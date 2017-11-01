₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,914,191 members, 3,919,809 topics. Date: Saturday, 18 November 2017 at 02:44 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Dr. Solomon Osunlola Commits Suicide (12420 Views)
Lagos State Polytechnic Student Commits Suicide By Drinking "Sniper" (Photos) / Man Commits Suicide In Imo, Leaves Passport, US Visa By His Dangling Feet / Man Commits Suicide In Lagos On Wedding Eve, Drops Suicide Message For Sister (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Dr. Solomon Osunlola Commits Suicide by bumi10: 12:00pm
A former lecturer at the Department of Crop Production, College of Agriculture, Kwara State University, Malete, Dr. Solomon Osunlola, committed suicide yesterday Friday, November 17th.
According to reports, the registrar of KWASU had written to inform him of his conversion to a contract staff from a full-time appointment. This reportedly got the deceased so depressed that some of his friends had to seek spiritual help because it became a serious case.
The deceased had lost his wife three months ago. One of his friends had offered to assist him with a job at Landmark University but Osunlola declined and refused to submit his credentials.
Yesterday, his family members had to force his room door open after he did not step out in the morning. Sadly, they discovered that he had committed suicide.
Confirming his death, the director, Public Relations, KWASU, Dr. IsiakaAliagan, said
“The Management of KWASU, Malete, would like to clarify that the late Dr. Oluremi Solomon Osunlola, was a Lecturer 1 in the Department of Crop Production, College of Agriculture. He joined the services of the Institution on a full-time appointment in 2010. However, during staff verification, it was discovered that the late Osunlola had already retired from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Kwara Office, before taking up a full-time appointment with KWASU.
Despite the fact that the deceased violated the rule of his engagement, the university, in August, 2017, converted his appointment to contract on compassionate grounds. This is all we can say about the late Osunlola.”
His remains have been deposited at the morgue.
More @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/11/former-kwara-state-university-lecturer.html
cc mynd44 lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Dr. Solomon Osunlola Commits Suicide by TheMainMan: 12:05pm
this is just sad.... may his gentle soul rest in peace
nigeria universities is one of the places that breeds wicked people parading themselves as lecturers
4 Likes
|Re: Dr. Solomon Osunlola Commits Suicide by jaychubi: 12:06pm
Gini there is a special place in hell for ppl who commit suicide. RIP
1 Like
|Re: Dr. Solomon Osunlola Commits Suicide by dahunsy(m): 12:14pm
Coughs*** clears throat#depression..# aye akamara # se Ogun laiye ni?
|Re: Dr. Solomon Osunlola Commits Suicide by ObamaOsama: 1:33pm
front page back to back
I no read the post,,, make somebody tell me what happened to him?
|Re: Dr. Solomon Osunlola Commits Suicide by Factfinder1(f): 1:33pm
Theres an evil spirit behind this suicide thing
2 Likes
|Re: Dr. Solomon Osunlola Commits Suicide by IYANGBALI: 1:33pm
Buhariiiiiiiiiii
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dr. Solomon Osunlola Commits Suicide by 9japrof(m): 1:34pm
Depression is such a wrong thing for one to see him or herself in.
As much as this nigga would be scolded and scorned, we can never really tell what he was passing through, and with the loss of his wife who could have been a comforter, dude would have been so devastated. Contract staff is a nonsense job, they only pay peanuts that wouldn't even come monthly at when due, and would treat you with the worse form of disdain
The economy is damn harsh, anybody who loses a job should be watched closely.
7 Likes
|Re: Dr. Solomon Osunlola Commits Suicide by Amosjaj(m): 1:35pm
Village people at work
|Re: Dr. Solomon Osunlola Commits Suicide by Evaberry(f): 1:36pm
....
He was a fraudster while alive
and in death he was still a fraudster, he committed fraud by cheating life.
good to know that the wishes of his students were finally answered.
|Re: Dr. Solomon Osunlola Commits Suicide by Firstcitizen: 1:36pm
jaychubi:
I know you have visited before
|Re: Dr. Solomon Osunlola Commits Suicide by juman(m): 1:36pm
Hmmmmm
See what the useless apc government cause to the country.
Their recession destroyed everything.
nigeria became suicide land.
1 Like
|Re: Dr. Solomon Osunlola Commits Suicide by onyidonaldson(m): 1:36pm
sell your bitcoin and paypal funds instantly call 08088719937
|Re: Dr. Solomon Osunlola Commits Suicide by Hofbrauhaus: 1:37pm
Depression iis bad..
Why worry? There is really no point worrying or getting depressed about anything..
The rate at which Nigerians commit suicide nowadays is something else..
1 Like
|Re: Dr. Solomon Osunlola Commits Suicide by datola: 1:37pm
Ah
|Re: Dr. Solomon Osunlola Commits Suicide by IYANGBALI: 1:38pm
bumi10:the man must be an arrogant fool
2 Likes
|Re: Dr. Solomon Osunlola Commits Suicide by salemdv(m): 1:38pm
sucide again
|Re: Dr. Solomon Osunlola Commits Suicide by NwaAmaikpe: 1:38pm
KWASU?
