|Lola Omotayo-Okoye's 36th Birthday Message To P'square Peter & Paul Okoye by stane007: 11:56am
Peter Okoye's wife, Lola Omotayo, took to Instagram to pen down a heartfelt birthday message to her husband and Paul Okoye of the defunct Psquare group, as they celebrate their 36th birthday.
Lola Omotayo, who disclosed how much she loves the two brothers wrote;
"A big birthday shout out to these handsome and talented brothers @peterpsquare and @rudeboypsquare. May the Almighty God continue to bless and protect you two. May he especially soften your hearts towards each other because after all the flashing lights, bells and hype you will still remain blood brothers who shared one womb. #Fact! No matter what you do you will still remain family. #Truth! And whether you like to admit it or not, you love each other. #Doublefact. So use today to reflect on the blessings that the Almighty God has showered upon you thus far and give Him thanks. I wish you two long life, good health, wisdom and happiness. Peter I love you. Paul I love you. Happy Birthday."
https://www.lailasblog.com/whether-like-admit-not-love-lola-omotayo-pens-birthday-message-peter-paul-okoye/
|Re: Lola Omotayo-Okoye's 36th Birthday Message To P'square Peter & Paul Okoye by salame(m): 11:57am
okay
|Re: Lola Omotayo-Okoye's 36th Birthday Message To P'square Peter & Paul Okoye by Donexy16(m): 11:59am
This is lovely.. gorgeous woman with plenty sense
|Re: Lola Omotayo-Okoye's 36th Birthday Message To P'square Peter & Paul Okoye by Daminaj1(f): 12:01pm
Lola also shared a special message for her man on his big day
She wrote;
http://www.daminaj.com/2017/11/lola-omotayos-special-message-to-her.htm
While Lola is being praised, Fans also dissed Jude Okoye for his message to Psquare
http://www.daminaj.com/2017/11/yeye-senior-brother-fans-slam-jude.html
|Re: Lola Omotayo-Okoye's 36th Birthday Message To P'square Peter & Paul Okoye by Tamarapetty(f): 12:06pm
ok
|Re: Lola Omotayo-Okoye's 36th Birthday Message To P'square Peter & Paul Okoye by midehi2(f): 12:10pm
So nice
|Re: Lola Omotayo-Okoye's 36th Birthday Message To P'square Peter & Paul Okoye by Threebear(m): 12:11pm
A good woman with a heart of gold.
|Re: Lola Omotayo-Okoye's 36th Birthday Message To P'square Peter & Paul Okoye by Benita27(f): 12:19pm
That's the undiluted truth.
|Re: Lola Omotayo-Okoye's 36th Birthday Message To P'square Peter & Paul Okoye by amunkita(m): 12:35pm
If this is truly coming from her mind, I admire her maturity.
|Re: Lola Omotayo-Okoye's 36th Birthday Message To P'square Peter & Paul Okoye by grayht(m): 1:28pm
Wheres Jude?
|Re: Lola Omotayo-Okoye's 36th Birthday Message To P'square Peter & Paul Okoye by NwaAmaikpe: 1:28pm
Old manipulating white witch.
If you love them so much and want to see them united, leave their family.
You have sown so much seeds of discord in Peter's heart and your only saving grace is that late Mrs Josephine Okoye's ghost is too weak to come strike you with uncurable madness.
|Re: Lola Omotayo-Okoye's 36th Birthday Message To P'square Peter & Paul Okoye by rifasenate11(m): 1:28pm
the devil always forms nice
|Re: Lola Omotayo-Okoye's 36th Birthday Message To P'square Peter & Paul Okoye by dalaman: 1:29pm
This woman get sense.
|Re: Lola Omotayo-Okoye's 36th Birthday Message To P'square Peter & Paul Okoye by Saheed9: 1:29pm
awwwwn............
