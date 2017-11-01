Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Dr. Solomon Osunlola Commits Suicide (12420 Views)

According to reports, the registrar of KWASU had written to inform him of his conversion to a contract staff from a full-time appointment. This reportedly got the deceased so depressed that some of his friends had to seek spiritual help because it became a serious case.



The deceased had lost his wife three months ago. One of his friends had offered to assist him with a job at Landmark University but Osunlola declined and refused to submit his credentials.



Yesterday, his family members had to force his room door open after he did not step out in the morning. Sadly, they discovered that he had committed suicide.



Confirming his death, the director, Public Relations, KWASU, Dr. IsiakaAliagan, said



“The Management of KWASU, Malete, would like to clarify that the late Dr. Oluremi Solomon Osunlola, was a Lecturer 1 in the Department of Crop Production, College of Agriculture. He joined the services of the Institution on a full-time appointment in 2010. However, during staff verification, it was discovered that the late Osunlola had already retired from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Kwara Office, before taking up a full-time appointment with KWASU.



Despite the fact that the deceased violated the rule of his engagement, the university, in August, 2017, converted his appointment to contract on compassionate grounds. This is all we can say about the late Osunlola.”



His remains have been deposited at the morgue.





More @



this is just sad.... may his gentle soul rest in peace







nigeria universities is one of the places that breeds wicked people parading themselves as lecturers 4 Likes

Gini there is a special place in hell for ppl who commit suicide. RIP 1 Like

Coughs*** clears throat#depression..# aye akamara # se Ogun laiye ni?

front page back to back



I no read the post,,, make somebody tell me what happened to him?

Theres an evil spirit behind this suicide thing 2 Likes

Buhariiiiiiiiiii 9 Likes 1 Share

Depression is such a wrong thing for one to see him or herself in.



As much as this nigga would be scolded and scorned, we can never really tell what he was passing through, and with the loss of his wife who could have been a comforter, dude would have been so devastated. Contract staff is a nonsense job, they only pay peanuts that wouldn't even come monthly at when due, and would treat you with the worse form of disdain



The economy is damn harsh, anybody who loses a job should be watched closely. 7 Likes

Village people at work

....



He was a fraudster while alive



and in death he was still a fraudster, he committed fraud by cheating life.





good to know that the wishes of his students were finally answered.

jaychubi:

Gini there is a special place in hell for ppl who commit suicide. RIP

I know you have visited before I know you have visited before

Hmmmmm



See what the useless apc government cause to the country.



Their recession destroyed everything.



nigeria became suicide land. 1 Like

Depression iis bad..



Why worry? There is really no point worrying or getting depressed about anything..



The rate at which Nigerians commit suicide nowadays is something else.. 1 Like

Ah

bumi10:

One of his friends had offered to assist him with a job at Landmark University but Osunlola declined and refused to submit his credentials.





the man must be an arrogant fool the man must be an arrogant fool 2 Likes

sucide again





KWASU?



It's that the name of a University or a funkified, shortened form of the devil's name 'Ekwensu'. KWASU?It's that the name of a University or a funkified, shortened form of the devil's name 'Ekwensu'. 2 Likes 1 Share

And suicide is the way out, abi? Kwontinu 1 Like

We have maLaria... Typhoid... Diabetes.. And so on... They kills but now the new disease is SUICIDE... now rampant... May we never be depressed to the stage of thinking suicide cos you will go to hell for that... It's a sin!!! But RIP though.. God have mercy

the management of the institution trying to exonerate themselves from his death the management of the institution trying to exonerate themselves from his death 2 Likes 1 Share

IYANGBALI:

the man must be an arrogant fool

Pray you fall into depression...mu mu Pray you fall into depression...mu mu

Wife just died? My empathy goes to the children. Surviving as an orphan in Nigeria no be beans.



BTW, wrong timing by Kwasu. Lay off a man mourning his wife? They should have used their discretion 8 Likes

Fg

Depression is Bad

Is not fair nah ....

TheMainMan:

this is just sad.... may his gentle soul rest in peace







nigeria universities is one of the places that breeds wicked people parading themselves as lecturers fuxk his soul. Who knows the evil he has done in the past





fuxk his soul. Who knows the evil he has done in the past

Rip doc









I used to think suicide is an act of cowardice,



Alas, I now know better!



Suicide is an act of bravery that only a few can dare. It is a good thing he paid the ultimate price to join his wife in the world of the spirits.



I sincerely appreciate this man's choice to leave this world.



He is in a much better place! I used to think suicide is an act of cowardice,Alas, I now know better!Suicide is an act of bravery that only a few can dare. It is a good thing he paid the ultimate price to join his wife in the world of the spirits.I sincerely appreciate this man's choice to leave this world.He is in a much better place!

jchioma:



Pray you fall into depression...mu mu I'M confused as much! I'M confused as much!