Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Policeman Shares Photos Of Girls Smoking Weed, Says "Say No To Drugs" (13713 Views)

Neighbours Are Tired Of Our Moaning; Nigerian Man Shares Photos Of Oyinbo Babe / Say Something About This Pretty Girls Smoking Weed In The Slum / Kenyan Tattoo Artist Boasts Of Sleeping With Over 500 Ladies, Shares Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/say-no-to-drugsnigerian-police-officer-shares-photos-of-girls-smoking-weed This photo shared by popular police officer on Instagram, Yomi Sars has gone viral. These are Nigerian girls!

See their uncensored faces here>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/say-no-to-drugsnigerian-police-officer-shares-photos-of-girls-smoking-weed 1 Like 1 Share

What's wrong with smoking weed, been smoking for years constantly and am not bothering anyone 33 Likes 5 Shares

Honestly I didn't see any 'girl' in that picture.



All I see are hardened street reprobates. 58 Likes 5 Shares

pcguru1:

What's wrong with smoking weed, been smoking for years constantly and am not bothering anyone will you allow your sister to smoke weed? will you allow your sister to smoke weed? 6 Likes 1 Share

GraGra247:

Honestly I didn't see any 'girl' in that picture.



All I see are hardened street reprobates. Lol.

Mgbeke girls dem. Lol.Mgbeke girls dem. 5 Likes

See slayers, dat niggie feeling like PIIMP G





420 gang doing dia thing.Oga Police go after the criminals jor. 1 Like

Oga police should also campaign against bribery, corruption and inhuman treatment of civilians by policemen. 10 Likes 1 Share

If men can smoke weed,women can too. They re equal I guess.

The boy there is not smoking tomorrow they will want to marry a rich and god fearing decent man....pure rebrobates

Police smoke weed pass.

Oyindidi:

will you allow your sister to smoke weed?

Won't bother me , though don't have a sister , Won't bother me , though don't have a sister ,

pcguru1:

What's wrong with smoking weed, been smoking for years constantly and am not bothering anyone bros say d truth..if ur younger sis dey blow paraga(weed) from morning till night while others are goin about their duties u go feel cool abt it? Drug addiction don finish some youths life for here.look at those girls eyes.u no see how high they are? bros say d truth..if ur younger sis dey blow paraga(weed) from morning till night while others are goin about their duties u go feel cool abt it? Drug addiction don finish some youths life for here.look at those girls eyes.u no see how high they are?

serverconnect:

Police smoke weed pass. and that's why our police yeye and dey indisciplined. and that's why our police yeye and dey indisciplined. 2 Likes



Why do they all look like dregs because they smoke ... Nigerians can take anything twist it so it looks good grave !

See pic nitori olorun



Anyway



This is not what is killing our country ... we should focus on the big issues first ! Concerning themselves with ish that won’t make our country Great again .. ( if ever)



Look at Amsterdam ! It’s legal there y’all should travel and see if u see this crap ! Mtcheew ... they even used what we criticise to make money, it’s a tourist destination to inhale n exhale Government used it to their advantage to better their country ! This is what Nigerians do take pics and shame .. yet nothing to show at the end of it all ... Hang on !Why do they all look like dregs because they smoke... Nigerians can take anything twist it so it looks good grave !See pic nitori olorunAnywayThis is not what is killing our country ... we should focus on the big issues first ! Concerning themselves with ish that won’t make our country Great again .. ( if ever)Look at Amsterdam ! It’s legal there y’all should travel and see if u see this crap ! Mtcheew ... they even used what we criticise to make money, it’s a tourist destination to inhale n exhale Government used it to their advantage to better their country ! This is what Nigerians do take pics and shame .. yet nothing to show at the end of it all ... 6 Likes

Later in future they will start givin birth to kids that are capable of Constituting Nuisance in d community......

Factfinder1:

The boy there is not smoking tomorrow they will want to marry a rich decent man....pure rebrobates marry a rich God fearing man u mean..lol marry a rich God fearing man u mean..lol 1 Like

lefulefu:

bros say d truth..if ur younger sis dey blow paraga(weed) from morning till night while others are goin about their duties u go feel cool abt it? Drug addiction don finish some youths life for here.look at those girls eyes.u no see how high they are?

There are top management girls that smoke weed and do their work well in my circle. These ones are just jobless and idle its why they can smoke that much to that extent. Weed is not a hard drug unless it has been laced with something else There are top management girls that smoke weed and do their work well in my circle. These ones are just jobless and idle its why they can smoke that much to that extent. Weed is not a hard drug unless it has been laced with something else 10 Likes

Lalas247:





Hang on !

Why do they all look like dregs because they smoke ... Nigerians can take anything twist it so it looks good grave !