I love this
|Re: Lola Omotayo-Okoye's 36th Birthday Message To P'square Peter & Paul Okoye by IYANGBALI: 1:29pm
She loves the two brothers but she is allowing only one to fok her, why dem no go fight? She is the curse of their fight jo
|Re: Lola Omotayo-Okoye's 36th Birthday Message To P'square Peter & Paul Okoye by IYANGBALI: 1:30pm
dalaman:na Yoruba na
|Re: Lola Omotayo-Okoye's 36th Birthday Message To P'square Peter & Paul Okoye by teresafaith(f): 1:30pm
I don't buy this eye service
|Re: Lola Omotayo-Okoye's 36th Birthday Message To P'square Peter & Paul Okoye by IYANGBALI: 1:30pm
grayht:that one na person?
|Re: Lola Omotayo-Okoye's 36th Birthday Message To P'square Peter & Paul Okoye by Sakie: 1:30pm
All those people blaming Lola for their breakup need to see this
Matured lady
*Modified
Just The way wizkid's and Davido's fans are fannig the embers of hatred between those two,psquare's fans are hyping and causing more rift between these brothers.Accepted, they broke up but that doesn't mean they hate their selves.Its not fair at all
|Re: Lola Omotayo-Okoye's 36th Birthday Message To P'square Peter & Paul Okoye by Qsscruz(m): 1:31pm
The world is getting dumber by the day.. I mean, we tend to speak less to eachother by the day all because of social media..By the rate it is going, in ten years, you may need to come online to tell your child that you are in the same room with, to go and have his lunch.. Every advice is now on social media, all fights..Everything.. I believe it is way more effective to talk to eachother in person rather than through the media..
|Re: Lola Omotayo-Okoye's 36th Birthday Message To P'square Peter & Paul Okoye by IamforGod: 1:31pm
He married the perfect wife.
|Re: Lola Omotayo-Okoye's 36th Birthday Message To P'square Peter & Paul Okoye by Boyooosa(m): 1:31pm
This girl is very smart, she wants them to be brothers but not partners.
|Re: Lola Omotayo-Okoye's 36th Birthday Message To P'square Peter & Paul Okoye by nwabobo: 1:32pm
stane007:
Paul should take this with a pinch of salt.
He should know that where that girl cones from, trust is scarce and betrayal rife.
|Re: Lola Omotayo-Okoye's 36th Birthday Message To P'square Peter & Paul Okoye by blackbliz: 1:33pm
rifasenate11:common sense is not common
|Re: Lola Omotayo-Okoye's 36th Birthday Message To P'square Peter & Paul Okoye by IYANGBALI: 1:33pm
Lalasticlala when is your birthday? I never hear you talk of your birthday or celebrate one before, are you sure you're a woman bean?
|Re: Lola Omotayo-Okoye's 36th Birthday Message To P'square Peter & Paul Okoye by drake49(m): 1:33pm
IYANGBALI:
|Re: Lola Omotayo-Okoye's 36th Birthday Message To P'square Peter & Paul Okoye by RichiB(m): 1:33pm
Where paul wife?
|Re: Lola Omotayo-Okoye's 36th Birthday Message To P'square Peter & Paul Okoye by Benjom(m): 1:34pm
Splendid!
|Re: Lola Omotayo-Okoye's 36th Birthday Message To P'square Peter & Paul Okoye by Duru1(m): 1:34pm
rifasenate11:
You could not be more correct.
|Re: Lola Omotayo-Okoye's 36th Birthday Message To P'square Peter & Paul Okoye by perdollar(m): 1:34pm
by dia ways u shall know dem. ds afonja dt av use juju from afonja land to cause split in an igbo family WL reap d wickedness she had sown. nonse afonjass
|Re: Lola Omotayo-Okoye's 36th Birthday Message To P'square Peter & Paul Okoye by verygudbadguy(m): 1:34pm
Omo taa ko, to gbe ko. (A well trained woman)
HBD to the brothers.
|Re: Lola Omotayo-Okoye's 36th Birthday Message To P'square Peter & Paul Okoye by ifyalways(f): 1:35pm
Social media goodness
