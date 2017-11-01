Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Lola Omotayo-Okoye's 36th Birthday Message To P'square Peter & Paul Okoye (11864 Views)

Lola Omotayo, who disclosed how much she loves the two brothers wrote;



"A big birthday shout out to these handsome and talented brothers @peterpsquare and @rudeboypsquare. May the Almighty God continue to bless and protect you two. May he especially soften your hearts towards each other because after all the flashing lights, bells and hype you will still remain blood brothers who shared one womb. #Fact! No matter what you do you will still remain family. #Truth! And whether you like to admit it or not, you love each other. #Doublefact. So use today to reflect on the blessings that the Almighty God has showered upon you thus far and give Him thanks. I wish you two long life, good health, wisdom and happiness. Peter I love you. Paul I love you. Happy Birthday."



okay

This is lovely.. gorgeous woman with plenty sense 76 Likes 3 Shares

Lola also shared a special message for her man on his big day



She wrote;



Wishing my gorgeous husband a very happy birthday. May the Almighty God bless you with all that you wish for. May he never leave your side. We love you loads! Have a great day as we all celebrate you today. Bless up babes!



While Lola is being praised, Fans also dissed Jude Okoye for his message to Psquare



ok

So nice 1 Like

A good woman with a heart of gold. 26 Likes 1 Share

That's the undiluted truth. 28 Likes 2 Shares

If this is truly coming from her mind, I admire her maturity. 30 Likes 1 Share

Wheres Jude? 2 Likes





Old manipulating white witch.



If you love them so much and want to see them united, leave their family.



You have sown so much seeds of discord in Peter's heart and your only saving grace is that late Mrs Josephine Okoye's ghost is too weak to come strike you with uncurable madness. Old manipulating white witch.If you love them so much and want to see them united, leave their family.You have sown so much seeds of discord in Peter's heart and your only saving grace is that late Mrs Josephine Okoye's ghost is too weak to come strike you with uncurable madness. 13 Likes 3 Shares

the devil always forms nice 6 Likes

This woman get sense. 3 Likes

awwwwn............

I love this 5 Likes 1 Share

She loves the two brothers but she is allowing only one to fok her, why dem no go fight? She is the curse of their fight jo 3 Likes

dalaman:

This woman get sense. na Yoruba na na Yoruba na 3 Likes 1 Share

I don't buy this eye service 3 Likes

grayht:

Wheres Jude? that one na person? that one na person? 4 Likes

All those people blaming Lola for their breakup need to see this

Matured lady



*Modified

Just The way wizkid's and Davido's fans are fannig the embers of hatred between those two,psquare's fans are hyping and causing more rift between these brothers.Accepted, they broke up but that doesn't mean they hate their selves.Its not fair at all 5 Likes

The world is getting dumber by the day.. I mean, we tend to speak less to eachother by the day all because of social media..By the rate it is going, in ten years, you may need to come online to tell your child that you are in the same room with, to go and have his lunch.. Every advice is now on social media, all fights..Everything.. I believe it is way more effective to talk to eachother in person rather than through the media.. 9 Likes 1 Share

He married the perfect wife. 7 Likes 1 Share

This girl is very smart, she wants them to be brothers but not partners. 10 Likes 3 Shares

stane007:

Paul should take this with a pinch of salt.





He should know that where that girl cones from, trust is scarce and betrayal rife. Paul should take this with a pinch of salt.He should know that where that girl cones from, trust is scarce and betrayal rife. 1 Like

rifasenate11:

the devil always forms nice common sense is not common common sense is not common 4 Likes

Lalasticlala when is your birthday? I never hear you talk of your birthday or celebrate one before, are you sure you're a woman bean? 2 Likes

IYANGBALI:

She loves the two brothers but she is allowing only one to fok her, why dem no go fight? She is the curse of their fight jo 5 Likes

Where paul wife? 1 Like

rifasenate11:

the devil always forms nice

You could not be more correct. You could not be more correct.

by dia ways u shall know dem. ds afonja dt av use juju from afonja land to cause split in an igbo family WL reap d wickedness she had sown. nonse afonjass 1 Like

Omo taa ko, to gbe ko. (A well trained woman)



HBD to the brothers. 1 Like