See pic nitori olorun



Anyway



This is not what is killing our country ... we should focus on the big issues first ! Concerning themselves with ish that won’t make our country Great again .. ( if ever)



Look at Amsterdam ! It’s legal there y’all should travel and see if u see this crap ! Mtcheew ... they even used what we criticise to make money, it’s a tourist destination to inhale n exhale Government used it to their advantage to better their country ! This is what Nigerians do take pics and shame .. yet nothing to show at the end of it all ...

why those western nations dey far above us when it comes to drug consumption is cos dem dey put a sort of restriction and control to it.for here no control at all.the country is infiltrated with drug addicts.many of dem wen dem no see money buy their daily fix dem go carry gun or knife dey rob ppl of dhier money wey dem go use buy the igbo or any hard drugs.many of these drug addicts are highly dangerous and they can kill for ten Naira to get dhier daily fix.anyway hw body? Gud morning why those western nations dey far above us when it comes to drug consumption is cos dem dey put a sort of restriction and control to it.for here no control at all.the country is infiltrated with drug addicts.many of dem wen dem no see money buy their daily fix dem go carry gun or knife dey rob ppl of dhier money wey dem go use buy the igbo or any hard drugs.many of these drug addicts are highly dangerous and they can kill for ten Naira to get dhier daily fix.anyway hw body? Gud morning

pcguru1:





There are top management girls that smoke weed and do their work well in my circle. These ones are just jobless and idle its why they can smoke that much to that extent. Weed is not a hard drug unless it has been laced with something else you might be referring overseas.many of them here who do drugs are mostly unkempt and dangerous looking.there are a number of secret drug havens in edo here and they are frequented by criminals.there is no drug control in naija dats the problem. you might be referring overseas.many of them here who do drugs are mostly unkempt and dangerous looking.there are a number of secret drug havens in edo here and they are frequented by criminals.there is no drug control in naija dats the problem.

lefulefu:

why those western nations dey far above us when it comes to drug consumption is cos dem dey put a sort of restriction and control to it.for here no control at all.the country is infiltrated with drug addicts.many of dem wen dem no see money buy their daily fix dem go carry gun or knife dey rob ppl of dhier money wey dem go use buy the igbo or any hard drugs.many of these drug addicts are highly dangerous and they can kill for ten Naira to get dhier daily fix.anyway hw body? Gud morning Exactly



Go to Cali in the states it’s legal ..... government use that one and chop wetin consign am ...

Our country tire me sha ... dunno how y’all cope .. this is why I tell my parents I can’t live there kolewerk ... that mentality not for me rara



Yes the same happens here infact class A drug user do all sorts of fuckery ...

But my thing is after they took this pic what was done ! Absolutely nothing !

All for judging .. it’s like judging makes poverty bearable cuz I don’t understand ...



If those girls where given the right tools maybe they won’t be in that pic .. they look like Street kids to me ExactlyGo to Cali in the states it’s legal ..... government use that one and chop wetin consign am ...Our country tire me sha ... dunno how y’all cope .. this is why I tell my parents I can’t live there kolewerk ... that mentality not for me raraYes the same happens here infact class A drug user do all sorts of fuckery ...But my thing is after they took this pic what was done ! Absolutely nothing !All for judging .. it’s like judging makes poverty bearable cuz I don’t understand ...If those girls where given the right tools maybe they won’t be in that pic .. they look like Street kids to me 2 Likes

they looks so dirty,love clean smokers. weed is not bad. Awon omo wobelizationthey looks so dirty,love clean smokers.weed is not bad.

Lalas247:





Hang on !

Why do they all look like dregs because they smoke ... Nigerians can take anything twist it so it looks good grave !

See pic nitori olorun



Anyway



This is not what is killing our country ... we should focus on the big issues first ! Concerning themselves with ish that won’t make our country Great again .. ( if ever)



Look at Amsterdam ! It’s legal there y’all should travel and see if u see this crap ! Mtcheew ... they even used what we criticise to make money, it’s a tourist destination to inhale n exhale Government used it to their advantage to better their country ! This is what Nigerians do take pics and shame .. yet nothing to show at the end of it all ...

. Ope u will say the same if they re all boys? . Ope u will say the same if they re all boys?

Lalas247:



Exactly



Go to Cali in the states it’s legal ..... government use that one and chop wetin consign am ...

Our country tire me sha ... dunno how y’all cope .. this is why I tell my parents I can’t live there kolewerk ... that mentality not for me rara



Yes the same happens here infact class A drug user do all sorts of fuckery ...

But my thing is after they took this pic what was done ! Absolutely nothing !

All for judging .. it’s like judging makes poverty bearable cuz I don’t understand ...



If those girls where given the right tools maybe they won’t be in that pic .. they look like Street kids to me even the police that snap dem..majority of them are igbo smokers..if some of dem stand near you in the morning they would be smelling of igbo and alcohol.well its just unfortunate sha but in nigeria igbo consumption is associated with prostitutes and members of the criminal classes.na so e be for here. even the police that snap dem..majority of them are igbo smokers..if some of dem stand near you in the morning they would be smelling of igbo and alcohol.well its just unfortunate sha but in nigeria igbo consumption is associated with prostitutes and members of the criminal classes.na so e be for here. 1 Like

JONNYSPUTE:

. Ope u will say the same if they re all boys? Yes !



