kids ... not JUDGE THEM jheeez ... like who Dafaq wakes up n turns to an addict ! Life Situation leads to it
|Re: Policeman Shares Photos Of Girls Smoking Weed, Says "Say No To Drugs" by BabaIjebuXL(m): 8:53am
pcguru1:
Wobe representer
|Re: Policeman Shares Photos Of Girls Smoking Weed, Says "Say No To Drugs" by lefulefu(m): 8:55am
JONNYSPUTE:lol na feminism u dey try twist put?
|Re: Policeman Shares Photos Of Girls Smoking Weed, Says "Say No To Drugs" by JONNYSPUTE(m): 8:56am
Lalas247:. Thank you ma,you ve answered my question.Remain blessed.
|Re: Policeman Shares Photos Of Girls Smoking Weed, Says "Say No To Drugs" by lefulefu(m): 9:00am
Oyindidi:wey dat papikush guy?
|Re: Policeman Shares Photos Of Girls Smoking Weed, Says "Say No To Drugs" by Lalas247(f): 9:00am
lefulefu:Exactly ! It’s a sad world ..
After snapping what did they do .. condem
Abeg I don dey vex seff, I hear you if they see a female smoking omg na olosho why , how , u see how they think .. isn’t it just comical ..
Men makes us look like illiterate Biko .. trust me when u travel and see sh!t u won’t wanna go bk to naija just to visit you understand the suffering isn’t needed and the people and government are responsible for the poverty in that country ....
Do you know NIGERIA is except from English speaking countries .. when my friend applied for a British passport do you know she have to take an English test and pass before applying .. yet you see them here displaying their English skills yet with all that display we need to take test ... one guy from New Zealand who applied with her didn’t ..! She actually paid to take test to prove she knows English and she comes from Nigerian .. yet they will come on NL and be watching who types good English blah blah blah the rest of the world don’t give a poo we will take test! How degrading we that pride ourselves to speak the best English ...
That’s how you see them at the airport “ auntie anything for weekend “ police force is a joke
I don vex I dey waka ,eat me go talk breathe in n out ...
|Re: Policeman Shares Photos Of Girls Smoking Weed, Says "Say No To Drugs" by JONNYSPUTE(m): 9:03am
lefulefu:.. Yes nah. Why re they all agitated because they re all girls? If men can take weed Nd we all crave for equality, I don't see any reason women can't smoke. Or do we get equal only in good deeds Nd become unequal in bad ones? Biko they should allow them enjoy themselves.
|Re: Policeman Shares Photos Of Girls Smoking Weed, Says "Say No To Drugs" by lefulefu(m): 9:05am
Lalas247:hahaha so naija also does test of English if they apply for a British passport?.and yet we claim to be the most eloquent speakers of the English language in west Africa.what an irony.