It's that the name of a University or a funkified, shortened form of the devil's name 'Ekwensu'.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dr. Solomon Osunlola Commits Suicide by godunia(m): 1:39pm
And suicide is the way out, abi? Kwontinu
1 Like
|Re: Dr. Solomon Osunlola Commits Suicide by figure007(m): 1:39pm
We have maLaria... Typhoid... Diabetes.. And so on... They kills but now the new disease is SUICIDE... now rampant... May we never be depressed to the stage of thinking suicide cos you will go to hell for that... It's a sin!!! But RIP though.. God have mercy
|Re: Dr. Solomon Osunlola Commits Suicide by Richy4(m): 1:39pm
the management of the institution trying to exonerate themselves from his death
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dr. Solomon Osunlola Commits Suicide by jchioma: 1:41pm
IYANGBALI:
Pray you fall into depression...mu mu
|Re: Dr. Solomon Osunlola Commits Suicide by ifyalways(f): 1:42pm
Wife just died? My empathy goes to the children. Surviving as an orphan in Nigeria no be beans.
BTW, wrong timing by Kwasu. Lay off a man mourning his wife? They should have used their discretion
8 Likes
|Re: Dr. Solomon Osunlola Commits Suicide by Kahy1: 1:42pm
Paste your fresh Itunes Gift Card, Amazon card with full receipt, Vanilla card with full receipt.. for itunes gift card i from$10-100 and i buy in bulk..Itunes Gift card single card of $101-$200 is not loading so don't get rip.. Any other card i buy any domination..I need $5000 of Itunes gift card in $100 domination and i buy it in good rate and i payout within 15-20min once your card is valid.. Am tested and trusted...Call/WhatsApp 08182670824
|Re: Dr. Solomon Osunlola Commits Suicide by Chartey(m): 1:43pm
Fg
|Re: Dr. Solomon Osunlola Commits Suicide by Bobugee: 1:43pm
Depression is Bad
|Re: Dr. Solomon Osunlola Commits Suicide by blaqroy: 1:44pm
Is not fair nah ....
|Re: Dr. Solomon Osunlola Commits Suicide by afoltundeseun(m): 1:47pm
TheMainMan:fuxk his soul. Who knows the evil he has done in the past
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
#afoltundeseun
#LeaveMeAloneOde
#Quasimodo
#B4nkor
#OkpameriBoy
#Afemai
#I'mAPusher
|Re: Dr. Solomon Osunlola Commits Suicide by itiswellandwell: 1:48pm
Rip doc
|Re: Dr. Solomon Osunlola Commits Suicide by UbanmeUdie: 1:53pm
I used to think suicide is an act of cowardice,
Alas, I now know better!
Suicide is an act of bravery that only a few can dare. It is a good thing he paid the ultimate price to join his wife in the world of the spirits.
I sincerely appreciate this man's choice to leave this world.
He is in a much better place!
|Re: Dr. Solomon Osunlola Commits Suicide by tydi(m): 1:53pm
jchioma:I'M confused as much!
|Re: Dr. Solomon Osunlola Commits Suicide by byemx06(m): 1:55pm
am running through alot of depress and anguish d last thing I will ever think of is to kill my self wen I Knw Allah is in control..........RIP SHA
1 Like
Police Shoots Man For Laughing / My Uncle Raped Me. How Can I Punish Him? / 3 Female Uniben Students Tortured By Boys
Viewing this topic: mrtenixco1984(m), izyc88(m), Nebes, geosegun(m), bolajesu, BISHOPKELLY(m), Ogbaba123, Luciferdevil(m), dalaman, mayor07(m), Jblessing(m), nnenna311, INTROVERT(f), saobobo80, plethoral, abeloma, wolesmile(m), honharr(m), praisehim(m), kaycious, ibombiz, UlrikVandram, basic23111, Solomonopeyemi(m), Yaasir(m), FastShipping, jaxxy(m), okikiabdu, Salimney(m), escober90(m), mczico, Rilwan20(m), Tpharell, bigerboy200, Glo247, rarry(m), Milestones, tolu5656, pedestal82(m), onebody(m), omotayopappy(m), maskamdo(m), folem, konklud22(m), obongtunji, ultraboss(m), waveskaaya(m), stephenqueen, Rashman578(m), shizzle11(m), Miyachi, femi4wonders, Traveller11, alizma, emmatan4, jnizzle(m), NIJJAking(m), freshvine(f), squeekyclean, eniade07, businessreal, ElRapido, ladichine(m), tubby0425(m), jossykondo, closerange, mostyg(m), Upritman(m), Singlecliq, olaruchi, amaraugo(f), IAmFreeman(m), Osezzua(m), goldony(f), MIPNIG, grafixdon, kcjazz(m), sagitariusbaby(m), a2yin, jy2kbeyond(m), Easy023(m), Luther366(m), Rubbiish(m), emmanok24(m), EKOBIZ, adekorlar(m), life2010, joiful(f), AlanTuringAI, PACHRIS(m), sunnico(m), nihiyomiseun, IamUdo(m), olajide21, Defcon1(m) and 159 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13