It’s weed ! Not COCAINE ! This is where they get it twisted if it was crack yes by all means judge away .. but this is weed ! They clearly do it to escape their harsh life !

Boys ... girls same thing !



Only that Nigerians see it acceptable for guys and not females ! ...if it’s wrong it’s wrong

Other parts of the world don’t care about Gender ... smoking ain’t illegal it the selling and possession that is ! So if u see them doing this

The solution should be how can we help these kids ... not JUDGE THEM jheeez ... like who Dafaq wakes up n turns to an addict ! Life Situation leads to it Yes !It’s weed ! Not COCAINE ! This is where they get it twisted if it was crack yes by all means judge away .. but this is weed ! They clearly do it to escape their harsh life !Boys ... girls same thing !Only that Nigerians see it acceptable for guys and not females ! ...if it’s wrong it’s wrongOther parts of the world don’t care about Gender ... smoking ain’t illegal it the selling and possession that is ! So if u see them doing thisThe solution should be how can we help these kids ... not JUDGE THEM jheeez ... like who Dafaq wakes up n turns to an addict ! Life Situation leads to it 3 Likes

pcguru1:

What's wrong with smoking weed, been smoking for years constantly and am not bothering anyone

Wobe representer Wobe representer

JONNYSPUTE:

If men can smoke weed,women can too. They re equal I guess. lol na feminism u dey try twist put? lol na feminism u dey try twist put?

Lalas247:



Yes !



It’s weed ! Not COCAINE ! This is where they get it twisted if it was crack yes by all means judge away .. but this is weed ! They clearly do it to escape their harsh life !

Boys ... girls same thing !



Only that Nigerians see it acceptable for guys and not females ! ...if it’s wrong it’s wrong

Other parts of the world don’t care about Gender ... smoking ain’t illegal it the selling and possession that is ! So if u see them doing this

The solution should be how can we help these kids ... not JUDGE THEM jheeez ... like who Dafaq wakes up n turns to an addict ! Life Situation leads to it . Thank you ma,you ve answered my question.Remain blessed. . Thank you ma,you ve answered my question.Remain blessed.

Oyindidi:

will you allow your sister to smoke weed? wey dat papikush guy? wey dat papikush guy?

lefulefu:

even the police that snap dem..majority of them are igbo smokers..if some of dem stand near you in the morning they would be smelling of igbo and alcohol.well its just unfortunate sha but in nigeria igbo consumption is associated with prostitutes and members of the criminal classes.na so e be for here. Exactly ! It’s a sad world ..

After snapping what did they do .. condem

Abeg I don dey vex seff, I hear you if they see a female smoking omg na olosho why , how , u see how they think .. isn’t it just comical ..

Men makes us look like illiterate Biko .. trust me when u travel and see sh!t u won’t wanna go bk to naija just to visit you understand the suffering isn’t needed and the people and government are responsible for the poverty in that country ....



Do you know NIGERIA is except from English speaking countries .. when my friend applied for a British passport do you know she have to take an English test and pass before applying .. yet you see them here displaying their English skills yet with all that display we need to take test ... one guy from New Zealand who applied with her didn’t ..! She actually paid to take test to prove she knows English and she comes from Nigerian .. yet they will come on NL and be watching who types good English blah blah blah the rest of the world don’t give a poo we will take test! How degrading we that pride ourselves to speak the best English ...





That’s how you see them at the airport “ auntie anything for weekend “ police force is a joke



I don vex I dey waka ,eat me go talk breathe in n out ... Exactly ! It’s a sad world ..After snapping what did they do .. condemAbeg I don dey vex seff, I hear you if they see a female smoking omg na olosho why , how , u see how they think .. isn’t it just comical ..Men makes us look like illiterate Biko .. trust me when u travel and see sh!t u won’t wanna go bk to naija just to visityou understand the suffering isn’t needed and the people and government are responsible for the poverty in that country ....Do you know NIGERIA is except from English speaking countries .. when my friend applied for a British passport do you know she have to take an English test and pass before applying .. yet you see them here displaying their English skills yet with all that display we need to take test ... one guy from New Zealand who applied with her didn’t ..! She actually paid to take test to prove she knows English and she comes from Nigerian .. yet they will come on NL and be watching who types good English blah blah blah the rest of the world don’t give a poo we will take test! How degrading we that pride ourselves to speak the best English ...That’s how you see them at the airport “ auntie anything for weekend “ police force is a jokeI don vex I dey waka,eat me go talk breathe in n out ...

lefulefu:

lol na feminism u dey try twist put? .. Yes nah. Why re they all agitated because they re all girls? If men can take weed Nd we all crave for equality, I don't see any reason women can't smoke. Or do we get equal only in good deeds Nd become unequal in bad ones? Biko they should allow them enjoy themselves. .. Yes nah. Why re they all agitated because they re all girls? If men can take weed Nd we all crave for equality, I don't see any reason women can't smoke. Or do we get equal only in good deeds Nd become unequal in bad ones? Biko they should allow them enjoy themselves.