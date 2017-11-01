₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Porsche And Singer Vehicles Collaborate To Make Porsche 964 DLS by AutoReportNG: 11:59am On Nov 18
Singer vehicle design collaborates with Williams advanced engineering in creating the Porsche ‘964’ custom coupé. The result of the two-year development of the ‘964’ depicts a relentless pursuit of aesthetics through a lightweight and artistic philosophy, and an attempt to celebrate an era of lightweight, air-cooled Porsche ‘911s’ that targeted absolute performance on road and track.
Singer vehicle design’s + Williams advanced engineering offer restoration and modification services, known as DLS (dynamics and lightweight study) – also developed with a collection of specialists such as BBS motorsport, Brembo, and Michelin. Renowned Porsche engineers Norbert Singer, and Hans Mezger participated as special consultants bringing their knowledge and guidance in the areas of aerodynamics and engine development.
The car is presented in ‘Absinthe’ – a color unique to the study – with interior leather in ‘blood’ orange. Beneath the bonnet is a Porsche four-valve, four-camshaft, naturally aspirated, 500 hp air-cooled flat-six engine developed with consultation by Hans Mezger. The ‘942’ has received underbody and surface aero performance optimization through computational fluid dynamics analysis with consultation by Norbert Singer. Further weight reduction methods and the use of carbon fiber, titanium, magnesium, and other advanced materials all contribute to a minimum vehicle weight of 990 kg / 2180 lb.
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/11/porsche-and-singer-vehicles-collaborate.html
|Re: Porsche And Singer Vehicles Collaborate To Make Porsche 964 DLS by AutoReportNG: 12:01pm On Nov 18
Bringing back the memories
Lalasticlala
|Re: Porsche And Singer Vehicles Collaborate To Make Porsche 964 DLS by Benjom(m): 1:25pm On Nov 18
That's one 'heaven' of a beauty.
2 Likes
|Re: Porsche And Singer Vehicles Collaborate To Make Porsche 964 DLS by Lexusgs430: 1:51pm On Nov 18
How mush ?
|Re: Porsche And Singer Vehicles Collaborate To Make Porsche 964 DLS by AFONJAPIG(f): 7:23am
I book again
|Re: Porsche And Singer Vehicles Collaborate To Make Porsche 964 DLS by Pennah(m): 7:23am
tru tru d car ugly ... bt beta soup na money kilam
|Re: Porsche And Singer Vehicles Collaborate To Make Porsche 964 DLS by celestialAgent(m): 7:24am
Okay, next!
|Re: Porsche And Singer Vehicles Collaborate To Make Porsche 964 DLS by OrestesDante(m): 7:24am
All these cars self.
AutojoshNg needs to understand something:
Aside the fact that most of your articles are on exotic cars, Nigerians hardly buy cars that cannot carry their families and friends. Single passenger cars is a no market in Nigeria.
|Re: Porsche And Singer Vehicles Collaborate To Make Porsche 964 DLS by UncleSnr(m): 7:25am
The car is boring
|Re: Porsche And Singer Vehicles Collaborate To Make Porsche 964 DLS by GreatEvilBeast(m): 7:25am
Nice concept but does it come in a different color cos the green is just sickening
|Re: Porsche And Singer Vehicles Collaborate To Make Porsche 964 DLS by nony43(m): 7:25am
P
|Re: Porsche And Singer Vehicles Collaborate To Make Porsche 964 DLS by UDOKABESTLUV(m): 7:25am
For Music promotion, up to 20 website, whatsapp me via +2348103739506
|Re: Porsche And Singer Vehicles Collaborate To Make Porsche 964 DLS by Akoja360(m): 7:27am
Range Rover Autobiography remains bae
|Re: Porsche And Singer Vehicles Collaborate To Make Porsche 964 DLS by jerrybakermillz(m): 7:29am
Kkk..
|Re: Porsche And Singer Vehicles Collaborate To Make Porsche 964 DLS by Jeezuzpick(m): 7:30am
Noted.
I don't know why I will buy a car like this, so I just came to take up space.
|Re: Porsche And Singer Vehicles Collaborate To Make Porsche 964 DLS by Vendee: 7:30am
Honestly, it's looking like those small toy cars I had then. Future from the past.
|Re: Porsche And Singer Vehicles Collaborate To Make Porsche 964 DLS by senebo(m): 7:31am
Wow. Dis is really beautiful. 500hp it's obviously not for children. Dis kind of machine can make a babe to just be coming & going anyhow [color=#000099][/color]
|Re: Porsche And Singer Vehicles Collaborate To Make Porsche 964 DLS by Micheezzy: 7:32am
|Re: Porsche And Singer Vehicles Collaborate To Make Porsche 964 DLS by goodmandgreat(m): 7:32am
G
|Re: Porsche And Singer Vehicles Collaborate To Make Porsche 964 DLS by HarkymTheOracle(m): 7:34am
Cool..
Money must be made!
